Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2023 route

Vuelta a Burgos Feminas was upgraded to the Women's WorldTour in 2021 and now concludes the triple top-tier stage races offered in May in Spain, with four hilly stages that culminate top the Lagunas de Neila.

Vuelta a Burgos 2023 stages

Stage 1: Quintanaortuño - Medina de Pomar, 115.6km

Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2023 Profile Stage 1 (Image credit: Vuelta a Burgos Feminas)

The Vuelta a Burgos opens with a hilly 115.6km route from Quintanaortuño to Medina de Pomar on Thursday. The route includes a categorised mountain at Alto La Varga before finishing in what could be a breakaway or bunch sprint in Medina de Pomar.

Stage 2: Sotresgudo - Lerma, 118.9km

Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2023 Profile Stage 2 (Image credit: Vuelta a Burgos Feminas)

The climbing continues on stage 2 with ascents over the Alto de la Herradura and then Alto Coto Gallo, followed by a flat run-in to Lerma. It's another day that could play into the hands of the breakaway specialists.

Stage 3: Caleruega - Aranda de Duero, 112.7km

Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2023 Profile Stage 3 (Image credit: Vuelta a Burgos Feminas)

In what could be the only day for the pure sprinters, stage 3 from Caleruega to Aranda de Duero is the flattest of the four stages and there are no categorised climbs on tap.

Stage 4: Tordómar - Lagunas de Neila 121.5km

Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2023 Profile Stage 4 (Image credit: Vuelta a Burgos Feminas)

The finale is especially for the pure climbers with a mountaintop finish at Lagunas de Neila. However, there are two other categorised climbs before the grand finale; Alto del Majadal and Alto del Collado de Vilviestre. This stage will surely crown the overall winner on the summit of Lagunas de Neila.