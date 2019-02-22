Trending

Volta ao Algarve: Kung wins time trial

Pogačar impresses to keep race lead

Image 1 of 32

Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) wins the Volta ao Algarve time trial

Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) wins the Volta ao Algarve time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 32

Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep)

Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 32

Wout Poels (Team Sky) goes deep

Wout Poels (Team Sky) goes deep
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 32

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) extended his race lead

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) extended his race lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 32

The time trial course passed near the stunning Algarve coastline

The time trial course passed near the stunning Algarve coastline
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 32

Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 32

Michael Valgren (Dimension Data)

Michael Valgren (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 32

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 32

Wout Poels (Team Sky)

Wout Poels (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 32

Enric Mas (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

Enric Mas (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 32

Sam Oomen (Sunweb)

Sam Oomen (Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 32

David de la Cruz was in the weeds in the TT

David de la Cruz was in the weeds in the TT
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 32

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 32

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 32

Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ)

Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 32

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 17 of 32

Race leader Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)

Race leader Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 18 of 32

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 19 of 32

Amaro Antunes (CCC Team)

Amaro Antunes (CCC Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 20 of 32

Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ)

Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 32

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 32

Wout Poels (Team Sky)

Wout Poels (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 32

Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ)

Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 32

Søren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb)

Søren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 32

Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 32

Nils Pollit (Katusha-Alpecin)

Nils Pollit (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 27 of 32

Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo)

Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 28 of 32

Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ)

Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 29 of 32

Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 30 of 32

Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ)

Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 31 of 32

Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ)

Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 32 of 32

Race leader Tadej Pogacar, stage winner Stefan Küng and points leader Fabio Jakobsen

Race leader Tadej Pogacar, stage winner Stefan Küng and points leader Fabio Jakobsen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Swiss national time trial champion Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) plied his trade with aplomb on stage 3 of the Volta ao Algarve, powering to victory for his new French team in the 20.3km test around Lagoa.

Related Articles

Volta ao Algarve: Jakobsen wins stage 1

Volta ao Algarve: Pogacar wins stage 2

Pogacar lives up to billing with mountaintop victory at Volta ao Algarve

Kung: If you're in shape, you're in shape

However the unexpected story of the day was another brilliant ride by race leader Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), who showed maturity beyond his years to defending the race lead, taking fifth on the stage. Starting the day with the more experienced Wout Poels (Team Sky) just one second behind in the GC and Enric Mas (Deceuninck-Quickstep) five seconds down, Pogacar ended the day with a lead of 31 seconds over Mas.

Søren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) rocketing up the standings with an impressive second place on the stage, overtaking Poels in third at 36 seconds, with two hilly stages to race.

Kung made his season debut at the Volta ao Algarve, wearing the Groupama-FDJ colours for the first time and riding his first time trial in a new red skinsuit. He was perfectly suited to the rolling course but had to fight for his win.

“We were able to work really well over the winter on all the really important things. It’s really nice that in the first tine trial I can deliver like that and celebrate the first victory in the new colours. I’m really happy,” Kung said, explaining his plans for the spring.

“I took a different approach to last year, this is my first race of the season, so I’m really ready for the Classics. It’s going perfectly for now. I feel good and in shape. I hope to go on from here and do good in the Classics.”

How it unfolded

The 20.3km individual time trial in Lagoa was a rolling circuit with a fast, downhill finish tackled under bright sunshine but windy conditions along a roiling seashore.

Fourth down the ramp, Josef Cerny (CCC Team) set the fast early time at 25:39 but was quickly eclipsed by Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), who went 20 seconds better.

Pedersen’s teammate Ryan Mullen was next to visit the hot seat, cracking the 25-minute barrier at 24:41, but he was soon displaced by a flying Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-Quickstep) who went three seconds quicker in 24:38. Sprinter Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) was next through in third, a remarkable performance for the Frenchman.

Demare’s result foreshadowed another fine ride by his new Groupama-FDJ teammate Stefan Kung. The Swiss time trial champion flashed through the finish in his all-red kit, smashing Lampaert’s mark by five seconds at 24:33.

On the other end of the course, the top 10 in the general classification were setting off, and all the riders in the middle tried but fell short of Kung’s effort. All eyes were on the efforts of the overall contenders - with Sam Oomen (Team Sunweb), Enric Mas (Deceuninck-Quickstep), Wout Poels (Team Sky) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) all separated by just five seconds in the overall classification.

Marc Hirschi (Team Sunweb) was the first of the top ten to finish, dropping down the rankings with a 25:39. Neilson Powless (Jumbo-Visma), ninth at the start of the day, finished in a respectable 25:17, while Amaro Antunes (CCC Team) was still hurting from the previous day’s attacks, and could only manage a 25:51.

Søren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) passed his minute-man João Rodrigues (W52-FC Porto), a very good performance for the Dane with a time only two seconds shy of Kung’s mark with a 24:35. David de la Cruz (Team Sky), not a notable time trial specialist, did not threaten any of the top finishers on the stage, finishing in 25:26 and losing nearly a minute to Kragh Andersen.

It was now up to Oomen, Mas, Poels and Pogacar to battle for the yellow jersey, with the wind sweeping the disc wheels across the wide-open finishing roads.

Oomen struggled, however, bleeding time in the fast finale, taking nearly 26 minutes to complete the stage and giving up team leadership to Kragh Andersen.

Mas was next through, gritting his teeth as he finished just outside the top 10 with a 25:19. But the Spaniard’s time was better than that of Wout Poels, who managed only a 25:26.

The tenacious Pogacar rode brilliantly for a 20-year-old neo-pro, setting a time of 24:50 to overshadow his bigger-name rivals and keep the yellow jersey in style. The race is now his to lose but his rivals seem to lack the strength to topple him.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:24:33
2Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:02
3Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:05
4Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:00:08
5Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:17
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:31
7Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:00:36
8Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
9Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:42
10Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:43
11Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:44
12Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:45
13Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:46
14José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:50
15Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:51
16Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
17David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:00:53
18Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
19Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:02
20Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
21Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team0:01:06
22Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
23Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:07
24Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:08
25Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:09
26Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:01:11
27Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:01:12
28Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:01:15
29Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
30Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:16
31Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:01:17
32Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team0:01:18
33Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
34Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:20
35Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:21
36Will Barta (USA) CCC Team0:01:23
37Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
38Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team0:01:24
39Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:27
40Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:01:29
41Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ0:01:35
42Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
43Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:01:39
44Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:01:40
45Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:01:43
46Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
47Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:01:48
48Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:01:52
49Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:53
51Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto0:01:56
52Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:59
53Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:02:00
54Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
55Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:02:01
56Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Efapel0:02:02
57Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team0:02:03
58Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:05
59Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:02:06
60Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto
61Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:07
62Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Sporting-Tavira0:02:09
63João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
64Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:11
65Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:02:13
66Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto
67Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:14
68Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:02:17
69Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:21
70Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:22
71Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:25
72John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
73Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:26
74Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:28
75Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:30
76Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto0:02:31
77Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:33
78Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
79Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:35
80Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
81Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:02:36
82Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
83Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
84Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:37
85Ricardo Jorge Correia Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto0:02:38
86Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:39
87Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:41
88Emanuel Duarte (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:02:42
89Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
90Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:44
91Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:45
92Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
93João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:02:47
94Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:02:48
95Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:49
96Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel0:02:50
97Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
98António Barbio (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:02:51
99Luís Gabriel Silva Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:02:52
100Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
101Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:53
102Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:56
103Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
104Daniel José Pereira Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
105Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
106Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Efapel0:03:03
107Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda- Mortágua0:03:04
108Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
109José João Costa Mendes (Por) Sporting-Tavira0:03:05
110João Carlos Araújo Matias (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB0:03:08
111Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:03:09
112Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano0:03:14
113Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista0:03:16
114Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel0:03:18
115Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
116Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:03:21
117Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
118Frederico José Oliveira Figueiredo (Por) Sporting-Tavira0:03:23
119Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano0:03:27
120Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:03:31
121Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel0:03:36
122Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:38
123Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
124Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team0:03:39
125Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Miranda- Mortágua0:03:42
126Tiago José Pinto Machado (Por) Sporting-Tavira0:03:44
127Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel0:03:46
128Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda- Mortágua0:03:49
129Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:03:50
130Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB0:03:51
131Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:03:53
132Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:03:55
133Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:02
134David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:04:10
135Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano0:04:11
136Sergio Vega Merodio (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua0:04:16
137Fábio Manuel Fernandes Costa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:04:19
138Marvin Scheulen (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
139Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
140Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB0:04:21
141Jesus Angel Nanclares Herraiz (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua0:04:28
142Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data0:04:29
143João Leite (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB0:04:33
144David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano0:04:37
145Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB0:04:38
146Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda- Mortágua0:04:39
147António Ferreira (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB0:04:42
148Hélder Gonçalves (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:04:43
149David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:04:45
150João Barbosa (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
151Francisco Garcia Rus (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano0:04:46
152Venceslau Fernandes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:04:47
153André Crispim (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:04:49
154André Ramalho (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:04:51
155Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano0:05:15
156Fábio Oliveira (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:05:21
157Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:32
158José Sousa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:05:41
159Tiago Leal (Por) Miranda- Mortágua0:05:44
160Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:56
161Márcio Fernando Santos Barbosa (Por) Aviludo-Louletano0:07:09

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deceuninck-QuickStep1:15:12
2Team Sunweb0:00:22
3Trek-Segafredo0:00:29
4Groupama-FDJ0:00:33
5Team Sky0:00:47
6UAE Team Emirates0:00:55
7Katusha-Alpecin0:01:15
8Dimension Data0:02:07
9CCC Team0:02:14
10Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:49
11Wanty-Gobert0:03:13
12Lotto Soudal0:03:27
13Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:55
14W52-FC Porto0:04:38
15Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:48
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:50
17Efapel0:06:22
18Sporting-Tavira0:06:33
19Radio Popular-Boavista0:07:22
20L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:08:19
21Miranda- Mortágua0:09:02
22UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:09:09
23Aviludo-Louletano0:09:19
24Vito-Feirense-PNB0:09:47

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates10:16:14
2Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:31
3Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:36
4Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:37
5David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:00:57
6Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:08
7Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:12
8Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:13
9Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:02:35
10Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team0:02:43
11Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:49
12Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:59
13Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:02
14Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:09
15Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:03:11
16Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:16
17João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto0:03:21
18Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:03:22
19Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:30
20Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:47
21Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:04:14
22Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto0:04:28
23Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team0:04:42
24Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:44
25Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:05:00
26Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
27Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:06:01
28Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:06:33
29Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto
30Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:39
31Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:49
32Tiago José Pinto Machado (Por) Sporting-Tavira0:06:57
33David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano0:07:16
34Frederico José Oliveira Figueiredo (Por) Sporting-Tavira0:07:22
35Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:26
36Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Sporting-Tavira0:07:27
37Luís Gabriel Silva Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:07:43
38Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:08:26
39Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:32
40Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:08:36
41João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:09:00
42Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:09:14
43Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data0:09:17
44Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:47
45Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:09:53
46Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:10:08
47Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel0:10:30
48Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:10:35
49Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:10:39
50Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:50
51Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:11:41
52José João Costa Mendes (Por) Sporting-Tavira0:11:43
53José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:49
54Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ0:12:07
55Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:11
56Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:17
57Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:12:32
58Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:13:33
59Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:13:49
60Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:14:09
61Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:14:17
62Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:14:25
63Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:26
64Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:14:42
65Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano0:15:13
66Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:29
67Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:30
68António Barbio (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:15:38
69Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:40
70Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Efapel0:16:41
71Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:46
72Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:16:48
73Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB0:16:55
74Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:17:01
75Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:18:09
76Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:16
77Emanuel Duarte (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:18:22
78Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:18:52
79Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team0:19:43
80Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:50
81Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team0:21:13
82Sergio Vega Merodio (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua0:21:14
83Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:29
84Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:21:54
85Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
86Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:21:57
87Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:22:10
88Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:22:26
89Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:22:34
90Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:04
91Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:23:05
92Daniel José Pereira Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto0:23:08
93Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:23:16
94Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista0:23:28
95Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:30
96Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:24:04
97Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
98Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto0:24:19
99Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda- Mortágua0:24:30
100David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:24:35
101Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:24:42
102Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:24:43
103Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:24:47
104Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Miranda- Mortágua0:24:49
105Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:24:54
106Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda- Mortágua0:24:56
107Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:25:03
108Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:25:05
109Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:25:06
110Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:25:19
111Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto0:25:29
112Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:25:31
113Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:25:42
114Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:25:45
115Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:25:48
116António Ferreira (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB0:25:49
117Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:26:05
118João Barbosa (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB0:26:17
119Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:26:43
120Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:26:55
121Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda- Mortágua0:26:59
122Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano0:27:00
123Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Efapel0:27:02
124Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
125Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting-Tavira0:27:31
126Ricardo Jorge Correia Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto0:28:05
127Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB0:28:07
128Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:14
129Venceslau Fernandes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:28:20
130Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB0:28:30
131Francisco Garcia Rus (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano0:28:32
132Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano0:28:41
133André Crispim (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:28:44
134Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:28:46
135Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
136Hélder Gonçalves (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:28:50
137Fábio Oliveira (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:29:13
138José Sousa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:29:14
139Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira0:29:27
140Marvin Scheulen (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:29:50
141André Ramalho (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:30:00
142Jesus Angel Nanclares Herraiz (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua0:30:31
143Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:30:37
144Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:30:41
145João Leite (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB0:30:42
146David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:30:54
147Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel
148Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:30:59
149Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano0:31:24
150Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:31:29
151Tiago Leal (Por) Miranda- Mortágua0:31:53
152Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team0:32:41
153João Carlos Araújo Matias (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB0:33:23
154John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:34:00
155Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:34:11
156Fábio Manuel Fernandes Costa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:35:29
157Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data0:36:04
158Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:39:26
159Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:39:45
160Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel0:40:10

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep25pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ20
3Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe16
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates15
5Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates13
6Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky12
7Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep10
8Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
9Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb8
10Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb8
11Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team8
12Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo6
13Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel5
14David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky5
15João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto4
16Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
17José João Costa Mendes (Por) Sporting-Tavira3
18Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Efapel3
19Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team3
20Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel3
21Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
22Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
23Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild2
24Jesus Angel Nanclares Herraiz (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua2
25David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport2
26Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel2
27Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma1
28Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data1
29Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep1
30Will Barta (USA) CCC Team1
31Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates10pts
2Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team8
3Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky8
4Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
5David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport5
6Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel5
7Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild5
8Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto4
9Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb4
10Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team4
11Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
12Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel3
13João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto2
14Jesus Angel Nanclares Herraiz (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua2

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates10:16:14
2Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:13
3Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:02:35
4Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:10:08
5Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:10:39
6Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:14:17
7Emanuel Duarte (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:18:22
8Will Barta (USA) CCC Team0:21:54
9Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:21:57
10Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:04
11Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Miranda- Mortágua0:24:49
12Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:25:48
13António Ferreira (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB0:25:49
14João Barbosa (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB0:26:17
15Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:26:43
16Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:26:55
17Venceslau Fernandes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:28:20
18André Crispim (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:28:44
19Hélder Gonçalves (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:28:50
20José Sousa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:29:14
21Marvin Scheulen (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:29:50
22André Ramalho (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:30:00
23João Leite (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB0:30:42
24Tiago Leal (Por) Miranda- Mortágua0:31:53
25Fábio Manuel Fernandes Costa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:35:29

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb30:51:52
2UAE Team Emirates0:00:13
3Team Sky0:00:34
4Deceuninck-QuickStep0:05:30
5W52-FC Porto0:10:42
6Wanty-Gobert0:10:50
7Dimension Data0:11:58
8Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:24
9CCC Team0:14:32
10Katusha-Alpecin0:14:44
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:01
12Sporting-Tavira0:17:26
13Groupama-FDJ0:18:15
14Radio Popular-Boavista0:22:51
15Lotto Soudal0:24:47
16Team Jumbo-Visma0:24:50
17Bora-Hansgrohe0:34:08
18Trek-Segafredo0:36:07
19Efapel0:36:31
20Aviludo-Louletano0:41:35
21L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:55:47
22Vito-Feirense-PNB1:03:41
23UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild1:04:34
24Miranda- Mortágua1:05:05

Latest on Cyclingnews