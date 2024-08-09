Vuelta a Burgos: Sepp Kuss wraps up overall while Pavel Bittner sprints to stage 5 win

21-year-old Czech rider outduels Giacomo Nizzolo for a second stage victory of the week

Vuelta a Burgos 2024: Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike) carries the Purple Leader Jersey on stage 5 and wins the general classification title
Vuelta a Burgos 2024: Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike) carries the Purple Leader Jersey on stage 5 and wins the general classification title (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike) sealed overall victory at the Vuelta a Burgos after he finished safely in the main peloton in Condado de Treviño, where Pavel Bittner (DSM-Firmenich-PostNL) won stage 5 in a bunch sprint.

Kuss had carried a lead of just five seconds over Bittner’s teammate Max Poole into the final day. Despite that slender margin, his overall victory was never really in doubt although DSM did make an attempt to open at the head of the bunch on Poole’s behalf in the final two kilometres.

