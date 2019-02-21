Trending

Volta ao Algarve: Pogacar wins stage 2

UAE Team Emirates rider tops Poels in summit finale

Image 1 of 23

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) takes his first WorldTour win in Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) takes his first WorldTour win in Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 23

Tadej Pogačar wins stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve

Tadej Pogačar wins stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 23

Joao Rodrigues (W52-FC Porto rode to a fine top 10

Joao Rodrigues (W52-FC Porto rode to a fine top 10
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 23

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) wins

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) wins
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 23

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) looks back to see he's got it
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) looks back to see he's got it
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 23

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 23

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 23

Sam Oomen (Sunweb)

Sam Oomen (Sunweb)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 23

Amaro Antunes (CCC Team) attacked early but was caught

Amaro Antunes (CCC Team) attacked early but was caught
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 23

Enric Mas (Deceuninck-Quickstep) took third

Enric Mas (Deceuninck-Quickstep) took third
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 23

Stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve

Stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 23

Wout Poels (Team Sky)

Wout Poels (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 23

A heavily bandaged Jasper Stuyven was back for more on stage 2

A heavily bandaged Jasper Stuyven was back for more on stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 23

Fabio Jakobsen in the race leader's jersey in Algarve

Fabio Jakobsen in the race leader's jersey in Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 23

Stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve

Stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 23

Stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve

Stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 17 of 23

The breakaway on stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve

The breakaway on stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 18 of 23

The breakaway on stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve

The breakaway on stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 19 of 23

Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 23

Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 23

Rinaldo Nocentini

Rinaldo Nocentini
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 23

Riccardo Zoidl (CCC Team) in the breakaway

Riccardo Zoidl (CCC Team) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 23

Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo)

Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) won stage 2 at the Volta ao Algarve after attacking a select group of climbers with 200 metres to the mountaintop summit finish in Foia. The young Slovenian out-kicked a group of five to take the win ahead of Wout Poels (Team Sky), Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Sam Oomen (Sunweb). Amaro Antunes (CCC) made the first searing attack near the top of the final climb but was caught by the chase group and hung on for fifth.

"I feel like I'm dreaming," Pogacar said in a post-race flash interview. "It's my first victory in the WorldTour. I'm really happy."

Pogacar took over the leader's jersey from stage 1 winner Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep). He will wear the yellow jersey into the stage 3 time trial, leading the race by a mere one second over Poels and three seconds to Mas.

"Now that I have the yellow jersey, I will do everything, and my team, to keep the jersey until the end," Pogacar said. "Tomorrow is the time trial. I will try to put everything on the road. We'll see how it goes."

The opening stage was marred by a crash with seven kilometres to go that saw many overall contenders lose valuable time in the GC; however, Pogacar was not affected by the accident and finished in the front group, along with Poels, Mas and Oomen.

The final ascent to Foia was always going to be the toughest part of the stage, at 8km with a 6 per cent average gradient. Team Sky led into the climb with a pace only about 35 riders could immediately follow.

With 6km to go, Tao Geoghegan Hart moved to the front with David de la Cruz and Poels on his wheel, upping the speeds to deter potential attacks from their rivals; Pogacar, Mas, Antunes and Oomen. Also in the mix were Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin), Simone Pettilli (UAE Team Emirates), Jose Herrada (Cofidis) and Joao Rodrigues (W52-FC Porto), while Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) and other strong climbers lost contact.

Of the lead group, Antunes made the first attack with less than two kilometres to the top and opened up a sizeable lead. Oomen tried desperately to shut down the gap with Mas, Poels and Pogacar on this wheel. When Oomen appeared to struggle to make contact, Poels jumped around him and caught and passed Antunes. The Sky rider continued sprinting to try and get to the finish line first but Pogacar proved strongest of the five-man group, launching his winning move inside 200 metres to the line.

How it unfolded

The second stage of the Volta ao Algarve catered to the climbers with 187km from Almodovar to the summit finish in Foia. Many of the overall contenders lost some time during the opening stage due to a large crash in the peloton that caused splits in the field and so stage 2 offered them a chance to make some of that time back.

An early move cleared the field inside the first 10km of the stage that included Will Barta (CCC Team), Olivier le Gac (Groupama-FDJ), Brian van Goethem (Lotto-Soudal), Rafael Reis (W52-FC Porto), Bruno Silva (Efapel) and Jesús Nanclares (Miranda-Mortágua).

