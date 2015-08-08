Rein Taaramae (Astana) on the attack. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) won the final stage of the Vuelta a Burgos on Saturday, which included seven challenging ascents during the 170km race from Comunera de Revenga to Lagunas de Neila. He attacked in the final kilometre of the mountaintop finish and won the stage solo by 13 seconds ahead of Rein Taaramäe (Astana) and 17 seconds ahead of Pierre-Roger Latour (Ag2r-La Mondiale).

"It was very hard but the compensation is so nice, especially after my earlier two second places this week in Burgos," Moreno said. "It was a hard fight against a strong Astana block, but in the end I took the stage win. I attacked at the right moment.

"David Belda and Pierre-Roger Latour attacked too early in my opinion. I attacked on the steepest part and in no time I caught the two leaders and made a nice gap to the others. It was good to see race leader López drop. Unfortunately I just did not take enough time on Taaramäe and Scarponi to win the overall, like I did three years ago. I needed this win. I was so close already many times this year. This makes me happy."

Taaramäe gained more than the eight seconds he needed to move himself up the general classification from third to first, and secured the overall title upon the conclusion of the five-day race in Lagunas de Neila.

He surpassed his own teammates Michele Scarponi and overnight leader Miguel Angel Lopez to take the win. And in the final standings, Taaramäe finished two seconds ahead of Scarponi and nine ahead of stage winner Moreno.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 4:23:25 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:13 3 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:17 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:19 5 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:00:25 6 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:33 7 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 8 David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH 0:00:57 9 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:32 10 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:40 11 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:50 12 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:54 13 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:56 14 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:01:58 15 Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:20 16 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 17 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 0:03:21 18 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:03:39 19 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:03:48 20 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:49 21 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 22 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 23 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:50 24 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:03 25 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 26 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:10 27 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 28 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:17 29 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:26 30 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 31 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:09:41 32 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:09:53 33 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:10:27 34 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:34 35 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:41 36 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:10:51 37 Romain Campistrous (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:06 38 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 39 Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH 0:11:10 40 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:21 41 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH 0:12:35 42 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 0:12:41 43 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 44 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Murias Taldea 45 Egoitz García (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:12:56 46 Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:13:21 47 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:13:34 48 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 49 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:14:15 50 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 51 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:14:17 52 Didier A Chaparro (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini 53 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 54 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:14:37 55 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:14:39 56 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:40 57 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 58 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:49 59 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:57 60 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:16:17 61 Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Murias Taldea 62 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:16:48 63 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:17:07 64 Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH 0:18:27 65 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:02 66 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH 0:22:19 68 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:24:16 DNF Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement DNF Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement DNF Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH DNF Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos BH DNF Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini DNF Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini DNF Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha DNF Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling DNF Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling DNF Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini DNF Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini DNF Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini DNF Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea DNF Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement

Moutnain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 10 pts 2 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 7 3 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 4 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 6 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 6 pts 2 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 4 3 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 2 4 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 10 pts 2 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 7 3 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 5 4 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3 5 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 6 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 10 pts 2 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 7 3 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 4 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 3 5 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2 6 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 16 pts 2 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 3 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 10 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 5 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 6 Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 7 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 3 8 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 2 9 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Moutnain 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 3 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 4 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 3 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 6 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 30 pts 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 25 3 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 5 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 12 6 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 10 7 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 8 8 David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH 6 9 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 4 10 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 11 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2 12 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 2 3 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 2 3 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 25 pts 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 20 3 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 5 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 12 6 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 10 7 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 9 8 David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH 8 9 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 7 10 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 6 11 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 5 12 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 13 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 3 14 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea 2 15 Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 13:11:20 2 Movistar Team 0:02:40 3 Team Katusha 0:03:09 4 Colombia 0:06:30 5 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:14 6 AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:21 7 Southeast 0:22:35 8 Murias Taldea 0:23:15 9 Burgos BH 0:23:37 10 Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:25:15 11 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:41:46

Final general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 15:56:00 2 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:02 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:09 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:12 5 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:34 6 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:56 7 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:01:23 8 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:44 9 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:57 10 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:26 11 David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH 0:02:42 12 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:02:52 13 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:02:54 14 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:03:00 15 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:03:58 16 Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:09 17 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:05:24 18 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 0:05:50 19 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:25 20 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:12:03 21 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:12:41 23 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:13:24 24 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:09 25 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:16:05 26 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:06 27 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:16:36 28 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 0:16:38 29 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:16:50 30 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:17:01 31 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:17:52 32 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:18:49 33 Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:19:13 34 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:19:59 35 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:56 36 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:20:57 37 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:21:05 38 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:29 39 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:21:36 40 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:21:41 41 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:13 42 Egoitz García (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:22:40 43 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:22:49 44 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:24:54 45 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:25:23 46 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 0:25:44 47 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:26:39 48 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:53 49 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:26:58 50 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:27:31 51 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:27:47 52 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:29:11 53 Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH 0:29:16 54 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH 0:29:39 55 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:46 56 Romain Campistrous (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:52 57 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 0:30:01 58 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:30:03 59 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:33 60 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:31:57 61 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:32:35 62 Didier A Chaparro (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:32:40 63 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:33:09 64 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:34:16 65 Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:35:07 66 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:35:15 67 Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH 0:43:32 68 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH 0:47:10

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 70 pts 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 38 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 34 4 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 31 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 6 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 7 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 8 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 19 9 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 15 10 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 12 11 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 12 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 10 13 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 10 14 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 7 15 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 16 David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH 6 17 Egoitz García (Spa) Murias Taldea 6 18 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 19 Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH 6 20 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 21 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 4 22 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 4 23 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 24 Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 25 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4 26 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 27 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 3 28 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2 29 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 2 30 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH 2 31 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 32 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 19 pts 2 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH 9 3 Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH 7 4 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 6 5 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4 6 Egoitz García (Spa) Murias Taldea 4 7 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 8 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 9 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 2 10 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 2 11 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea 2 12 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 1 13 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 65 pts 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 55 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 50 4 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 47 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 42 6 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 41 7 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 34 8 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 9 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 28 10 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 25 11 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 21 12 Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 21 13 David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH 20 14 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 20 15 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 17 16 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 14 17 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 12 18 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling 12 19 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 10 20 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 21 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 8 22 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 23 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 8 24 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 7 25 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 7 26 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 7 27 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 28 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 29 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 30 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 31 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 3 32 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea 2 33 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2 34 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 15:56:12 2 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:22 3 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:13 4 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:12:29 5 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:54 6 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 0:25:32 7 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:27:19 8 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:34 9 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:31:45