Contador secures overall victory
Dumoulin strikes again in final sprint
Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) was in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week, as the UCI confirmed it would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the dismissal of doping charges by the Spanish Cycling Federation. However the bad news did not stop the Spaniard winning the Volta a Catalunya, his second stage race victory since his comeback after also winning the Vuelta Murcia earlier this month.
Related Articles
Contador won the key mountain stage in Andorra on Wednesday and then defended is lead during the final three stages to Tarragona, Mollet-del-Valles and Barcelona. He finished 23 seconds ahead of Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD), with Ireland’s Daniel Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) an impressive third at 35 seconds.
Christopher Horner (RadioShack) finished fourth, also at 35 seconds in his European season debut. Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky) was fifth at 38 seconds, while Contador’s grand tour rivals Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Cadel Evans (BMC) where seventh and eighth at 38 and 50 seconds respectively.
Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) had been second overall before the final stage but was forced to quit the race due to stomach problems. He spent the night in hospital after being diagnosed with a sub-obstruction of his intestine. He tweeted about his surprise retirement, saying: "Really disappointed to fall ill on the last day of Volta Catalunya. Believe me I'd race if I could, but I'm down for the count. Thank you to my Team RadioShack teammates for all their hard work, I'm sorry to let you down!"
French pocket rocket Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis) won the final 124km stage after also winning in Tarragona. He beat Uran and Kenny De Haes (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in the sprint finish.
“It was a tough race, harder than the others, because we had to control things and there were more mountains. The last 4 days were very hard, the breaks formed very late and even I had to go with some attacks,” Contador explained.
“I like racing and when I compete, I give it 100%. I came to test my form and when I felt good on Wednesday in Andorra, I wanted to win. I was happy for myself and for the team.”
Contador will now ride the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon (April 13-17) and then travel to Belgium for Fleche-Wallonne and possible Liege-Bastogne-Liege. His first major goal of the 2011 season is the Giro d’Italia. If the UCI loses its appeal to CAA, he could also return to the Tour de France to seek redemption.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:33:55
|2
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|3
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|6
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|7
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|10
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|11
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|12
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|13
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|14
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|15
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|16
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|17
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|18
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|20
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|21
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|22
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|23
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|25
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|27
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|28
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|29
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|30
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|31
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|32
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|33
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|34
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|36
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|38
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|39
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|40
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|41
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|42
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|43
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|44
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|45
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|46
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|48
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|49
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|51
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|52
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|53
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|54
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|55
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|56
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|57
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|58
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|59
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|60
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
|61
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|62
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|63
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|64
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|65
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|67
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|68
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|69
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|70
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|71
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|72
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|73
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|74
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|75
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|76
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|78
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|79
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|80
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|81
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|82
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|83
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|84
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|85
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|86
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|87
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|88
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|89
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:32
|91
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:37
|92
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|93
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:07
|94
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|95
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
|96
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:26
|97
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:29
|98
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|99
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:35
|100
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:39
|101
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:49
|102
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|103
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|104
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|105
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:23
|106
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:02:49
|107
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:02:57
|108
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|109
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|110
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|111
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|112
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|113
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|114
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|115
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|116
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|117
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|118
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|119
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|120
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|121
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|122
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|123
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|124
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|125
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|126
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|127
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|128
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|129
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|130
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|132
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|133
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|134
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|135
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|136
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural
|137
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|138
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|139
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|140
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|141
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|142
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|143
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|144
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|145
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|146
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:21
|147
|Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:03:38
|148
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:16
|149
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|150
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|151
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|152
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|153
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:04:33
|DNF
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|DNF
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|DNS
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|DNS
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
|DNS
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNS
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNS
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|3
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|2
|4
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|3
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Radioshack
|7:41:45
|2
|Sky Procycling
|3
|HTC-Highroad
|4
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|5
|Leopard Trek
|6
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|Cofidis Le Credit En Lign Fra
|8
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|Movistar Team
|10
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|Pro Team Astana
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|Geox-TMC
|14
|Katusha Team
|15
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|17
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:37
|20
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:49
|21
|Caja Rural
|0:02:57
|22
|Col. Es Pasion-Cafe Col.
|0:04:38
|23
|Lampre-ISD
|0:05:20
|24
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:05:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|29:24:42
|2
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:23
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:35
|4
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|5
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:38
|6
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:50
|9
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|13
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|16
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:01:20
|17
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|18
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:33
|19
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:37
|20
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:01:39
|21
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:43
|22
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:01:57
|23
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|24
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|25
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:00
|26
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|27
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:27
|28
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:36
|29
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:02:42
|30
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:09
|31
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:03:12
|32
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:15
|33
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:29
|34
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:39
|35
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:49
|36
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:20
|37
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:25
|38
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:04:46
|39
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:20
|40
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:32
|41
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|42
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:34
|43
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:41
|44
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:07:00
|45
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:07:13
|46
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|0:07:44
|47
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|48
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:29
|49
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:09:01
|50
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|51
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|52
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|53
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|54
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|55
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|56
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|57
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|58
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:09:33
|59
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:53
|60
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:10:04
|61
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:32
|62
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:10:33
|63
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:46
|64
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:15
|65
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:58
|66
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|67
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:00
|68
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|69
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|70
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|71
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|72
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|73
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:25
|74
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:42
|75
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:57
|76
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:14
|77
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:49
|78
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|0:16:27
|79
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:16:52
|80
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:26
|81
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|82
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:51
|83
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:18:55
|84
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:19:14
|85
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:41
|86
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:19:52
|87
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:20:25
|88
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|89
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|90
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|91
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|92
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:20:33
|93
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:21:26
|94
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:21:32
|95
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:22:01
|96
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:22:14
|97
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:22:40
|98
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:22:47
|99
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:23:22
|100
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|101
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:24
|102
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:24:01
|103
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:24:49
|104
|Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:25:13
|105
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:15
|106
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:25:20
|107
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:25:26
|108
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:25:33
|109
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:08
|110
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:26:18
|111
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:26:19
|112
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:26:24
|113
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:26:26
|114
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:27:37
|115
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:27:46
|116
|Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:28:10
|117
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:28:17
|118
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|119
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:29:11
|120
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:29:44
|121
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|122
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|123
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|124
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|125
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:30:04
|126
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|0:30:45
|127
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:31:53
|128
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|129
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:32:24
|130
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|0:32:41
|131
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|132
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:32:43
|133
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:32:51
|134
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:33:53
|135
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|136
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|137
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|138
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:34:44
|139
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:34:50
|140
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:35:12
|141
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:35:15
|142
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|0:35:25
|143
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:36:17
|144
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:50
|145
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:37:14
|146
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:37:40
|147
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:38:46
|148
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:39:14
|149
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40:45
|150
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:42:20
|151
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:47:50
|152
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|0:49:41
|153
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:53:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|47
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|42
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|41
|4
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|39
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|37
|6
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|28
|7
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|22
|8
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|20
|9
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|20
|10
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|pts
|2
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|11
|3
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|4
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|4
|5
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|6
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|7
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|8
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|3
|9
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|3
|10
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|3
|11
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|3
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team RadioShack
|88:16:16
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|3
|Sky Procycling
|0:02:30
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:02:49
|5
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:17
|6
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:34
|7
|Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:06:23
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:51
|9
|Katusha Team
|0:06:55
|10
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:08:06
|11
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:09:13
|12
|Pro Team Astana
|0:10:07
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:13:50
|14
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:10
|15
|Leopard Trek
|0:14:26
|16
|Lampre - ISD
|0:14:37
|17
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:18:32
|18
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:20:08
|19
|HTC-Highroad
|0:20:20
|20
|Caja Rural
|0:24:19
|21
|Geox-TMC
|0:26:14
|22
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:36
|23
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:37:07
|24
|AGC
|0:45:08
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy