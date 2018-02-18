Wellens wins the Ruta del Sol after decisive dirt road time trial
De la Cruz wins the stage, Froome finishes 11th
Stage 5: Barbate - Barbate (ITT)
Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) secured overall victory at the Ruta del Sol with a cool and collected ride in the 14km final time trial that included a long spectacular section of dirt roads.
Related Articles
Landa: Chris Froome has followed the rules
Ruta del Sol: Poels wins stage 2 atop Alto de las Allanadas
Rua del Sol: Tim Wellens wins uphill finish in Alcala de los Gazules
Wellens: I'm not leading the Ruta del Sol by chance
Froome upbeat despite low-key Ruta del Sol TT performance
De La Cruz claims Team Sky's second stage win in Ruta del Sol
Wellens takes breakthrough win at Ruta del Sol
Soler rides onto Ruta del Sol podium in final-day time trial
Wellens started the final 14km time trial with a lead of seven seconds on Mikel Landa (Movistar) and 11 seconds on Wout Poels (Team Sky) after winning Saturday's uphill stage to Alcala de los Gazules. He lost three seconds to the Dutchman but did enough to secure overall victory by eight seconds.
David de la Cruz (Team Sky) won the time trial in a time of 17:11, with Wellens setting a time of 17:25. Poels set an excellent time of 17:22 but he came up short. Marc Soler (Movistar) finished fifth in the time trial and so gained enough time to move up to third overall, at 27 seconds. Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) finished fourth at 30 seconds.
Big loser of the day was Landa. He lost a chunk of time and slipped to sixth overall, 42 seconds down on Wellens. Chris Froome (Team Sky) finished 11th, 27 seconds slower than de la Cruz in the time trial and ended his season debut 10th overall at 1:57. Despite his on-going salbutamol case, Froome intends to next race at Tirreno-Adriatico.
Wellens is not known as a time trialist but the seven-kilometre sector of dirt roads, much of it climbing gradually through a forest, helped him limit his losses.
"Today I felt strong and managed to do it. The time trial course was tough. The dirt roads reminded me of Strade Bianche but it was a good time trial," he said after pulling on the overall winner's red jersey.
"I won a stage here last year and so it's great to now win overall this year, this is a hard but great race."
Wellens started his 2018 season with a win at the Challenge Mallorca. He has no plans to ease up just yet and revealed he will even target Het Nieuwsblad next weekend on home roads in Belgium.
"My first major goal of the season is next weekend at Het Nieuwsblad. It's a new race for me but I think I've got the form to do something. After that I'll also target Paris-Nice," he said.
The rolling profile of the 14.2km time trial and the dirt road section made for a spectacular stage. The specialists still performed well but the route suited the puncheur riders.
Andrey Amador (Movistar) was only six seconds slower than De la Cruz despite his long attack on stage 4, while Stef Clement (LottoNL-Jumbo) was third at seven seconds, with Alexi Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale) fourth at eight seconds.
De la Cruz is one of Team Sky's new signings for 2018. He will perhaps fill a domestique role in the Grand Tours but proved his ability in the time trial and somewhat made up for Poels missing out on the win and Froome's off day. De la Cruz showed his ability by winning the final stage of Paris-Nice in 2017. He has also won stages at the 2016 Vuelta a Espana. He seems to have fitted in well at Team Sky.
"This win comes after the hard work I've done and good performances I've done in races such as the Vuelta a Pais Vasco, Paris-Nice. I'm really happy," he said.
"The team has helped me a lot to be ready, working with me on my position and with my equipment. It's good to have won. Time trialing is one of my strengths. I have a good style and have always tried to do well. This has given me a lot of confidence for the rest of the season."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:17:12
|2
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:06
|4
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:07
|5
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:09
|6
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:11
|7
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:11
|8
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:14
|9
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:24
|10
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:24
|11
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:27
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:30
|13
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:35
|14
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:37
|15
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:40
|16
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:42
|17
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:47
|18
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:49
|19
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:50
|20
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:00:56
|21
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:58
|22
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:06
|23
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|0:01:06
|24
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:07
|25
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:08
|26
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:09
|27
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:01:09
|28
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:01:10
|29
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:11
|30
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:12
|31
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:14
|32
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:18
|33
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:19
|35
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:20
|36
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:20
|37
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:20
|38
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:23
|39
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:25
|40
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:26
|41
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:01:26
|42
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:01:26
|43
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:26
|44
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:26
|45
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:01:29
|46
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:31
|47
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|0:01:31
|48
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Team Euskadi
|0:01:31
|49
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:32
|50
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:33
|51
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:33
|52
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:33
|53
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:33
|54
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:34
|55
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:35
|56
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:36
|57
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:36
|58
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:39
|59
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:40
|60
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:40
|61
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:01:41
|62
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:41
|63
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:41
|64
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:42
|65
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:44
|66
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:01:44
|67
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:45
|68
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:45
|69
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:46
|70
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:47
|71
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:47
|72
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:48
|73
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:01:49
|74
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:50
|75
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:52
|76
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:54
|77
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:55
|78
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:56
|79
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:57
|80
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:58
|81
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:59
|82
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:00
|83
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:02
|84
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:03
|85
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:03
|86
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:04
|87
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:04
|88
|Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:02:05
|89
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:06
|90
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:07
|91
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:07
|92
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:07
|93
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:08
|94
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:16
|95
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Team Euskadi
|0:02:17
|96
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:02:18
|97
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:19
|98
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:19
|99
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:20
|100
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:20
|101
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:02:21
|102
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:21
|103
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:02:23
|104
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:02:23
|105
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:25
|106
|Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:25
|107
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:26
|108
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Team Euskadi
|0:02:28
|109
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:29
|110
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:29
|111
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:30
|112
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:30
|113
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:33
|114
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:35
|115
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:02:37
|116
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:38
|117
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:38
|118
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:02:40
|119
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:40
|120
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:42
|121
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:02:46
|122
|Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:49
|123
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:52
|124
|Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:55
|125
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:02:57
|126
|Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team Euskadi
|0:02:57
|127
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:58
|128
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:02:59
|129
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:59
|130
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:03:02
|131
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:03:08
|132
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Team Euskadi
|0:03:09
|133
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:14
|134
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:16
|135
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:21
|136
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:27
|DNF
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNS
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17:41:50
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:08
|3
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:27
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:30
|5
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:42
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:19
|8
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:41
|9
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:01:51
|10
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:57
|11
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:30
|12
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:33
|13
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:47
|14
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:54
|15
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:04
|16
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|0:03:05
|17
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:07
|18
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:10
|19
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:03:11
|20
|Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:34
|21
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:38
|22
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:03:43
|23
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:53
|24
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:55
|25
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:59
|26
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:50
|27
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:05:00
|28
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:05:36
|29
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:05:41
|30
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:05:54
|31
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Team Euskadi
|0:06:00
|32
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:06:05
|33
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:06:13
|34
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:06:16
|35
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:18
|36
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:16
|37
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:07:23
|38
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:07:32
|39
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|40
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:07:49
|41
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:07:55
|42
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:12
|43
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Team Euskadi
|0:08:31
|44
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:39
|45
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:44
|46
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:09:54
|47
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:03
|48
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:05
|49
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:10:21
|50
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:10:24
|51
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:11:28
|52
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:11:41
|53
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:56
|54
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:11:59
|55
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:04
|56
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:12:16
|57
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:17
|58
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:18
|59
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:15:17
|60
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:16:05
|61
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:16:22
|62
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:35
|63
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:58
|64
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:18:08
|65
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:18:12
|66
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:18:59
|67
|Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:19:19
|68
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:19:43
|69
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:20:10
|70
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:20:31
|71
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:42
|72
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:48
|73
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:21:13
|74
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:14
|75
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:21:38
|76
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:22:03
|77
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:23:04
|78
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:23:08
|79
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:47
|80
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:36
|81
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:24:45
|82
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:24:55
|83
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:26:17
|84
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|0:26:56
|85
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:28:06
|86
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:30:08
|87
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:30
|88
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Team Euskadi
|0:31:27
|89
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:32:54
|90
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:33:55
|91
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|92
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:34:01
|93
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:34:31
|94
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:34:53
|95
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Team Euskadi
|0:35:00
|96
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:35:16
|97
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:35:55
|98
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|99
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:35:56
|100
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:37:02
|101
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:37:40
|102
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:38:13
|103
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:40:26
|104
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:40:56
|105
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:41:03
|106
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:41:09
|107
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:41:24
|108
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:41:33
|109
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:41:40
|110
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:41:46
|111
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:41:52
|112
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:41:58
|113
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:41:59
|114
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:42:09
|115
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:42:17
|116
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:42:45
|117
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:43:08
|118
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:43:10
|119
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:43:14
|120
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:43:24
|121
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:43:25
|122
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:43:49
|123
|Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:44:01
|124
|Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:44:27
|125
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:44:56
|126
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|127
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:45:12
|128
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:45:51
|129
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:46:44
|130
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:47:42
|131
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:47:51
|132
|Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:48:16
|133
|Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team Euskadi
|0:53:47
|134
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:54:01
|135
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:55:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|50
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|49
|3
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|45
|4
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|34
|5
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|6
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|32
|8
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|30
|9
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|10
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|27
|11
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|27
|12
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|23
|13
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|20
|14
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|15
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|17
|16
|Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|17
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|18
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|14
|19
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|20
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|21
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|13
|22
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|23
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|24
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|11
|25
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|10
|26
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|9
|27
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|9
|28
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|9
|29
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|8
|30
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|8
|31
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|7
|32
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|33
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|34
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|6
|35
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|36
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|5
|37
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|38
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|4
|39
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|3
|40
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|41
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|42
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|43
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|2
|44
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|45
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|46
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|1
|47
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|29
|pts
|2
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18
|3
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|16
|4
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|5
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|12
|6
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|7
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|11
|8
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|10
|9
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|10
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|8
|11
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|12
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|13
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Team Euskadi
|6
|14
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5
|15
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|5
|16
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|17
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|18
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|19
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|20
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|21
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|1
|22
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|1
|23
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|24
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|25
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|26
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel predicts a challenging day at European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsDutchman going for third straight title in Italy on Sunday
-
American Kim Geist retires from world-class track racingThe two-time world champion won 32 National Championships across her 23-year career
-
Trek-Segafredo announce complete 2020 men's rosterVincenzo Nibali headlines nine new arrivals on 27-man squad
-
Calmejane looks to new year after disappointing 2019Frenchman excited about riding 2020 WorldTour calendar with Total Direct Energie
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy