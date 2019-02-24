Trending

Pogacar wins 2019 Volta ao Algarve

Stybar wins final stage atop Alto de Malhão

Image 1 of 14

Zdenek Stybar wins the final stage at Volta ao Algarve

Zdenek Stybar wins the final stage at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 14

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) wins Volta ao Algarve

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) wins Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 14

Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins the final stage at Volta ao Algarve

Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins the final stage at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 14

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) wins Volta ao Algarve

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) wins Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 14

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) wins Volta ao Algarve

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) wins Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 14

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) wins Volta ao Algarve

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) wins Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 14

Race leader Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)

Race leader Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 14

Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins the final stage at Volta ao Algarve

Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins the final stage at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 14

Zdenek Stybar and Deceuninck-QuickStep at Volta ao Algarve

Zdenek Stybar and Deceuninck-QuickStep at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 14

Overall leader Tadej Pogacar with UAE Team Emirates at Volta ao Algarve

Overall leader Tadej Pogacar with UAE Team Emirates at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 14

Volta ao Algarve

Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 14

Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at Volta ao Algarve

Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 14

Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at Volta ao Algarve

Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 14

Team Sky and David de la Cruz at Volta ao Algarve

Team Sky and David de la Cruz at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) sealed overall victory at the 2019 Volta ao Algarve after a dramatic final stage that saw Zdeněk Štybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) take the stage win.

Søren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) took second, three seconds behind Štybar after the duo were part of a long-race attack 20km from the line. Wout Poels (Team Sky) took third on the day, nine seconds down, but the day belonged to Pogačar, who was a minute behind Kragh Andersen and in danger of losing the race at the bottom of the final climb.

The 20-year-old Slovene staged a miraculous recovery on the Alto de Malhão, however, despite coming under attack from Poels and Enric Mas (Deceuninck-Quick Step). Pogačar’s recovery saw him close the gap to Kragh Andersen to just 15 seconds at the finish line, clinching the yellow jersey in only his third professional race.

Kragh Andersen took second overall, 14 seconds down, while Poels rounded out the GC podium at 21 seconds. Pogačar, meanwhile, was overjoyed to save his yellow jersey at the death.

"Yeah, it was a crazy fast day and my teammates did a really good job on the front all day," Pogačar said after the stage. "They were working more than 100%, so I'm really proud of them and really happy to win.

"I panicked a bit but I knew that [Simone] Petilli and [Valerio] Conti were still good, so it was pretty OK for us. This is definitely a dream come true. It's hard to believe that I won."

For Štybar, the victory represents a triumph of perseverance, having attacked on the race's final stage before.

"It's already third year in a row I was in the break on the final stage," he said. "Last year I was caught with 1km to go.

"It was my plan to wait and help Enric Mas on the final climb. But when I saw the move from David de la Cruz and Kragh Andersen, I thought it was a good time to go.

"I had one guy in front with Tim Declercq and I had Mas behind, so I was in a perfect situation just waiting. I am happy I could finish it off – it was a big reward for me."

How it happened

A strong break of 13 riders got away during the opening 30km of the stage. Andreas Schillinger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jonas Koch (CCC Team), Tim Declerq (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Jasper de Buyst, Frederkik Frison and Nikolas Maes (all Lotto-Soudal), Maarten Wynants (Jumbo-Visma), Nils Politt and Mads Würtz Schimdt (Katusha-Alpecin), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Kenneth van Bilsen (Cofidis), and Vicente García de Mateos (Aviludo-Louletano) were the men involved.

The fast opening hour saw the break struggle to gain much of a gap on the peloton, which was led by UAE Team Emirates. Their advantage topped out at just under four minutes, but was down to two by the first ascent of the Malhão, some 40km from the line.

There, the breakaway splintered with Koch, Declercq, Küng and de Buyst emerging as the new lead group out front, and Pedersen chasing on soon after the summit.

On the penultimate climb of the Alto de Vermelhos, Team Sky sent David de la Cruz on a long-range attack. Zdeněk Štybar (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Steven Cummings (Dimension Data) and Søren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) soon joined him – a big threat to Pogačar with just 20km to race.

Heading into the final 10km, the attackers (minus de la Cruz) had passed the remains of the break and were approximately a minute up the road, with Pogačar's lead looking in grave danger. Only one of the neo-pro's UAE teammates remained alongside him, making the task of preserving his lead even tougher.

Cummings was the first to drop as the leaders hit the bottom of the final climb. Still, 1:20 separated Kragh Andersen and the peloton, with the Dane looking set for overall victory.

Back in the peloton it was mountain classification leader Amaro Antunes (CCC Team) who kicked off the attacking, though the chance to take the stage win looked out of reach. An attack by Enric Mas (Deceuninck-Quick Step) with 2km to go saw Pogačar make his move, though the Spaniard looked to have too much for the young Slovene.

Poels jumped away soon after, with even Pogačar’s podium spot looking under threat. But then came a surprising time check, which showed just 30 seconds between the front of the race and the yellow jersey.

In the final several hundred metres, Kragh Andersen was visibly struggling to keep his momentum up, and Štybar took advantage to leap away for the stage win. Meanwhile, Pogačar paced himself well to keep his rivals in sight, saving his race and finishing within 20 seconds of stage winner Štybar.

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep4:13:48
2Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:03
3Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:09
4Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:12
5Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:17
6Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:18
7João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto0:00:24
8Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:30
9Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:00:31
10Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team0:00:34
11Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:47
12Frederico José Oliveira Figueiredo (Por) Sporting-Tavira0:00:50
13Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
14Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:00:52
15Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:55
16Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto0:01:01
18Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:03
19Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:16
20Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:01:30
21Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:32
22David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano0:01:37
23Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
24Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:41
25Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:01:55
26Luís Gabriel Silva Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:02:05
27José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:09
28Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:53
29David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:03:09
30João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
31Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
32Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:03:49
33Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:03:57
34Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:59
35Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:05:02
36Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:05:20
37Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:29
38António Barbio (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:05:34
39Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team0:06:17
40Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:48
41Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team0:07:02
42Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:21
43Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:30
44Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB
45Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
46Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Sporting-Tavira
47Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
48Sergio Vega Merodio (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua
49Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
50Tiago José Pinto Machado (Por) Sporting-Tavira
51Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
52Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
53José João Costa Mendes (Por) Sporting-Tavira
54Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
55João Barbosa (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
56Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
57Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:07:45
58Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
59Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel0:08:00
60Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:08:02
61David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
62Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:08:17
63Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:08:23
64Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:25
65Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:08:40
66Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:08:46
67Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:56
68Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:07
69Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team0:09:26
70Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano0:09:50
71Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:11:02
72Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
73Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ0:11:16
74Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:37
75Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:13:17
76David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:14:09
77Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:14:43
78Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
79Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:14
80Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda- Mortágua0:15:16
81Emanuel Duarte (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:15:20
82Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Miranda- Mortágua0:15:40
83Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data0:15:48
84Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
85Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:15:50
86Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista0:15:53
87Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda- Mortágua0:15:59
88Venceslau Fernandes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:16:02
89Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
90Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
91Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:16:29
92André Ramalho (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:16:37
93Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:41
94Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:46
95Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:16:51
96Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
97Will Barta (USA) CCC Team0:16:52
98Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
99Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
100Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:57
101Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
102Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:10
103Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
104Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:17:11
105Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
106John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
107Ricardo Jorge Correia Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
108Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
109Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:17:15
110Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
111Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
112Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:39
113Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting-Tavira0:17:40
114Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano0:17:42
115Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
116Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel
117Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:17:46
118Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:18:15
119Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:18:16
120Fábio Oliveira (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:18:38
121Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:19:01
122Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team0:20:33
123Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
124Fábio Manuel Fernandes Costa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:21:06
125José Sousa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
126Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Efapel0:22:07
DNFMaarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
DNFDmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFSimone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFDomingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFJon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFMatteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFRafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto
DNFDaniel José Pereira Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
DNFTom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
DNFTimothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
DNFLoïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
DNFFrancisco Garcia Rus (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
DNFNuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
DNFNikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Efapel
DNFAndré Crispim (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
DNFMarvin Scheulen (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
DNFGaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
DNFJesus Angel Nanclares Herraiz (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua
DNFTiago Leal (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
DNFDaniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
DNFHélder Gonçalves (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
DNFJoão Leite (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
DNFOscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB
DNFAntónio Ferreira (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
DNFFilipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB

Sprint 1 - Bras Alportel
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ3pts
2Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Sprint 2 - Barrosas
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma2
3Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep25pts
2Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb20
3Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky16
4Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep13
5Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data10
6Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates8
7João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto6
8Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb4
9Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky2
10Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team1

Mountain 1 - Picota
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano4pts
2Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
3Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team2

Mountain 2 - Miradouro Alto da Ameixeira
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano4pts
2Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin3
3Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2

Mountain 3 - Alto do Malhao
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep6pts
2Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
3Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ3
4Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team2

Mountain 4 - Vermelhos
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep4pts
2Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ3
3Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team2

Mountain 5 - Alto do Malhao
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep6pts
2Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb4
3Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky3
4Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep2

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dimension Data12:45:06
2Team Sky0:00:07
3Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:27
4Katusha-Alpecin0:00:46
5Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:53
6UAE Team Emirates0:03:33
7Team Sunweb0:04:21
8W52-FC Porto0:05:13
9Radio Popular-Boavista0:09:34
10CCC Team0:10:11
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:22
12Sporting-Tavira0:12:08
13Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:10
14Wanty-Gobert0:12:55
15Lotto Soudal0:13:05
16Aviludo-Louletano0:15:15
17Groupama-FDJ0:18:45
18Trek-Segafredo0:22:50
19Bora-Hansgrohe0:28:04
20L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:31:21
21Miranda- Mortágua0:34:44
22Efapel0:39:42
23UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:43:52

