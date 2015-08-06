Vuelta a Burgos: Isaychev wins in Villadiego
Luis Leon Sanchez holds overall lead
Stage 3: Castrojeriz - Villadiego
Vladimir Isaychev (Katusha) outsprinted his breakaway companions to claim victory on stage 3 of the Vuelta a Burgos in Villadiego, while Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) finished safely in the main bunch to retain the overall lead.
Isaychev, a Russian resident in Galicia, was part of the day’s early break that was swept back up by the peloton but, undeterred, he tried his luck once again as part of a move with Matteo Busato (Southeast), Miguel Angel Benito (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Carlos Quintero (Colombia).
That quartet struck up a solid working alliance, and they were aided, too, by the fact that the fast finishers’ teams were well-represented in the group. Astana led the main peloton and gave chase, but were unable to shut the gap completely in the closing kilometres.
Isaychev responded to several attacks in the finale, and then unleashed a fine sprint to take the win ahead of Busato, while Benito held off Quintero for third. The peloton came home 15 seconds later, led by the Southeast pair of Rafael Andriato and Manuel Belletti.
“As we had a very high pace in the last few kilometres it was impossible to get away from our group. I preferred to await the sprint,” Isaychev said. “I saw the finish line when we passed it on the previous laps so I knew where and when to start my sprint. I was pretty sure regarding my sprint. Finally it worked perfectly. I am very happy with this victory and I hope it is just the beginning for me. I feel I reached a good level now.”
The top of the overall standings are dominated by the Astana team, winners of the stage 2 team time trial. Luis Leon Sanchez remains in the overall lead, one second clear of Rein Taaramae, Colombian talent Miguel Angel Lopez and Michele Scarponi. Miguel Angel Benito moves up to 5th thanks to his presence in the break, albeit 25 seconds down on Sanchez.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:31:06
|2
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|3
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|5
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:00:15
|6
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|7
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|9
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|10
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|11
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|12
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|14
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|15
|Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos BH
|16
|Egoitz García (Spa) Murias Taldea
|17
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|18
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|19
|Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|22
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|24
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|25
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|27
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|29
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|31
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH
|32
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|33
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|35
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|36
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|38
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:00:24
|39
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:28
|40
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:56
|41
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:04:02
|42
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|43
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea
|44
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|45
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|47
|Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea
|48
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|49
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|50
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:20
|53
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:24
|54
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|56
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|58
|Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:12:24
|59
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|60
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|62
|Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH
|63
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|64
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|66
|Romain Campistrous (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|68
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH
|69
|Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH
|70
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|71
|Didier A Chaparro (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|72
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|73
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|74
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|75
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|76
|Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|77
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|78
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|79
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|80
|Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea
|81
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|82
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|83
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
|85
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea
|86
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|87
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:12:33
|DNF
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|pts
|2
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|20
|3
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|4
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|14
|5
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling
|12
|6
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|10
|7
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|8
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|8
|9
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|7
|10
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|11
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|5
|12
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|13
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|14
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2
|15
|Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos BH
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|2
|3
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|pts
|2
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
|2
|3
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|2
|3
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|6
|pts
|2
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|3
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|4
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|10:33:48
|2
|Team Katusha
|3
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|Colombia
|5
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:15
|6
|Movistar Team
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:28
|9
|Murias Taldea
|0:07:49
|10
|Burgos BH
|0:12:24
|11
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:19:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7:20:56
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:25
|6
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:26
|7
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:29
|9
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|11
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:30
|12
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:00:33
|13
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:35
|15
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:00:39
|17
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:00:41
|18
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:43
|19
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:49
|20
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:00:55
|21
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:00:56
|22
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:09
|23
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:01:13
|24
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:26
|25
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:49
|26
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|0:01:56
|27
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:58
|28
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:02:10
|29
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:02:11
|30
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:02:16
|31
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:02:17
|32
|Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:02:57
|33
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:03:02
|34
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:17
|35
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:04:20
|36
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:30
|37
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:04:33
|38
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:04:42
|39
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:04:44
|40
|Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea
|41
|Egoitz García (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:04:53
|42
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:05:00
|43
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:36
|44
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:05:48
|45
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:06
|46
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:06:16
|47
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:25
|48
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:06:34
|49
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:40
|50
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:07:26
|51
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:07:31
|52
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:55
|53
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:18
|54
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:22
|55
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:58
|56
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:01
|57
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:38
|58
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:12:53
|59
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:13:06
|60
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:13:12
|61
|Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:13:28
|62
|Didier A Chaparro (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:13:32
|63
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:13:34
|64
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:13:36
|65
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|0:13:39
|66
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:13:50
|67
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:14:03
|68
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:10
|69
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:14:20
|70
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|71
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:14:28
|72
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:35
|73
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:14:50
|74
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:14:56
|75
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:15:17
|76
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|0:15:18
|77
|Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:15:31
|78
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:15:47
|79
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:15:48
|80
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:57
|81
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:15:58
|82
|Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:16:12
|83
|Romain Campistrous (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:26
|84
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:16:52
|85
|Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:17:03
|86
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:26
|87
|Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:17:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|43
|pts
|2
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|41
|3
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|4
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|25
|5
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|23
|6
|Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|7
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|20
|8
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|20
|9
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|10
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|16
|11
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|12
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|14
|13
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|14
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH
|12
|15
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling
|12
|16
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|12
|17
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|10
|18
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|10
|19
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|20
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|21
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|8
|22
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|7
|23
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|24
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|25
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|26
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|27
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|5
|28
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|29
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|30
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|31
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|32
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2
|33
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
|2
|34
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1
|35
|Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos BH
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|pts
|2
|Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH
|7
|3
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|4
|Egoitz García (Spa) Murias Taldea
|4
|5
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|6
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|2
|7
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|2
|8
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|2
|9
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|18
|pts
|2
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|3
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|4
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|6
|5
|Egoitz García (Spa) Murias Taldea
|6
|6
|Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH
|6
|7
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|8
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|9
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|10
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|7:20:57
|2
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:24
|3
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:34
|4
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:01:12
|6
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:48
|7
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:21
|8
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:57
|9
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:13:05
|10
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|0:13:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7:21:22
|2
|Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:15:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7:20:56
|2
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:25
|3
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:26
|4
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:29
|6
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:30
|8
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:00:39
|9
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:09
|10
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:26
|11
|Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:02:57
|12
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:04:44
|13
|Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea
|14
|Egoitz García (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:04:53
|15
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:25
|16
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:06:34
|17
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:55
|18
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:18
|19
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:22
|20
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:01
|21
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:38
|22
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:13:06
|23
|Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:13:28
|24
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:13:50
|25
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:10
|26
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:14:56
|27
|Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:15:31
|28
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:15:58
|29
|Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:16:12
|30
|Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:17:03
|31
|Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:17:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|22:02:50
|2
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:07
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:01:19
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:01:22
|5
|Colombia
|0:02:31
|6
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:03:04
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:10
|8
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:03:17
|9
|Murias Taldea
|0:10:23
|10
|Burgos BH
|0:15:39
|11
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:22:53
