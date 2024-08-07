Vuelta a Burgos: Sepp Kuss conquers Lagunas de Neila to win stage 3, moves into race lead

Fortunato second, Cepeda third up 11km summit finish

Sepp Kuss crosses the line to win stage 3 of Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images)
Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike) conquered the tough slopes of Lagunas de Neila to win stage 3 at the Vuelta a Burgos and move into the race lead with two days remaining. 

After crashing on the first two stages, Kuss bounced back with a bang, attacking first with 1.7km to go and kicking again inside the final 900m to distance Jefferson Cepeda (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and take his first victory since winning the Vuelta a España last season. 

