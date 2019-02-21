Image 1 of 23 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) takes his first WorldTour win in Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 23 Tadej Pogačar wins stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 23 Joao Rodrigues (W52-FC Porto rode to a fine top 10 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 23 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) wins (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 23 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) looks back to see he's got it (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 23 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 23 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 23 Sam Oomen (Sunweb) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 23 Amaro Antunes (CCC Team) attacked early but was caught (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 23 Enric Mas (Deceuninck-Quickstep) took third (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 23 Stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 23 Wout Poels (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 13 of 23 A heavily bandaged Jasper Stuyven was back for more on stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 14 of 23 Fabio Jakobsen in the race leader's jersey in Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 15 of 23 Stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 16 of 23 Stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 17 of 23 The breakaway on stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 18 of 23 The breakaway on stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 19 of 23 Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 23 Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 23 Rinaldo Nocentini (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 23 Riccardo Zoidl (CCC Team) in the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 23 Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) won stage 2 at the Volta ao Algarve after attacking a select group of climbers with 200 metres to the mountaintop summit finish in Foia. The young Slovenian out-kicked a group of five to take the win ahead of Wout Poels (Team Sky), Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Sam Oomen (Sunweb). Amaro Antunes (CCC) made the first searing attack near the top of the final climb but was caught by the chase group and hung on for fifth.

"I feel like I'm dreaming," Pogacar said in a post-race flash interview. "It's my first victory in the WorldTour. I'm really happy."

Pogacar took over the leader's jersey from stage 1 winner Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep). He will wear the yellow jersey into the stage 3 time trial, leading the race by a mere one second over Poels and three seconds to Mas.

"Now that I have the yellow jersey, I will do everything, and my team, to keep the jersey until the end," Pogacar said. "Tomorrow is the time trial. I will try to put everything on the road. We'll see how it goes."

The opening stage was marred by a crash with seven kilometres to go that saw many overall contenders lose valuable time in the GC; however, Pogacar was not affected by the accident and finished in the front group, along with Poels, Mas and Oomen.

The final ascent to Foia was always going to be the toughest part of the stage, at 8km with a 6 per cent average gradient. Team Sky led into the climb with a pace only about 35 riders could immediately follow.

With 6km to go, Tao Geoghegan Hart moved to the front with David de la Cruz and Poels on his wheel, upping the speeds to deter potential attacks from their rivals; Pogacar, Mas, Antunes and Oomen. Also in the mix were Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin), Simone Pettilli (UAE Team Emirates), Jose Herrada (Cofidis) and Joao Rodrigues (W52-FC Porto), while Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) and other strong climbers lost contact.

Of the lead group, Antunes made the first attack with less than two kilometres to the top and opened up a sizeable lead. Oomen tried desperately to shut down the gap with Mas, Poels and Pogacar on this wheel. When Oomen appeared to struggle to make contact, Poels jumped around him and caught and passed Antunes. The Sky rider continued sprinting to try and get to the finish line first but Pogacar proved strongest of the five-man group, launching his winning move inside 200 metres to the line.

How it unfolded

The second stage of the Volta ao Algarve catered to the climbers with 187km from Almodovar to the summit finish in Foia. Many of the overall contenders lost some time during the opening stage due to a large crash in the peloton that caused splits in the field and so stage 2 offered them a chance to make some of that time back.

An early move cleared the field inside the first 10km of the stage that included Will Barta (CCC Team), Olivier le Gac (Groupama-FDJ), Brian van Goethem (Lotto-Soudal), Rafael Reis (W52-FC Porto), Bruno Silva (Efapel) and Jesús Nanclares (Miranda-Mortágua).

Silva picked up the first set of intermediate sprint points in Almodovar, while Reis took full points on the first ascent over Cavalos. The six men pushed their lead out to just over two minutes as they raced down into the valley where there was a 60km stretch before reaching the second ascent to Pomba.

Deceuninck-QuickStep controlled efforts at the front of the field to protect their stage 1 winner and race leader Fabio Jakobsen and set up their climber Mas. Lotto Soudal also had a presence near the front, and their combined efforts reeled in the breakaway at the base of the Pomba.

The Pomba, a 3.9km climb with an average gradient of 8 per cent but a maximum of 16 per cent, is where the race lit up with two riders launched out of the field; Dmitrii Strakhov (Katusha-Alpecin) and Riccardo Zoidl (CCC), who was quickly followed by his teammate Amaro Antunes. Antunes finished fifth overall in the race two years ago, but he was held up in the stage 1 crash and lost over a minute.

Zoidl working for Antunes led the pace up the climb with the latter taking the mountain points and the category jersey over the top, while Strakhov was nowhere in sight.

The CCC teammates pushed their gap out to 30 seconds over a chase group that included Raul Alarcón, and João Rodrigues (W52-FC Porto), João Benta (Radio Popular-Boavista) and the Portuguese champion Domingos Gonçalves (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), but more importantly, it was two minutes to the main field.

Team Sky, working for De la Cruz and Poels, moved five riders to the front of the field to help Deceuninck-QuickStep's Yves Lampaert and Tim Declercq, working for Mas, set a faster pace as the race approached the final climb to Foia. Together they pulled back in the chase group of four and shut down Zoidl and Antunes gap with 15km to go.

Team Sky led the field into the base of the climb with a pace that shed many of their potential rivals, and although they were the strongest as a unit, it wasn't enough to hold off the 20-year-old Pogacar in his quest to seal his first victory on a WorldTour team.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4:58:25 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:01 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:03 4 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:05 5 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 0:00:07 6 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:21 7 João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:00:24 8 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:27 9 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 0:00:49 11 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:51 12 Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto 13 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 14 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:00 15 Frederico José Oliveira Figueiredo (Por) Sporting-Tavira 0:01:05 16 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:10 18 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:01:18 19 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:19 20 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 21 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:27 22 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:46 23 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 24 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 26 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 0:01:51 27 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 29 Tiago José Pinto Machado (Por) Sporting-Tavira 0:01:55 30 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:02:18 31 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Sporting-Tavira 0:02:24 32 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:02:25 33 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:36 34 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto 0:03:02 35 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:13 36 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 37 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 38 Luís Gabriel Silva Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:03:33 39 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:04:12 40 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:26 41 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 42 Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:04:44 43 José João Costa Mendes (Por) Sporting-Tavira 44 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 45 João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:04:55 46 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:05:26 47 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:49 48 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:06:09 49 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 50 Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel 51 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 52 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 53 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 54 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 55 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:35 56 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:14 57 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 58 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 59 António Barbio (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:08:53 60 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:44 61 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 62 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 63 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 64 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 65 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 66 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 67 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 68 Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Efapel 69 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 70 Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 71 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 72 Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:11:46 73 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 74 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 75 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB 76 Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 77 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel 78 Emanuel Duarte (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 79 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 80 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 81 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:21 82 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:25 83 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 84 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:14:39 85 Sergio Vega Merodio (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua 0:15:21 86 Ricardo Jorge Correia Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:18:54 87 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto 88 Daniel José Pereira Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 89 Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 90 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 91 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 92 Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 93 Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 94 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 95 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 96 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 97 David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 98 Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda- Mortágua 0:19:49 99 Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda- Mortágua 100 João Barbosa (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB 101 Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Miranda- Mortágua 102 António Ferreira (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB 103 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:45 104 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 105 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting-Tavira 106 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:15 107 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 108 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 109 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 110 Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 111 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 112 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 113 Hélder Gonçalves (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 114 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 115 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 116 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 117 Fábio Oliveira (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 118 André Ramalho (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 119 Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto 120 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 121 João Leite (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB 122 Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda- Mortágua 123 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 124 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 125 David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 126 Venceslau Fernandes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 127 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 128 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 129 Marvin Scheulen (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 130 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 131 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 132 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 133 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 134 André Crispim (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 135 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 136 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 137 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 138 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB 139 Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 140 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 141 Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 142 Márcio Fernando Santos Barbosa (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 143 Francisco Garcia Rus (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 144 Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB 145 Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 146 Tiago Leal (Por) Miranda- Mortágua 147 Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 148 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 149 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 150 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 151 José Sousa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 152 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 153 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 154 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira 155 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 156 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 157 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel 0:23:42 158 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Efapel 159 João Carlos Araújo Matias (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB 160 Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 161 Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel 162 Jesus Angel Nanclares Herraiz (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua 0:24:36 163 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:26:59 164 Fábio Manuel Fernandes Costa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:27:16 DNS Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 15 pts 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 12 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 4 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 5 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 6 6 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 5 7 João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 4 8 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 9 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 10 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Cavalos # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto 4 pts 2 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel 3 3 Jesus Angel Nanclares Herraiz (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua 2

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Pomba # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 6 pts 2 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 4 3 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 4 João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 2

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Alto da Foia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10 pts 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 8 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 4 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 5 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 2

Sprint 1 - Almodôvar # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel 3 pts 2 Jesus Angel Nanclares Herraiz (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua 2 3 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 1

Sprint 2 - Marmelete # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 3 pts 2 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 2 3 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UAE Team Emirates 14:57:01 2 Team Sky 0:00:03 3 Team Sunweb 0:00:20 4 W52-FC Porto 0:02:31 5 Sporting-Tavira 0:03:38 6 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:08 7 Wanty-Gobert 0:06:09 8 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:06:12 9 Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:44 10 Dimension Data 0:06:58 11 CCC Team 0:08:26 12 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:16 13 Radio Popular-Boavista 0:11:26 14 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:15:53 15 Groupama-FDJ 0:17:46 16 Lotto Soudal 0:22:02 17 Efapel 0:25:53 18 Aviludo-Louletano 0:28:43 19 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:30:44 20 Trek-Segafredo 0:35:54 21 L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:41:08 22 Vito-Feirense-PNB 0:49:38 23 UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:51:09 24 Miranda- Mortágua 0:53:13

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 9:51:24 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:01 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:03 4 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:05 5 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:21 6 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:51 7 João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:01:29 8 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 0:01:42 9 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:46 10 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 11 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:55 13 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:56 15 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:05 16 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:15 17 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 0:02:17 18 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:02:18 19 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:24 20 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 21 Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:02:39 22 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:40 23 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 0:02:56 24 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 25 Tiago José Pinto Machado (Por) Sporting-Tavira 0:03:30 26 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:03:34 27 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:39 28 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:04:00 29 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:11 30 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:04:12 31 Frederico José Oliveira Figueiredo (Por) Sporting-Tavira 0:04:16 32 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto 0:04:37 33 Luís Gabriel Silva Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:05:08 34 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Sporting-Tavira 0:05:35 35 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:00 36 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:02 37 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:24 38 João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:06:30 39 Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:06:32 40 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:35 41 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:06:45 42 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:07:14 43 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 0:07:34 44 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:07:57 45 Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel 46 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:08:17 47 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:37 48 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:08:41 49 José João Costa Mendes (Por) Sporting-Tavira 0:08:55 50 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:09:37 51 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:44 52 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 53 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 54 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:55 55 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:49 56 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 57 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:16 58 Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 0:11:19 59 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:38 60 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:11:44 61 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:08 62 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:51 63 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:12:59 64 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 65 António Barbio (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:13:04 66 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB 0:13:21 67 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:13:32 68 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel 0:13:34 69 Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 70 Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Efapel 0:13:55 71 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:25 72 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:51 73 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:56 74 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:04 75 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 76 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:15:05 77 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:37 78 Emanuel Duarte (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:15:57 79 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:16:34 80 Sergio Vega Merodio (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua 0:17:15 81 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 0:17:51 82 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:33 83 Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:18:36 84 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 85 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:20 86 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:59 87 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 88 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 89 Daniel José Pereira Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:20:29 90 Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 91 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:20:35 92 David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:20:42 93 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:45 94 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:20:48 95 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:11 96 Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Miranda- Mortágua 0:21:24 97 António Ferreira (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB 98 Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda- Mortágua 99 Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda- Mortágua 0:21:43 100 João Barbosa (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB 0:21:49 101 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:22:05 102 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:22:15 103 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 104 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 105 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 106 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 107 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 108 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 109 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:33 110 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:35 111 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:22:37 112 Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda- Mortágua 113 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:47 114 Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:23:05 115 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:06 116 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:23:20 117 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 118 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 119 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 120 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 121 Venceslau Fernandes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:23:50 122 Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto 123 Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 124 José Sousa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 125 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB 0:24:03 126 Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 127 Francisco Garcia Rus (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 128 Fábio Oliveira (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:24:09 129 Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB 130 André Crispim (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:24:12 131 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:24:21 132 Hélder Gonçalves (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:24:24 133 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting-Tavira 0:24:56 134 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel 0:25:17 135 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Efapel 136 André Ramalho (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:25:26 137 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 138 Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:25:44 139 Ricardo Jorge Correia Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 140 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 141 Marvin Scheulen (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:25:48 142 Jesus Angel Nanclares Herraiz (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua 0:26:20 143 Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:26 144 João Leite (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB 145 David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 146 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 147 Tiago Leal (Por) Miranda- Mortágua 148 Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 149 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira 150 Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel 0:27:53 151 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:28:04 152 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:29:05 153 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 154 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:29:38 155 Márcio Fernando Santos Barbosa (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 156 João Carlos Araújo Matias (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB 0:30:32 157 Fábio Manuel Fernandes Costa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:31:27 158 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:31:52 159 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 160 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 161 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 162 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:34:06 163 Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:35:24 164 Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 0:36:51

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 3 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 15 5 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 13 6 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 12 7 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 8 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 9 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 10 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 8 11 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 8 12 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 6 13 Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 5 14 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 5 15 João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 4 16 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 17 José João Costa Mendes (Por) Sporting-Tavira 3 18 Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Efapel 3 19 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 3 20 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel 3 21 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 22 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 23 Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 2 24 Jesus Angel Nanclares Herraiz (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua 2 25 David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 2 26 Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel 2 27 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 28 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 1 29 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10 pts 2 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 8 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 8 4 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 5 David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 5 6 Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 5 7 Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 5 8 Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto 4 9 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 10 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 4 11 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 12 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel 3 13 João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 2 14 Jesus Angel Nanclares Herraiz (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua 2

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 9:51:24 2 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:46 3 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 4 Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:06:32 5 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:44 6 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:13:32 7 Emanuel Duarte (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:15:57 8 Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:18:36 9 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:45 10 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:20:48 11 Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Miranda- Mortágua 0:21:24 12 António Ferreira (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB 13 João Barbosa (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB 0:21:49 14 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:22:15 15 Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:23:05 16 Venceslau Fernandes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:23:50 17 José Sousa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 18 Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:24:03 19 André Crispim (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:24:12 20 Hélder Gonçalves (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:24:24 21 André Ramalho (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:25:26 22 Marvin Scheulen (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:25:48 23 João Leite (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB 0:26:26 24 Tiago Leal (Por) Miranda- Mortágua 25 Fábio Manuel Fernandes Costa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:31:27