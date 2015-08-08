Taaramäe wraps up GC victory at Vuelta a Burgos
Daniel Moreno takes final stage victory in Lagunas de Neila
Stage 5: Comunera de Revenga - Lagunas de Neila
Daniel Moreno (Katusha) won the final stage of the Vuelta a Burgos on Saturday, which included seven challenging ascents during the 170km race from Comunera de Revenga to Lagunas de Neila. He attacked in the final kilometre of the mountaintop finish and won the stage solo by 13 seconds ahead of Rein Taaramäe (Astana) and 17 seconds ahead of Pierre-Roger Latour (Ag2r-La Mondiale).
"It was very hard but the compensation is so nice, especially after my earlier two second places this week in Burgos," Moreno said. "It was a hard fight against a strong Astana block, but in the end I took the stage win. I attacked at the right moment.
"David Belda and Pierre-Roger Latour attacked too early in my opinion. I attacked on the steepest part and in no time I caught the two leaders and made a nice gap to the others. It was good to see race leader López drop. Unfortunately I just did not take enough time on Taaramäe and Scarponi to win the overall, like I did three years ago. I needed this win. I was so close already many times this year. This makes me happy."
Taaramäe gained more than the eight seconds he needed to move himself up the general classification from third to first, and secured the overall title upon the conclusion of the five-day race in Lagunas de Neila.
He surpassed his own teammates Michele Scarponi and overnight leader Miguel Angel Lopez to take the win. And in the final standings, Taaramäe finished two seconds ahead of Scarponi and nine ahead of stage winner Moreno.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|4:23:25
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:13
|3
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:17
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:19
|5
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:00:25
|6
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:33
|7
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|8
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:00:57
|9
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:32
|10
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:40
|11
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:50
|12
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:54
|13
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:56
|14
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:01:58
|15
|Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:20
|16
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|17
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|0:03:21
|18
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:03:39
|19
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:48
|20
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:49
|21
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|23
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:50
|24
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:03
|25
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|26
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:10
|27
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|28
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:17
|29
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:26
|30
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|31
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:09:41
|32
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:09:53
|33
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:10:27
|34
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:34
|35
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:41
|36
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:10:51
|37
|Romain Campistrous (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:06
|38
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|39
|Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:11:10
|40
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:21
|41
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:12:35
|42
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|0:12:41
|43
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|44
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Murias Taldea
|45
|Egoitz García (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:12:56
|46
|Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:13:21
|47
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:13:34
|48
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|49
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:14:15
|50
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|51
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:14:17
|52
|Didier A Chaparro (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|53
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|54
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:14:37
|55
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:14:39
|56
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:40
|57
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|58
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:49
|59
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:57
|60
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:16:17
|61
|Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Murias Taldea
|62
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:16:48
|63
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:17:07
|64
|Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:18:27
|65
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:02
|66
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:22:19
|68
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:24:16
|DNF
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|DNF
|Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos BH
|DNF
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea
|DNF
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|10
|pts
|2
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|7
|3
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|4
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|6
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|6
|pts
|2
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|4
|3
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|2
|4
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|10
|pts
|2
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|7
|3
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|5
|4
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|5
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|6
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|10
|pts
|2
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|7
|3
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|4
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|5
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2
|6
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|16
|pts
|2
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|3
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|10
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|5
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|6
|Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|7
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|8
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|9
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|3
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|4
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|3
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|30
|pts
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|25
|3
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|5
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|12
|6
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|8
|8
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH
|6
|9
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|10
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|11
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2
|12
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|2
|3
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|2
|3
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|25
|pts
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|20
|3
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|5
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|12
|6
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|9
|8
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH
|8
|9
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|5
|12
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|13
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea
|2
|15
|Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|13:11:20
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:02:40
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:03:09
|4
|Colombia
|0:06:30
|5
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:14
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:21
|7
|Southeast
|0:22:35
|8
|Murias Taldea
|0:23:15
|9
|Burgos BH
|0:23:37
|10
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:25:15
|11
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:41:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|15:56:00
|2
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:09
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:12
|5
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:34
|6
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:56
|7
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:01:23
|8
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:44
|9
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:57
|10
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:26
|11
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:02:42
|12
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:02:52
|13
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:02:54
|14
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:03:00
|15
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:58
|16
|Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:09
|17
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:05:24
|18
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|0:05:50
|19
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:25
|20
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:12:03
|21
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:12:41
|23
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:13:24
|24
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:09
|25
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:05
|26
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:06
|27
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:16:36
|28
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:16:38
|29
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:16:50
|30
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:17:01
|31
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:17:52
|32
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:18:49
|33
|Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:19:13
|34
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:19:59
|35
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:56
|36
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:20:57
|37
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:21:05
|38
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:29
|39
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:21:36
|40
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:21:41
|41
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:13
|42
|Egoitz García (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:22:40
|43
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:22:49
|44
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:24:54
|45
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:25:23
|46
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|0:25:44
|47
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:26:39
|48
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:53
|49
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:26:58
|50
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:27:31
|51
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:27:47
|52
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:29:11
|53
|Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:29:16
|54
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:29:39
|55
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:46
|56
|Romain Campistrous (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:52
|57
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|0:30:01
|58
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:30:03
|59
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:33
|60
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:31:57
|61
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:32:35
|62
|Didier A Chaparro (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:32:40
|63
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:33:09
|64
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:34:16
|65
|Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:35:07
|66
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:35:15
|67
|Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:43:32
|68
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:47:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|70
|pts
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|38
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|34
|4
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|31
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27
|6
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|7
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|8
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|19
|9
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|15
|10
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|12
|11
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|12
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|13
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|14
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|7
|15
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|16
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH
|6
|17
|Egoitz García (Spa) Murias Taldea
|6
|18
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|19
|Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH
|6
|20
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|21
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|22
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|23
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|24
|Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|25
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4
|26
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|27
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|28
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2
|29
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|30
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|2
|31
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|32
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|19
|pts
|2
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|9
|3
|Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH
|7
|4
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|6
|5
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4
|6
|Egoitz García (Spa) Murias Taldea
|4
|7
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|8
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|9
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|2
|10
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|2
|11
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
|2
|12
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|1
|13
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|65
|pts
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|55
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|50
|4
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|47
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|42
|6
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|41
|7
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|8
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|9
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|10
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|25
|11
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|21
|12
|Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|21
|13
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH
|20
|14
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|20
|15
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|17
|16
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|14
|17
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|12
|18
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling
|12
|19
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|20
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|21
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|22
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|23
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|8
|24
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|7
|25
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|7
|26
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|7
|27
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|28
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|29
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|30
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|31
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|32
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea
|2
|33
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2
|34
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|15:56:12
|2
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:22
|3
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:13
|4
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:12:29
|5
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:54
|6
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|0:25:32
|7
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:27:19
|8
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:34
|9
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:31:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|47:48:13
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:04:24
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:04:59
|4
|Colombia
|0:11:24
|5
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:32
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:57
|7
|Southeast
|0:29:33
|8
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:32:23
|9
|Murias Taldea
|0:39:02
|10
|Burgos BH
|0:48:02
|11
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:11:39