Final general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates19:26:34
2Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:14
3Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:21
4Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:25
5Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:40
6Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:54
7Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:50
8Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team0:02:52
9João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto0:03:27
10Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:47
11David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:03:48
12Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:07
13Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:04:16
14Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:04:18
15Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:04:48
16Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
17Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:06:12
18Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:06:13
19Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto0:07:16
20Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:19
21Frederico José Oliveira Figueiredo (Por) Sporting-Tavira0:07:54
22Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:08:18
23Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:08:25
24David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano0:08:35
25Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:08:49
26Luís Gabriel Silva Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:09:30
27Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
28Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:10:01
29Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:10:21
30Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:10:25
31Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:10:40
32Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team0:11:26
33Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:11:42
34João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:11:51
35Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:12:12
36Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:18
37José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:40
38Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:51
39Tiago José Pinto Machado (Por) Sporting-Tavira0:14:09
40Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Sporting-Tavira0:14:39
41Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:15:25
42Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data0:16:29
43Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:17:04
44Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel0:18:12
45Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:18:42
46José João Costa Mendes (Por) Sporting-Tavira0:18:55
47Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:19:17
48Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:20:31
49António Barbio (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:20:54
50Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:59
51Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:21:57
52Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:32
53Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:42
54Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ0:23:34
55Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:53
56Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB0:24:07
57Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:25:01
58Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:25:38
59Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:26:16
60Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:34
61Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team0:27:05
62Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:28:18
63Sergio Vega Merodio (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua0:28:26
64Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team0:28:51
65Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
66Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:29:03
67Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:29:21
68Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:30:34
69Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:30:38
70Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:30:58
71Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:31:11
72Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:31:13
73Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto0:31:24
74Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:31:35
75David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:32:19
76Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:33:18
77Emanuel Duarte (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:33:24
78João Barbosa (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB0:33:29
79Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano0:33:51
80Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:34:20
81Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:34:40
82Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:34:56
83Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:35:02
84Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:35:06
85Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano0:35:53
86Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano0:36:32
87Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:37:41
88Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:38:11
89Will Barta (USA) CCC Team0:38:28
90Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Efapel0:38:30
91Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista0:39:03
92Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:39:09
93Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda- Mortágua0:39:54
94Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Miranda- Mortágua0:40:11
95Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:40:15
96Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
97Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:41:03
98Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:41:15
99Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:41:36
100Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:41:39
101Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:41:42
102Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:42:27
103Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda- Mortágua0:42:40
104Venceslau Fernandes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:44:04
105Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:44:24
106Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:44:40
107Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:44:53
108Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
109Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
110Ricardo Jorge Correia Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto0:44:58
111Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:45:33
112Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira0:46:01
113Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel0:46:10
114André Ramalho (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:46:19
115Fábio Oliveira (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:47:33
116Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team0:47:46
117Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:47:52
118Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:48:19
119José Sousa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:50:02
120John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:50:46
121Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data0:51:34
122David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:51:45
123Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team0:52:56
124Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:55:59
125Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel0:57:34
126Fábio Manuel Fernandes Costa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild1:03:17

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe29pts
2Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep25
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma25
4Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky22
5Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal21
6Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates20
7Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb20
8Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep18
9Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates16
10Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep15
11Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team9
12João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto8
13Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano6
14Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb6
15Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data6
16Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo6
17Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel5
18David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky5
19Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin4
20José João Costa Mendes (Por) Sporting-Tavira3
21Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team3
22Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Efapel3
23Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ3
24Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel3
25Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
26Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
27Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky2
28Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma2
29Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
30Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild2
31Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
32David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport2
33Fábio Manuel Fernandes Costa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild2
34Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma1
35Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data1
36Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
37Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1
38Will Barta (USA) CCC Team1
39Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep15pts
2Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky11
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates10
4Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team8
5Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano8
6David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport8
7Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep8
8Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
9Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ6
10Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team6
11Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel5
12Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild5
13Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb4
14Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb4
15Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
16Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team4
17Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano3
18Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin3
19Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel3
20João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto2
21Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2
22Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates19:26:34
2Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:50
3Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:10:40
4Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:25:01
5Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:25:38
6Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:26:16
7Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:31:11
8Emanuel Duarte (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:33:24
9João Barbosa (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB0:33:29
10Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:34:56
11Will Barta (USA) CCC Team0:38:28
12Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Miranda- Mortágua0:40:11
13Venceslau Fernandes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:44:04
14Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:44:24
15Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:44:40
16Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:44:53
17André Ramalho (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:46:19
18José Sousa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:50:02
19Fábio Manuel Fernandes Costa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild1:03:17

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky58:26:14
2UAE Team Emirates0:02:58
3Team Sunweb0:03:40
4Deceuninck-QuickStep0:05:16
5Dimension Data0:11:24
6Katusha-Alpecin0:14:49
7W52-FC Porto0:15:14
8Wanty-Gobert0:22:57
9Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:23:53
10CCC Team0:23:55
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:42
12Team Jumbo-Visma0:26:55
13Sporting-Tavira0:29:00
14Radio Popular-Boavista0:31:51
15Groupama-FDJ0:36:12
16Lotto Soudal0:37:11
17Aviludo-Louletano0:56:16
18Trek-Segafredo0:58:16
19Bora-Hansgrohe1:01:17
20Efapel1:15:39
21L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport1:26:34
22Miranda- Mortágua1:39:15
23UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild1:47:52

