Wout Poels served triple duty on the second day of the Ruta del Sol by claiming the stage victory, surging to the race lead and, in turn, deflecting some attention from embattled Team Sky leader Chris Froome.

Poels prevailed from a five-man elite leading group on the Alto de las Allanadas, jumping away to take the stage over Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal).

Froome took the final climb with restraint, bridging up to the main group of favourites but sitting back as Poels made his move. He came across in seventh place, 27 seconds behind his teammate and still very much in contention with a 14.2km individual time trial still ahead on the last stage.

With the victory, Poels leads the race by two seconds over Sanchez and Wellens, with Mikel Landa (Movistar) and Astana's Jakob Fuglsang at four seconds.

How it unfolded

It was another beautiful day in the south of Spain, where the riders of the Ruta del Sol faced a short but testing 140km from Otura to Jaén, where the climbers were given their first opportunity of the week to shine on the final ascent of the Alto de las Allanadas.

With the first climb, the category 2 Alto de Puerto Lope, cresting just before the 40km mark, the mountain points would go first to the breakaway. Nine men escaped with the points in mind: Alvaro Cuadros (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Delko-Marseille Provence KTM), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Pascal Eenkhoorn (LottoNL-Jumbo), Diego Rubio (Burgos-BH), Aaron Verwilst (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Sho Hatsuyama (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Jeroen Meijers (Roompot) and Enrique Sanz (Euskadi-Murias).

The group had a sizeable advantage on the first climb, where Cuadros led over the top, amassing some seven minutes on the peloton before Astana came to the fore to keep them in check.

Cuadros led again over the back-to-back climbs of the category 3 Alto del Castillo and Puerto de Locubín (cat. 2) as the peloton began to steadily chip away at the breakaway's advantage, bringing it to four minutes inside 40km to go.

The breakaway's chances were hampered when Cuadros and Kasperkiewicz suffered mechanical problems on the descent of the Valdepenas, and the breakaway disintegrated.

Gougeard, Eenkhoorn and Rubio persisted, holding a two minute lead on the Astana-led bunch as they traversed the plateau leading to the final climb.

The pressure from Astana soon spelled the end for overnight leader Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie), who was jettisoned with 9km remaining.

Eenkhoorn was the next rider to lose contact with the leading group, with the towering Rubio dwarfing the more compact Gougeard as they hit the lower slopes of the Allanadas.

Rubio laid down the power with 4.7km to go, riding Gougeard off his wheel on a particularly nasty pitch. On the same stretch, just under a minute back, Movistar came to the fore to slash at the gap.

The punishing gradient with 3km to go burned up most of Rubio's remaining matches, but he survived it with a 36" lead, but then

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) attacked, reeling in Gougeard and then bringing Rubio into view.

Landa sensed the opportunity, and before Fuglsang could mow down Rubio, the new Movistar recruit danced across to the Astana rider, joined by Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) and then Wout Poels (Team Sky).

Rubio continued to fight but was finally pounced upon with 1.8km to go by this elite group, not helped at all by a close brush with a race motorbike.

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana), Marc Soler (Movistar) and Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Soudal) and later Froome were among a handful of riders who clawed their way across to the leaders. With 1.4km to go Wellens decided to make his move.

At the kilometre banner, Wellens got a short breather thanks to a small descent, but he still had another punishing pitch to survive.

Poels leapt out of the chasing group with 500m to go and reached Wellens, but a group was quickly on them. Fuglsang made the bridge with Landa and Sanchez on his wheel. The Dane gave his last for his in-form Astana teammate, but it was not to be for the team after all their work.

