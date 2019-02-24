Pogacar wins 2019 Volta ao Algarve
Stybar wins final stage atop Alto de Malhão
Stage 5: Faro - Malhão
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) sealed overall victory at the 2019 Volta ao Algarve after a dramatic final stage that saw Zdeněk Štybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) take the stage win.
Søren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) took second, three seconds behind Štybar after the duo were part of a long-race attack 20km from the line. Wout Poels (Team Sky) took third on the day, nine seconds down, but the day belonged to Pogačar, who was a minute behind Kragh Andersen and in danger of losing the race at the bottom of the final climb.
The 20-year-old Slovene staged a miraculous recovery on the Alto de Malhão, however, despite coming under attack from Poels and Enric Mas (Deceuninck-Quick Step). Pogačar’s recovery saw him close the gap to Kragh Andersen to just 15 seconds at the finish line, clinching the yellow jersey in only his third professional race.
Kragh Andersen took second overall, 14 seconds down, while Poels rounded out the GC podium at 21 seconds. Pogačar, meanwhile, was overjoyed to save his yellow jersey at the death.
"Yeah, it was a crazy fast day and my teammates did a really good job on the front all day," Pogačar said after the stage. "They were working more than 100%, so I'm really proud of them and really happy to win.
"I panicked a bit but I knew that [Simone] Petilli and [Valerio] Conti were still good, so it was pretty OK for us. This is definitely a dream come true. It's hard to believe that I won."
For Štybar, the victory represents a triumph of perseverance, having attacked on the race's final stage before.
"It's already third year in a row I was in the break on the final stage," he said. "Last year I was caught with 1km to go.
"It was my plan to wait and help Enric Mas on the final climb. But when I saw the move from David de la Cruz and Kragh Andersen, I thought it was a good time to go.
"I had one guy in front with Tim Declercq and I had Mas behind, so I was in a perfect situation just waiting. I am happy I could finish it off – it was a big reward for me."
How it happened
A strong break of 13 riders got away during the opening 30km of the stage. Andreas Schillinger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jonas Koch (CCC Team), Tim Declerq (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Jasper de Buyst, Frederkik Frison and Nikolas Maes (all Lotto-Soudal), Maarten Wynants (Jumbo-Visma), Nils Politt and Mads Würtz Schimdt (Katusha-Alpecin), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Kenneth van Bilsen (Cofidis), and Vicente García de Mateos (Aviludo-Louletano) were the men involved.
The fast opening hour saw the break struggle to gain much of a gap on the peloton, which was led by UAE Team Emirates. Their advantage topped out at just under four minutes, but was down to two by the first ascent of the Malhão, some 40km from the line.
There, the breakaway splintered with Koch, Declercq, Küng and de Buyst emerging as the new lead group out front, and Pedersen chasing on soon after the summit.
On the penultimate climb of the Alto de Vermelhos, Team Sky sent David de la Cruz on a long-range attack. Zdeněk Štybar (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Steven Cummings (Dimension Data) and Søren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) soon joined him – a big threat to Pogačar with just 20km to race.
Heading into the final 10km, the attackers (minus de la Cruz) had passed the remains of the break and were approximately a minute up the road, with Pogačar's lead looking in grave danger. Only one of the neo-pro's UAE teammates remained alongside him, making the task of preserving his lead even tougher.
Cummings was the first to drop as the leaders hit the bottom of the final climb. Still, 1:20 separated Kragh Andersen and the peloton, with the Dane looking set for overall victory.
Back in the peloton it was mountain classification leader Amaro Antunes (CCC Team) who kicked off the attacking, though the chance to take the stage win looked out of reach. An attack by Enric Mas (Deceuninck-Quick Step) with 2km to go saw Pogačar make his move, though the Spaniard looked to have too much for the young Slovene.
Poels jumped away soon after, with even Pogačar’s podium spot looking under threat. But then came a surprising time check, which showed just 30 seconds between the front of the race and the yellow jersey.
In the final several hundred metres, Kragh Andersen was visibly struggling to keep his momentum up, and Štybar took advantage to leap away for the stage win. Meanwhile, Pogačar paced himself well to keep his rivals in sight, saving his race and finishing within 20 seconds of stage winner Štybar.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:13:48
|2
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:03
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:09
|4
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:12
|5
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:17
|6
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:18
|7
|João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:00:24
|8
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:30
|9
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:31
|10
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|0:00:34
|11
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:47
|12
|Frederico José Oliveira Figueiredo (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|0:00:50
|13
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|14
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:52
|15
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:55
|16
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|0:01:01
|18
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:03
|19
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:16
|20
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:01:30
|21
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:32
|22
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:01:37
|23
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|24
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:41
|25
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:01:55
|26
|Luís Gabriel Silva Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:02:05
|27
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:09
|28
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:53
|29
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:03:09
|30
|João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|31
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|32
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:03:49
|33
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:57
|34
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:59
|35
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:02
|36
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:20
|37
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:29
|38
|António Barbio (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:05:34
|39
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|0:06:17
|40
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:48
|41
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|0:07:02
|42
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:21
|43
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:30
|44
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|45
|Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|46
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Sporting-Tavira
|47
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|48
|Sergio Vega Merodio (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua
|49
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|50
|Tiago José Pinto Machado (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|51
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|52
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|53
|José João Costa Mendes (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|54
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|55
|João Barbosa (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|56
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|57
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:45
|58
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|59
|Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel
|0:08:00
|60
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:02
|61
|David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|62
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:08:17
|63
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:08:23
|64
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:25
|65
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:08:40
|66
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:08:46
|67
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:56
|68
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:07
|69
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|0:09:26
|70
|Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:09:50
|71
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:11:02
|72
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|73
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:16
|74
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:37
|75
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:13:17
|76
|David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:14:09
|77
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:43
|78
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:14
|80
|Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
|0:15:16
|81
|Emanuel Duarte (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:15:20
|82
|Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
|0:15:40
|83
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|0:15:48
|84
|Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|85
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:15:50
|86
|Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:15:53
|87
|Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
|0:15:59
|88
|Venceslau Fernandes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:16:02
|89
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|90
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|91
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:29
|92
|André Ramalho (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:16:37
|93
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:41
|94
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:46
|95
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:51
|96
|Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|97
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:16:52
|98
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
|99
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|100
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:57
|101
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|102
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:10
|103
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|104
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:11
|105
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|106
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|107
|Ricardo Jorge Correia Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|108
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|109
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:15
|110
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|111
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|112
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:39
|113
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
|0:17:40
|114
|Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:17:42
|115
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
|116
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|117
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:46
|118
|Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:18:15
|119
|Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:18:16
|120
|Fábio Oliveira (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:18:38
|121
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:19:01
|122
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:20:33
|123
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|124
|Fábio Manuel Fernandes Costa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:21:06
|125
|José Sousa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|126
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Efapel
|0:22:07
|DNF
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|DNF
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto
|DNF
|Daniel José Pereira Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|DNF
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|DNF
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|DNF
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|DNF
|Francisco Garcia Rus (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|DNF
|Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
|DNF
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Efapel
|DNF
|André Crispim (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|DNF
|Marvin Scheulen (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|DNF
|Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
|DNF
|Jesus Angel Nanclares Herraiz (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua
|DNF
|Tiago Leal (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
|DNF
|Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|DNF
|Hélder Gonçalves (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|DNF
|João Leite (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|DNF
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|DNF
|António Ferreira (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|DNF
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|pts
|2
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|3
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|25
|pts
|2
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|20
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|16
|4
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13
|5
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|10
|6
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|7
|João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|6
|8
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|9
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|10
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|4
|pts
|2
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|3
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|4
|pts
|2
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|3
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|pts
|2
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|3
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|4
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|pts
|2
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|3
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|pts
|2
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|4
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|3
|4
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dimension Data
|12:45:06
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:07
|3
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:27
|4
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:46
|5
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:53
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:33
|7
|Team Sunweb
|0:04:21
|8
|W52-FC Porto
|0:05:13
|9
|Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:09:34
|10
|CCC Team
|0:10:11
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:22
|12
|Sporting-Tavira
|0:12:08
|13
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:10
|14
|Wanty-Gobert
|0:12:55
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:13:05
|16
|Aviludo-Louletano
|0:15:15
|17
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:45
|18
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:50
|19
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:28:04
|20
|L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:31:21
|21
|Miranda- Mortágua
|0:34:44
|22
|Efapel
|0:39:42
|23
|UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:43:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|19:26:34
|2
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:14
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:21
|4
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:25
|5
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:40
|6
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:54
|7
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:50
|8
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|0:02:52
|9
|João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:03:27
|10
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:47
|11
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:03:48
|12
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:07
|13
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:16
|14
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:18
|15
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:04:48
|16
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:06:12
|18
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:13
|19
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|0:07:16
|20
