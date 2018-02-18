Image 1 of 32 Tim Wellens on course during the stage 5 time trial at Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 32 Mikel Landa (Movistar) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 32 Wout Poels (Team Sky) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 32 Marc Soler (Movistar) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 32 Nippo Vini Fantini (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 32 Wout Poels (Team Sky) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 32 Javier Moreno (Delko Marseille Provence KTM) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 32 Nippo Vini Fantini (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 32 Wout Poels, Tim Wellens and Marc Soler on the final Ruta del Sol podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 10 of 32 Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 11 of 32 Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 12 of 32 Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 13 of 32 Wout Poels (Team Sky) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 14 of 32 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 15 of 32 Marc Soler (Movistar) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 16 of 32 Wout Poels, Tim Wellens and Marc Soler on the final Ruta del Sol podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 17 of 32 Marc Soler (Movistar) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 18 of 32 David De La Cruz (Team Sky) on the hot seat at Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 19 of 32 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 20 of 32 David De La Cruz (Team Sky) - Stef Clement (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Andrey Amador (Movistar) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 21 of 32 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 22 of 32 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 23 of 32 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 24 of 32 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 25 of 32 Tim Wellens in the final leader's jersey at Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 26 of 32 An Israel Cycling Academy rider competes during stage 5 at Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 27 of 32 Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) in the Rua del Sol time trial (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 28 of 32 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 29 of 32 David De La Cruz (Team Sky) on the podium after winning the a stage 5 time trial at Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 30 of 32 Ruben Plaza (Israel Cycling Academy) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 31 of 32 Chris Froome finished 10th overall at the Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 32 of 32 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) secured overall victory at the Ruta del Sol with a cool and collected ride in the 14km final time trial that included a long spectacular section of dirt roads.

Wellens started the final 14km time trial with a lead of seven seconds on Mikel Landa (Movistar) and 11 seconds on Wout Poels (Team Sky) after winning Saturday's uphill stage to Alcala de los Gazules. He lost three seconds to the Dutchman but did enough to secure overall victory by eight seconds.

David de la Cruz (Team Sky) won the time trial in a time of 17:11, with Wellens setting a time of 17:25. Poels set an excellent time of 17:22 but he came up short. Marc Soler (Movistar) finished fifth in the time trial and so gained enough time to move up to third overall, at 27 seconds. Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) finished fourth at 30 seconds.

Big loser of the day was Landa. He lost a chunk of time and slipped to sixth overall, 42 seconds down on Wellens. Chris Froome (Team Sky) finished 11th, 27 seconds slower than de la Cruz in the time trial and ended his season debut 10th overall at 1:57. Despite his on-going salbutamol case, Froome intends to next race at Tirreno-Adriatico.

Wellens is not known as a time trialist but the seven-kilometre sector of dirt roads, much of it climbing gradually through a forest, helped him limit his losses.

"Today I felt strong and managed to do it. The time trial course was tough. The dirt roads reminded me of Strade Bianche but it was a good time trial," he said after pulling on the overall winner's red jersey.

"I won a stage here last year and so it's great to now win overall this year, this is a hard but great race."

Wellens started his 2018 season with a win at the Challenge Mallorca. He has no plans to ease up just yet and revealed he will even target Het Nieuwsblad next weekend on home roads in Belgium.

"My first major goal of the season is next weekend at Het Nieuwsblad. It's a new race for me but I think I've got the form to do something. After that I'll also target Paris-Nice," he said.

The rolling profile of the 14.2km time trial and the dirt road section made for a spectacular stage. The specialists still performed well but the route suited the puncheur riders.

Andrey Amador (Movistar) was only six seconds slower than De la Cruz despite his long attack on stage 4, while Stef Clement (LottoNL-Jumbo) was third at seven seconds, with Alexi Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale) fourth at eight seconds.

De la Cruz is one of Team Sky's new signings for 2018. He will perhaps fill a domestique role in the Grand Tours but proved his ability in the time trial and somewhat made up for Poels missing out on the win and Froome's off day. De la Cruz showed his ability by winning the final stage of Paris-Nice in 2017. He has also won stages at the 2016 Vuelta a Espana. He seems to have fitted in well at Team Sky.

"This win comes after the hard work I've done and good performances I've done in races such as the Vuelta a Pais Vasco, Paris-Nice. I'm really happy," he said.

