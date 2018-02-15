Ruta del Sol: Poels wins stage 2 atop Alto de las Allanadas
Team Sky rider takes the overall lead
Stage 2: Otura - La Guardia de Jaén (Alto de Allanadas)
Wout Poels served triple duty on the second day of the Ruta del Sol by claiming the stage victory, surging to the race lead and, in turn, deflecting some attention from embattled Team Sky leader Chris Froome.
Related Articles
Poels prevailed from a five-man elite leading group on the Alto de las Allanadas, jumping away to take the stage over Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal).
Froome took the final climb with restraint, bridging up to the main group of favourites but sitting back as Poels made his move. He came across in seventh place, 27 seconds behind his teammate and still very much in contention with a 14.2km individual time trial still ahead on the last stage.
With the victory, Poels leads the race by two seconds over Sanchez and Wellens, with Mikel Landa (Movistar) and Astana's Jakob Fuglsang at four seconds.
How it unfolded
It was another beautiful day in the south of Spain, where the riders of the Ruta del Sol faced a short but testing 140km from Otura to Jaén, where the climbers were given their first opportunity of the week to shine on the final ascent of the Alto de las Allanadas.
With the first climb, the category 2 Alto de Puerto Lope, cresting just before the 40km mark, the mountain points would go first to the breakaway. Nine men escaped with the points in mind: Alvaro Cuadros (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Delko-Marseille Provence KTM), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Pascal Eenkhoorn (LottoNL-Jumbo), Diego Rubio (Burgos-BH), Aaron Verwilst (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Sho Hatsuyama (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Jeroen Meijers (Roompot) and Enrique Sanz (Euskadi-Murias).
The group had a sizeable advantage on the first climb, where Cuadros led over the top, amassing some seven minutes on the peloton before Astana came to the fore to keep them in check.
Cuadros led again over the back-to-back climbs of the category 3 Alto del Castillo and Puerto de Locubín (cat. 2) as the peloton began to steadily chip away at the breakaway's advantage, bringing it to four minutes inside 40km to go.
The breakaway's chances were hampered when Cuadros and Kasperkiewicz suffered mechanical problems on the descent of the Valdepenas, and the breakaway disintegrated.
Gougeard, Eenkhoorn and Rubio persisted, holding a two minute lead on the Astana-led bunch as they traversed the plateau leading to the final climb.
The pressure from Astana soon spelled the end for overnight leader Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie), who was jettisoned with 9km remaining.
Eenkhoorn was the next rider to lose contact with the leading group, with the towering Rubio dwarfing the more compact Gougeard as they hit the lower slopes of the Allanadas.
Rubio laid down the power with 4.7km to go, riding Gougeard off his wheel on a particularly nasty pitch. On the same stretch, just under a minute back, Movistar came to the fore to slash at the gap.
The punishing gradient with 3km to go burned up most of Rubio's remaining matches, but he survived it with a 36" lead, but then
Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) attacked, reeling in Gougeard and then bringing Rubio into view.
Landa sensed the opportunity, and before Fuglsang could mow down Rubio, the new Movistar recruit danced across to the Astana rider, joined by Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) and then Wout Poels (Team Sky).
Rubio continued to fight but was finally pounced upon with 1.8km to go by this elite group, not helped at all by a close brush with a race motorbike.
Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana), Marc Soler (Movistar) and Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Soudal) and later Froome were among a handful of riders who clawed their way across to the leaders. With 1.4km to go Wellens decided to make his move.
At the kilometre banner, Wellens got a short breather thanks to a small descent, but he still had another punishing pitch to survive.
Poels leapt out of the chasing group with 500m to go and reached Wellens, but a group was quickly on them. Fuglsang made the bridge with Landa and Sanchez on his wheel. The Dane gave his last for his in-form Astana teammate, but it was not to be for the team after all their work.
