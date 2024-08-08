Vuelta a Burgos: Jay Vine wins stage 4 time trial

Max Poole moves within 5 seconds of overall leader Sepp Kuss as British rider goes 22 seconds faster than North American

PAMPLIEGA SPAIN AUGUST 08 Stage winner Jay Vine of Australia and UAE Team Emirates sprints during the 46th Vuelta a Burgos Stage 4 an 184km individual time trial stage from Santa Maria del Campo to Pampliega on August 08 2024 in Pampliega Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images
Vuelta a Burgos: Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 4 (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates) took his first victory since suffering multiple vertebrae fractures at the Itzulia Basque Country crash, winning the rolling 18.5km time trial at the Vuelta a Burgos in northern Spain.

The Australian set a time of 19:51 and stayed in the hot seat as his rivals failed to beat his time. Vine smiled and punched the air when his stage victory was confirmed. He beat Edoardo Affini (Visma-Lease a Bike) by 12 seconds, with Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) by 13 seconds.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

