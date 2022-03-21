Rider in emergency condition after Volta a Catalunya opening sprint

There were terrible scenes beyond the finish line on the opening day of the Volta a Catalunya as a rider received emergency medical care beyond the finish line in Sant Feliu de Guíxols.

Shortly after Michael Matthews won the stage, a rider from the Bahrain Victorious team, collapsed and required urgent attention.

Cyclingnews was eye-witness to the scene as medics administered CPR treatment, pumping the rider's chest.

Screens were erected around the rider and four ambulances soon appeared on the scene.

The rider was transported by ambulance to hospital roughly 45 minutes following the finish of the stage.

Cyclingnews is in contact with representatives of the Bahrain Victorious team on the ground in Sant Feliu de Guixols but there has been no official public communication from the team as yet, given the critical nature of the situation.

This situation is currently unfolding and we'll update this story as soon as we have more to report.