Valverde wins Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol

Spaniard takes final stage and overall title

Image 1 of 22

Alejandro Valverde happy after his final stage win and overall victory in the Ruta del Sol

Alejandro Valverde happy after his final stage win and overall victory in the Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 2 of 22

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 3 of 22

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 4 of 22

Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano) won the mountains classification in Ruta del Sol

Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano) won the mountains classification in Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 5 of 22

Luis Mas Bonet (Burgos BH) won the sprint classification in Ruta del Sol

Luis Mas Bonet (Burgos BH) won the sprint classification in Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 6 of 22

Javier Moreno (Movistar) was best Andalucian

Javier Moreno (Movistar) was best Andalucian
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 7 of 22

Alejandro Valverde celebrates on the podium in Andalucia

Alejandro Valverde celebrates on the podium in Andalucia
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 8 of 22

The final podium in the Ruta del Sol

The final podium in the Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 9 of 22

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins the final stage of the Ruta del Sol

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins the final stage of the Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 10 of 22

Alejandro Valverde cemented his overall victory with a stage win

Alejandro Valverde cemented his overall victory with a stage win
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 11 of 22

Alejandro Valverde wins the final stage in the Ruta del Sol

Alejandro Valverde wins the final stage in the Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 12 of 22

Valverde celebrates after winning the final stage of Ruta del Sol

Valverde celebrates after winning the final stage of Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 13 of 22

Race leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Race leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 22

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in action

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in action
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 22

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on his way to winning the final stage

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on his way to winning the final stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 22

Simon Spilak (Team Katusha - Canyon)

Simon Spilak (Team Katusha - Canyon)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 22

Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Team Movistar)

Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Team Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 22

Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Team Movistar)

Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Team Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 22

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins the final stage

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins the final stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 22

Race overall winner Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Race overall winner Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 22

Final overall podium in Andalucia: Bauke Mollema (Team Blanco ), Alejandro Valverde (Team Movistar), Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Team Lotto Belisol)

Final overall podium in Andalucia: Bauke Mollema (Team Blanco ), Alejandro Valverde (Team Movistar), Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Team Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 22

Overall leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) also takes the last stage win

Overall leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) also takes the last stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team4:45:28
2Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
3Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
5Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
6Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
7Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
8Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
10Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
11Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
13Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:10
14Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
15Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
16Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:53
17Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
18David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
19Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:39
20Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:47
21Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
22Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
23Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:02:07
24Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:11
25Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
26Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Steve Bekaert (Bel) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:03:07
28Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
30Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
31Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
32Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
33Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
34Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
35Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
36Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
37Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
38Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:12
39Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun0:04:18
40Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:57
41Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
42Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
43Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:07:29
44Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
45Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:03
46Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
47Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:08:04
48Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
49Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun0:08:06
50Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
51Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
52Moises Duenas Nevado (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
53Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
54Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
55José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
56Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
57Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
58Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
59David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
60David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:09:36
61Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
62Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
63Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Colba-Superano Ham0:09:57
64Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:12:14
65Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
66Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
67Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
68Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
69Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
70Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
71Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
72Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
73Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
74Darío Hernández (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
75Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
76Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
77Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
78Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
79Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
80Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:12:19
81Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
82Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
83Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
84Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
85Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
86Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
87Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
88Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
89Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
90Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
91Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
92Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
93Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
94Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
95Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural0:13:45
96Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:18:15
97Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
98Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
99Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
100Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty
101Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
102Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
103Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
104Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
105Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
106Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
107Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
108Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol
DNFDavid Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
DNFJimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
DNFFrancesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFFrancesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
DNFGrzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFSteven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team13:47:27
2Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:07
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:11
4Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha0:00:12
5Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:17
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:19
7Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:24
8Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:30
9Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
10Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:38
11Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:41
12Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:53
13Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun0:01:18
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:31
15Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:45
16David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:01:58
17Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:20
18Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:33
19Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:43
20Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:02:48
21Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:30
22Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:03:33
23Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:46
24Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:10
25Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:29
26Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:04:42
27Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:59
28Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:11
29Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:17
30Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:22
31Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun0:06:18
32Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:28
33Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:44
34Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:09:55
35Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:04
36Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:19
37Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:26
38Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura0:10:27
39David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
40Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:08
41Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:25
42Steve Bekaert (Bel) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:13:57
43Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:33
44Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:14:38
45Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha0:14:40
46Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:14:43
47Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:15:35
48Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:17:21
49Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:18:28
50Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:18:52
51Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano0:19:33
52Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun0:19:46
53Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha0:19:53
54Moises Duenas Nevado (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:20:20
55Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:20:45
56Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:20:51
57Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural0:21:26
58David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:22:01
59Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:23
60Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:23:19
61Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:23:26
62Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Colba-Superano Ham0:23:34
63Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp0:23:54
64Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:24:19
65Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha0:24:22
66Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:24:24
67Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp0:24:43
68Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun0:24:53
69Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:24:56
70Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:25:04
71Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:25:31
72Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:25:36
73Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural0:26:14
74Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:26:16
75Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:26:35
76Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:27:15
77Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:27:16
78Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:27:52
79Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha0:28:34
80Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:28:47
81Darío Hernández (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:29:10
82Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:29:42
83Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:29:49
84Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:30:25
85José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:30:42
86Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:30:59
87Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:31:03
88Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:31:19
89Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:31:23
90Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:31:24
91Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural0:31:59
92Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:32:03
93Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:32:12
94Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:33:31
95Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:33:48
96Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:35:55
97Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural0:36:49
98Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:37:45
99Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:37:55
100Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:38:30
101Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:38:45
102Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:40:00
103Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:41:21
104Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:44:27
105Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
106Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano0:44:48
107Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:45:01
108Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:48:10

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
3Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
5Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Colba-Superano Ham

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
2Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
5Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
2Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
4Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
5Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
3Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
5Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team

