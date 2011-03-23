Image 1 of 17 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) wins stage three of the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 17 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) left his rivals behind to take a solo victory. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 3 of 17 Contador takes aim with his pistolero salute as he won stage three. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 4 of 17 Thumbs up from stage winner Alberto Contador. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 5 of 17 Xavier Tondo (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 17 Michele Scarponi crosses the finish line in second place ahead of Levi Leipheimer. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 17 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) and Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) pursue Contador. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 17 Alberto Contador celebrates his victory atop the Coll De Pal. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 17 Alberto Contador flies up the finishing climb en route to a solo stage victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 17 Alberto Contador forges ahead in the lead while Levi Leipheimer and Michele Scarponi try to limit their losses. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 17 Alberto Contador leads Levi Leipheimer on the finishing climb. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 17 Alberto Contdor (Saxo Bank Sungard) wins stage three and moves into the overall lead. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 17 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) on the podium following his stage victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 17 Stage winner Alberto Contador lets everyone know what team he rides for at the finish line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 17 Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) bests Rigoberto Uran (Sky) and Xavier Tondo (Movistar) for 7th place. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 17 Alberto Contador soloed to victory atop the stage three summit finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 17 Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) stamped his authority on the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya as he crossed the finish line alone atop the hors catégorie Coll De Pal summit finish to win stage three and take over the general classification lead.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) edged Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) for second place as both finished 23 seconds behind the Spaniard. Daniel Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) won a three-way sprint for fourth place 12 seconds later ahead of Chris Horner (RadioShack) and Alex Cano Ardila (Colombia Es Pasion-Cafe De Colombia).

"I am very happy, because it is a complex climb and you have to know how the wind blows," said Contador. "At 5km to go there were still 50 riders, and I knew that this was the hardest part, so I attacked. Then Leipheimer come across and I attacked again until I reached the finish line."

Contador assumed the leader's yellow jersey from Gatis Smukulis (HTC-Highroad), who finished nearly 17 minutes off the pace as his Classics physique was not suited for the mountainous 183.9km parcours. Leipheimer holds second overall, 23 seconds behind Contador while Scarponi lies in third equal on time with the RadioShack rider. With Leipheimer and Scarponi both tied on time, the sum of their stage placings acts as the tie breaker, giving the advantage to Leipheimer over Scarponi.

"I will try to keep the jersey because it is a very important race, has a great reputation and I do not have it in my palmares," Contador said. "It will be difficult, because we still have four days remaining and a lot of kilometres."

The climbing started early in the stage as the peloton began the category 1 climb to Alt De Coubet only 8km after the start. Soon after the climbing commenced Colombia's Nairo Quintana (Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia), the 2010 Tour de l'Avenir champion, took off alone, pursued by Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank). Two kilometres from the top Kruijswijk made contact with Quintana and the pair held a slender lead on the peloton as they crested the summit.

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Sébastien Minard (AG2R La Mondiale) escaped from the peloton on the descent and soon made contact with the leading duo. Two more riders, Jose Vicente Toribio (Andalucia Caja Granada) and Thomas Peterson (Garmin-Cervelo), also bridged across to form a lead group of six which soon began to put plenty of distance between itself and the peloton.

The six escapees pushed their lead out to more than seven minutes after 60km of racing, but the peloton kicked into gear and began to chip away at their advantage.

The break worked well together but eventually began to splinter on the day's third of five categorised climbs, the first category Alto De La Comella, 22km from the finish. Quintana and Kruijswijk dropped their four breakaway companions and approaching the summit the Colombian shed the Dutchman. Quintana crossed the summit 15 seconds up on Kruijswijk while the peloton had all but erased their lead as Chris Horner (RadioShack) led the field over the summit 10 seconds later.

Quintana pressed on alone in the lead, but was caught just prior to the penultimate Alt De La Massana climb.

Contador's Saxo Bank Sungard team set a strong tempo on the penultimate climb which split the peloton into two groups. All of the general classification favourites crested the summit in the first group, except for Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC) and overnight race leader Gatis Smukulis (HTC-Highroad).

A 50-rider strong peloton reached the base of the 8.5km finishing climb together with Saxo Bank Sungard still prominent at the head of affairs.

The lead group stayed together for the first few kilometres until Alberto Contador made a powerful attack 5km from the summit finish. Only Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) was able to follow the Spaniard's surge as the peloton detonated behind them, but the American couldn't maintain Contador's pace and was dropped. Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) bridged to Leipheimer, but the duo could not close the gap to Contador, who put 23 seconds into the pair by the finish line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 4:45:31 2 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:23 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:35 5 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 6 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 7 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:38 8 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 9 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:50 11 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:12 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 14 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 17 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 18 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 0:01:20 19 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 20 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 21 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 22 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:01:23 23 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:33 24 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:37 25 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:01:39 26 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:43 27 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:01:57 28 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 29 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 30 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 31 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:00 32 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 33 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:10 34 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:13 35 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:23 36 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:27 37 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:02:36 38 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 39 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:02:42 40 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:48 41 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:29 42 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:37 43 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:20 44 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:05:32 45 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 46 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 47 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 48 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 49 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 50 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:05:51 51 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:41 52 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:07:00 53 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:07:07 54 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 55 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:07:13 56 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:07:34 57 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 0:07:44 58 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 59 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 60 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 61 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:08:59 62 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:09:01 63 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 64 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team 65 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 66 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 67 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 68 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 69 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 70 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 71 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 72 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 73 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 74 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 75 Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team 76 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 77 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 78 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 79 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 81 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 82 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 83 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 84 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 85 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:32 86 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 87 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 88 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 89 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:10:54 90 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:58 91 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:00 92 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 93 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 94 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 95 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 96 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 97 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 98 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 99 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling 100 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 101 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 102 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 103 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 104 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 105 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 106 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 107 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 108 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 109 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 110 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 111 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 112 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 113 John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 114 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 115 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 116 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 117 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 118 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 119 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 120 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 121 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 122 Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:12:50 123 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 124 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:14:22 125 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 126 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 127 Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:15:21 128 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural 0:15:58 129 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 0:16:55 130 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 131 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 132 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 133 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 134 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 135 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 136 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 137 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 138 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 139 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 140 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 141 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 142 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 143 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 144 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 145 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 146 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 147 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 148 José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 149 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 150 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 151 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:35 152 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 153 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 154 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 0:21:04 155 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 156 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 157 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 158 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 159 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 160 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 161 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 162 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 163 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 164 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 165 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 166 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 167 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 168 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 169 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 170 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:23:28 171 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 172 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 173 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 174 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 175 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 176 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 177 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 178 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 179 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 180 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 181 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 182 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team DNF David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural DNF Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling DNF Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team DNF Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale

Mountain 1- Alt De Coubet, Cat. 1, 17.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 16 pts 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 3 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 4 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 8 5 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 6 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 7 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 8 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 2 9 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1

Mountain 2 - Collada De Toses, Cat. 1, 78.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 pts 2 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 3 Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 10 4 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 5 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 6 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 4 7 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 3 8 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 2 9 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1

Mountain 3 - Alto De La Comella, Cat. 1, 161.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 16 pts 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 3 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 10 4 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 8 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 6 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 7 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 3 8 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 2 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1

Mountain 4 - Alt De La Massana, Cat. 2, 171.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 10 pts 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 7 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 5 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 6 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 1

Mountain 5 - Coll De Pal, Cat. HC, 183.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 30 pts 2 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 25 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 20 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 16 5 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 12 6 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 10 7 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 8 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 6 9 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 4 10 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 11 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Sprint 1 - Rives De Fresser, 52.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3 pts 2 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1

Sprint 2 - Prullans, 111.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3 pts 2 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Radioshack 14:18:43 2 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:26 3 Col. Es Pasion-Cafe Colombia 0:01:45 4 Sky Procycling 0:02:30 5 Movistar Team 0:02:49 6 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:17 7 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:34 8 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:06:17 9 AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:51 10 Katusha Team 0:06:55 11 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:09:13 12 Lampre-ISD 0:09:17 13 Pro Team Astana 0:10:07 14 BMC Racing Team 0:13:13 15 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:10 16 Leopard Trek 0:14:26 17 Geox-TMC 0:17:49 18 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:18:32 19 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:20:08 20 HTC-Highroad 0:20:48 21 Caja Rural 0:21:22 22 Vacansoleil-DCM 0:21:42 23 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:25:56 24 Andalucia Caja Granada 0:28:06

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 13:05:55 2 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:23 3 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:35 5 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 6 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:38 7 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:50 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:12 11 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 12 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 14 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 16 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 0:01:20 18 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 19 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 20 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 21 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:01:23 22 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:33 23 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:37 24 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:01:39 25 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:43 26 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:01:57 27 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 28 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 29 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 30 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:00 31 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:10 33 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:13 34 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:23 35 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:27 36 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:36 37 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 38 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:02:42 39 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:48 40 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:29 41 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:37 42 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:20 43 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:32 44 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 45 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 46 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:05:42 47 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:05:51 48 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:06:16 49 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:41 50 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:56 51 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:07:00 52 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:07 53 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 54 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:07:13 55 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 0:07:44 56 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 57 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 58 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:18 59 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:08:59 60 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:01 61 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 62 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 63 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 64 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 65 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 66 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 67 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 68 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 69 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 70 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 71 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 72 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 73 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 74 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:10:32 75 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:11:47 77 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:58 78 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:00 79 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 80 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 81 John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 82 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 83 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 84 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 85 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 86 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:12:46 87 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:13:24 88 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:42 89 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 91 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural 0:15:58 92 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:16:17 93 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 0:16:27 94 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:16:55 95 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:17:18 96 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:17:26 97 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 98 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:17:41 99 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 100 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 101 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:12 102 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 0:18:57 103 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:19:04 104 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:19:13 105 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:24 106 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:25 107 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 108 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 109 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 110 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 111 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 112 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 113 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling 114 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 115 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 116 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 117 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:20:33 118 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:21:04 119 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 120 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:21:15 121 Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 122 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:21:41 123 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:22:36 124 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 125 Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team 126 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 0:22:44 127 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:22:47 128 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 129 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 130 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:23:21 131 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:23:22 132 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:24:40 133 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:24:49 134 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 135 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 136 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 137 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:25:20 138 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 139 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 140 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:26:14 141 Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:28:10 142 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:29:44 143 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 144 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 145 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 146 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 147 José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 148 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 149 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 150 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:29:54 151 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 0:30:45 152 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:31:00 153 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 0:31:01 154 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 0:31:27 155 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:31:53 156 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 157 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 158 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 159 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:32:18 160 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:32:24 161 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 0:32:28 162 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:32:43 163 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:33:15 164 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 0:33:53 165 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 166 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 167 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 168 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 169 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 170 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 171 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:53 172 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:35:17 173 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:36:17 174 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 175 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 176 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 177 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 178 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:36:25 179 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:37:14 180 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:38:00 181 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:38:46 182 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:42:45

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 42 pts 2 Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 42 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 40 4 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 39 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 35 6 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 28 7 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 22 8 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 21 9 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 20 10 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 20 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 17

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 pts 2 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 6 3 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 5 4 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 4 5 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 6 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3 7 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 8 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 9 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 10 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 11 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Catalunyan classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team