Poels launched his sprint ahead of the final bend and left his companions in the dust, leaving Sanchez to take second over Wellens.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|3:38:04
|2
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:04
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:17
|7
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:27
|8
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:34
|9
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:38
|10
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:40
|12
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:46
|13
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:00:48
|14
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|15
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:51
|16
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:53
|17
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:56
|18
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:02
|19
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:04
|20
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:01:05
|21
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:08
|22
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:11
|23
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:14
|24
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|25
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:26
|26
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|27
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:39
|28
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:53
|29
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|30
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Team Euskadi
|0:02:08
|31
|Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:13
|32
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:16
|33
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:22
|34
|Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:24
|35
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:30
|36
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|37
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|38
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:02:42
|39
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:43
|40
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|41
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:50
|42
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|43
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|0:03:01
|44
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:03:11
|45
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|46
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:03:29
|47
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|48
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:33
|49
|Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Team Euskadi
|0:03:43
|50
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Team Euskadi
|51
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:03:49
|52
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:00
|53
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:14
|54
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|55
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:04:26
|56
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:36
|57
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
|58
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|59
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|60
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:47
|61
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:04:53
|62
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:46
|63
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|64
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:54
|65
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|66
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:06:11
|67
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:27
|68
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:29
|69
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:07:51
|70
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:59
|71
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Team Euskadi
|72
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|73
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|74
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|75
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|76
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|77
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|78
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|79
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|80
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|81
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:08
|84
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:16
|85
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:46
|86
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:09:32
|87
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:10:06
|88
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:11:46
|89
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:12:16
|90
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:17
|91
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:46
|92
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:13:56
|93
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:14:52
|94
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:15:54
|95
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:02
|96
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:16:37
|97
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:17:07
|98
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:09
|99
|Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|100
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:21
|101
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:17:25
|102
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:17:29
|103
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|104
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|105
|Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:17:33
|106
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|107
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|108
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|109
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|110
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:17:39
|111
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:17:59
|112
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:18:08
|113
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|114
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|115
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|116
|Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|117
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:18:10
|118
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:18:11
|119
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:18:13
|120
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Team Euskadi
|0:18:14
|121
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:18:24
|122
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:18:30
|123
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|124
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:18:41
|125
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|126
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|127
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:58
|128
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:59
|129
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:19:00
|130
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:19:07
|131
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|132
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:19:09
|133
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:19:35
|134
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:19:36
|135
|Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Team Euskadi
|0:19:38
|136
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:19:48
|137
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:19:50
|138
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:19:51
|139
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:19:53
|140
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|141
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:19:55
|142
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:20:08
|143
|Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:20:10
|144
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|145
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:20:11
|146
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:20:25
|147
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|148
|David Tanner (Aus) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:20:38
|149
|Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team Euskadi
|0:20:43
|150
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|151
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:22:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|8:59:43
|2
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:04
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:17
|7
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:27
|8
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:34
|9
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:38
|10
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:40
|12
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:46
|13
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:00:48
|14
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|15
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:51
|16
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:53
|17
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:56
|18
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:02
|19
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:04
|20
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:01:05
|21
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:08
|22
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:11
|23
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:14
|24
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
|25
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:26
|26
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|27
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:39
|28
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:53
|29
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|30
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Team Euskadi
|0:02:08
|31
|Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:13
|32
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:16
|33
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:22
|34
|Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:24
|35
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:02:30
|36
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|37
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|38
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:02:42
|39
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:43
|40
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|41
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:02:50
|42
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|43
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|0:03:01
|44
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:11
|45
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|46
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:03:29
|47
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|48
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:33
|49
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Team Euskadi
|0:03:43
|50
|Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Team Euskadi
|51
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:03:49
|52
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:00
|53
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:14
|54
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:04:36
|56
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|57
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|58
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:47
|59
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:04:53
|60
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:46
|61
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|62
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:54
|63
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:27
|64
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:29
|65
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:07:51
|66
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:59
|67
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|69
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|71
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|73
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|74
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:08
|76
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:16
|77
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:10:06
|78
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:11:23
|79
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:11:33
|80
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:12:05
|81
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:12:16
|82
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:17
|83
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:51
|84
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:55
|85
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:14:56
|86
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|87
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Team Euskadi
|88
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|89
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:43
|90
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:02
|91
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:17:07
|92
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:17:33
|93
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|94
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|95
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:17:59
|96
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:18:08
|97
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Team Euskadi
|0:18:14
|98
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:30
|99
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:18:41
|100
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:58
|101
|Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Team Euskadi
|0:19:38
|102
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:19:48
|103
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:19:49
|104
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:19:51
|105
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:19:53
|106
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:20:10
|107
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:20:11
|108
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:20:53
|109
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:21:49
|110
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:22:51
|111
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:23:10
|112
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:23:34
|113
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:06
|114
|Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|115
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:24:22
|116
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:24:26
|117
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|118
|Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:24:30
|119
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|120
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:24:36
|121
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:25:05
|122
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|123
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|124
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:25:08
|125
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:25:10
|126
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:25:21
|127
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:25:27
|128
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|129
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:25:38
|130
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|131
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:56
|132
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:25:57
|133
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:26:04
|134
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|135
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:26:06
|136
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:26:32
|137
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:26:33
|138
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:26:47
|139
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:26:50
|140
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:26:52
|141
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:27:05
|142
|Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:27:07
|143
|David Tanner (Aus) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:27:35
|144
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:27:40
|145
|Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team Euskadi
|146
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:28:57
|147
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:31:07
|148
|Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:31:46
|149
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:31:48
|150
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:34:03
|151
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|25
|pts
|2
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|25
|3
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|20
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|20
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|6
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|7
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|8
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|14
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|12
|10
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|11
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|12
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|13
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|14
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|9
|15
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|8
|16
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|8
|17
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|7
|18
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|19
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|20
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|21
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|22
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|5
|23
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|24
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|25
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|3
|26
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|3
|27
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|28
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|29
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|30
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|29
|pts
|2
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|3
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|4
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|12
|5
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|6
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|11
|7
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|10
|8
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|8
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|10
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Team Euskadi
|6
|11
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|12
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|13
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|4
|14
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|15
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|16
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|17
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|18
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|19
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|20
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|pts
|2
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5
|3
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5
|4
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|5
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|6
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|7
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|8
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Team Euskadi
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy