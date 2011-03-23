Trending

Contador climbs to queen stage victory

Spaniard also takes over race lead

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) stamped his authority on the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya as he crossed the finish line alone atop the hors catégorie Coll De Pal summit finish to win stage three and take over the general classification lead.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) edged Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) for second place as both finished 23 seconds behind the Spaniard. Daniel Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) won a three-way sprint for fourth place 12 seconds later ahead of Chris Horner (RadioShack) and Alex Cano Ardila (Colombia Es Pasion-Cafe De Colombia).

"I am very happy, because it is a complex climb and you have to know how the wind blows," said Contador. "At 5km to go there were still 50 riders, and I knew that this was the hardest part, so I attacked. Then Leipheimer come across and I attacked again until I reached the finish line."

Contador assumed the leader's yellow jersey from Gatis Smukulis (HTC-Highroad), who finished nearly 17 minutes off the pace as his Classics physique was not suited for the mountainous 183.9km parcours. Leipheimer holds second overall, 23 seconds behind Contador while Scarponi lies in third equal on time with the RadioShack rider. With Leipheimer and Scarponi both tied on time, the sum of their stage placings acts as the tie breaker, giving the advantage to Leipheimer over Scarponi.

"I will try to keep the jersey because it is a very important race, has a great reputation and I do not have it in my palmares," Contador said. "It will be difficult, because we still have four days remaining and a lot of kilometres."

The climbing started early in the stage as the peloton began the category 1 climb to Alt De Coubet only 8km after the start. Soon after the climbing commenced Colombia's Nairo Quintana (Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia), the 2010 Tour de l'Avenir champion, took off alone, pursued by Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank). Two kilometres from the top Kruijswijk made contact with Quintana and the pair held a slender lead on the peloton as they crested the summit.

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Sébastien Minard (AG2R La Mondiale) escaped from the peloton on the descent and soon made contact with the leading duo. Two more riders, Jose Vicente Toribio (Andalucia Caja Granada) and Thomas Peterson (Garmin-Cervelo), also bridged across to form a lead group of six which soon began to put plenty of distance between itself and the peloton.

The six escapees pushed their lead out to more than seven minutes after 60km of racing, but the peloton kicked into gear and began to chip away at their advantage.

The break worked well together but eventually began to splinter on the day's third of five categorised climbs, the first category Alto De La Comella, 22km from the finish. Quintana and Kruijswijk dropped their four breakaway companions and approaching the summit the Colombian shed the Dutchman. Quintana crossed the summit 15 seconds up on Kruijswijk while the peloton had all but erased their lead as Chris Horner (RadioShack) led the field over the summit 10 seconds later.

Quintana pressed on alone in the lead, but was caught just prior to the penultimate Alt De La Massana climb.

Contador's Saxo Bank Sungard team set a strong tempo on the penultimate climb which split the peloton into two groups. All of the general classification favourites crested the summit in the first group, except for Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC) and overnight race leader Gatis Smukulis (HTC-Highroad).

A 50-rider strong peloton reached the base of the 8.5km finishing climb together with Saxo Bank Sungard still prominent at the head of affairs.

The lead group stayed together for the first few kilometres until Alberto Contador made a powerful attack 5km from the summit finish. Only Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) was able to follow the Spaniard's surge as the peloton detonated behind them, but the American couldn't maintain Contador's pace and was dropped. Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) bridged to Leipheimer, but the duo could not close the gap to Contador, who put 23 seconds into the pair by the finish line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard4:45:31
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:23
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:35
5Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
6Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
7Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:38
8Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
9Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
10Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:50
11Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:12
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
13Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
14Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
16Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
17Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
18Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team0:01:20
19Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
20Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
21Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
22Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:23
23Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:33
24Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:37
25Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:01:39
26Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:43
27Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:01:57
28Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
29Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
30Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
31Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:00
32Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
33José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:10
34Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:13
35David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:23
36Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:27
37Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:02:36
38Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
39Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:02:42
40Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:48
41Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:29
42Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:37
43Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:20
44Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:32
45Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
46Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
47Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
48Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
49Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
50José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural0:05:51
51Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:41
52Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:07:00
53Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:07:07
54Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
55Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek0:07:13
56Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:07:34
57Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana0:07:44
58Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
59Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
60Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
61Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:08:59
62Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:09:01
63Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
64Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
65Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
66Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
67Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
68Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
69Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
70Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
71Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
72Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
73Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
74Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
75Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team
76Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
77Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
78Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
79Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
80Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
81Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
82Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
83Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
84Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
85Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:32
86Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
87Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
88David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
89Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:10:54
90Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:58
91Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:00
92Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
93Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
94Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
95Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
96Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
97Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
98Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
99Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
100Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
101Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
102Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
103Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
104Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
105Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
106Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
107Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
108Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
109Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
110Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
111Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
112Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
113John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
114Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
115Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
116Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
117Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
118Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
119Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
120Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
121Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
122Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:12:50
123Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
124Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:14:22
125Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
126Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
127Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:15:21
128Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural0:15:58
129Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad0:16:55
130Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
131Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
132Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
133Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
134Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
135Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
136Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
137Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
138Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
139Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
140Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
141Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
142Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
143Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
144Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
145Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
146Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
147Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
148José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
149Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
150Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
151Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:35
152Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
153David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
154Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling0:21:04
155Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
156Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
157Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
158Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
159Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
160Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
161Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
162Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
163Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
164Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
165Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
166William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
167Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
168Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
169Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
170André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:23:28
171Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
172Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
173Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
174Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
175Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
176Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
177Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
178Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
179Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
180Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
181Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
182Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFDavid De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
DNFDavide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
DNFBart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFTaylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFValerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale

Mountain 1- Alt De Coubet, Cat. 1, 17.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia16pts
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team12
3Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team10
4David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC8
5Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
6Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
7Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
8Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural2
9Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1

Mountain 2 - Collada De Toses, Cat. 1, 78.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team16pts
2Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo12
3Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia10
4Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
5Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
6Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada4
7Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural3
8José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural2
9André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1

Mountain 3 - Alto De La Comella, Cat. 1, 161.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia16pts
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team12
3Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack10
4Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard8
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard6
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
7Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team3
8Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia2
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo1

Mountain 4 - Alt De La Massana, Cat. 2, 171.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard10pts
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard7
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard5
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
5Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
6Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack1

Mountain 5 - Coll De Pal, Cat. HC, 183.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard30pts
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD25
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack20
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo16
5Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack12
6Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia10
7Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
8Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling6
9Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team4
10Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team3
11Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Sprint 1 - Rives De Fresser, 52.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3pts
2Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
3Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1

Sprint 2 - Prullans, 111.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3pts
2Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Radioshack14:18:43
2Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:26
3Col. Es Pasion-Cafe Colombia0:01:45
4Sky Procycling0:02:30
5Movistar Team0:02:49
6Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:17
7Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:34
8Saxo Bank Sungard0:06:17
9AG2R La Mondiale0:06:51
10Katusha Team0:06:55
11Quickstep Cycling Team0:09:13
12Lampre-ISD0:09:17
13Pro Team Astana0:10:07
14BMC Racing Team0:13:13
15Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:10
16Leopard Trek0:14:26
17Geox-TMC0:17:49
18Omega Pharma-Lotto0:18:32
19Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:20:08
20HTC-Highroad0:20:48
21Caja Rural0:21:22
22Vacansoleil-DCM0:21:42
23CCC Polsat Polkowice0:25:56
24Andalucia Caja Granada0:28:06

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard13:05:55
2Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:23
3Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:35
5Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
6Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:38
7Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
8Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
9Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:50
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:12
11Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
12Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
14Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
16Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
17Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team0:01:20
18Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
19Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
20Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
21Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:23
22Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:33
23Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:37
24Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:01:39
25Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:43
26Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC0:01:57
27Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
28Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
29Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
30Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:00
31Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
32José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:10
33Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:13
34David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:23
35Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:27
36Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:36
37Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
38Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:02:42
39Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:48
40Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:29
41Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:37
42Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:20
43Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:32
44Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
45Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
46Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:05:42
47José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural0:05:51
48Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:06:16
49Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:41
50Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:56
51Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:07:00
52Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:07
53Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
54Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek0:07:13
55Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana0:07:44
56Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
57Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
58Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:18
59Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:08:59
60Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:01
61Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
62Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
63Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
64Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
65Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
66Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
67Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
68Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
69Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
70Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
71Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
72Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
73Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
74Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:10:32
75Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:11:47
77Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:58
78Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:00
79Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
80Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
81John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
82Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
83Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
84Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
85Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
86Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:12:46
87Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:13:24
88Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:42
89Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
91Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural0:15:58
92Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:16:17
93Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad0:16:27
94Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:16:55
95Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:17:18
96Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:17:26
97Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
98Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:17:41
99Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
100Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
101Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:12
102David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD0:18:57
103Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:19:04
104Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:19:13
105Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:24
106Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:20:25
107Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
108Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
109Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
110Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
111Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
112Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
113Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
114Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
115Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
116Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
117Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:20:33
118Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:21:04
119Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
120Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:21:15
121Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
122Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:21:41
123Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:22:36
124Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
125Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team
126Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural0:22:44
127Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:22:47
128Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
129Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
130Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:23:21
131Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:23:22
132Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:24:40
133Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:24:49
134Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
135Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
136Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
137Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:25:20
138Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
139Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
140Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:26:14
141Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:28:10
142Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:29:44
143Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
144Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
145Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
146Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
147José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
148Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
149Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
150Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:29:54
151Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling0:30:45
152Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:31:00
153Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek0:31:01
154Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:31:27
155Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:31:53
156Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
157Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
158Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
159Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:32:18
160David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC0:32:24
161Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD0:32:28
162Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek0:32:43
163Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:33:15
164Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack0:33:53
165Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
166Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
167Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
168Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
169Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
170Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
171Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:53
172Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:35:17
173André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:36:17
174Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
175Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
176Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
177Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
178William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:36:25
179Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:37:14
180Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:38:00
181Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:38:46
182Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:42:45

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard42pts
2Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia42
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team40
4Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural39
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD35
6Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad28
7Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack22
8Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack21
9Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada20
10Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale20
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo17

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6pts
2Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada6
3Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale5
4Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad4
5Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
6Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3
7Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
8Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
9Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
10Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Catalunyan classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Radioshack39:19:55
2Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:26
3Col. Es Pasion-Cafe Colombia0:01:45
4Sky Procycling0:02:30
5Movistar Team0:02:49
6Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:17
7Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:34
8Saxo Bank Sungard0:06:17
9Ag2R La Mondiale0:06:51
10Katusha Team0:06:55
11Quickstep Cycling Team0:09:13
12Lampre-ISD0:09:17
13Pro Team Astana0:10:07
14BMC Racing Team0:13:13
15Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:10
16Leopard Trek0:14:26
17Omega Pharma-Lotto0:18:32
18Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:20:08
19HTC-Highroad0:20:20
20Caja Rural0:21:22
21Vacansoleil-DCM0:21:42
22Geox-TMC0:26:14
23CCC Polsat Polkowice0:37:07
24Andalucia Caja Granada0:45:08

