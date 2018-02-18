Trending

Wellens wins the Ruta del Sol after decisive dirt road time trial

De la Cruz wins the stage, Froome finishes 11th

Image 1 of 32

Tim Wellens on course during the stage 5 time trial at Ruta del Sol

Tim Wellens on course during the stage 5 time trial at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 32

Mikel Landa (Movistar)

Mikel Landa (Movistar)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 32

Wout Poels (Team Sky)

Wout Poels (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 32

Marc Soler (Movistar)

Marc Soler (Movistar)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 32

Nippo Vini Fantini

Nippo Vini Fantini
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 32

Wout Poels (Team Sky)

Wout Poels (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 32

Javier Moreno (Delko Marseille Provence KTM)

Javier Moreno (Delko Marseille Provence KTM)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 32

Nippo Vini Fantini

Nippo Vini Fantini
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 32

Wout Poels, Tim Wellens and Marc Soler on the final Ruta del Sol podium

Wout Poels, Tim Wellens and Marc Soler on the final Ruta del Sol podium
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 10 of 32

Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 11 of 32

Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 12 of 32

Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 13 of 32

Wout Poels (Team Sky)

Wout Poels (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 14 of 32

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Pro Team)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 15 of 32

Marc Soler (Movistar)

Marc Soler (Movistar)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 16 of 32

Wout Poels, Tim Wellens and Marc Soler on the final Ruta del Sol podium

Wout Poels, Tim Wellens and Marc Soler on the final Ruta del Sol podium
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 17 of 32

Marc Soler (Movistar)

Marc Soler (Movistar)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 32

David De La Cruz (Team Sky) on the hot seat at Ruta del Sol

David De La Cruz (Team Sky) on the hot seat at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 19 of 32

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 20 of 32

David De La Cruz (Team Sky) - Stef Clement (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Andrey Amador (Movistar)

David De La Cruz (Team Sky) - Stef Clement (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Andrey Amador (Movistar)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 21 of 32

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 22 of 32

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 23 of 32

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 24 of 32

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 25 of 32

Tim Wellens in the final leader's jersey at Ruta del Sol.

Tim Wellens in the final leader's jersey at Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 26 of 32

An Israel Cycling Academy rider competes during stage 5 at Ruta del Sol.

An Israel Cycling Academy rider competes during stage 5 at Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 27 of 32

Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) in the Rua del Sol time trial

Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) in the Rua del Sol time trial
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 28 of 32

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Pro Team)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 29 of 32

David De La Cruz (Team Sky) on the podium after winning the a stage 5 time trial at Ruta del Sol

David De La Cruz (Team Sky) on the podium after winning the a stage 5 time trial at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 30 of 32

Ruben Plaza (Israel Cycling Academy)

Ruben Plaza (Israel Cycling Academy)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 31 of 32

Chris Froome finished 10th overall at the Ruta del Sol

Chris Froome finished 10th overall at the Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 32 of 32

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana Pro Team)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) secured overall victory at the Ruta del Sol with a cool and collected ride in the 14km final time trial that included a long spectacular section of dirt roads.

Wellens started the final 14km time trial with a lead of seven seconds on Mikel Landa (Movistar) and 11 seconds on Wout Poels (Team Sky) after winning Saturday's uphill stage to Alcala de los Gazules. He lost three seconds to the Dutchman but did enough to secure overall victory by eight seconds.

David de la Cruz (Team Sky) won the time trial in a time of 17:11, with Wellens setting a time of 17:25. Poels set an excellent time of 17:22 but he came up short. Marc Soler (Movistar) finished fifth in the time trial and so gained enough time to move up to third overall, at 27 seconds. Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) finished fourth at 30 seconds.

Big loser of the day was Landa. He lost a chunk of time and slipped to sixth overall, 42 seconds down on Wellens. Chris Froome (Team Sky) finished 11th, 27 seconds slower than de la Cruz in the time trial and ended his season debut 10th overall at 1:57. Despite his on-going salbutamol case, Froome intends to next race at Tirreno-Adriatico.

Wellens is not known as a time trialist but the seven-kilometre sector of dirt roads, much of it climbing gradually through a forest, helped him limit his losses.

"Today I felt strong and managed to do it. The time trial course was tough. The dirt roads reminded me of Strade Bianche but it was a good time trial," he said after pulling on the overall winner's red jersey.

"I won a stage here last year and so it's great to now win overall this year, this is a hard but great race."

Wellens started his 2018 season with a win at the Challenge Mallorca. He has no plans to ease up just yet and revealed he will even target Het Nieuwsblad next weekend on home roads in Belgium.

"My first major goal of the season is next weekend at Het Nieuwsblad. It's a new race for me but I think I've got the form to do something. After that I'll also target Paris-Nice," he said.

The rolling profile of the 14.2km time trial and the dirt road section made for a spectacular stage. The specialists still performed well but the route suited the puncheur riders.

Andrey Amador (Movistar) was only six seconds slower than De la Cruz despite his long attack on stage 4, while Stef Clement (LottoNL-Jumbo) was third at seven seconds, with Alexi Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale) fourth at eight seconds.

De la Cruz is one of Team Sky's new signings for 2018. He will perhaps fill a domestique role in the Grand Tours but proved his ability in the time trial and somewhat made up for Poels missing out on the win and Froome's off day. De la Cruz showed his ability by winning the final stage of Paris-Nice in 2017. He has also won stages at the 2016 Vuelta a Espana. He seems to have fitted in well at Team Sky.

"This win comes after the hard work I've done and good performances I've done in races such as the Vuelta a Pais Vasco, Paris-Nice. I'm really happy," he said.

