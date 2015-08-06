Trending

Vuelta a Burgos: Isaychev wins in Villadiego

Luis Leon Sanchez holds overall lead

Vladimir Isaychev (Katusha) attacks

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Vladimir Isaychev (Katusha) outsprinted his breakaway companions to claim victory on stage 3 of the Vuelta a Burgos in Villadiego, while Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) finished safely in the main bunch to retain the overall lead.

Isaychev, a Russian resident in Galicia, was part of the day’s early break that was swept back up by the peloton but, undeterred, he tried his luck once again as part of a move with Matteo Busato (Southeast), Miguel Angel Benito (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Carlos Quintero (Colombia).

That quartet struck up a solid working alliance, and they were aided, too, by the fact that the fast finishers’ teams were well-represented in the group. Astana led the main peloton and gave chase, but were unable to shut the gap completely in the closing kilometres.

Isaychev responded to several attacks in the finale, and then unleashed a fine sprint to take the win ahead of Busato, while Benito held off Quintero for third. The peloton came home 15 seconds later, led by the Southeast pair of Rafael Andriato and Manuel Belletti.

“As we had a very high pace in the last few kilometres it was impossible to get away from our group. I preferred to await the sprint,” Isaychev said. “I saw the finish line when we passed it on the previous laps so I knew where and when to start my sprint. I was pretty sure regarding my sprint. Finally it worked perfectly. I am very happy with this victory and I hope it is just the beginning for me. I feel I reached a good level now.”

The top of the overall standings are dominated by the Astana team, winners of the stage 2 team time trial. Luis Leon Sanchez remains in the overall lead, one second clear of Rein Taaramae, Colombian talent Miguel Angel Lopez and Michele Scarponi. Miguel Angel Benito moves up to 5th thanks to his presence in the break, albeit 25 seconds down on Sanchez.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha3:31:06
2Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
3Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
4Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
5Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling0:00:15
6Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
7Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
8Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
9Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
10Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
11Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
12Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
13Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
14Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
15Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos BH
16Egoitz García (Spa) Murias Taldea
17Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
18Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
19Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
20Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
22Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
23Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
24Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
25Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
26Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
27Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
29Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
30Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
31David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH
32Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
33Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
34Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
35Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
36Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
37Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
38Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:00:24
39Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:28
40Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:56
41Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Murias Taldea0:04:02
42Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
43Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea
44Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
45Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
46Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
47Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea
48Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
49Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
50Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
52Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:20
53Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:24
54Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
55Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
56Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
57Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
58Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Murias Taldea0:12:24
59Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
60Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
61Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
62Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH
63Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
64Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
65Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
66Romain Campistrous (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
68Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH
69Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH
70Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
71Didier A Chaparro (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini
72David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
73Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
74Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
75Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
76Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
77Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
78Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
79Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
80Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea
81Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
82Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
83Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
84Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
85Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea
86Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
87Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:12:33
DNFPablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha25pts
2Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling20
3Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA16
4Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia14
5Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling12
6Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling10
7Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9
8Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling8
9Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha7
10Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement6
11Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia5
12Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
13Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha3
14Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2
15Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos BH1

Sprint 1 - Sasamón (I)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia2
3Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha1

Sprint - Melgar de Fernamental
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha3pts
2Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea2
3Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1

Sprint - Sasamón (II)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia2
3Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Coculina
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia6pts
2Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
3Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha2
4Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Southeast Pro Cycling10:33:48
2Team Katusha
3Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
4Colombia
5Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:15
6Movistar Team
7Astana Pro Team
8AG2R La Mondiale0:00:28
9Murias Taldea0:07:49
10Burgos BH0:12:24
11Nippo - Vini Fantini0:19:58

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team7:20:56
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:01
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
5Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:25
6Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:26
7Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
8Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:29
9Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
10Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
11Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:30
12Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:00:33
13Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
14Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:35
15Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH0:00:39
17Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia0:00:41
18Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:43
19Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:49
20Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling0:00:55
21Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:00:56
22Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:09
23Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:01:13
24Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:26
25Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:49
26Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia0:01:56
27Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:58
28Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:02:10
29Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:02:11
30Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:02:16
31Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:02:17
32Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos BH0:02:57
33Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:03:02
34Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:17
35Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:04:20
36Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:30
37Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:04:33
38Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:04:42
39Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Murias Taldea0:04:44
40Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea
41Egoitz García (Spa) Murias Taldea0:04:53
42Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:05:00
43Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:36
44Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:05:48
45Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:06
46Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:06:16
47Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:25
48Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea0:06:34
49Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:40
50Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:07:26
51Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:07:31
52Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:55
53Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:09:18
54Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:22
55Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:58
56Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:01
57David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:38
58Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:12:53
59Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea0:13:06
60Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:13:12
61Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH0:13:28
62Didier A Chaparro (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:13:32
63Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:13:34
64Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:13:36
65Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia0:13:39
66Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea0:13:50
67Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:14:03
68Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:10
69Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:14:20
70Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
71Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:14:28
72Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:35
73Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:14:50
74Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH0:14:56
75Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:15:17
76Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia0:15:18
77Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Murias Taldea0:15:31
78Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:15:47
79Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:15:48
80Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:15:57
81Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH0:15:58
82Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH0:16:12
83Romain Campistrous (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:26
84Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:16:52
85Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH0:17:03
86Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:17:26
87Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea0:17:27

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team43pts
2Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA41
3Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha25
4Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA25
5Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team23
6Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA20
7Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha20
8Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling20
9Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team17
10Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team16
11Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
12Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia14
13Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team13
14David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH12
15Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling12
16Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia12
17Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling10
18Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini10
19Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
20Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
21Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling8
22Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha7
23Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement6
24Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
25David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
26Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
27Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling5
28Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
29Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team3
30Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha3
31Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team2
32Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2
33Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea2
34Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1
35Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos BH1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10pts
2Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH7
3Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha4
4Egoitz García (Spa) Murias Taldea4
5Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
6Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia2
7Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling2
8Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia2
9Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia18pts
2Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
3Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
4Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia6
5Egoitz García (Spa) Murias Taldea6
6Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH6
7Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha2
8Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
9Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
10Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team7:20:57
2Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:24
3Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:34
4Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:01:12
6Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:48
7Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:21
8Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:57
9Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea0:13:05
10Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia0:13:38

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7:21:22
2Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Murias Taldea0:15:05

Spanish rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team7:20:56
2Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:25
3Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:26
4Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
5Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:29
6Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
7Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:30
8David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH0:00:39
9Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:09
10Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:26
11Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos BH0:02:57
12Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Murias Taldea0:04:44
13Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea
14Egoitz García (Spa) Murias Taldea0:04:53
15Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:25
16Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea0:06:34
17Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:55
18Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:09:18
19Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:22
20Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:01
21David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:38
22Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea0:13:06
23Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH0:13:28
24Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea0:13:50
25Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:10
26Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH0:14:56
27Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Murias Taldea0:15:31
28Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH0:15:58
29Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH0:16:12
30Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH0:17:03
31Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea0:17:27

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team22:02:50
2Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:07
3Team Katusha0:01:19
4Movistar Team0:01:22
5Colombia0:02:31
6Southeast Pro Cycling0:03:04
7AG2R La Mondiale0:03:10
8Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:03:17
9Murias Taldea0:10:23
10Burgos BH0:15:39
11Nippo - Vini Fantini0:22:53

 