Poels launched his sprint ahead of the final bend and left his companions in the dust, leaving Sanchez to take second over Wellens.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 3:38:04 2 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:02 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:04 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 6 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:17 7 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:27 8 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:00:34 9 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:38 10 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:40 12 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:46 13 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:48 14 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 15 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:51 16 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:53 17 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:56 18 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:02 19 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:04 20 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:01:05 21 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:08 22 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:11 23 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:14 24 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 25 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:26 26 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 27 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:39 28 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:53 29 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 30 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Team Euskadi 0:02:08 31 Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:13 32 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:02:16 33 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:22 34 Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:24 35 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:30 36 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 37 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 38 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:02:42 39 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:43 40 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 41 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:50 42 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 43 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 0:03:01 44 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:03:11 45 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 46 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:03:29 47 Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan 48 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:33 49 Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Team Euskadi 0:03:43 50 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Team Euskadi 51 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:03:49 52 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:00 53 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:14 54 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 55 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:04:26 56 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:04:36 57 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling 58 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 59 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 60 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:47 61 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:04:53 62 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:46 63 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 64 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:54 65 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 66 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:06:11 67 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:27 68 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:06:29 69 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:07:51 70 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:07:59 71 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Team Euskadi 72 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 73 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 74 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 75 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 76 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 77 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 78 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 79 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 80 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 81 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 82 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:08 84 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:16 85 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:46 86 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:09:32 87 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:10:06 88 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:11:46 89 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:12:16 90 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:17 91 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:13:46 92 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:13:56 93 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:14:52 94 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:15:54 95 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:16:02 96 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:16:37 97 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:17:07 98 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:17:09 99 Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 100 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:17:21 101 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:17:25 102 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:17:29 103 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 104 Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 105 Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:17:33 106 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 107 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 108 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 109 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 110 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:17:39 111 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:17:59 112 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:18:08 113 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 114 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 115 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 116 Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 117 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:18:10 118 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:18:11 119 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:18:13 120 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Team Euskadi 0:18:14 121 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:18:24 122 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:18:30 123 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 124 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:18:41 125 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 126 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 127 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:58 128 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:59 129 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:19:00 130 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:19:07 131 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 132 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:19:09 133 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:19:35 134 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:19:36 135 Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Team Euskadi 0:19:38 136 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:19:48 137 Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:19:50 138 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:19:51 139 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:19:53 140 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 141 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:19:55 142 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:20:08 143 Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:20:10 144 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 145 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:20:11 146 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:20:25 147 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 148 David Tanner (Aus) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:20:38 149 Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team Euskadi 0:20:43 150 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 151 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:22:00

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 8:59:43 2 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:02 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:04 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 6 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:17 7 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:27 8 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:00:34 9 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:38 10 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:40 12 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:46 13 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:48 14 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 15 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:51 16 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:53 17 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:56 18 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:02 19 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:04 20 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:01:05 21 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:08 22 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:11 23 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:14 24 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 25 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:26 26 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 27 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:39 28 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:53 29 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 30 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Team Euskadi 0:02:08 31 Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:13 32 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:02:16 33 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:22 34 Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:24 35 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 0:02:30 36 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 37 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 38 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:02:42 39 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:43 40 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 41 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:02:50 42 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 43 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 0:03:01 44 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:11 45 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 46 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:03:29 47 Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan 48 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:33 49 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Team Euskadi 0:03:43 50 Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Team Euskadi 51 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:03:49 52 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:00 53 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:14 54 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling 0:04:36 56 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 57 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 58 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:47 59 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:04:53 60 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:46 61 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 62 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:54 63 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:27 64 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:06:29 65 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:07:51 66 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:59 67 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 69 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 70 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 71 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 73 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 74 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 75 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:08 76 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:16 77 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:10:06 78 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:11:23 79 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 0:11:33 80 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:12:05 81 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:12:16 82 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:17 83 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:51 84 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:14:55 85 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:14:56 86 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 87 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Team Euskadi 88 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 89 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:43 90 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:16:02 91 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:17:07 92 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:17:33 93 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 94 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 95 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:17:59 96 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:18:08 97 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Team Euskadi 0:18:14 98 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:30 99 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:18:41 100 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:58 101 Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Team Euskadi 0:19:38 102 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:19:48 103 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:19:49 104 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:19:51 105 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:19:53 106 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:20:10 107 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:20:11 108 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:20:53 109 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:21:49 110 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:22:51 111 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:23:10 112 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:23:34 113 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:24:06 114 Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 115 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:24:22 116 Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:24:26 117 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 118 Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:24:30 119 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 120 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:24:36 121 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:25:05 122 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 123 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 124 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:25:08 125 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:25:10 126 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:25:21 127 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:25:27 128 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 129 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:25:38 130 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 131 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:56 132 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:25:57 133 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:26:04 134 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 135 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:26:06 136 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:26:32 137 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:26:33 138 Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:26:47 139 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:26:50 140 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:26:52 141 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:27:05 142 Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:27:07 143 David Tanner (Aus) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:27:35 144 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:27:40 145 Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team Euskadi 146 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:28:57 147 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:31:07 148 Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:31:46 149 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:31:48 150 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:34:03 151 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 25 pts 2 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 25 3 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 20 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 20 5 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 6 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 7 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 14 8 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 14 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 12 10 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 11 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 10 12 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 10 13 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 9 14 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 9 15 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 8 16 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 8 17 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 7 18 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 7 19 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 20 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 21 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 5 22 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 5 23 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 24 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 25 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 3 26 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 3 27 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 2 28 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 2 29 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1 30 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 29 pts 2 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 15 3 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 4 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 12 5 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 12 6 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 11 7 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 10 8 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8 9 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 10 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Team Euskadi 6 11 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 4 12 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 13 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 4 14 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 15 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1 16 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1 17 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1 18 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1 19 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1 20 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1