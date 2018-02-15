Trending

Ruta del Sol: Poels wins stage 2 atop Alto de las Allanadas

Team Sky rider takes the overall lead

Image 1 of 53

Wout Poels (Team Sky) wins stage 2 at Ruta del Sol

Wout Poels (Team Sky) wins stage 2 at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 53

Damien Gaudin (Direct Energie)

Damien Gaudin (Direct Energie)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 53

Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Team Euskadi)

Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Team Euskadi)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 53

Jordi Simon Casulleras (Burgos BH)

Jordi Simon Casulleras (Burgos BH)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 53

Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale)

Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 53

Hector Sáez Benito (Euskadi Basque Country-Murias)

Hector Sáez Benito (Euskadi Basque Country-Murias)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 53

Pascal Eenkhoorn (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Pascal Eenkhoorn (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 53

Oscar Cabedo Carda (Burgos BH)

Oscar Cabedo Carda (Burgos BH)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 53

Floris De Tier (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Floris De Tier (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 53

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 53

Chris Froome climbing

Chris Froome climbing
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 53

Rein Taaramäe (Direct Energie)

Rein Taaramäe (Direct Energie)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 53

Tom Van Asbroeck (EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale)

Tom Van Asbroeck (EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 53

Oscar Gatto (Astana)

Oscar Gatto (Astana)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 53

Gatis Smukulis (Delko Marseille Provence KTM)

Gatis Smukulis (Delko Marseille Provence KTM)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 53

Sacha Modolo (EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale)

Sacha Modolo (EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 53

Kamil Gradek (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)

Kamil Gradek (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 53

David Tanner (Veranda's Willems Crelan)

David Tanner (Veranda's Willems Crelan)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 53

Michael Valgren (Astana)

Michael Valgren (Astana)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 53

Moreno Hofland (Lotto Soudal)

Moreno Hofland (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 53

Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale)

Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 53

Simon Clarke (EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale)

Simon Clarke (EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 53

Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale)

Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 53

Matti Breschel (EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale)

Matti Breschel (EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 53

Antonio Molina (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)

Antonio Molina (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 53

Moreno Moser (Astana)

Moreno Moser (Astana)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 53

Race leader Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie)

Race leader Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 53

Jerome Cousin (Direct Energie)

Jerome Cousin (Direct Energie)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 53

The Ruta del Sol peloton

The Ruta del Sol peloton
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 30 of 53

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) attacks near the end of stage 2 at Ruta del Sol.

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) attacks near the end of stage 2 at Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 31 of 53

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 32 of 53

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) near the end of stage 2 at Ruta del Sol

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) near the end of stage 2 at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 33 of 53

Chris Froome finishes 7th on stage 2 at Ruta del Sol

Chris Froome finishes 7th on stage 2 at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 34 of 53

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana Pro Team) checks behind before finishing stage 2 at Ruta del Sol

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana Pro Team) checks behind before finishing stage 2 at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 35 of 53

Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) finishes stage 2 at Ruta del Sol

Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) finishes stage 2 at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 36 of 53

the early breakaway at Ruta del Sol stage 2

the early breakaway at Ruta del Sol stage 2
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 37 of 53

Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie) in the Ruta's red jersey

Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie) in the Ruta's red jersey
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 38 of 53

The Ruta del Sol bunch on stage 2

The Ruta del Sol bunch on stage 2
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 39 of 53

Chris Froome and Jakob Fuglsang

Chris Froome and Jakob Fuglsang
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 40 of 53

The Ruta del Sol peloton

The Ruta del Sol peloton
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 41 of 53

Mikel Landa (Movistar) attacks and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) chases during stage 2 at Ruta del Sol

Mikel Landa (Movistar) attacks and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) chases during stage 2 at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 42 of 53

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Pro Team)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 43 of 53

Astana's Jakob Fuglsang gets out of the saddle

Astana's Jakob Fuglsang gets out of the saddle
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 44 of 53

Chris Froome rides in the bunch during stage 2 at Ruta del Sol

Chris Froome rides in the bunch during stage 2 at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 45 of 53

Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky)

Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 46 of 53

David De La Cruz (Team Sky)

David De La Cruz (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 47 of 53

Wout Poels on the Ruta del Sol podium after winning stage 2

Wout Poels on the Ruta del Sol podium after winning stage 2
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 48 of 53

Wout Poels in yellow after winning stage 2 at Ruta del Sol

Wout Poels in yellow after winning stage 2 at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 49 of 53

Wout Poels puts on Ruta del Sol's red jersey after winning stage 2

Wout Poels puts on Ruta del Sol's red jersey after winning stage 2
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 50 of 53

