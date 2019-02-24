Image 1 of 14 Zdenek Stybar wins the final stage at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 14 Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) wins Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 14 Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins the final stage at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 14 Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) wins Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 14 Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) wins Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 14 Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) wins Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 14 Race leader Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 8 of 14 Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins the final stage at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 14 Zdenek Stybar and Deceuninck-QuickStep at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 14 Overall leader Tadej Pogacar with UAE Team Emirates at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 14 Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 14 Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 14 Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 14 Team Sky and David de la Cruz at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) sealed overall victory at the 2019 Volta ao Algarve after a dramatic final stage that saw Zdeněk Štybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) take the stage win.

Søren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) took second, three seconds behind Štybar after the duo were part of a long-race attack 20km from the line. Wout Poels (Team Sky) took third on the day, nine seconds down, but the day belonged to Pogačar, who was a minute behind Kragh Andersen and in danger of losing the race at the bottom of the final climb.

The 20-year-old Slovene staged a miraculous recovery on the Alto de Malhão, however, despite coming under attack from Poels and Enric Mas (Deceuninck-Quick Step). Pogačar’s recovery saw him close the gap to Kragh Andersen to just 15 seconds at the finish line, clinching the yellow jersey in only his third professional race.

Kragh Andersen took second overall, 14 seconds down, while Poels rounded out the GC podium at 21 seconds. Pogačar, meanwhile, was overjoyed to save his yellow jersey at the death.

"Yeah, it was a crazy fast day and my teammates did a really good job on the front all day," Pogačar said after the stage. "They were working more than 100%, so I'm really proud of them and really happy to win.

"I panicked a bit but I knew that [Simone] Petilli and [Valerio] Conti were still good, so it was pretty OK for us. This is definitely a dream come true. It's hard to believe that I won."

For Štybar, the victory represents a triumph of perseverance, having attacked on the race's final stage before.

"It's already third year in a row I was in the break on the final stage," he said. "Last year I was caught with 1km to go.

"It was my plan to wait and help Enric Mas on the final climb. But when I saw the move from David de la Cruz and Kragh Andersen, I thought it was a good time to go.

"I had one guy in front with Tim Declercq and I had Mas behind, so I was in a perfect situation just waiting. I am happy I could finish it off – it was a big reward for me."

How it happened

A strong break of 13 riders got away during the opening 30km of the stage. Andreas Schillinger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jonas Koch (CCC Team), Tim Declerq (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Jasper de Buyst, Frederkik Frison and Nikolas Maes (all Lotto-Soudal), Maarten Wynants (Jumbo-Visma), Nils Politt and Mads Würtz Schimdt (Katusha-Alpecin), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Kenneth van Bilsen (Cofidis), and Vicente García de Mateos (Aviludo-Louletano) were the men involved.

The fast opening hour saw the break struggle to gain much of a gap on the peloton, which was led by UAE Team Emirates. Their advantage topped out at just under four minutes, but was down to two by the first ascent of the Malhão, some 40km from the line.

There, the breakaway splintered with Koch, Declercq, Küng and de Buyst emerging as the new lead group out front, and Pedersen chasing on soon after the summit.

On the penultimate climb of the Alto de Vermelhos, Team Sky sent David de la Cruz on a long-range attack. Zdeněk Štybar (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Steven Cummings (Dimension Data) and Søren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) soon joined him – a big threat to Pogačar with just 20km to race.

Heading into the final 10km, the attackers (minus de la Cruz) had passed the remains of the break and were approximately a minute up the road, with Pogačar's lead looking in grave danger. Only one of the neo-pro's UAE teammates remained alongside him, making the task of preserving his lead even tougher.

Cummings was the first to drop as the leaders hit the bottom of the final climb. Still, 1:20 separated Kragh Andersen and the peloton, with the Dane looking set for overall victory.

Back in the peloton it was mountain classification leader Amaro Antunes (CCC Team) who kicked off the attacking, though the chance to take the stage win looked out of reach. An attack by Enric Mas (Deceuninck-Quick Step) with 2km to go saw Pogačar make his move, though the Spaniard looked to have too much for the young Slovene.

Poels jumped away soon after, with even Pogačar’s podium spot looking under threat. But then came a surprising time check, which showed just 30 seconds between the front of the race and the yellow jersey.

In the final several hundred metres, Kragh Andersen was visibly struggling to keep his momentum up, and Štybar took advantage to leap away for the stage win. Meanwhile, Pogačar paced himself well to keep his rivals in sight, saving his race and finishing within 20 seconds of stage winner Štybar.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:13:48 2 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:03 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:09 4 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:12 5 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:17 6 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:18 7 João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:00:24 8 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:30 9 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:31 10 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 0:00:34 11 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:47 12 Frederico José Oliveira Figueiredo (Por) Sporting-Tavira 0:00:50 13 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 14 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:00:52 15 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:55 16 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto 0:01:01 18 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:03 19 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:16 20 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:01:30 21 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:32 22 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:01:37 23 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 24 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:41 25 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 0:01:55 26 Luís Gabriel Silva Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:02:05 27 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:09 28 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:53 29 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:09 30 João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 31 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 32 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:03:49 33 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:57 34 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:59 35 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:02 36 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:20 37 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:29 38 António Barbio (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:05:34 39 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 0:06:17 40 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:48 41 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 0:07:02 42 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:21 43 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:30 44 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB 45 Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 46 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Sporting-Tavira 47 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto 48 Sergio Vega Merodio (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua 49 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 50 Tiago José Pinto Machado (Por) Sporting-Tavira 51 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 52 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 53 José João Costa Mendes (Por) Sporting-Tavira 54 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 55 João Barbosa (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB 56 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 57 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:07:45 58 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 59 Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel 0:08:00 60 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:02 61 David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 62 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:08:17 63 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:08:23 64 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:25 65 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:08:40 66 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:08:46 67 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:56 68 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:07 69 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 0:09:26 70 Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:09:50 71 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:11:02 72 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 73 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:16 74 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:37 75 Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:13:17 76 David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:14:09 77 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:43 78 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 79 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:14 80 Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda- Mortágua 0:15:16 81 Emanuel Duarte (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:15:20 82 Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Miranda- Mortágua 0:15:40 83 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 0:15:48 84 Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 85 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:50 86 Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:15:53 87 Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda- Mortágua 0:15:59 88 Venceslau Fernandes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:16:02 89 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 90 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 91 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:29 92 André Ramalho (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:16:37 93 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:41 94 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:46 95 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:51 96 Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 97 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:16:52 98 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira 99 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 100 Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:57 101 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 102 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:10 103 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 104 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:11 105 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 106 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 107 Ricardo Jorge Correia Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 108 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 109 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:17:15 110 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 111 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 112 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:39 113 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting-Tavira 0:17:40 114 Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 0:17:42 115 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel 116 Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 117 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:46 118 Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:18:15 119 Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:18:16 120 Fábio Oliveira (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:18:38 121 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:19:01 122 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:20:33 123 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 124 Fábio Manuel Fernandes Costa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:21:06 125 José Sousa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 126 Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Efapel 0:22:07 DNF Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma DNF Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin DNF Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates DNF Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto DNF Daniel José Pereira Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto DNF Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert DNF Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert DNF Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert DNF Francisco Garcia Rus (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano DNF Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano DNF Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Efapel DNF André Crispim (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport DNF Marvin Scheulen (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport DNF Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda- Mortágua DNF Jesus Angel Nanclares Herraiz (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua DNF Tiago Leal (Por) Miranda- Mortágua DNF Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista DNF Hélder Gonçalves (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild DNF João Leite (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB DNF Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB DNF António Ferreira (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB DNF Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB

Sprint 1 - Bras Alportel # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 3 pts 2 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Sprint 2 - Barrosas # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 3 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25 pts 2 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 20 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 16 4 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13 5 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 10 6 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 8 7 João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 6 8 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 9 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 2 10 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 1

Mountain 1 - Picota # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 4 pts 2 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 3 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 2

Mountain 2 - Miradouro Alto da Ameixeira # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 4 pts 2 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 3 3 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2

Mountain 3 - Alto do Malhao # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 pts 2 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 3 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 3 4 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 2

Mountain 4 - Vermelhos # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 pts 2 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 3 3 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 2

Mountain 5 - Alto do Malhao # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 pts 2 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 4 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 3 4 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dimension Data 12:45:06 2 Team Sky 0:00:07 3 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:27 4 Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:46 5 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:53 6 UAE Team Emirates 0:03:33 7 Team Sunweb 0:04:21 8 W52-FC Porto 0:05:13 9 Radio Popular-Boavista 0:09:34 10 CCC Team 0:10:11 11 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:22 12 Sporting-Tavira 0:12:08 13 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:10 14 Wanty-Gobert 0:12:55 15 Lotto Soudal 0:13:05 16 Aviludo-Louletano 0:15:15 17 Groupama-FDJ 0:18:45 18 Trek-Segafredo 0:22:50 19 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:28:04 20 L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:31:21 21 Miranda- Mortágua 0:34:44 22 Efapel 0:39:42 23 UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:43:52

Final general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 19:26:34 2 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:14 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:21 4 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:25 5 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:40 6 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:54 7 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:50 8 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 0:02:52 9 João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:03:27 10 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:47 11 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:48 12 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:07 13 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:16 14 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:18 15 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 0:04:48 16 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 17 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:06:12 18 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:13 19 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto 0:07:16 20 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:19 21 Frederico José Oliveira Figueiredo (Por) Sporting-Tavira 0:07:54 22 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:18 23 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:08:25 24 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:08:35 25 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:08:49 26 Luís Gabriel Silva Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:09:30 27 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 28 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:10:01 29 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:21 30 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:10:25 31 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:10:40 32 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 0:11:26 33 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:11:42 34 João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:11:51 35 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:12:12 36 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:18 37 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:40 38 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:51 39 Tiago José Pinto Machado (Por) Sporting-Tavira 0:14:09 40 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Sporting-Tavira 0:14:39 41 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:15:25 42 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 0:16:29 43 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:17:04 44 Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel 0:18:12 45 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:18:42 46 José João Costa Mendes (Por) Sporting-Tavira 0:18:55 47 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:19:17 48 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:20:31 49 António Barbio (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:20:54 50 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:59 51 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:21:57 52 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:32 53 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:42 54 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:34 55 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:53 56 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB 0:24:07 57 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:25:01 58 Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:25:38 59 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:16 60 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:34 61 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 0:27:05 62 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:28:18 63 Sergio Vega Merodio (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua 0:28:26 64 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 0:28:51 65 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 66 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:29:03 67 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:29:21 68 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:30:34 69 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:30:38 70 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:30:58 71 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:31:11 72 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:31:13 73 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:31:24 74 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:31:35 75 David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:32:19 76 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:18 77 Emanuel Duarte (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:33:24 78 João Barbosa (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB 0:33:29 79 Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 0:33:51 80 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:34:20 81 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:34:40 82 Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:34:56 83 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:35:02 84 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:35:06 85 Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:35:53 86 Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:36:32 87 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:37:41 88 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:38:11 89 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:38:28 90 Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Efapel 0:38:30 91 Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:39:03 92 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:39:09 93 Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda- Mortágua 0:39:54 94 Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Miranda- Mortágua 0:40:11 95 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:40:15 96 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 97 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:41:03 98 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:41:15 99 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:41:36 100 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:41:39 101 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:41:42 102 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:42:27 103 Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda- Mortágua 0:42:40 104 Venceslau Fernandes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:44:04 105 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:44:24 106 Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:44:40 107 Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:44:53 108 Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 109 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting-Tavira 110 Ricardo Jorge Correia Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:44:58 111 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:45:33 112 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira 0:46:01 113 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel 0:46:10 114 André Ramalho (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:46:19 115 Fábio Oliveira (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:47:33 116 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:47:46 117 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:47:52 118 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:48:19 119 José Sousa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:50:02 120 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:50:46 121 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 0:51:34 122 David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:51:45 123 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 0:52:56 124 Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:55:59 125 Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 0:57:34 126 Fábio Manuel Fernandes Costa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 1:03:17

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 29 pts 2 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 25 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 22 5 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 6 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 20 7 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 20 8 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 9 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 16 10 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 11 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 9 12 João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 8 13 Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 6 14 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 15 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 6 16 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 6 17 Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 5 18 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 5 19 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 4 20 José João Costa Mendes (Por) Sporting-Tavira 3 21 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 3 22 Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Efapel 3 23 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 3 24 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel 3 25 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 26 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 27 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 2 28 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 29 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 30 Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 2 31 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 32 David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 2 33 Fábio Manuel Fernandes Costa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 2 34 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 35 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 1 36 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 37 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 38 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 1 39 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 pts 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 11 3 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10 4 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 8 5 Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 8 6 David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 8 7 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 8 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 9 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 6 10 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 6 11 Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 5 12 Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 5 13 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 4 14 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 15 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 16 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 4 17 Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 3 18 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 3 19 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel 3 20 João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 2 21 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2 22 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 19:26:34 2 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:50 3 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:10:40 4 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:25:01 5 Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:25:38 6 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:16 7 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:31:11 8 Emanuel Duarte (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:33:24 9 João Barbosa (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB 0:33:29 10 Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:34:56 11 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:38:28 12 Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Miranda- Mortágua 0:40:11 13 Venceslau Fernandes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:44:04 14 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:44:24 15 Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:44:40 16 Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:44:53 17 André Ramalho (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:46:19 18 José Sousa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:50:02 19 Fábio Manuel Fernandes Costa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 1:03:17