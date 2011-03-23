Contador climbs to queen stage victory
Spaniard also takes over race lead
Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) stamped his authority on the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya as he crossed the finish line alone atop the hors catégorie Coll De Pal summit finish to win stage three and take over the general classification lead.
Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) edged Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) for second place as both finished 23 seconds behind the Spaniard. Daniel Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) won a three-way sprint for fourth place 12 seconds later ahead of Chris Horner (RadioShack) and Alex Cano Ardila (Colombia Es Pasion-Cafe De Colombia).
"I am very happy, because it is a complex climb and you have to know how the wind blows," said Contador. "At 5km to go there were still 50 riders, and I knew that this was the hardest part, so I attacked. Then Leipheimer come across and I attacked again until I reached the finish line."
Contador assumed the leader's yellow jersey from Gatis Smukulis (HTC-Highroad), who finished nearly 17 minutes off the pace as his Classics physique was not suited for the mountainous 183.9km parcours. Leipheimer holds second overall, 23 seconds behind Contador while Scarponi lies in third equal on time with the RadioShack rider. With Leipheimer and Scarponi both tied on time, the sum of their stage placings acts as the tie breaker, giving the advantage to Leipheimer over Scarponi.
"I will try to keep the jersey because it is a very important race, has a great reputation and I do not have it in my palmares," Contador said. "It will be difficult, because we still have four days remaining and a lot of kilometres."
The climbing started early in the stage as the peloton began the category 1 climb to Alt De Coubet only 8km after the start. Soon after the climbing commenced Colombia's Nairo Quintana (Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia), the 2010 Tour de l'Avenir champion, took off alone, pursued by Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank). Two kilometres from the top Kruijswijk made contact with Quintana and the pair held a slender lead on the peloton as they crested the summit.
Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Sébastien Minard (AG2R La Mondiale) escaped from the peloton on the descent and soon made contact with the leading duo. Two more riders, Jose Vicente Toribio (Andalucia Caja Granada) and Thomas Peterson (Garmin-Cervelo), also bridged across to form a lead group of six which soon began to put plenty of distance between itself and the peloton.
The six escapees pushed their lead out to more than seven minutes after 60km of racing, but the peloton kicked into gear and began to chip away at their advantage.
The break worked well together but eventually began to splinter on the day's third of five categorised climbs, the first category Alto De La Comella, 22km from the finish. Quintana and Kruijswijk dropped their four breakaway companions and approaching the summit the Colombian shed the Dutchman. Quintana crossed the summit 15 seconds up on Kruijswijk while the peloton had all but erased their lead as Chris Horner (RadioShack) led the field over the summit 10 seconds later.
Quintana pressed on alone in the lead, but was caught just prior to the penultimate Alt De La Massana climb.
Contador's Saxo Bank Sungard team set a strong tempo on the penultimate climb which split the peloton into two groups. All of the general classification favourites crested the summit in the first group, except for Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC) and overnight race leader Gatis Smukulis (HTC-Highroad).
A 50-rider strong peloton reached the base of the 8.5km finishing climb together with Saxo Bank Sungard still prominent at the head of affairs.
The lead group stayed together for the first few kilometres until Alberto Contador made a powerful attack 5km from the summit finish. Only Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) was able to follow the Spaniard's surge as the peloton detonated behind them, but the American couldn't maintain Contador's pace and was dropped. Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) bridged to Leipheimer, but the duo could not close the gap to Contador, who put 23 seconds into the pair by the finish line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4:45:31
|2
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:23
|3
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:35
|5
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|6
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|7
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:38
|8
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|9
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:50
|11
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:12
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|14
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|17
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|18
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:01:20
|19
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|20
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|21
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|22
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:23
|23
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:33
|24
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:37
|25
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:01:39
|26
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:43
|27
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:57
|28
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|29
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|30
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|31
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:00
|32
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|33
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:10
|34
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:13
|35
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:23
|36
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:27
|37
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:36
|38
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|39
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:02:42
|40
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:48
|41
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:29
|42
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|43
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:20
|44
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:32
|45
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|46
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|47
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|48
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|50
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:05:51
|51
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:41
|52
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:07:00
|53
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:07:07
|54
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:07:13
|56
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:34
|57
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|0:07:44
|58
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|59
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|60
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:08:59
|62
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:09:01
|63
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|64
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
|65
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|66
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|67
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|70
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|71
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|72
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|73
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|74
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|75
|Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team
|76
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|77
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|78
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|79
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|81
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|83
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|85
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:32
|86
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|87
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|88
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|89
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:10:54
|90
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:58
|91
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:00
|92
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|93
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|94
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|95
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|96
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|97
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|98
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|99
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
|100
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|101
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|102
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|103
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|104
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|105
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|106
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|107
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|108
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|109
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|110
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|111
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|112
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|113
|John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|114
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|115
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|116
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|119
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|120
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|121
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|122
|Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:12:50
|123
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|124
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:22
|125
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|126
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|127
|Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:15:21
|128
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:15:58
|129
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|0:16:55
|130
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|131
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|132
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|133
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|134
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|135
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|136
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|137
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|138
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|139
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|140
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|141
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|142
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|143
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|144
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|145
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|146
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|147
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|148
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|149
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|150
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|151
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:35
|152
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|153
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|154
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|0:21:04
|155
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|156
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|157
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|158
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|159
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|160
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|161
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|162
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|163
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|164
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|165
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|166
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|167
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|168
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|169
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|170
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:23:28
|171
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|172
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|173
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|174
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|175
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|176
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|177
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|178
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|179
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|180
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|181
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|182
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|16
|pts
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|4
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|8
|5
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|6
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|7
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|8
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|9
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|3
|Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|10
|4
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|5
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|6
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|4
|7
