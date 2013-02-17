Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) scorched to victory in the prologue of the Ruta del Sol, beating Simon Spilak (Katusha) into second place on the 6km course in San Fernando, while Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) came home in third.

Valverde won the race overall last year shortly after returning from suspension for his links to blood doping doctor Eufemiano Fuentes, and he got his defence off to the perfect start on the straightforward, out-and-back course, finishing two seconds ahead of Spilak and four ahead of Farrar.

"To be honest, I'm the first one who is surprised about this result," said Valverde. "My condition was good, but I made the course 20 seconds faster than last year, and that's a huge improvement. I knew the course and only watched it by car today; I didn't do a bike recce, but I found good legs right from the start.

"This victory is important for my confidence, especially because it's a time trial. That means the work we're doing on the TT bike is paying off already. There's still huge room to improve, but we're on the right track."

The early pace-setter was Maxim Belkov (Katusha) and Jack Bobridge (Blanco) was among the riders unable to better his time of 6:56. Bobridge’s Blanco teammate Robert Gesink also failed to make an impact (he lost 43 seconds), and Belkov’s time stood unchallenged until first Farrar and then Spilak took the start and passed him on the leaderboard.

Of the later starters, Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) was a notable performer, clocking a fine time of 6:50, which would be enough for 4th place come the end of the stage.

Ultimately, however, it was Valverde, the last man off, who had the final say. The Spaniard gauged his effort well and stopped the clock in 6:46, enough to put him two seconds clear of Spilak and take the first red jersey of the race.

The Ruta del Sol continues on Monday with a 164km stage from San Fernando to Ubrique.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:46 2 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 0:00:02 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:04 4 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 5 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:00:06 6 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling 0:00:09 7 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:10 8 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 9 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling 0:00:11 11 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 12 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Jon Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:12 14 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana 15 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana 16 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha 0:00:13 17 José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 19 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 20 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling 0:00:14 21 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 22 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:15 23 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:00:16 24 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:00:17 25 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 26 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:18 27 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 29 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana 30 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil - DCM 0:00:19 31 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 32 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 33 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Argos - Shimano 34 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 35 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 36 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 37 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 0:00:20 38 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:21 39 Iker Camaño (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 40 Maurits Lammereink (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 0:00:22 41 Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 42 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 43 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol 44 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:23 45 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling 46 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural 47 Clement Lhotellerie (Fra) Colba Superano Ham 48 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:24 49 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 50 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 0:00:25 51 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha 52 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM 53 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 54 Rafael Valls (Spa) Vacansoleil - DCM 0:00:26 55 Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural 56 Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 57 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 58 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 59 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:27 60 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 61 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 62 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Sharp 63 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 64 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura 65 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:28 66 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 67 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura 68 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 69 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:29 70 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 71 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana 72 Juan J Lobato (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 73 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:30 74 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 75 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun 76 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:31 77 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 78 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos - Shimano 79 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil - DCM 80 Rubén Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 81 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun 0:00:32 82 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 83 David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling 84 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 85 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling 0:00:33 86 Mikel Landa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:34 87 Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty 88 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 89 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:35 90 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:36 91 Moisés Dueñas (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 92 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:37 93 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 94 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos - Shimano 95 Marcos García (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:38 96 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana 97 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 0:00:39 98 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura 99 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 100 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 0:00:41 101 Jurgen Francois (Bel) Colba Superano Ham 102 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 103 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 104 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:00:42 105 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano 106 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 107 Niels Van Dorsselaer (Bel) Colba Superano Ham 0:00:43 108 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 109 Victor Fobert (Fra) Colba Superano Ham 110 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling 111 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:45 112 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 0:00:46 113 Aron Kremer (Ned) Colba Superano Ham 0:00:50 114 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:51 115 Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 116 David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:00:55 117 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 118 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:01:01 119 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:01:03 120 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:01:04 121 James Mowatt (Aus) Colba Superano Ham 0:01:05 122 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana 0:01:08 123 Steve Bekaert (Bel) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:01:09 124 Sven Jodts (Bel) Colba Superano Ham 0:01:13 125 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 126 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:49