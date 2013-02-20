Valverde wins Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol
Spaniard takes final stage and overall title
Stage 3: Lucena - Rincon de la Victoria
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|4:45:28
|2
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|3
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:10
|14
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:53
|17
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|18
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|19
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:39
|20
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:47
|21
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|22
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|24
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:11
|25
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|26
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Steve Bekaert (Bel) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:03:07
|28
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|30
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|31
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|32
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
|36
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|38
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:12
|39
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:04:18
|40
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:57
|41
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|43
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:07:29
|44
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|45
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:03
|46
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|47
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:08:04
|48
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|49
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|0:08:06
|50
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|51
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|52
|Moises Duenas Nevado (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|53
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|54
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|55
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|58
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|59
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|60
|David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:36
|61
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Colba-Superano Ham
|0:09:57
|64
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:12:14
|65
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|66
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|67
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|68
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|69
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|71
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|73
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|74
|Darío Hernández (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|75
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|76
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|77
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|78
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|79
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|80
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:12:19
|81
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|82
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|83
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|84
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|85
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|88
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|89
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|90
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|91
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|92
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|93
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|94
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|95
|Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
|0:13:45
|96
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:18:15
|97
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|100
|Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|101
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|102
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|103
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|104
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|105
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|106
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|107
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|108
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:47:27
|2
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:07
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|4
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|0:00:12
|5
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:17
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:19
|7
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|8
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:30
|9
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:38
|11
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:41
|12
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:53
|13
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|0:01:18
|14
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|15
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:45
|16
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:01:58
|17
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:20
|18
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:33
|19
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:43
|20
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:48
|21
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:30
|22
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:03:33
|23
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:46
|24
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:10
|25
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:29
|26
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:42
|27
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:59
|28
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:11
|29
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:17
|30
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:22
|31
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:06:18
|32
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:28
|33
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:44
|34
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:09:55
|35
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:04
|36
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:19
|37
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:26
|38
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:10:27
|39
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|40
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:08
|41
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:25
|42
|Steve Bekaert (Bel) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:13:57
|43
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:33
|44
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:38
|45
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
|0:14:40
|46
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:14:43
|47
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:15:35
|48
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:17:21
|49
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:18:28
|50
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:18:52
|51
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:19:33
|52
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|0:19:46
|53
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|0:19:53
|54
|Moises Duenas Nevado (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:20:20
|55
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:20:45
|56
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:20:51
|57
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|0:21:26
|58
|David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:01
|59
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:23
|60
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:19
|61
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:23:26
|62
|Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Colba-Superano Ham
|0:23:34
|63
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|0:23:54
|64
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:24:19
|65
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|0:24:22
|66
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:24
|67
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:24:43
|68
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|0:24:53
|69
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:24:56
|70
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:04
|71
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:25:31
|72
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:36
|73
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|0:26:14
|74
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:16
|75
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:26:35
|76
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:27:15
|77
|Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:27:16
|78
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:52
|79
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|0:28:34
|80
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:28:47
|81
|Darío Hernández (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:29:10
|82
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:29:42
|83
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:29:49
|84
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:30:25
|85
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:30:42
|86
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:30:59
|87
|Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:31:03
|88
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:31:19
|89
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:31:23
|90
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:31:24
|91
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:31:59
|92
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:03
|93
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:32:12
|94
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:33:31
|95
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:33:48
|96
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:35:55
|97
|Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
|0:36:49
|98
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:37:45
|99
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:55
|100
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:38:30
|101
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:38:45
|102
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:40:00
|103
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:41:21
|104
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:44:27
|105
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|106
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:44:48
|107
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:45:01
|108
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:48:10
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Colba-Superano Ham
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
