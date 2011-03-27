Trending

Contador secures overall victory

Dumoulin strikes again in final sprint

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) was in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week, as the UCI confirmed it would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the dismissal of doping charges by the Spanish Cycling Federation. However the bad news did not stop the Spaniard winning the Volta a Catalunya, his second stage race victory since his comeback after also winning the Vuelta Murcia earlier this month.

Contador won the key mountain stage in Andorra on Wednesday and then defended is lead during the final three stages to Tarragona, Mollet-del-Valles and Barcelona. He finished 23 seconds ahead of Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD), with Ireland’s Daniel Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) an impressive third at 35 seconds.

Christopher Horner (RadioShack) finished fourth, also at 35 seconds in his European season debut. Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky) was fifth at 38 seconds, while Contador’s grand tour rivals Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Cadel Evans (BMC) where seventh and eighth at 38 and 50 seconds respectively.

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) had been second overall before the final stage but was forced to quit the race due to stomach problems. He spent the night in hospital after being diagnosed with a sub-obstruction of his intestine. He tweeted about his surprise retirement, saying: "Really disappointed to fall ill on the last day of Volta Catalunya. Believe me I'd race if I could, but I'm down for the count. Thank you to my Team RadioShack teammates for all their hard work, I'm sorry to let you down!"

French pocket rocket Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis) won the final 124km stage after also winning in Tarragona. He beat Uran and Kenny De Haes (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in the sprint finish.

“It was a tough race, harder than the others, because we had to control things and there were more mountains. The last 4 days were very hard, the breaks formed very late and even I had to go with some attacks,” Contador explained.

“I like racing and when I compete, I give it 100%. I came to test my form and when I felt good on Wednesday in Andorra, I wanted to win. I was happy for myself and for the team.”

Contador will now ride the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon (April 13-17) and then travel to Belgium for Fleche-Wallonne and possible Liege-Bastogne-Liege. His first major goal of the 2011 season is the Giro d’Italia. If the UCI loses its appeal to CAA, he could also return to the Tour de France to seek redemption.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:33:55
2Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
3Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
5Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
6Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
7Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
10Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
11Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
12Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
13Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
14Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
15Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
16Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
17Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
18Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
19Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
20Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
21Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
22Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
23Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
24Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
25Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
27Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
28Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
29Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
30Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
31Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
32Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
33Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
34Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
35Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
36Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
37Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
38Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
39Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
40Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
41Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
42Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
43Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
44Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
45Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
46Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
47Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
48Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
49Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
50Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
51Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
52Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
53Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
54José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
55Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
56Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
57Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
58Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
59Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
60Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
61Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
62Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
63Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
64Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
65Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
66Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
67Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
68Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
69Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
70Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
71Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
72Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
73Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
74David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
75Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
76Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
78Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
79Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
80Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
81Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
82Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
83Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
84Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
85Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
86Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
87Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
88Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:27
89Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
90Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:32
91Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:37
92Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:59
93Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:01:07
94Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
95Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
96Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:26
97Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:29
98Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
99Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:35
100José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:39
101Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:49
102Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
103Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
104Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
105Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:02:23
106Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:02:49
107Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:02:57
108Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
109Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
110André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
111Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
112Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
113Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
114Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
115Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
116Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
117Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
118Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
119Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
120Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
121Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
122Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
123Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
124Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
125Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
126Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
127Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
128Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
129David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
130Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
131Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
132Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
133Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
134Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
135Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
136Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural
137Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
138Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
139Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
140Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
141Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
142Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
143Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
144Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
145Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:02
146Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:03:21
147Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:03:38
148Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:16
149Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
150Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
151William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
152Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
153Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:04:33
DNFTomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFJohn Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
DNFJosé Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
DNSArturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
DNSJoost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNSLevi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
DNFTravis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFJulian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFSerge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
DNSDario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFJelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNSDavid Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
DNFGuillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNSRomain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFBrent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFJuan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team
DNFImanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team

Mountain 1 - Alt De Montjuic, Cat. 3, 99.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling6pts
2Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
3Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek2
4Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana1

Sprint 1 - Eulalia De Ronçana, 7.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling3pts
2Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale2
3Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team1