"The team has helped me a lot to be ready, working with me on my position and with my equipment. It's good to have won. Time trialing is one of my strengths. I have a good style and have always tried to do well. This has given me a lot of confidence for the rest of the season."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:17:12 2 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:06 3 Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:06 4 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:07 5 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:09 6 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:11 7 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:11 8 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:14 9 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:24 10 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:24 11 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:27 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:30 13 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:35 14 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:37 15 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:40 16 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:42 17 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:47 18 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:49 19 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:50 20 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:00:56 21 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:58 22 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:06 23 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 0:01:06 24 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:07 25 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:08 26 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:09 27 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:01:09 28 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:01:10 29 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:11 30 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:12 31 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:14 32 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:18 33 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:19 35 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:20 36 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:20 37 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:20 38 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:23 39 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:25 40 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:26 41 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:01:26 42 Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:01:26 43 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:26 44 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:01:26 45 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:01:29 46 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:31 47 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 0:01:31 48 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Team Euskadi 0:01:31 49 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:32 50 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:33 51 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:33 52 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:33 53 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:33 54 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:34 55 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:35 56 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:01:36 57 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:36 58 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:01:39 59 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:40 60 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:40 61 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 0:01:41 62 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:41 63 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:41 64 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:42 65 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:44 66 Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:01:44 67 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:45 68 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:45 69 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:46 70 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:47 71 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:47 72 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:48 73 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:01:49 74 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:50 75 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:52 76 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:54 77 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:55 78 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:56 79 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:57 80 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:58 81 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:59 82 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:00 83 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:02 84 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:02:03 85 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:03 86 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:04 87 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:04 88 Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:02:05 89 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:06 90 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:07 91 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:07 92 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:07 93 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:08 94 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:16 95 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Team Euskadi 0:02:17 96 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:02:18 97 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:19 98 Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:02:19 99 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:20 100 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:20 101 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:02:21 102 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:02:21 103 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:02:23 104 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:02:23 105 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:25 106 Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:25 107 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:26 108 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Team Euskadi 0:02:28 109 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:29 110 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:29 111 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:30 112 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:30 113 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:33 114 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:35 115 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 0:02:37 116 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:38 117 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:38 118 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 0:02:40 119 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:40 120 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:42 121 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:02:46 122 Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:49 123 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:52 124 Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:55 125 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:02:57 126 Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team Euskadi 0:02:57 127 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:58 128 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:02:59 129 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:02:59 130 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:03:02 131 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 0:03:08 132 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Team Euskadi 0:03:09 133 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:03:14 134 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:16 135 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:21 136 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:27 DNF Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo DNS Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17:41:50 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:08 3 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:27 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:30 5 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:42 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:19 8 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:41 9 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:01:51 10 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:57 11 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:30 12 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:33 13 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:47 14 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:54 15 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:04 16 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 0:03:05 17 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:07 18 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:10 19 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:03:11 20 Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:34 21 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:38 22 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:03:43 23 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:53 24 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:03:55 25 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:03:59 26 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:50 27 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:05:00 28 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:05:36 29 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:05:41 30 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:05:54 31 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Team Euskadi 0:06:00 32 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 0:06:05 33 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling 0:06:13 34 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:06:16 35 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:18 36 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:07:16 37 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:07:23 38 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:07:32 39 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 40 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:07:49 41 Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:07:55 42 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:12 43 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Team Euskadi 0:08:31 44 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:39 45 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:44 46 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:09:54 47 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:03 48 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:05 49 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:10:21 50 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:10:24 51 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:11:28 52 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:11:41 53 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:11:56 54 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:11:59 55 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:04 56 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 0:12:16 57 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:12:17 58 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:13:18 59 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 0:15:17 60 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:16:05 61 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:16:22 62 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:17:35 63 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:58 64 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:18:08 65 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 0:18:12 66 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:18:59 67 Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:19:19 68 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:19:43 69 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:20:10 70 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:20:31 71 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:42 72 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:48 73 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:21:13 74 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:21:14 75 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:21:38 76 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:22:03 77 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:23:04 78 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:08 79 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:47 80 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:24:36 81 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:24:45 82 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:24:55 83 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:26:17 84 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 0:26:56 85 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:28:06 86 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:30:08 87 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:30 88 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Team Euskadi 0:31:27 89 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:32:54 90 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 0:33:55 91 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 92 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:34:01 93 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:34:31 94 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:34:53 95 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Team Euskadi 0:35:00 96 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:35:16 97 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:35:55 98 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 99 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:35:56 100 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:37:02 101 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:37:40 102 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:38:13 103 Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:40:26 104 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:40:56 105 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:41:03 106 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:41:09 107 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:41:24 108 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:41:33 109 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:41:40 110 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:41:46 111 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:41:52 112 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:41:58 113 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:41:59 114 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:42:09 115 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:42:17 116 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:42:45 117 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:43:08 118 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:43:10 119 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:43:14 120 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:43:24 121 Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:43:25 122 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:43:49 123 Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:44:01 124 Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:44:27 125 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:44:56 126 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 127 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:45:12 128 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:45:51 129 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:46:44 130 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:47:42 131 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:47:51 132 Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:48:16 133 Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team Euskadi 0:53:47 134 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:54:01 135 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:55:22

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 50 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 49 3 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 45 4 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 34 5 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 34 6 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 32 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 32 8 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 30 9 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 30 10 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 27 11 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 27 12 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 23 13 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 20 14 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 15 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 17 16 Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 16 17 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 18 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 14 19 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 20 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 21 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 13 22 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 23 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 24 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 11 25 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 10 26 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 9 27 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 9 28 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 9 29 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 8 30 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 8 31 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 7 32 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 7 33 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 34 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 6 35 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 36 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 5 37 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 38 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan 4 39 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 3 40 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 2 41 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 42 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 2 43 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 2 44 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 45 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1 46 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 1 47 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 1