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|8
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|9
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|16
|pts
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|10
|4
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|8
|5
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|6
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|7
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|8
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|2
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|10
|pts
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|7
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|5
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|6
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|30
|pts
|2
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|25
|3
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|20
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|16
|5
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|12
|6
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|10
|7
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|8
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|6
|9
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|10
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|11
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3
|pts
|2
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Radioshack
|14:18:43
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|3
|Col. Es Pasion-Cafe Colombia
|0:01:45
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:02:30
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:02:49
|6
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:17
|7
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:34
|8
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:06:17
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:51
|10
|Katusha Team
|0:06:55
|11
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:09:13
|12
|Lampre-ISD
|0:09:17
|13
|Pro Team Astana
|0:10:07
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|0:13:13
|15
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:10
|16
|Leopard Trek
|0:14:26
|17
|Geox-TMC
|0:17:49
|18
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:18:32
|19
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:20:08
|20
|HTC-Highroad
|0:20:48
|21
|Caja Rural
|0:21:22
|22
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:21:42
|23
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:25:56
|24
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:28:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|13:05:55
|2
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:23
|3
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:35
|5
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|6
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:38
|7
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:50
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|11
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|12
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|14
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|16
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:01:20
|18
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|19
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|20
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|21
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:23
|22
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:33
|23
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:37
|24
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:01:39
|25
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:43
|26
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:01:57
|27
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|28
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|29
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|30
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:00
|31
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|32
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:10
|33
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:13
|34
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:23
|35
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:27
|36
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:36
|37
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|38
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:02:42
|39
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:48
|40
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:29
|41
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|42
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:20
|43
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:32
|44
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|45
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|46
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:05:42
|47
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:05:51
|48
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:06:16
|49
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:41
|50
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:56
|51
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:07:00
|52
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:07
|53
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|54
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:07:13
|55
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|0:07:44
|56
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|58
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:18
|59
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:08:59
|60
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:01
|61
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|62
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|64
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|65
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|66
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|67
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|68
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|69
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|70
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|71
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|72
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|74
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:10:32
|75
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:11:47
|77
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:58
|78
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:00
|79
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|80
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|81
|John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|82
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|83
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|84
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|85
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:46
|87
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:13:24
|88
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:42
|89
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:15:58
|92
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:16:17
|93
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|0:16:27
|94
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:16:55
|95
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:17:18
|96
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:17:26
|97
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|98
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:41
|99
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|100
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|101
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:12
|102
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|0:18:57
|103
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:19:04
|104
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:19:13
|105
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:24
|106
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:20:25
|107
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|108
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|109
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|110
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|111
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|112
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|113
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
|114
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|115
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|116
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|117
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:20:33
|118
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:21:04
|119
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|120
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:21:15
|121
|Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|122
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:21:41
|123
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:22:36
|124
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team
|126
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:22:44
|127
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:22:47
|128
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|129
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:23:21
|131
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:23:22
|132
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:24:40
|133
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:24:49
|134
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|135
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|136
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|137
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:25:20
|138
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|139
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|140
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:26:14
|141
|Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:28:10
|142
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:29:44
|143
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|144
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|145
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|146
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|147
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|148
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|149
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|150
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:29:54
|151
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|0:30:45
|152
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:31:00
|153
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|0:31:01
|154
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:31:27
|155
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:31:53
|156
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|157
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|158
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|159
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:32:18
|160
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:32:24
|161
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|0:32:28
|162
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:32:43
|163
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:33:15
|164
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:33:53
|165
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|166
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|167
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|168
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|169
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|170
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|171
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:53
|172
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:35:17
|173
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:36:17
|174
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|175
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|176
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|177
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|178
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:36:25
|179
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:37:14
|180
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:38:00
|181
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:38:46
|182
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|42
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|42
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|40
|4
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|39
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|35
|6
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|28
|7
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|22
|8
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|21
|9
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|20
|10
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|pts
|2
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|6
|3
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|4
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|4
|5
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|6
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3
|7
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|8
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|9
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|10
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|11
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Radioshack
|39:19:55
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|3
|Col. Es Pasion-Cafe Colombia
|0:01:45
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:02:30
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:02:49
|6
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:17
|7
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:34
|8
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:06:17
|9
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:06:51
|10
|Katusha Team
|0:06:55
|11
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:09:13
|12
|Lampre-ISD
|0:09:17
|13
|Pro Team Astana
|0:10:07
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|0:13:13
|15
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:10
|16
|Leopard Trek
|0:14:26
|17
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:18:32
|18
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:20:08
|19
|HTC-Highroad
|0:20:20
|20
|Caja Rural
|0:21:22
|21
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:21:42
|22
|Geox-TMC
|0:26:14
|23
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:37:07
|24
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:45:08
