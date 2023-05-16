Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2023 route
Women's WorldTour stage race closes out Spanish top-tier racing in May
Vuelta a Burgos Feminas was upgraded to the Women's WorldTour in 2021 and now concludes the triple top-tier stage races offered in May in Spain, with four hilly stages that culminate top the Lagunas de Neila.
Vuelta a Burgos 2023 stages
- Stage 1: Quintanaortuño - Medina de Pomar, 115.6km
- Stage 2: Sotresgudo - Lerma, 118.9km
- Stage 3: Caleruega - Aranda de Duero, 112.7km
- Stage 4: Tordómar - Lagunas de Neila 121.5km
Stage 1: Quintanaortuño - Medina de Pomar, 115.6km
The Vuelta a Burgos opens with a hilly 115.6km route from Quintanaortuño to Medina de Pomar on Thursday. The route includes a categorised mountain at Alto La Varga before finishing in what could be a breakaway or bunch sprint in Medina de Pomar.
Stage 2: Sotresgudo - Lerma, 118.9km
The climbing continues on stage 2 with ascents over the Alto de la Herradura and then Alto Coto Gallo, followed by a flat run-in to Lerma. It's another day that could play into the hands of the breakaway specialists.
Stage 3: Caleruega - Aranda de Duero, 112.7km
In what could be the only day for the pure sprinters, stage 3 from Caleruega to Aranda de Duero is the flattest of the four stages and there are no categorised climbs on tap.
Stage 4: Tordómar - Lagunas de Neila 121.5km
The finale is especially for the pure climbers with a mountaintop finish at Lagunas de Neila. However, there are two other categorised climbs before the grand finale; Alto del Majadal and Alto del Collado de Vilviestre. This stage will surely crown the overall winner on the summit of Lagunas de Neila.