"The team has helped me a lot to be ready, working with me on my position and with my equipment. It's good to have won. Time trialing is one of my strengths. I have a good style and have always tried to do well. This has given me a lot of confidence for the rest of the season."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:17:12
2Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:06
3Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:06
4Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:07
5Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:09
6Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:11
7Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:00:11
8Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:14
9Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:24
10Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:24
11Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:27
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:30
13Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:35
14Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:37
15Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:40
16Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:42
17Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:47
18Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:49
19Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:50
20Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:00:56
21Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:58
22Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:06
23Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie0:01:06
24Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:01:07
25Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:08
26Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:09
27Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:09
28Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:10
29Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:11
30Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:12
31Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:14
32Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:18
33Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:19
35Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:20
36Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:20
37Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:20
38Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:23
39Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:25
40Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:26
41Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:01:26
42Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:26
43Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:26
44James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:01:26
45Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:01:29
46Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:31
47José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH0:01:31
48Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Team Euskadi0:01:31
49Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:32
50Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:33
51Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:01:33
52Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:33
53Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:33
54Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:34
55Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:35
56Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:01:36
57Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:36
58Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:01:39
59Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:40
60Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:40
61Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH0:01:41
62Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:41
63Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:01:41
64Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:42
65Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:44
66Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:44
67Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:45
68Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:45
69Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:46
70Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:47
71Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:47
72Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:48
73Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:49
74Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:50
75Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:52
76Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:54
77Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:55
78Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:56
79Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:57
80Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:58
81Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:59
82Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:00
83Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:02
84Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:02:03
85Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:03
86Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:04
87Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:04
88Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:02:05
89Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:06
90Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:07
91Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:07
92Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:07
93Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:08
94Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:16
95Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Team Euskadi0:02:17
96Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH0:02:18
97Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:19
98Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:02:19
99Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:20
100Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:20
101Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:02:21
102Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:02:21
103Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:02:23
104Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:02:23
105Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:25
106Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:25
107Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:26
108Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Team Euskadi0:02:28
109Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:29
110Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:29
111Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:30
112Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:30
113Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:33
114Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:35
115Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH0:02:37
116Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:38
117Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:38
118Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH0:02:40
119Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:40
120Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:42
121Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:02:46
122Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:49
123Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:52
124Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:55
125Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:02:57
126Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team Euskadi0:02:57
127Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:58
128Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH0:02:59
129Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:02:59
130Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:03:02
131Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH0:03:08
132Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Team Euskadi0:03:09
133Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:14
134Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:16
135Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:21
136Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:27
DNFRoman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNSJulien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal17:41:50
2Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:08
3Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:27
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:30
5Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
6Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:42
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:19
8Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:41
9Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:01:51
10Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:57
11Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:30
12Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:33
13Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:47
14Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:54
15Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:04
16José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH0:03:05
17Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:07
18Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:10
19Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:03:11
20Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:34
21Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:38
22Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:03:43
23Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:53
24Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:55
25Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:59
26Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:50
27Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:05:00
28Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:05:36
29Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH0:05:41
30Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:05:54
31Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Team Euskadi0:06:00
32Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH0:06:05
33Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling0:06:13
34Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:06:16
35Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:18
36Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:16
37Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:07:23
38David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:07:32
39Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
40Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:07:49
41Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:07:55
42Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:12
43Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Team Euskadi0:08:31
44Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:39
45Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:44
46Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:09:54
47Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:03
48Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:05
49Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:10:21
50Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:10:24
51Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie0:11:28
52Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:11:41
53Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:11:56
54Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:11:59
55Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:04
56Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH0:12:16
57Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:12:17
58James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:13:18
59Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:15:17
60Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:16:05
61Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:16:22
62Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team0:17:35
63Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:58
64Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:18:08
65Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH0:18:12
66Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:18:59
67Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:19:19
68Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:19:43
69Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:20:10
70Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:20:31
71Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:42
72Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:48
73Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:21:13
74Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:21:14
75Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:21:38
76Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:22:03
77Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:23:04
78Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:23:08
79Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:47
80Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:24:36
81Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:24:45
82Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH0:24:55
83Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:26:17
84Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie0:26:56
85Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:28:06
86Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:30:08
87Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:30
88Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Team Euskadi0:31:27
89Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:32:54
90Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH0:33:55
91Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
92Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:34:01
93Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:34:31
94Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team0:34:53
95Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Team Euskadi0:35:00
96Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:35:16
97Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:35:55
98Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
99Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:35:56
100Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:37:02
101Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie0:37:40
102Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:38:13
103Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:40:26
104Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:40:56
105Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:41:03
106Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:41:09
107Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:41:24
108Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:41:33
109Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:41:40
110Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:41:46
111Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:41:52
112Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:41:58
113Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:41:59
114Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:42:09
115Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling0:42:17
116Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:42:45
117Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:43:08
118Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:43:10
119Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:43:14
120Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:43:24
121Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:43:25
122Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:43:49
123Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:44:01
124Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:44:27
125Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:44:56
126Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
127Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:45:12
128Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:45:51
129Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:46:44
130Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:47:42
131Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:47:51
132Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:48:16
133Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team Euskadi0:53:47
134Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:54:01
135Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:55:22

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky50pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal49
3Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale45
4Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team34
5Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team34
6Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team32
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team32
8Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie30
9Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team30
10David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky27
11Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert27
12Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team23
13Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal20
14Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale19
15Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo17
16Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo16
17Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA16
18Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky14
19Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
20Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
21Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice13
22Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo12
23Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
24Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale11
25Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias10
26Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky9
27Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice9
28Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini9
29Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias8
30Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij8
31Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias7
32Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo7
33Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
34Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling6
35Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
36Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan5
37Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
38Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan4
39Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH3
40Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy2
41Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
42Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy2
43Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan2
44Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
45Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1
46Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH1
47Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA29pts
2Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA18
3Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert16
4Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale15
5Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias12
6Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie12
7Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH11
8Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky10
9Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert10
10Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team8
11Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
12Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team6
13Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Team Euskadi6
14Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias5
15Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team5
16Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team4
17Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
18Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team2
19Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
20Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1
21David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky1
22Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH1
23Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1
24Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1
25Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1
26Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