Sprint 2 - Parets Del Valles, 28.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Radioshack7:41:45
2Sky Procycling
3HTC-Highroad
4Ag2R La Mondiale
5Leopard Trek
6Quickstep Cycling Team
7Cofidis Le Credit En Lign Fra
8Team Garmin-Cervelo
9Movistar Team
10Omega Pharma-Lotto
11Pro Team Astana
12Rabobank Cycling Team
13Geox-TMC
14Katusha Team
15Liquigas-Cannondale
16CCC Polsat Polkowice
17Euskaltel-Euskadi
18Andalucia Caja Granada
19BMC Racing Team0:00:37
20Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:49
21Caja Rural0:02:57
22Col. Es Pasion-Cafe Col.0:04:38
23Lampre-ISD0:05:20
24Vacansoleil-DCM0:05:54

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard29:24:42
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:23
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:35
4Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
5Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:38
6Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
7Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:50
9Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:12
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
11Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
13Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
14Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
16Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:01:20
17Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
18Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:33
19Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:37
20Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:01:39
21Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:43
22Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC0:01:57
23Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
24Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
25Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:00
26Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
27Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:27
28Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:36
29Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:02:42
30Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:09
31Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:03:12
32Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:15
33Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:29
34Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:39
35José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:49
36Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:20
37Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:04:25
38Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:04:46
39David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:20
40Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:32
41Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
42Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:34
43Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:41
44Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:07:00
45Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek0:07:13
46Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana0:07:44
47Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
48Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:08:29
49Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:09:01
50Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
51Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
52Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
53Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
54Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
55Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
56Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
57Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
58Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:09:33
59Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:09:53
60Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:10:04
61Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:32
62Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:10:33
63Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:46
64Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:15
65Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:58
66Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
67Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:00
68Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
69Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
70Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
71Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
72Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
73Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:25
74Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:42
75Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:57
76Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:14
77Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:49
78Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad0:16:27
79Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:16:52
80Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:26
81Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
82Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:17:51
83Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural0:18:55
84Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:19:14
85Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:41
86Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:19:52
87Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:20:25
88Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
89Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
90Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
91Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
92Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:20:33
93Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:21:26
94Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:21:32
95Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:22:01
96Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC0:22:14
97Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:22:40
98Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:22:47
99Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC0:23:22
100Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
101Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:23:24
102Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:24:01
103Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:24:49
104Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:25:13
105Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:15
106Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:25:20
107Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:25:26
108Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:25:33
109Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:26:08
110Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:26:18
111Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:26:19
112Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad0:26:24
113Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural0:26:26
114Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:27:37
115Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:27:46
116Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:28:10
117Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:28:17
118Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
119Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:29:11
120Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:29:44
121Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
122José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
123Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
124Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
125Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:30:04
126Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling0:30:45
127Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:31:53
128Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
129David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC0:32:24
130Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad0:32:41
131Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
132Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek0:32:43
133Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:32:51
134Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack0:33:53
135Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
136Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
137Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
138Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:34:44
139Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural0:34:50
140Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:35:12
141Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:35:15
142Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD0:35:25
143Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural0:36:17
144Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:36:50
145Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:37:14
146Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:37:40
147Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:38:46
148Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:39:14
149Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:45
150André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:42:20
151William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:47:50
152Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek0:49:41
153Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:53:48

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia47pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard42
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team41
4Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural39
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD37
6Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad28
7Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack22
8Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada20
9Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana20
10Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale20
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo17

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi18pts
2Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada11
3Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale5
4Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad4
5Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
6Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
7Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
8Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling3
9Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad3
10Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana3
11Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3

Best Catalunyan classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
2Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
3Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team RadioShack88:16:16
2Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:26
3Sky Procycling0:02:30
4Movistar Team0:02:49
5Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:17
6Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:34
7Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:06:23
8AG2R La Mondiale0:06:51
9Katusha Team0:06:55
10Saxo Bank Sungard0:08:06
11Quickstep Cycling Team0:09:13
12Pro Team Astana0:10:07
13BMC Racing Team0:13:50
14Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:10
15Leopard Trek0:14:26
16Lampre - ISD0:14:37
17Omega Pharma-Lotto0:18:32
18Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:20:08
19HTC-Highroad0:20:20
20Caja Rural0:24:19
21Geox-TMC0:26:14
22Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:27:36
23CCC Polsat Polkowice0:37:07
24AGC0:45:08

 

