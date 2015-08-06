Vladimir Isaychev (Katusha) attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Vladimir Isaychev (Katusha) outsprinted his breakaway companions to claim victory on stage 3 of the Vuelta a Burgos in Villadiego, while Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) finished safely in the main bunch to retain the overall lead.

Isaychev, a Russian resident in Galicia, was part of the day’s early break that was swept back up by the peloton but, undeterred, he tried his luck once again as part of a move with Matteo Busato (Southeast), Miguel Angel Benito (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Carlos Quintero (Colombia).

That quartet struck up a solid working alliance, and they were aided, too, by the fact that the fast finishers’ teams were well-represented in the group. Astana led the main peloton and gave chase, but were unable to shut the gap completely in the closing kilometres.

Isaychev responded to several attacks in the finale, and then unleashed a fine sprint to take the win ahead of Busato, while Benito held off Quintero for third. The peloton came home 15 seconds later, led by the Southeast pair of Rafael Andriato and Manuel Belletti.

“As we had a very high pace in the last few kilometres it was impossible to get away from our group. I preferred to await the sprint,” Isaychev said. “I saw the finish line when we passed it on the previous laps so I knew where and when to start my sprint. I was pretty sure regarding my sprint. Finally it worked perfectly. I am very happy with this victory and I hope it is just the beginning for me. I feel I reached a good level now.”

The top of the overall standings are dominated by the Astana team, winners of the stage 2 team time trial. Luis Leon Sanchez remains in the overall lead, one second clear of Rein Taaramae, Colombian talent Miguel Angel Lopez and Michele Scarponi. Miguel Angel Benito moves up to 5th thanks to his presence in the break, albeit 25 seconds down on Sanchez.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 3:31:06 2 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 3 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 5 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:00:15 6 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 7 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 9 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 10 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 11 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 12 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 13 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 14 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 15 Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos BH 16 Egoitz García (Spa) Murias Taldea 17 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 18 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 19 Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 22 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 24 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 25 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 27 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 29 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 31 David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH 32 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 33 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 34 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 35 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 36 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 37 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 38 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:00:24 39 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:28 40 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:56 41 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:04:02 42 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 43 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea 44 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 45 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 46 Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 47 Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea 48 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 49 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 50 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:20 53 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:24 54 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 55 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 56 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 58 Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:12:24 59 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 60 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 61 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH 62 Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH 63 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 64 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 65 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 66 Romain Campistrous (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 68 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH 69 Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH 70 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 71 Didier A Chaparro (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini 72 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 73 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 74 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 75 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 76 Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 77 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 78 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 79 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 80 Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea 81 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 82 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 83 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 84 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea 85 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea 86 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 87 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:12:33 DNF Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 25 pts 2 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 20 3 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 4 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 14 5 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling 12 6 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 10 7 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 8 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 8 9 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 7 10 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 11 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 5 12 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 13 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 3 14 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2 15 Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos BH 1

Sprint 1 - Sasamón (I) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 2 3 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Sprint - Melgar de Fernamental # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 pts 2 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea 2 3 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1

Sprint - Sasamón (II) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 2 3 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Coculina # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 6 pts 2 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 3 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 4 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Southeast Pro Cycling 10:33:48 2 Team Katusha 3 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 Colombia 5 Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:15 6 Movistar Team 7 Astana Pro Team 8 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:28 9 Murias Taldea 0:07:49 10 Burgos BH 0:12:24 11 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:19:58

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7:20:56 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:01 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:25 6 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:26 7 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:29 9 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 11 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:30 12 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:00:33 13 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 14 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:35 15 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH 0:00:39 17 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:00:41 18 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:43 19 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:49 20 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:00:55 21 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:00:56 22 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:09 23 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:01:13 24 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:26 25 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:49 26 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 0:01:56 27 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:58 28 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:02:10 29 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 0:02:11 30 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:02:16 31 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:02:17 32 Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos BH 0:02:57 33 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:03:02 34 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:17 35 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:04:20 36 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:30 37 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:04:33 38 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 0:04:42 39 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:04:44 40 Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea 41 Egoitz García (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:04:53 42 Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:05:00 43 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:36 44 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:05:48 45 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:06 46 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:06:16 47 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:25 48 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:06:34 49 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:40 50 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:07:26 51 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:07:31 52 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:55 53 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:09:18 54 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:22 55 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:58 56 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:01 57 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:38 58 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:12:53 59 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:13:06 60 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:13:12 61 Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH 0:13:28 62 Didier A Chaparro (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:13:32 63 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:13:34 64 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:13:36 65 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 0:13:39 66 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:13:50 67 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:14:03 68 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:10 69 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:14:20 70 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 71 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:14:28 72 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:35 73 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:14:50 74 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH 0:14:56 75 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:15:17 76 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 0:15:18 77 Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:15:31 78 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:15:47 79 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:15:48 80 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:15:57 81 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH 0:15:58 82 Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH 0:16:12 83 Romain Campistrous (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:26 84 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:16:52 85 Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:17:03 86 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:17:26 87 Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:17:27

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 43 pts 2 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 41 3 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 25 4 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 25 5 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 23 6 Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 7 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 20 8 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 20 9 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 17 10 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 16 11 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 12 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 14 13 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 13 14 David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH 12 15 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling 12 16 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 12 17 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 10 18 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 10 19 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 20 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 21 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 8 22 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 7 23 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 24 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 25 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 26 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 27 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 5 28 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 29 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 3 30 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 3 31 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 2 32 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2 33 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea 2 34 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1 35 Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos BH 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 pts 2 Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH 7 3 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 4 4 Egoitz García (Spa) Murias Taldea 4 5 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 6 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 2 7 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 2 8 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 2 9 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 18 pts 2 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 3 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 4 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 6 5 Egoitz García (Spa) Murias Taldea 6 6 Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH 6 7 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 8 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 9 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 10 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

U23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 7:20:57 2 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:24 3 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:34 4 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:01:12 6 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:48 7 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:21 8 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:57 9 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:13:05 10 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 0:13:38

Regional rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7:21:22 2 Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:15:05

Spanish rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7:20:56 2 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:25 3 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:26 4 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:29 6 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:30 8 David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH 0:00:39 9 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:09 10 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:26 11 Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos BH 0:02:57 12 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:04:44 13 Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea 14 Egoitz García (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:04:53 15 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:25 16 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:06:34 17 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:55 18 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:09:18 19 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:22 20 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:01 21 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:38 22 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:13:06 23 Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH 0:13:28 24 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:13:50 25 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:10 26 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH 0:14:56 27 Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:15:31 28 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH 0:15:58 29 Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH 0:16:12 30 Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:17:03 31 Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:17:27