Volta ao Algarve: Kung wins time trial
Pogačar impresses to keep race lead
Stage 3: Lagoa - Lagoa
Swiss national time trial champion Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) plied his trade with aplomb on stage 3 of the Volta ao Algarve, powering to victory for his new French team in the 20.3km test around Lagoa.
However the unexpected story of the day was another brilliant ride by race leader Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), who showed maturity beyond his years to defending the race lead, taking fifth on the stage. Starting the day with the more experienced Wout Poels (Team Sky) just one second behind in the GC and Enric Mas (Deceuninck-Quickstep) five seconds down, Pogacar ended the day with a lead of 31 seconds over Mas.
Søren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) rocketing up the standings with an impressive second place on the stage, overtaking Poels in third at 36 seconds, with two hilly stages to race.
Kung made his season debut at the Volta ao Algarve, wearing the Groupama-FDJ colours for the first time and riding his first time trial in a new red skinsuit. He was perfectly suited to the rolling course but had to fight for his win.
“We were able to work really well over the winter on all the really important things. It’s really nice that in the first tine trial I can deliver like that and celebrate the first victory in the new colours. I’m really happy,” Kung said, explaining his plans for the spring.
“I took a different approach to last year, this is my first race of the season, so I’m really ready for the Classics. It’s going perfectly for now. I feel good and in shape. I hope to go on from here and do good in the Classics.”
How it unfolded
The 20.3km individual time trial in Lagoa was a rolling circuit with a fast, downhill finish tackled under bright sunshine but windy conditions along a roiling seashore.
Fourth down the ramp, Josef Cerny (CCC Team) set the fast early time at 25:39 but was quickly eclipsed by Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), who went 20 seconds better.
Pedersen’s teammate Ryan Mullen was next to visit the hot seat, cracking the 25-minute barrier at 24:41, but he was soon displaced by a flying Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-Quickstep) who went three seconds quicker in 24:38. Sprinter Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) was next through in third, a remarkable performance for the Frenchman.
Demare’s result foreshadowed another fine ride by his new Groupama-FDJ teammate Stefan Kung. The Swiss time trial champion flashed through the finish in his all-red kit, smashing Lampaert’s mark by five seconds at 24:33.
On the other end of the course, the top 10 in the general classification were setting off, and all the riders in the middle tried but fell short of Kung’s effort. All eyes were on the efforts of the overall contenders - with Sam Oomen (Team Sunweb), Enric Mas (Deceuninck-Quickstep), Wout Poels (Team Sky) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) all separated by just five seconds in the overall classification.
Marc Hirschi (Team Sunweb) was the first of the top ten to finish, dropping down the rankings with a 25:39. Neilson Powless (Jumbo-Visma), ninth at the start of the day, finished in a respectable 25:17, while Amaro Antunes (CCC Team) was still hurting from the previous day’s attacks, and could only manage a 25:51.
Søren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) passed his minute-man João Rodrigues (W52-FC Porto), a very good performance for the Dane with a time only two seconds shy of Kung’s mark with a 24:35. David de la Cruz (Team Sky), not a notable time trial specialist, did not threaten any of the top finishers on the stage, finishing in 25:26 and losing nearly a minute to Kragh Andersen.
It was now up to Oomen, Mas, Poels and Pogacar to battle for the yellow jersey, with the wind sweeping the disc wheels across the wide-open finishing roads.
Oomen struggled, however, bleeding time in the fast finale, taking nearly 26 minutes to complete the stage and giving up team leadership to Kragh Andersen.
Mas was next through, gritting his teeth as he finished just outside the top 10 with a 25:19. But the Spaniard’s time was better than that of Wout Poels, who managed only a 25:26.
The tenacious Pogacar rode brilliantly for a 20-year-old neo-pro, setting a time of 24:50 to overshadow his bigger-name rivals and keep the yellow jersey in style. The race is now his to lose but his rivals seem to lack the strength to topple him.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:24:33
|2
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:02
|3
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:05
|4
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:08
|5
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:17
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:31
|7
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:36
|8
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:42
|10
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:43
|11
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:44
|12
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:45
|13
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:46
|14
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:50
|15
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:51
|16
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|17
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:53
|18
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|19
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:02
|20
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|21
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|0:01:06
|22
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|23
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:07
|24
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:08
|25
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:09
|26
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:01:11
|27
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:12
|28
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:01:15
|29
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:16
|31
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:17
|32
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|0:01:18
|33
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|34
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:20
|35
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:21
|36
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:01:23
|37
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|38
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|0:01:24
|39
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:27
|40
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:29
|41
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:35
|42
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|43
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:39
|44
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:40
|45
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:01:43
|46
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|47
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:48
|48
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:52
|49
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:53
|51
|Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:01:56
|52
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:59
|53
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:00
|54
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|55
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:01
|56
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Efapel
|0:02:02
|57
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|0:02:03
|58
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:05
|59
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:06
|60
|Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto
|61
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:07
|62
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Sporting-Tavira
|0:02:09
|63
|João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|64
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:11
|65
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:13
|66
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|67
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:14
|68
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:02:17
|69
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:21
|70
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:22
|71
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:25
|72
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|73
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:26
|74
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:28
|75
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:30
|76
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:02:31
|77
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:33
|78
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|79
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:35
|80
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|81
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:36
|82
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|83
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|84
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:37
|85
|Ricardo Jorge Correia Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:02:38
|86
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:39
|87
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:41
|88
|Emanuel Duarte (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:02:42
|89
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|90
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:44
|91
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:45
|92
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|93
|João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:02:47
|94
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:48
|95
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:49
|96
|Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel
|0:02:50
|97
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|98
|António Barbio (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:02:51
|99
|Luís Gabriel Silva Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:02:52
|100
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
|101
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:53
|102
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:56
|103
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|104
|Daniel José Pereira Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|105
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|106
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Efapel
|0:03:03
|107
|Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
|0:03:04
|108
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|109
|José João Costa Mendes (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|0:03:05
|110
|João Carlos Araújo Matias (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|0:03:08
|111
|Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:03:09
|112
|Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:03:14
|113
|Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:03:16
|114
|Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|0:03:18
|115
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
|116
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:21
|117
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|118
|Frederico José Oliveira Figueiredo (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|0:03:23
|119
|Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:03:27
|120
|Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:03:31
|121
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|0:03:36
|122
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:38
|123
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|124
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|0:03:39
|125
|Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
|0:03:42
|126
|Tiago José Pinto Machado (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|0:03:44
|127
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
|0:03:46
|128
|Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
|0:03:49
|129
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:50
|130
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|0:03:51
|131
|Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:03:53
|132
|Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:03:55
|133
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:02
|134
|David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:04:10
|135
|Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:04:11
|136
|Sergio Vega Merodio (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua
|0:04:16
|137
|Fábio Manuel Fernandes Costa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:04:19
|138
|Marvin Scheulen (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|139
|Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|140
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|0:04:21
|141
|Jesus Angel Nanclares Herraiz (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua
|0:04:28
|142
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|0:04:29
|143
|João Leite (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|0:04:33
|144
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:04:37
|145
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|0:04:38
|146
|Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
|0:04:39
|147
|António Ferreira (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|0:04:42
|148
|Hélder Gonçalves (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:04:43
|149
|David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:04:45
|150
|João Barbosa (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|151
|Francisco Garcia Rus (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:04:46
|152
|Venceslau Fernandes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:04:47
|153
|André Crispim (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:04:49
|154
|André Ramalho (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:04:51
|155
|Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:05:15
|156
|Fábio Oliveira (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:05:21
|157
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:32
|158
|José Sousa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:05:41
|159
|Tiago Leal (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
|0:05:44
|160
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:56
|161
|Márcio Fernando Santos Barbosa (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:07:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:15:12
|2
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:22
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:29
|4
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:33
|5
|Team Sky
|0:00:47
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:55
|7
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:15
|8
|Dimension Data
|0:02:07
|9
|CCC Team
|0:02:14
|10
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:49
|11
|Wanty-Gobert
|0:03:13
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:03:27
|13
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:55
|14
|W52-FC Porto
|0:04:38
|15
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:48
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:50
|17
|Efapel
|0:06:22
|18
|Sporting-Tavira
|0:06:33
|19
|Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:07:22
|20
|L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:08:19
|21
|Miranda- Mortágua
|0:09:02
|22
|UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:09:09
|23
|Aviludo-Louletano
|0:09:19
|24
|Vito-Feirense-PNB
|0:09:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|10:16:14
|2
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:31
|3
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:36
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:37
|5
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:57
|6
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:08
|7
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:12
|8
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:13
|9
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:02:35
|10
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|0:02:43
|11
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:49
|12
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:59
|13
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:02
|14
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:09
|15
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:03:11
|16
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:16
|17
|João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:03:21
|18
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:22
|19
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:30
|20
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:47
|21
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:14
|22
|Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:04:28
|23
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|0:04:42
|24
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:44
|25
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:05:00
|26
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|27
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:06:01
|28
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:06:33
|29
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|30
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:39
|31
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:49
|32
|Tiago José Pinto Machado (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|0:06:57
|33
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:07:16
|34
|Frederico José Oliveira Figueiredo (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|0:07:22
|35
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:26
|36
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Sporting-Tavira
|0:07:27
|37
|Luís Gabriel Silva Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:07:43
|38
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:08:26
|39
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:32
|40
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:08:36
|41
|João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:09:00
|42
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:09:14
|43
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:09:17
|44
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:47
|45
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:09:53
|46
|Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:10:08
|47
|Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel
|0:10:30
|48
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:10:35
|49
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:39
|50
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:50
|51
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:11:41
|52
|José João Costa Mendes (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|0:11:43
|53
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:49
|54
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:07
|55
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:11
|56
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:17
|57
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:12:32
|58
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:13:33
|59
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:13:49
|60
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:14:09
|61
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:14:17
|62
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:25
|63
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:26
|64
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:42
|65
|Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:15:13
|66
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:29
|67
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:30
|68
|António Barbio (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:15:38
|69
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:40
|70
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Efapel
|0:16:41
|71
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:46
|72
|Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:16:48
|73
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|0:16:55
|74
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:01
|75
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:18:09
|76
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:16
|77
|Emanuel Duarte (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:18:22
|78
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:52
|79
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|0:19:43
|80
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:50
|81
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|0:21:13
|82
|Sergio Vega Merodio (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua
|0:21:14
|83
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:29
|84
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:21:54
|85
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|86
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:21:57
|87
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:22:10
|88
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:26
|89
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:34
|90
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:04
|91
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:23:05
|92
|Daniel José Pereira Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:23:08
|93
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:16
|94
|Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:23:28
|95
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:30
|96
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:24:04
|97
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|98
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:24:19
|99
|Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
|0:24:30
|100
|David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:24:35
|101
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:42
|102
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:43
|103
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:24:47
|104
|Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
|0:24:49
|105
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:24:54
|106
|Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
|0:24:56
|107
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:25:03
|108
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:25:05
|109
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:25:06
|110
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:25:19
|111
|Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:25:29
|112
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:25:31
|113
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:25:42
|114
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:25:45
|115
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:25:48
|116
|António Ferreira (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|0:25:49
|117
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:26:05
|118
|João Barbosa (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|0:26:17
|119
|Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:26:43
|120
|Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:26:55
|121
|Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
|0:26:59
|122
|Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:27:00
|123
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Efapel
|0:27:02
|124
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|125
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
|0:27:31
|126
|Ricardo Jorge Correia Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:28:05
|127
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|0:28:07
|128
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:14
|129
|Venceslau Fernandes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:28:20
|130
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|0:28:30
|131
|Francisco Garcia Rus (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:28:32
|132
|Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:28:41
|133
|André Crispim (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:28:44
|134
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:28:46
|135
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
|136
|Hélder Gonçalves (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:28:50
|137
|Fábio Oliveira (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:29:13
|138
|José Sousa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:29:14
|139
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
|0:29:27
|140
|Marvin Scheulen (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:29:50
|141
|André Ramalho (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:30:00
|142
|Jesus Angel Nanclares Herraiz (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua
|0:30:31
|143
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:30:37
|144
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:30:41
|145
|João Leite (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|0:30:42
|146
|David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:30:54
|147
|Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|148
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:30:59
|149
|Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:31:24
|150
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:31:29
|151
|Tiago Leal (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
|0:31:53
|152
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|0:32:41
|153
|João Carlos Araújo Matias (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|0:33:23
|154
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:00
|155
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:11
|156
|Fábio Manuel Fernandes Costa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:35:29
|157
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|0:36:04
|158
|Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:39:26
|159
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:39:45
|160
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|0:40:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|25
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|3
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|5
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|6
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|12
|7
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|8
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|9
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|8
|10
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|11
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|8
|12
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|13
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|5
|14
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|5
|15
|João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|4
|16
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|17
|José João Costa Mendes (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|3
|18
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Efapel
|3
|19
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|3
|20
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
|3
|21
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|22
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|23
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|2
|24
|Jesus Angel Nanclares Herraiz (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua
|2
|25
|David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|2
|26
|Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|2
|27
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|28
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|1
|29
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|30
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|1
|31
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|pts
|2
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|8
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|8
|4
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|5
|David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|5
|6
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|5
|7
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|5
|8
|Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto
|4
|9
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|10
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|4
|11
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|12
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
|3
|13
|João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|2
|14
|Jesus Angel Nanclares Herraiz (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|10:16:14
|2
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:13
|3
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:02:35
|4
|Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:10:08
|5
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:39
|6
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:14:17
|7
|Emanuel Duarte (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:18:22
|8
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:21:54
|9
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:21:57
|10
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:04
|11
|Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
|0:24:49
|12
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:25:48
|13
|António Ferreira (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|0:25:49
|14
|João Barbosa (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|0:26:17
|15
|Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:26:43
|16
|Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:26:55
|17
|Venceslau Fernandes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:28:20
|18
|André Crispim (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:28:44
|19
|Hélder Gonçalves (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:28:50
|20
|José Sousa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:29:14
|21
|Marvin Scheulen (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:29:50
|22
|André Ramalho (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:30:00
|23
|João Leite (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|0:30:42
|24
|Tiago Leal (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
|0:31:53
|25
|Fábio Manuel Fernandes Costa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:35:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|30:51:52
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:13
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:34
|4
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:30
|5
|W52-FC Porto
|0:10:42
|6
|Wanty-Gobert
|0:10:50
|7
|Dimension Data
|0:11:58
|8
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:24
|9
|CCC Team
|0:14:32
|10
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:44
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:01
|12
|Sporting-Tavira
|0:17:26
|13
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:15
|14
|Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:22:51
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:24:47
|16
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:24:50
|17
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:34:08
|18
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:36:07
|19
|Efapel
|0:36:31
|20
|Aviludo-Louletano
|0:41:35
|21
|L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:55:47
|22
|Vito-Feirense-PNB
|1:03:41
|23
|UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|1:04:34
|24
|Miranda- Mortágua
|1:05:05
