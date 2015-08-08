Trending

Taaramäe wraps up GC victory at Vuelta a Burgos

Daniel Moreno takes final stage victory in Lagunas de Neila

Rein Taaramae (Astana) on the attack.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) won the final stage of the Vuelta a Burgos on Saturday, which included seven challenging ascents during the 170km race from Comunera de Revenga to Lagunas de Neila. He attacked in the final kilometre of the mountaintop finish and won the stage solo by 13 seconds ahead of Rein Taaramäe (Astana) and 17 seconds ahead of Pierre-Roger Latour (Ag2r-La Mondiale).

"It was very hard but the compensation is so nice, especially after my earlier two second places this week in Burgos," Moreno said. "It was a hard fight against a strong Astana block, but in the end I took the stage win. I attacked at the right moment.

"David Belda and Pierre-Roger Latour attacked too early in my opinion. I attacked on the steepest part and in no time I caught the two leaders and made a nice gap to the others. It was good to see race leader López drop. Unfortunately I just did not take enough time on Taaramäe and Scarponi to win the overall, like I did three years ago. I needed this win. I was so close already many times this year. This makes me happy."

Taaramäe gained more than the eight seconds he needed to move himself up the general classification from third to first, and secured the overall title upon the conclusion of the five-day race in Lagunas de Neila.

He surpassed his own teammates Michele Scarponi and overnight leader Miguel Angel Lopez to take the win. And in the final standings, Taaramäe finished two seconds ahead of Scarponi and nine ahead of stage winner Moreno.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha4:23:25
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:13
3Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:17
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:19
5Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:00:25
6Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:00:33
7Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
8David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH0:00:57
9Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:32
10Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:40
11Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:50
12Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:54
13Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:56
14Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea0:01:58
15Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:20
16Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
17Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia0:03:21
18Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:03:39
19Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:03:48
20Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:49
21Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
22Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
23Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:50
24Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:03
25Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
26Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:10
27Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
28Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:17
29Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:26
30David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
31Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea0:09:41
32Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:09:53
33Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:10:27
34Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:34
35Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:41
36Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:10:51
37Romain Campistrous (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:06
38Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
39Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH0:11:10
40Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:21
41Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH0:12:35
42Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia0:12:41
43Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
44Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Murias Taldea
45Egoitz García (Spa) Murias Taldea0:12:56
46Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea0:13:21
47Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:13:34
48Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
49Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:14:15
50Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
51Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:14:17
52Didier A Chaparro (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini
53Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
54Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:14:37
55Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:14:39
56Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:40
57Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
58Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:49
59Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:57
60Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea0:16:17
61Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Murias Taldea
62Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:16:48
63Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling0:17:07
64Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH0:18:27
65Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:02
66Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
67Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH0:22:19
68Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:24:16
DNFFlorian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
DNFDavide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFAlessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFBenoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
DNFDario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
DNFJuan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos BH
DNFDaniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFPier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFRudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
DNFQuentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFBakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFManuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
DNFLuca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
DNFIuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFAntonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFGenki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFJon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea
DNFMaxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement

Moutnain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia10pts
2Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia7
3Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
4Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
6Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia6pts
2Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia4
3Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia2
4Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia10pts
2Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia7
3Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia5
4Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3
5Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
6Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia10pts
2Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia7
3Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
4Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team3
5Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2
6Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1

Mountain 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia16pts
2Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team12
3Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team10
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
5Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
6Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
7Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha3
8Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha2
9Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1

Moutnain 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team10pts
2Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
3Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
4Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team3
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
6Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha30pts
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team25
3Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
5Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia12
6Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team10
7Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team8
8David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH6
9Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team4
10Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team3
11Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2
12Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia2
3Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia2
3Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha25pts
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team20
3Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
5Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia12
6Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team10
7Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team9
8David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH8
9Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team7
10Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team6
11Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement5
12Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha4
13Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team3
14Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea2
15Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team13:11:20
2Movistar Team0:02:40
3Team Katusha0:03:09
4Colombia0:06:30
5Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:14
6AG2R La Mondiale0:18:21
7Southeast0:22:35
8Murias Taldea0:23:15
9Burgos BH0:23:37
10Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:25:15
11Nippo - Vini Fantini0:41:46

Final general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team15:56:00
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:02
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:09
4Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:12
5Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:34
6Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:00:56
7Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:01:23
8Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:44
9Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:57
10Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:26
11David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH0:02:42
12Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:02:52
13Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:02:54
14Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:03:00
15Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:03:58
16Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:09
17Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia0:05:24
18Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia0:05:50
19Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:25
20Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:12:03
21Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
22Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:12:41
23Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:13:24
24Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:09
25Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:16:05
26Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:06
27Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea0:16:36
28Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:16:38
29Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:16:50
30Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:17:01
31Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:17:52
32Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea0:18:49
33Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea0:19:13
34Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Murias Taldea0:19:59
35Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:56
36Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:20:57
37Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling0:21:05
38Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:29
39Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:21:36
40Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:21:41
41Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:13
42Egoitz García (Spa) Murias Taldea0:22:40
43Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:22:49
44Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:24:54
45David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:25:23
46Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia0:25:44
47Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:26:39
48Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:53
49Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:26:58
50Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:27:31
51Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:27:47
52Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:29:11
53Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH0:29:16
54Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH0:29:39
55Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:46
56Romain Campistrous (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:52
57Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia0:30:01
58Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:30:03
59Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:33
60Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea0:31:57
61Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:32:35
62Didier A Chaparro (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:32:40
63Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:33:09
64Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:34:16
65Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Murias Taldea0:35:07
66Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:35:15
67Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH0:43:32
68Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH0:47:10

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia70pts
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team38
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha34
4Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia31
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team27
6Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale23
7Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
8Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team19
9Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team15
10Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia12
11Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
12Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team10
13Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team10
14Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia7
15Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement6
16David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH6
17Egoitz García (Spa) Murias Taldea6
18Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement6
19Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH6
20Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
21Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team4
22Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team4
23Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha4
24Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
25Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini4
26Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
27Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team3
28Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2
29Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha2
30Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH2
31Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
32Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA19pts
2Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH9
3Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH7
4Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia6
5Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement4
6Egoitz García (Spa) Murias Taldea4
7Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
8Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
9Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia2
10Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling2
11Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea2
12Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia1
13Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha65pts
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team55
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team50
4Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team47
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team42
6Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA41
7Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team34
8Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale32
9Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team28
10Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA25
11Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team21
12Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA21
13David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH20
14Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling20
15Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia17
16Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia14
17Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia12
18Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling12
19Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha10
20Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
21Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team8
22Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
23Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling8
24Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha7
25Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement7
26Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling7
27Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
28David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
29Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
30Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
31Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha3
32Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea2
33Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2
34Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team15:56:12
2Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:22
3Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:13
4Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:12:29
5Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:54
6Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia0:25:32
7Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:27:19
8Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:34
9Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea0:31:45

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team47:48:13
2Movistar Team0:04:24
3Team Katusha0:04:59
4Colombia0:11:24
5Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:32
6AG2R La Mondiale0:25:57
7Southeast0:29:33
8Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:32:23
9Murias Taldea0:39:02
10Burgos BH0:48:02
11Nippo - Vini Fantini1:11:39

 

