Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) was in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week, as the UCI confirmed it would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the dismissal of doping charges by the Spanish Cycling Federation. However the bad news did not stop the Spaniard winning the Volta a Catalunya, his second stage race victory since his comeback after also winning the Vuelta Murcia earlier this month.

Contador won the key mountain stage in Andorra on Wednesday and then defended is lead during the final three stages to Tarragona, Mollet-del-Valles and Barcelona. He finished 23 seconds ahead of Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD), with Ireland’s Daniel Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) an impressive third at 35 seconds.

Christopher Horner (RadioShack) finished fourth, also at 35 seconds in his European season debut. Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky) was fifth at 38 seconds, while Contador’s grand tour rivals Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Cadel Evans (BMC) where seventh and eighth at 38 and 50 seconds respectively.

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) had been second overall before the final stage but was forced to quit the race due to stomach problems. He spent the night in hospital after being diagnosed with a sub-obstruction of his intestine. He tweeted about his surprise retirement, saying: "Really disappointed to fall ill on the last day of Volta Catalunya. Believe me I'd race if I could, but I'm down for the count. Thank you to my Team RadioShack teammates for all their hard work, I'm sorry to let you down!"

French pocket rocket Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis) won the final 124km stage after also winning in Tarragona. He beat Uran and Kenny De Haes (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in the sprint finish.





“It was a tough race, harder than the others, because we had to control things and there were more mountains. The last 4 days were very hard, the breaks formed very late and even I had to go with some attacks,” Contador explained.

“I like racing and when I compete, I give it 100%. I came to test my form and when I felt good on Wednesday in Andorra, I wanted to win. I was happy for myself and for the team.”





Contador will now ride the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon (April 13-17) and then travel to Belgium for Fleche-Wallonne and possible Liege-Bastogne-Liege. His first major goal of the 2011 season is the Giro d’Italia. If the UCI loses its appeal to CAA, he could also return to the Tour de France to seek redemption.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:33:55 2 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 3 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 6 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 7 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 10 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 11 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 12 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 13 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 14 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 15 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 16 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 17 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 18 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 20 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 21 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 22 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 23 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 25 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 27 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 28 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 29 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 30 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 31 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 32 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 33 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 34 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 36 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 38 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 39 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 40 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 41 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 42 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 43 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 44 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 45 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 46 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 48 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 49 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 50 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 51 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 52 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 53 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 54 José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 55 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 56 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 57 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 58 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 59 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 60 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 61 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 62 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 63 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 64 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 65 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 66 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 67 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 68 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 69 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 70 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 71 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 72 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 73 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 74 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 75 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 76 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 78 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 79 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 80 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 81 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 82 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 83 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 84 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 85 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 86 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 87 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 88 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:27 89 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 90 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:32 91 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:37 92 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:59 93 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:01:07 94 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 95 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team 96 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:26 97 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:29 98 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 99 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:35 100 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:39 101 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:49 102 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 103 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 104 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 105 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:02:23 106 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:02:49 107 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:02:57 108 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 109 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 110 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 111 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 112 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 113 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 114 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 115 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 116 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 117 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 118 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 119 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 120 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 121 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 122 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 123 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 124 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 125 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 126 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 127 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 128 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 129 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 130 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 131 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 132 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 133 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 134 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 135 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 136 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural 137 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 138 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 139 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 140 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 141 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 142 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 143 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 144 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 145 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:02 146 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:03:21 147 Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:03:38 148 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:16 149 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 150 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 151 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 152 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 153 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:04:33 DNF Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice DNF John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia DNF José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural DNS Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural DNS Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNS Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack DNF Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo DNF Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo DNF Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling DNS Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team DNF Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNS David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD DNF Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNS Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team DNF Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team DNF Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team

Mountain 1 - Alt De Montjuic, Cat. 3, 99.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 6 pts 2 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 3 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 2 4 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 1

Sprint 1 - Eulalia De Ronçana, 7.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 3 pts 2 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 3 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Sprint 2 - Parets Del Valles, 28.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Radioshack 7:41:45 2 Sky Procycling 3 HTC-Highroad 4 Ag2R La Mondiale 5 Leopard Trek 6 Quickstep Cycling Team 7 Cofidis Le Credit En Lign Fra 8 Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 Movistar Team 10 Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 Pro Team Astana 12 Rabobank Cycling Team 13 Geox-TMC 14 Katusha Team 15 Liquigas-Cannondale 16 CCC Polsat Polkowice 17 Euskaltel-Euskadi 18 Andalucia Caja Granada 19 BMC Racing Team 0:00:37 20 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:49 21 Caja Rural 0:02:57 22 Col. Es Pasion-Cafe Col. 0:04:38 23 Lampre-ISD 0:05:20 24 Vacansoleil-DCM 0:05:54

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 29:24:42 2 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:23 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:35 4 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 5 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:38 6 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:50 9 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:12 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 13 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 16 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:01:20 17 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 18 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:33 19 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:37 20 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:01:39 21 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:43 22 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:01:57 23 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 24 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 25 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:00 26 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 27 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:27 28 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:36 29 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:02:42 30 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:09 31 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:03:12 32 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:15 33 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:29 34 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:39 35 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:03:49 36 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:20 37 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:04:25 38 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:04:46 39 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:20 40 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:32 41 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 42 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:34 43 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:41 44 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:07:00 45 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:07:13 46 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 0:07:44 47 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 48 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:08:29 49 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:09:01 50 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 51 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 52 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 53 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 54 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 55 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 56 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 57 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 58 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:09:33 59 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:09:53 60 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:10:04 61 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:32 62 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:10:33 63 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:46 64 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:15 65 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:58 66 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 67 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:00 68 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 69 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 70 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 71 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 72 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 73 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:25 74 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:14:42 75 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:14:57 76 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:14 77 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:49 78 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 0:16:27 79 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:16:52 80 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:26 81 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 82 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:17:51 83 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural 0:18:55 84 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:19:14 85 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:41 86 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:19:52 87 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:25 88 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 89 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 90 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 91 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 92 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:20:33 93 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:21:26 94 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:21:32 95 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:22:01 96 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:22:14 97 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:22:40 98 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:22:47 99 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:23:22 100 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 101 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:23:24 102 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:24:01 103 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:24:49 104 Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:25:13 105 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:15 106 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:25:20 107 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:25:26 108 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:25:33 109 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:26:08 110 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:26:18 111 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:26:19 112 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:26:24 113 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 0:26:26 114 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:27:37 115 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:27:46 116 Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:28:10 117 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:28:17 118 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 119 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:29:11 120 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:29:44 121 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 122 José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 123 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 124 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 125 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:30:04 126 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 0:30:45 127 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:31:53 128 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 129 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:32:24 130 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 0:32:41 131 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 132 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:32:43 133 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:32:51 134 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 0:33:53 135 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 136 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 137 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 138 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:34:44 139 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:34:50 140 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 0:35:12 141 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:35:15 142 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 0:35:25 143 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 0:36:17 144 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:36:50 145 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:37:14 146 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:37:40 147 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:38:46 148 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:39:14 149 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:45 150 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:42:20 151 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:47:50 152 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 0:49:41 153 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:53:48

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 47 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 42 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 41 4 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 39 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 37 6 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 28 7 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 22 8 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 20 9 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 20 10 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 20 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 17

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 18 pts 2 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 11 3 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 5 4 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 4 5 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 6 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 7 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 8 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 3 9 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 3 10 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 3 11 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3

Best Catalunyan classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 2 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 3 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto