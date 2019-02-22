Image 1 of 32 Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) wins the Volta ao Algarve time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 32 Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 32 Wout Poels (Team Sky) goes deep (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 32 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) extended his race lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 32 The time trial course passed near the stunning Algarve coastline (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 32 Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 7 of 32 Michael Valgren (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 8 of 32 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 9 of 32 Wout Poels (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 10 of 32 Enric Mas (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 11 of 32 Sam Oomen (Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 12 of 32 David de la Cruz was in the weeds in the TT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 13 of 32 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 14 of 32 Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 15 of 32 Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 16 of 32 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 17 of 32 Race leader Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 18 of 32 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 19 of 32 Amaro Antunes (CCC Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 20 of 32 Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 32 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 32 Wout Poels (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 32 Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 32 Søren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 32 Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 32 Nils Pollit (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 27 of 32 Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 28 of 32 Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 29 of 32 Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 30 of 32 Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 31 of 32 Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 32 of 32 Race leader Tadej Pogacar, stage winner Stefan Küng and points leader Fabio Jakobsen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Swiss national time trial champion Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) plied his trade with aplomb on stage 3 of the Volta ao Algarve, powering to victory for his new French team in the 20.3km test around Lagoa.

However the unexpected story of the day was another brilliant ride by race leader Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), who showed maturity beyond his years to defending the race lead, taking fifth on the stage. Starting the day with the more experienced Wout Poels (Team Sky) just one second behind in the GC and Enric Mas (Deceuninck-Quickstep) five seconds down, Pogacar ended the day with a lead of 31 seconds over Mas.

Søren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) rocketing up the standings with an impressive second place on the stage, overtaking Poels in third at 36 seconds, with two hilly stages to race.

Kung made his season debut at the Volta ao Algarve, wearing the Groupama-FDJ colours for the first time and riding his first time trial in a new red skinsuit. He was perfectly suited to the rolling course but had to fight for his win.

“We were able to work really well over the winter on all the really important things. It’s really nice that in the first tine trial I can deliver like that and celebrate the first victory in the new colours. I’m really happy,” Kung said, explaining his plans for the spring.

“I took a different approach to last year, this is my first race of the season, so I’m really ready for the Classics. It’s going perfectly for now. I feel good and in shape. I hope to go on from here and do good in the Classics.”

How it unfolded

The 20.3km individual time trial in Lagoa was a rolling circuit with a fast, downhill finish tackled under bright sunshine but windy conditions along a roiling seashore.

Fourth down the ramp, Josef Cerny (CCC Team) set the fast early time at 25:39 but was quickly eclipsed by Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), who went 20 seconds better.

Pedersen’s teammate Ryan Mullen was next to visit the hot seat, cracking the 25-minute barrier at 24:41, but he was soon displaced by a flying Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-Quickstep) who went three seconds quicker in 24:38. Sprinter Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) was next through in third, a remarkable performance for the Frenchman.

Demare’s result foreshadowed another fine ride by his new Groupama-FDJ teammate Stefan Kung. The Swiss time trial champion flashed through the finish in his all-red kit, smashing Lampaert’s mark by five seconds at 24:33.

On the other end of the course, the top 10 in the general classification were setting off, and all the riders in the middle tried but fell short of Kung’s effort. All eyes were on the efforts of the overall contenders - with Sam Oomen (Team Sunweb), Enric Mas (Deceuninck-Quickstep), Wout Poels (Team Sky) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) all separated by just five seconds in the overall classification.

Marc Hirschi (Team Sunweb) was the first of the top ten to finish, dropping down the rankings with a 25:39. Neilson Powless (Jumbo-Visma), ninth at the start of the day, finished in a respectable 25:17, while Amaro Antunes (CCC Team) was still hurting from the previous day’s attacks, and could only manage a 25:51.

Søren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) passed his minute-man João Rodrigues (W52-FC Porto), a very good performance for the Dane with a time only two seconds shy of Kung’s mark with a 24:35. David de la Cruz (Team Sky), not a notable time trial specialist, did not threaten any of the top finishers on the stage, finishing in 25:26 and losing nearly a minute to Kragh Andersen.

It was now up to Oomen, Mas, Poels and Pogacar to battle for the yellow jersey, with the wind sweeping the disc wheels across the wide-open finishing roads.

Oomen struggled, however, bleeding time in the fast finale, taking nearly 26 minutes to complete the stage and giving up team leadership to Kragh Andersen.

Mas was next through, gritting his teeth as he finished just outside the top 10 with a 25:19. But the Spaniard’s time was better than that of Wout Poels, who managed only a 25:26.

The tenacious Pogacar rode brilliantly for a 20-year-old neo-pro, setting a time of 24:50 to overshadow his bigger-name rivals and keep the yellow jersey in style. The race is now his to lose but his rivals seem to lack the strength to topple him.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:33 2 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:02 3 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:05 4 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:08 5 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:17 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:31 7 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:36 8 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 9 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:42 10 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:43 11 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:44 12 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:45 13 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:46 14 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:50 15 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:51 16 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 17 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:53 18 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 19 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:02 20 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 21 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 0:01:06 22 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 23 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:07 24 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:08 25 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:09 26 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 0:01:11 27 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:12 28 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:01:15 29 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:16 31 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:01:17 32 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 0:01:18 33 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 34 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:20 35 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:21 36 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:01:23 37 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 38 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 0:01:24 39 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:27 40 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:01:29 41 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:35 42 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 43 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:01:39 44 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:40 45 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:01:43 46 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 47 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:48 48 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:52 49 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:53 51 Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:01:56 52 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:59 53 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:02:00 54 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 55 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:02:01 56 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Efapel 0:02:02 57 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 0:02:03 58 Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:05 59 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:02:06 60 Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto 61 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:07 62 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Sporting-Tavira 0:02:09 63 João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 64 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:11 65 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:02:13 66 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto 67 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:14 68 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:02:17 69 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:21 70 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:22 71 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:25 72 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 73 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:26 74 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:28 75 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:30 76 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:02:31 77 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:33 78 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 79 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:35 80 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 81 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:36 82 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 83 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 84 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:37 85 Ricardo Jorge Correia Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:02:38 86 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:39 87 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:41 88 Emanuel Duarte (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:02:42 89 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 90 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:44 91 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:45 92 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 93 João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:02:47 94 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:48 95 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:49 96 Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel 0:02:50 97 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 98 António Barbio (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:02:51 99 Luís Gabriel Silva Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:02:52 100 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting-Tavira 101 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:53 102 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:56 103 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 104 Daniel José Pereira Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 105 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 106 Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Efapel 0:03:03 107 Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda- Mortágua 0:03:04 108 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 109 José João Costa Mendes (Por) Sporting-Tavira 0:03:05 110 João Carlos Araújo Matias (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB 0:03:08 111 Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:03:09 112 Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:03:14 113 Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:03:16 114 Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel 0:03:18 115 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira 116 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:21 117 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 118 Frederico José Oliveira Figueiredo (Por) Sporting-Tavira 0:03:23 119 Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:03:27 120 Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:03:31 121 Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 0:03:36 122 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:38 123 Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 124 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 0:03:39 125 Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Miranda- Mortágua 0:03:42 126 Tiago José Pinto Machado (Por) Sporting-Tavira 0:03:44 127 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel 0:03:46 128 Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda- Mortágua 0:03:49 129 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:50 130 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB 0:03:51 131 Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:03:53 132 Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:03:55 133 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:02 134 David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:04:10 135 Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 0:04:11 136 Sergio Vega Merodio (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua 0:04:16 137 Fábio Manuel Fernandes Costa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:04:19 138 Marvin Scheulen (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 139 Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 140 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB 0:04:21 141 Jesus Angel Nanclares Herraiz (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua 0:04:28 142 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 0:04:29 143 João Leite (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB 0:04:33 144 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:04:37 145 Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB 0:04:38 146 Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda- Mortágua 0:04:39 147 António Ferreira (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB 0:04:42 148 Hélder Gonçalves (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:04:43 149 David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:04:45 150 João Barbosa (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB 151 Francisco Garcia Rus (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:04:46 152 Venceslau Fernandes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:04:47 153 André Crispim (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:04:49 154 André Ramalho (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:04:51 155 Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 0:05:15 156 Fábio Oliveira (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:05:21 157 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:32 158 José Sousa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:05:41 159 Tiago Leal (Por) Miranda- Mortágua 0:05:44 160 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:56 161 Márcio Fernando Santos Barbosa (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 0:07:09

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:15:12 2 Team Sunweb 0:00:22 3 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:29 4 Groupama-FDJ 0:00:33 5 Team Sky 0:00:47 6 UAE Team Emirates 0:00:55 7 Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:15 8 Dimension Data 0:02:07 9 CCC Team 0:02:14 10 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:49 11 Wanty-Gobert 0:03:13 12 Lotto Soudal 0:03:27 13 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:55 14 W52-FC Porto 0:04:38 15 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:48 16 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:50 17 Efapel 0:06:22 18 Sporting-Tavira 0:06:33 19 Radio Popular-Boavista 0:07:22 20 L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:08:19 21 Miranda- Mortágua 0:09:02 22 UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:09:09 23 Aviludo-Louletano 0:09:19 24 Vito-Feirense-PNB 0:09:47

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10:16:14 2 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:31 3 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:36 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:37 5 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:57 6 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:08 7 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:12 8 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:13 9 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:02:35 10 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 0:02:43 11 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:49 12 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:59 13 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:02 14 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:09 15 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 0:03:11 16 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:16 17 João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:03:21 18 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:22 19 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:30 20 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:47 21 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:04:14 22 Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:04:28 23 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 0:04:42 24 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:44 25 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:05:00 26 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 27 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:06:01 28 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:06:33 29 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto 30 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:39 31 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:49 32 Tiago José Pinto Machado (Por) Sporting-Tavira 0:06:57 33 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:07:16 34 Frederico José Oliveira Figueiredo (Por) Sporting-Tavira 0:07:22 35 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:26 36 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Sporting-Tavira 0:07:27 37 Luís Gabriel Silva Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:07:43 38 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:08:26 39 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:32 40 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:08:36 41 João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:09:00 42 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:09:14 43 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 0:09:17 44 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:47 45 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:09:53 46 Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:10:08 47 Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel 0:10:30 48 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:10:35 49 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:39 50 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:50 51 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:11:41 52 José João Costa Mendes (Por) Sporting-Tavira 0:11:43 53 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:49 54 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:07 55 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:11 56 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:17 57 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:12:32 58 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:13:33 59 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:49 60 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:14:09 61 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:14:17 62 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:25 63 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:26 64 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:42 65 Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 0:15:13 66 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:29 67 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:30 68 António Barbio (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:15:38 69 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:40 70 Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Efapel 0:16:41 71 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:46 72 Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:16:48 73 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB 0:16:55 74 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:01 75 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:18:09 76 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:16 77 Emanuel Duarte (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:18:22 78 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:52 79 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 0:19:43 80 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:50 81 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 0:21:13 82 Sergio Vega Merodio (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua 0:21:14 83 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:29 84 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:21:54 85 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 86 Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:21:57 87 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:22:10 88 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:26 89 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:34 90 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:04 91 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:23:05 92 Daniel José Pereira Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:23:08 93 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:16 94 Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:23:28 95 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:30 96 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:04 97 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 98 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:24:19 99 Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda- Mortágua 0:24:30 100 David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:24:35 101 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:24:42 102 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:43 103 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:47 104 Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Miranda- Mortágua 0:24:49 105 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:54 106 Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda- Mortágua 0:24:56 107 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:25:03 108 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:25:05 109 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:25:06 110 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:25:19 111 Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:25:29 112 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:25:31 113 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:25:42 114 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:25:45 115 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:25:48 116 António Ferreira (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB 0:25:49 117 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:26:05 118 João Barbosa (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB 0:26:17 119 Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:26:43 120 Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:26:55 121 Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda- Mortágua 0:26:59 122 Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:27:00 123 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Efapel 0:27:02 124 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 125 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting-Tavira 0:27:31 126 Ricardo Jorge Correia Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:28:05 127 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB 0:28:07 128 Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:28:14 129 Venceslau Fernandes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:28:20 130 Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB 0:28:30 131 Francisco Garcia Rus (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:28:32 132 Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:28:41 133 André Crispim (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:28:44 134 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:28:46 135 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel 136 Hélder Gonçalves (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:28:50 137 Fábio Oliveira (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:29:13 138 José Sousa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:29:14 139 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira 0:29:27 140 Marvin Scheulen (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:29:50 141 André Ramalho (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:30:00 142 Jesus Angel Nanclares Herraiz (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua 0:30:31 143 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:30:37 144 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:30:41 145 João Leite (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB 0:30:42 146 David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:30:54 147 Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel 148 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:30:59 149 Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 0:31:24 150 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:31:29 151 Tiago Leal (Por) Miranda- Mortágua 0:31:53 152 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 0:32:41 153 João Carlos Araújo Matias (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB 0:33:23 154 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:00 155 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:11 156 Fábio Manuel Fernandes Costa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:35:29 157 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 0:36:04 158 Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:39:26 159 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:39:45 160 Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 0:40:10

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 3 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 15 5 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 13 6 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 12 7 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 8 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 9 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 8 10 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 11 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 8 12 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 6 13 Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 5 14 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 5 15 João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 4 16 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 17 José João Costa Mendes (Por) Sporting-Tavira 3 18 Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Efapel 3 19 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 3 20 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel 3 21 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 22 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 23 Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 2 24 Jesus Angel Nanclares Herraiz (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua 2 25 David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 2 26 Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel 2 27 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 28 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 1 29 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1 30 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 1 31 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10 pts 2 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 8 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 8 4 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 5 David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 5 6 Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 5 7 Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 5 8 Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto 4 9 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 10 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 4 11 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 12 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel 3 13 João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 2 14 Jesus Angel Nanclares Herraiz (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua 2

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10:16:14 2 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:13 3 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:02:35 4 Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:10:08 5 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:39 6 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:14:17 7 Emanuel Duarte (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:18:22 8 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:21:54 9 Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:21:57 10 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:04 11 Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Miranda- Mortágua 0:24:49 12 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:25:48 13 António Ferreira (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB 0:25:49 14 João Barbosa (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB 0:26:17 15 Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:26:43 16 Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:26:55 17 Venceslau Fernandes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:28:20 18 André Crispim (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:28:44 19 Hélder Gonçalves (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:28:50 20 José Sousa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:29:14 21 Marvin Scheulen (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:29:50 22 André Ramalho (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:30:00 23 João Leite (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB 0:30:42 24 Tiago Leal (Por) Miranda- Mortágua 0:31:53 25 Fábio Manuel Fernandes Costa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:35:29