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:19
|21
|Frederico José Oliveira Figueiredo (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|0:07:54
|22
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:18
|23
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:08:25
|24
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:08:35
|25
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:08:49
|26
|Luís Gabriel Silva Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:09:30
|27
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:10:01
|29
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:21
|30
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:10:25
|31
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:10:40
|32
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|0:11:26
|33
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:11:42
|34
|João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:11:51
|35
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:12:12
|36
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:18
|37
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:40
|38
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:51
|39
|Tiago José Pinto Machado (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|0:14:09
|40
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Sporting-Tavira
|0:14:39
|41
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:15:25
|42
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:16:29
|43
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:17:04
|44
|Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel
|0:18:12
|45
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:18:42
|46
|José João Costa Mendes (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|0:18:55
|47
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:19:17
|48
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:20:31
|49
|António Barbio (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:20:54
|50
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:59
|51
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:21:57
|52
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:32
|53
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:42
|54
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:23:34
|55
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:53
|56
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|0:24:07
|57
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:25:01
|58
|Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:25:38
|59
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:16
|60
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:34
|61
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|0:27:05
|62
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:28:18
|63
|Sergio Vega Merodio (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua
|0:28:26
|64
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|0:28:51
|65
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|66
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:29:03
|67
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:29:21
|68
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:30:34
|69
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:30:38
|70
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:30:58
|71
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:31:11
|72
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:31:13
|73
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:31:24
|74
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:31:35
|75
|David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:32:19
|76
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:33:18
|77
|Emanuel Duarte (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:33:24
|78
|João Barbosa (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|0:33:29
|79
|Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:33:51
|80
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:34:20
|81
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:34:40
|82
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:34:56
|83
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:35:02
|84
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:35:06
|85
|Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:35:53
|86
|Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:36:32
|87
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:37:41
|88
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:38:11
|89
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:38:28
|90
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Efapel
|0:38:30
|91
|Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:39:03
|92
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:39:09
|93
|Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
|0:39:54
|94
|Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
|0:40:11
|95
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:40:15
|96
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|97
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:41:03
|98
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:41:15
|99
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:41:36
|100
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:41:39
|101
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:41:42
|102
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:42:27
|103
|Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
|0:42:40
|104
|Venceslau Fernandes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:44:04
|105
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:44:24
|106
|Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:44:40
|107
|Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:44:53
|108
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|109
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
|110
|Ricardo Jorge Correia Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:44:58
|111
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:45:33
|112
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
|0:46:01
|113
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
|0:46:10
|114
|André Ramalho (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:46:19
|115
|Fábio Oliveira (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:47:33
|116
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:47:46
|117
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:47:52
|118
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:48:19
|119
|José Sousa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:50:02
|120
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:50:46
|121
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|0:51:34
|122
|David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:51:45
|123
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|0:52:56
|124
|Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:55:59
|125
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|0:57:34
|126
|Fábio Manuel Fernandes Costa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|1:03:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|29
|pts
|2
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|25
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|25
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|22
|5
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|6
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|7
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|20
|8
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|9
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|10
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|11
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|9
|12
|João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|8
|13
|Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
|6
|14
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|15
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|6
|16
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|17
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|5
|18
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|5
|19
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|20
|José João Costa Mendes (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|3
|21
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|3
|22
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Efapel
|3
|23
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|24
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
|3
|25
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|26
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|27
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|28
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|29
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|30
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|2
|31
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|32
|David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|2
|33
|Fábio Manuel Fernandes Costa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|2
|34
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|35
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|1
|36
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|37
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|38
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|1
|39
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|pts
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|11
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|4
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|8
|5
|Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|8
|6
|David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|8
|7
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|8
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|9
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|10
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|6
|11
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|5
|12
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|5
|13
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|4
|14
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|15
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|16
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|4
|17
|Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
|3
|18
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|19
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
|3
|20
|João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|2
|21
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|22
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|19:26:34
|2
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:50
|3
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:10:40
|4
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:25:01
|5
|Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:25:38
|6
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:16
|7
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:31:11
|8
|Emanuel Duarte (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:33:24
|9
|João Barbosa (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|0:33:29
|10
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:34:56
|11
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:38:28
|12
|Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
|0:40:11
|13
|Venceslau Fernandes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:44:04
|14
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:44:24
|15
|Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:44:40
|16
|Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:44:53
|17
|André Ramalho (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:46:19
|18
|José Sousa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:50:02
|19
|Fábio Manuel Fernandes Costa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|1:03:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|58:26:14
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:58
|3
|Team Sunweb
|0:03:40
|4
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:16
|5
|Dimension Data
|0:11:24
|6
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:49
|7
|W52-FC Porto
|0:15:14
|8
|Wanty-Gobert
|0:22:57
|9
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:23:53
|10
|CCC Team
|0:23:55
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:42
|12
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:26:55
|13
|Sporting-Tavira
|0:29:00
|14
|Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:31:51
|15
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:36:12
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:37:11
|17
|Aviludo-Louletano
|0:56:16
|18
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:58:16
|19
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:01:17
|20
|Efapel
|1:15:39
|21
|L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|1:26:34
|22
|Miranda- Mortágua
|1:39:15
|23
|UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|1:47:52
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy