Volta ao Algarve: Pogacar wins stage 2
UAE Team Emirates rider tops Poels in summit finale
Stage 2: Almodôvar - Fóia
Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) won stage 2 at the Volta ao Algarve after attacking a select group of climbers with 200 metres to the mountaintop summit finish in Foia. The young Slovenian out-kicked a group of five to take the win ahead of Wout Poels (Team Sky), Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Sam Oomen (Sunweb). Amaro Antunes (CCC) made the first searing attack near the top of the final climb but was caught by the chase group and hung on for fifth.
"I feel like I'm dreaming," Pogacar said in a post-race flash interview. "It's my first victory in the WorldTour. I'm really happy."
Pogacar took over the leader's jersey from stage 1 winner Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep). He will wear the yellow jersey into the stage 3 time trial, leading the race by a mere one second over Poels and three seconds to Mas.
"Now that I have the yellow jersey, I will do everything, and my team, to keep the jersey until the end," Pogacar said. "Tomorrow is the time trial. I will try to put everything on the road. We'll see how it goes."
The opening stage was marred by a crash with seven kilometres to go that saw many overall contenders lose valuable time in the GC; however, Pogacar was not affected by the accident and finished in the front group, along with Poels, Mas and Oomen.
The final ascent to Foia was always going to be the toughest part of the stage, at 8km with a 6 per cent average gradient. Team Sky led into the climb with a pace only about 35 riders could immediately follow.
With 6km to go, Tao Geoghegan Hart moved to the front with David de la Cruz and Poels on his wheel, upping the speeds to deter potential attacks from their rivals; Pogacar, Mas, Antunes and Oomen. Also in the mix were Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin), Simone Pettilli (UAE Team Emirates), Jose Herrada (Cofidis) and Joao Rodrigues (W52-FC Porto), while Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) and other strong climbers lost contact.
Of the lead group, Antunes made the first attack with less than two kilometres to the top and opened up a sizeable lead. Oomen tried desperately to shut down the gap with Mas, Poels and Pogacar on this wheel. When Oomen appeared to struggle to make contact, Poels jumped around him and caught and passed Antunes. The Sky rider continued sprinting to try and get to the finish line first but Pogacar proved strongest of the five-man group, launching his winning move inside 200 metres to the line.
How it unfolded
The second stage of the Volta ao Algarve catered to the climbers with 187km from Almodovar to the summit finish in Foia. Many of the overall contenders lost some time during the opening stage due to a large crash in the peloton that caused splits in the field and so stage 2 offered them a chance to make some of that time back.
An early move cleared the field inside the first 10km of the stage that included Will Barta (CCC Team), Olivier le Gac (Groupama-FDJ), Brian van Goethem (Lotto-Soudal), Rafael Reis (W52-FC Porto), Bruno Silva (Efapel) and Jesús Nanclares (Miranda-Mortágua).
Silva picked up the first set of intermediate sprint points in Almodovar, while Reis took full points on the first ascent over Cavalos. The six men pushed their lead out to just over two minutes as they raced down into the valley where there was a 60km stretch before reaching the second ascent to Pomba.
Deceuninck-QuickStep controlled efforts at the front of the field to protect their stage 1 winner and race leader Fabio Jakobsen and set up their climber Mas. Lotto Soudal also had a presence near the front, and their combined efforts reeled in the breakaway at the base of the Pomba.
The Pomba, a 3.9km climb with an average gradient of 8 per cent but a maximum of 16 per cent, is where the race lit up with two riders launched out of the field; Dmitrii Strakhov (Katusha-Alpecin) and Riccardo Zoidl (CCC), who was quickly followed by his teammate Amaro Antunes. Antunes finished fifth overall in the race two years ago, but he was held up in the stage 1 crash and lost over a minute.
Zoidl working for Antunes led the pace up the climb with the latter taking the mountain points and the category jersey over the top, while Strakhov was nowhere in sight.
The CCC teammates pushed their gap out to 30 seconds over a chase group that included Raul Alarcón, and João Rodrigues (W52-FC Porto), João Benta (Radio Popular-Boavista) and the Portuguese champion Domingos Gonçalves (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), but more importantly, it was two minutes to the main field.
Team Sky, working for De la Cruz and Poels, moved five riders to the front of the field to help Deceuninck-QuickStep's Yves Lampaert and Tim Declercq, working for Mas, set a faster pace as the race approached the final climb to Foia. Together they pulled back in the chase group of four and shut down Zoidl and Antunes gap with 15km to go.
Team Sky led the field into the base of the climb with a pace that shed many of their potential rivals, and although they were the strongest as a unit, it wasn't enough to hold off the 20-year-old Pogacar in his quest to seal his first victory on a WorldTour team.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|4:58:25
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:01
|3
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:03
|4
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:05
|5
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|0:00:07
|6
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:21
|7
|João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:00:24
|8
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:27
|9
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:00:49
|11
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:51
|12
|Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto
|13
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|14
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:00
|15
|Frederico José Oliveira Figueiredo (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|0:01:05
|16
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|17
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:10
|18
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:18
|19
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:19
|20
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:27
|22
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:46
|23
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|24
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|25
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|26
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|0:01:51
|27
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|29
|Tiago José Pinto Machado (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|0:01:55
|30
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:18
|31
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Sporting-Tavira
|0:02:24
|32
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:25
|33
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:36
|34
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|0:03:02
|35
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:13
|36
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|37
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|38
|Luís Gabriel Silva Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:03:33
|39
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:04:12
|40
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:26
|41
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|42
|Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:04:44
|43
|José João Costa Mendes (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|44
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|45
|João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:04:55
|46
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:05:26
|47
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:49
|48
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:06:09
|49
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|50
|Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel
|51
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|52
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|53
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|54
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|55
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:35
|56
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:14
|57
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|58
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|59
|António Barbio (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:08:53
|60
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:44
|61
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|62
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|63
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|64
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|65
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|66
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|67
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|68
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Efapel
|69
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|70
|Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
|71
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|72
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:11:46
|73
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|75
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|76
|Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|77
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel
|78
|Emanuel Duarte (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|79
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|80
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|81
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:21
|82
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:25
|83
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|84
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:14:39
|85
|Sergio Vega Merodio (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua
|0:15:21
|86
|Ricardo Jorge Correia Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:18:54
|87
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|88
|Daniel José Pereira Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|89
|Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|90
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|91
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|92
|Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|93
|Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|94
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|95
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|96
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|97
|David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|98
|Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
|0:19:49
|99
|Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
|100
|João Barbosa (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|101
|Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
|102
|António Ferreira (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|103
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:45
|104
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|105
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
|106
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:15
|107
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|108
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|109
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|110
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|111
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|112
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|113
|Hélder Gonçalves (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|114
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|115
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|116
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|117
|Fábio Oliveira (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|118
|André Ramalho (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|119
|Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto
|120
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|121
|João Leite (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|122
|Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
|123
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|124
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|125
|David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|126
|Venceslau Fernandes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|127
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|128
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|129
|Marvin Scheulen (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|130
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|131
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|132
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|133
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|134
|André Crispim (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|135
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|136
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|137
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|138
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|139
|Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|140
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|141
|Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|142
|Márcio Fernando Santos Barbosa (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
|143
|Francisco Garcia Rus (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|144
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|145
|Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|146
|Tiago Leal (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
|147
|Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
|148
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|149
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|150
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|151
|José Sousa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|152
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|153
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|154
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
|155
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|156
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|157
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
|0:23:42
|158
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Efapel
|159
|João Carlos Araújo Matias (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|160
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|161
|Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|162
|Jesus Angel Nanclares Herraiz (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua
|0:24:36
|163
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:26:59
|164
|Fábio Manuel Fernandes Costa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:27:16
|DNS
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|pts
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|12
|3
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|4
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|5
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|6
|6
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|5
|7
|João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|4
|8
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|9
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|10
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto
|4
|pts
|2
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
|3
|3
|Jesus Angel Nanclares Herraiz (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|4
|3
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|4
|João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|pts
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|8
|3
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|4
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|5
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
|3
|pts
|2
|Jesus Angel Nanclares Herraiz (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua
|2
|3
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|2
|3
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|14:57:01
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:03
|3
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:20
|4
|W52-FC Porto
|0:02:31
|5
|Sporting-Tavira
|0:03:38
|6
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:08
|7
|Wanty-Gobert
|0:06:09
|8
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:06:12
|9
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:44
|10
|Dimension Data
|0:06:58
|11
|CCC Team
|0:08:26
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:16
|13
|Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:11:26
|14
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:15:53
|15
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:46
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:22:02
|17
|Efapel
|0:25:53
|18
|Aviludo-Louletano
|0:28:43
|19
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:30:44
|20
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:35:54
|21
|L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:41:08
|22
|Vito-Feirense-PNB
|0:49:38
|23
|UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:51:09
|24
|Miranda- Mortágua
|0:53:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|9:51:24
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:01
|3
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:03
|4
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:05
|5
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:21
|6
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:51
|7
|João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:01:29
|8
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|0:01:42
|9
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:46
|10
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|11
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:55
|13
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:56
|15
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:05
|16
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:15
|17
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:02:17
|18
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:18
|19
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:24
|20
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:02:39
|22
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:40
|23
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|0:02:56
|24
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|25
|Tiago José Pinto Machado (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|0:03:30
|26
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:03:34
|27
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:39
|28
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:04:00
|29
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:11
|30
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:04:12
|31
|Frederico José Oliveira Figueiredo (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|0:04:16
|32
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|0:04:37
|33
|Luís Gabriel Silva Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:05:08
|34
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Sporting-Tavira
|0:05:35
|35
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:00
|36
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:02
|37
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:24
|38
|João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:06:30
|39
|Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:06:32
|40
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:35
|41
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:06:45
|42
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:07:14
|43
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:07:34
|44
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:07:57
|45
|Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel
|46
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:08:17
|47
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:37
|48
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:08:41
|49
|José João Costa Mendes (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|0:08:55
|50
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:09:37
|51
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:44
|52
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|53
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|54
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:55
|55
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:49
|56
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|57
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:16
|58
|Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:11:19
|59
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:38
|60
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:11:44
|61
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:08
|62
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:51
|63
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:12:59
|64
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|65
|António Barbio (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:13:04
|66
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|0:13:21
|67
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:13:32
|68
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel
|0:13:34
|69
|Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|70
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Efapel
|0:13:55
|71
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:25
|72
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:51
|73
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:56
|74
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:04
|75
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|76
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:15:05
|77
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:37
|78
|Emanuel Duarte (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:15:57
|79
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16:34
|80
|Sergio Vega Merodio (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua
|0:17:15
|81
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|0:17:51
|82
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:33
|83
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:18:36
|84
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|85
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:20
|86
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:59
|87
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|88
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|89
|Daniel José Pereira Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:20:29
|90
|Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|91
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:20:35
|92
|David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:20:42
|93
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:45
|94
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:20:48
|95
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:11
|96
|Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
|0:21:24
|97
|António Ferreira (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|98
|Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
|99
|Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
|0:21:43
|100
|João Barbosa (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|0:21:49
|101
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:22:05
|102
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:22:15
|103
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|104
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|105
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|106
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|107
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|108
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|109
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:33
|110
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:35
|111
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:22:37
|112
|Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
|113
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:22:47
|114
|Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:23:05
|115
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:06
|116
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:23:20
|117
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|118
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|119
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|120
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|121
|Venceslau Fernandes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:23:50
|122
|Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto
|123
|Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|124
|José Sousa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|125
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|0:24:03
|126
|Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|127
|Francisco Garcia Rus (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|128
|Fábio Oliveira (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:24:09
|129
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|130
|André Crispim (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:24:12
|131
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:24:21
|132
|Hélder Gonçalves (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:24:24
|133
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
|0:24:56
|134
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
|0:25:17
|135
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Efapel
|136
|André Ramalho (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:25:26
|137
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|138
|Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:25:44
|139
|Ricardo Jorge Correia Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|140
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|141
|Marvin Scheulen (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:25:48
|142
|Jesus Angel Nanclares Herraiz (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua
|0:26:20
|143
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:26
|144
|João Leite (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|145
|David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|146
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|147
|Tiago Leal (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
|148
|Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
|149
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
|150
|Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|0:27:53
|151
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:28:04
|152
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:29:05
|153
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|154
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:29:38
|155
|Márcio Fernando Santos Barbosa (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
|156
|João Carlos Araújo Matias (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|0:30:32
|157
|Fábio Manuel Fernandes Costa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:31:27
|158
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:31:52
|159
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|160
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|161
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|162
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:34:06
|163
|Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:35:24
|164
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|0:36:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|25
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|3
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|5
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|6
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|12
|7
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|8
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|9
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|10
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|8
|11
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|8
|12
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|13
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|5
|14
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|5
|15
|João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|4
|16
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|17
|José João Costa Mendes (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|3
|18
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Efapel
|3
|19
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|3
|20
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
|3
|21
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|22
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|23
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|2
|24
|Jesus Angel Nanclares Herraiz (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua
|2
|25
|David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|2
|26
|Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|2
|27
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|28
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|1
|29
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|pts
|2
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|8
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|8
|4
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|5
|David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|5
|6
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|5
|7
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|5
|8
|Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto
|4
|9
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|10
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|4
|11
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|12
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
|3
|13
|João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|2
|14
|Jesus Angel Nanclares Herraiz (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|9:51:24
|2
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:46
|3
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|4
|Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:06:32
|5
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:44
|6
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:13:32
|7
|Emanuel Duarte (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:15:57
|8
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:18:36
|9
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:45
|10
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:20:48
|11
|Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
|0:21:24
|12
|António Ferreira (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|13
|João Barbosa (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|0:21:49
|14
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:22:15
|15
|Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:23:05
|16
|Venceslau Fernandes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:23:50
|17
|José Sousa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|18
|Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:24:03
|19
|André Crispim (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:24:12
|20
|Hélder Gonçalves (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:24:24
|21
|André Ramalho (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:25:26
|22
|Marvin Scheulen (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:25:48
|23
|João Leite (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|0:26:26
|24
|Tiago Leal (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
|25
|Fábio Manuel Fernandes Costa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:31:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|29:35:58
|2
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:20
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:29
|4
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:06:12
|5
|W52-FC Porto
|0:06:46
|6
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:18
|7
|Wanty-Gobert
|0:08:19
|8
|Dimension Data
|0:10:33
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:53
|10
|Sporting-Tavira
|0:11:35
|11
|CCC Team
|0:13:00
|12
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:11
|13
|Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:16:11
|14
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:24
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:22:02
|16
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:22:43
|17
|Efapel
|0:30:51
|18
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:30:55
|19
|Aviludo-Louletano
|0:32:58
|20
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:36:20
|21
|L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:48:10
|22
|Vito-Feirense-PNB
|0:54:36
|23
|UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:56:07
|24
|Miranda- Mortágua
|0:56:45
