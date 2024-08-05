Vuelta a Burgos: Pavel Bittner beats Nizzolo to win stage 1

Young Dsm-firmenich sprinter takes first professional victory in Spain

Pavel Bittner won the opening stage of the 2024 Vuelta a Burgos
Pavel Bittner won the opening stage of the 2024 Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images)
Pavel Bittner (Dsm-firmenich PostNL) won the opening stage of the 2024 Vuelta a Burgos to take his first professional victory. 

The 21-year-old Czech rider surfed the wheels perfectly in the final kilometre. While the likes of Caleb Ewan lost position, Bittner managed to find Giacomo Nizzolo’s wheel and then surged past the Q36.5 rider in sight of the finish line.   

