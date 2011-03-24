Contador committed to proving innocence before CAS

Race leader Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

Alberto Contador said he knew of the UCI's latest decision regarding his Clenbuterol doping case at the end of today's stage at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, a race in which he is the overall leader. As the Spaniard finished stage four, he was swarmed by media wanting to get his reaction to the latest development in the ongoing case.

Earlier today, the UCI said it would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) the dismissal of doping charges against 2010 Tour de France winner Alberto Contador. The UCI said that its appeal was based on "an in-depth study of the file received from" the Spanish cycling federation.

"I don't like the situation, but I am confident in all the arguments my lawyers have given, and I fully trust them," said Contador. "Things happen and have to pass. Maybe we should go to CAS to prove my innocence even more clearly."

Contador tested positive for Clenbuterol during last summer's Tour de France. The Spanish cycling federation originally recommended a one-year suspension, but ultimately cleared him from doping charges.

"I wish that there were no appeal or that they would act with more logic, but as I said before, if this happens, it is because it has to pass, and I have full confidence in resolving the case at CAS."

Contador vowed to continue with his racing program as he has done so far with the support of his Saxo Bank Sungard team. He is free to race while the UCI's appeal is pending before CAS.

The UCI "has had time to see all documentation submitted, and I am sure they never, never have seen a documentation like that we have submitted, and maybe that's why they have not decided [to appeal] until the last day, although experts and scientists know clearly that there is not a doping case," said Contador.