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) on the stage 2 podium at Ruta del Sol

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) on the stage 2 podium at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 51 of 53

Lluis Guillermo Mas (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) in the green jersey at Ruta del Sol

Lluis Guillermo Mas (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) in the green jersey at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 52 of 53

Wout Poels surges to the line for the stage win

Wout Poels surges to the line for the stage win
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 53 of 53

Wout Poels (Team Sky) wins stage 2 at Ruta del Sol

Wout Poels (Team Sky) wins stage 2 at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Wout Poels served triple duty on the second day of the Ruta del Sol by claiming the stage victory, surging to the race lead and, in turn, deflecting some attention from embattled Team Sky leader Chris Froome.

Poels prevailed from a five-man elite leading group on the Alto de las Allanadas, jumping away to take the stage over Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal).

Froome took the final climb with restraint, bridging up to the main group of favourites but sitting back as Poels made his move. He came across in seventh place, 27 seconds behind his teammate and still very much in contention with a 14.2km individual time trial still ahead on the last stage.

With the victory, Poels leads the race by two seconds over Sanchez and Wellens, with Mikel Landa (Movistar) and Astana's Jakob Fuglsang at four seconds.

How it unfolded

It was another beautiful day in the south of Spain, where the riders of the Ruta del Sol faced a short but testing 140km from Otura to Jaén, where the climbers were given their first opportunity of the week to shine on the final ascent of the Alto de las Allanadas.

With the first climb, the category 2 Alto de Puerto Lope, cresting just before the 40km mark, the mountain points would go first to the breakaway. Nine men escaped with the points in mind: Alvaro Cuadros (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Delko-Marseille Provence KTM), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Pascal Eenkhoorn (LottoNL-Jumbo), Diego Rubio (Burgos-BH), Aaron Verwilst (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Sho Hatsuyama (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Jeroen Meijers (Roompot) and Enrique Sanz (Euskadi-Murias).

The group had a sizeable advantage on the first climb, where Cuadros led over the top, amassing some seven minutes on the peloton before Astana came to the fore to keep them in check.

Cuadros led again over the back-to-back climbs of the category 3 Alto del Castillo and Puerto de Locubín (cat. 2) as the peloton began to steadily chip away at the breakaway's advantage, bringing it to four minutes inside 40km to go.

The breakaway's chances were hampered when Cuadros and Kasperkiewicz suffered mechanical problems on the descent of the Valdepenas, and the breakaway disintegrated.

Gougeard, Eenkhoorn and Rubio persisted, holding a two minute lead on the Astana-led bunch as they traversed the plateau leading to the final climb.

The pressure from Astana soon spelled the end for overnight leader Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie), who was jettisoned with 9km remaining.

Eenkhoorn was the next rider to lose contact with the leading group, with the towering Rubio dwarfing the more compact Gougeard as they hit the lower slopes of the Allanadas.

Rubio laid down the power with 4.7km to go, riding Gougeard off his wheel on a particularly nasty pitch. On the same stretch, just under a minute back, Movistar came to the fore to slash at the gap.

The punishing gradient with 3km to go burned up most of Rubio's remaining matches, but he survived it with a 36" lead, but then
Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) attacked, reeling in Gougeard and then bringing Rubio into view.

Landa sensed the opportunity, and before Fuglsang could mow down Rubio, the new Movistar recruit danced across to the Astana rider, joined by Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) and then Wout Poels (Team Sky).

Rubio continued to fight but was finally pounced upon with 1.8km to go by this elite group, not helped at all by a close brush with a race motorbike.

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana), Marc Soler (Movistar) and Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Soudal) and later Froome were among a handful of riders who clawed their way across to the leaders. With 1.4km to go Wellens decided to make his move.

At the kilometre banner, Wellens got a short breather thanks to a small descent, but he still had another punishing pitch to survive.

Poels leapt out of the chasing group with 500m to go and reached Wellens, but a group was quickly on them. Fuglsang made the bridge with Landa and Sanchez on his wheel. The Dane gave his last for his in-form Astana teammate, but it was not to be for the team after all their work.

Poels launched his sprint ahead of the final bend and left his companions in the dust, leaving Sanchez to take second over Wellens.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky3:38:04
2Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:02
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:04
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
6Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:17
7Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:27
8Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:34
9Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:38
10Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:40
12Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:46
13Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:48
14David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
15Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:51
16Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:53
17Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:56
18Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:02
19Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:04
20Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:01:05
21Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:08
22Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:11
23Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:14
24José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
25Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:26
26Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
27Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:39
28Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:53
29Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
30Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Team Euskadi0:02:08
31Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:13
32Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:02:16
33Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:22
34Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:24
35Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:30
36Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
37Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
38Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH0:02:42
39Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:43
40Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
41Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:50
42Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
43Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie0:03:01
44Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:03:11
45Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
46Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:03:29
47Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
48Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:33
49Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Team Euskadi0:03:43
50Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Team Euskadi
51Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:03:49
52Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:00
53Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:14
54Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
55Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:04:26
56James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:04:36
57Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
58Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
59Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
60Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:47
61Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:53
62Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:46
63Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
64Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:54
65Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
66Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:06:11
67Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:27
68Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:29
69Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:07:51
70Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:07:59
71Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Team Euskadi
72Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
73Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
74Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
75Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
76Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
77Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
78Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
79Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
80Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
81Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
82Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
83Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:08
84Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:16
85Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:46
86Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:09:32
87Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:10:06
88Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:11:46
89Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:12:16
90Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:17
91Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team0:13:46
92Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:13:56
93Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:14:52
94Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:15:54
95Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:16:02
96Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:16:37
97Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:17:07
98Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:17:09
99Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
100Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:17:21
101Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:17:25
102Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:17:29
103Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
104Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
105Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:17:33
106Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
107Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
108Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
109Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
110Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:17:39
111Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:17:59
112Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:18:08
113Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
114Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
115Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
116Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
117Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:18:10
118Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:18:11
119Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:18:13
120Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Team Euskadi0:18:14
121Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:18:24
122Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling0:18:30
123Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
124Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:18:41
125Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
126Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
127Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:58
128Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:59
129Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:19:00
130Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:19:07
131Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
132Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:19:09
133Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:19:35
134Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:19:36
135Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Team Euskadi0:19:38
136Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie0:19:48
137Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:19:50
138Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:19:51
139Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:19:53
140Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
141Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:19:55
142Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:20:08
143Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:20:10
144Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
145Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:20:11
146Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:20:25
147Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
148David Tanner (Aus) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:20:38
149Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team Euskadi0:20:43
150Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
151Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:22:00

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky8:59:43
2Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:02
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:04
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
6Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:17
7Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:27
8Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:34
9Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:38
10Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:40
12Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:46
13Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:48
14David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
15Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:51
16Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:53
17Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:56
18Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:02
19Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:04
20Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:01:05
21Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:08
22Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:11
23Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:14
24José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
25Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:26
26Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
27Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:39
28Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:53
29Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
30Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Team Euskadi0:02:08
31Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:13
32Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:02:16
33Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:22
34Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:24
35Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH0:02:30
36Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
37Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
38Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH0:02:42
39Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:43
40Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
41Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:02:50
42Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
43Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie0:03:01
44Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:11
45Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
46Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:03:29
47Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
48Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:33
49Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Team Euskadi0:03:43
50Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Team Euskadi
51Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:03:49
52Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:00
53Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:14
54Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
55Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling0:04:36
56Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
57James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
58Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:47
59Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:53
60Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:46
61Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
62Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:54
63Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:27
64Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:29
65Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:07:51
66Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:59
67Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
68Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
69Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
70Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
71Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
72Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
73Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
74Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
75Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:08
76Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:16
77Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:10:06
78Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:11:23
79Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:11:33
80Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:12:05
81Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:12:16
82Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:17
83Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:51
84Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team0:14:55
85Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:14:56
86Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
87Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Team Euskadi
88Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
89Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:43
90Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:16:02
91Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:17:07
92Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:17:33
93Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
94Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
95Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:17:59
96Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:18:08
97Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Team Euskadi0:18:14
98Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:18:30
99Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:18:41
100Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:58
101Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Team Euskadi0:19:38
102Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie0:19:48
103Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:19:49
104Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:19:51
105Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:19:53
106Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:20:10
107Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:20:11
108Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:20:53
109Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:21:49
110Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:22:51
111Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:23:10
112Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:23:34
113Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:24:06
114Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
115Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:24:22
116Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:24:26
117Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
118Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:24:30
119Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
120Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:24:36
121Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:25:05
122Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
123Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
124Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:25:08
125Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:25:10
126Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:25:21
127Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling0:25:27
128Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
129Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:25:38
130Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
131Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:56
132Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:25:57
133Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:26:04
134Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
135Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:26:06
136Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:26:32
137Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:26:33
138Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:26:47
139Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:26:50
140Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:26:52
141Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:27:05
142Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:27:07
143David Tanner (Aus) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:27:35
144Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:27:40
145Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team Euskadi
146Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:28:57
147Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:31:07
148Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:31:46
149Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:31:48
150Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:34:03
151Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky25pts
2Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie25
3Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team20
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale20
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
6Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
7Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team14
8Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert14
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team12
10Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
11Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team10
12Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team10
13Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky9
14Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice9
15Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias8
16Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal8
17Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice7
18Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo7
19Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
20Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
21Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo5
22Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan5
23Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
24Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
25Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team3
26Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH3
27David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky2
28Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy2
29Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1
30Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA29pts
2Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale15
3Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15
4Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias12
5Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie12
6Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH11
7Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky10
8Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team8
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
10Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Team Euskadi6
11Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team4
12Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
13Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij4
14Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team2
15Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1
16Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1
17Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1
18Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1
19Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1
20Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias5
3Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias5
4Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
5Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie1
6Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
7Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1
8Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Team Euskadi1