Silva picked up the first set of intermediate sprint points in Almodovar, while Reis took full points on the first ascent over Cavalos. The six men pushed their lead out to just over two minutes as they raced down into the valley where there was a 60km stretch before reaching the second ascent to Pomba.

Deceuninck-QuickStep controlled efforts at the front of the field to protect their stage 1 winner and race leader Fabio Jakobsen and set up their climber Mas. Lotto Soudal also had a presence near the front, and their combined efforts reeled in the breakaway at the base of the Pomba.

The Pomba, a 3.9km climb with an average gradient of 8 per cent but a maximum of 16 per cent, is where the race lit up with two riders launched out of the field; Dmitrii Strakhov (Katusha-Alpecin) and Riccardo Zoidl (CCC), who was quickly followed by his teammate Amaro Antunes. Antunes finished fifth overall in the race two years ago, but he was held up in the stage 1 crash and lost over a minute.

Zoidl working for Antunes led the pace up the climb with the latter taking the mountain points and the category jersey over the top, while Strakhov was nowhere in sight.

The CCC teammates pushed their gap out to 30 seconds over a chase group that included Raul Alarcón, and João Rodrigues (W52-FC Porto), João Benta (Radio Popular-Boavista) and the Portuguese champion Domingos Gonçalves (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), but more importantly, it was two minutes to the main field.

Team Sky, working for De la Cruz and Poels, moved five riders to the front of the field to help Deceuninck-QuickStep's Yves Lampaert and Tim Declercq, working for Mas, set a faster pace as the race approached the final climb to Foia. Together they pulled back in the chase group of four and shut down Zoidl and Antunes gap with 15km to go.

Team Sky led the field into the base of the climb with a pace that shed many of their potential rivals, and although they were the strongest as a unit, it wasn't enough to hold off the 20-year-old Pogacar in his quest to seal his first victory on a WorldTour team.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates4:58:25
2Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:01
3Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:03
4Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:05
5Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team0:00:07
6David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:00:21
7João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto0:00:24
8Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:27
9Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:00:49
11Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:51
12Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto
13Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
14Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:00
15Frederico José Oliveira Figueiredo (Por) Sporting-Tavira0:01:05
16Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
17Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:10
18Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:01:18
19Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:19
20Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
21Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:01:27
22Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:46
23Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
24Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
25Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
26Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team0:01:51
27Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
29Tiago José Pinto Machado (Por) Sporting-Tavira0:01:55
30Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:02:18
31Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Sporting-Tavira0:02:24
32Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:02:25
33Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:36
34Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto0:03:02
35Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:13
36Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
37Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
38Luís Gabriel Silva Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:03:33
39Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:04:12
40José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:26
41Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
42Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:04:44
43José João Costa Mendes (Por) Sporting-Tavira
44Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
45João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:04:55
46Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:05:26
47Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:49
48Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:06:09
49Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
50Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel
51Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
52Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
53Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
54Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
55Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:35
56Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:14
57Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
58Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
59António Barbio (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:08:53
60Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:44
61Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
62Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
63Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
64Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
65Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
66Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
67Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
68Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Efapel
69Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
70Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
71Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
72Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:11:46
73Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
75Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB
76Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
77Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel
78Emanuel Duarte (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
79Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
80Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
81Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:21
82Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:14:25
83Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
84Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:14:39
85Sergio Vega Merodio (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua0:15:21
86Ricardo Jorge Correia Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto0:18:54
87Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
88Daniel José Pereira Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
89Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
90Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
91Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
92Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
93Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
94Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
95Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
96Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
97David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
98Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda- Mortágua0:19:49
99Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
100João Barbosa (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
101Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
102António Ferreira (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
103Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:45
104Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
105Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
106Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:22:15
107Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
108Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
109Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
110Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
112Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
113Hélder Gonçalves (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
114John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
115Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
116Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
117Fábio Oliveira (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
118André Ramalho (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
119Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto
120Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
121João Leite (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
122Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
123Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
124Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
125David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
126Venceslau Fernandes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
127Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
128Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
129Marvin Scheulen (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
130Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
131Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
132Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
133Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
134André Crispim (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
135Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
136Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
137Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
138Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
139Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
140Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
141Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
142Márcio Fernando Santos Barbosa (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
143Francisco Garcia Rus (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
144Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB
145Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
146Tiago Leal (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
147Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
148Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
149Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
150Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
151José Sousa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
152Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
153Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
154Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
155Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
156Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
157Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel0:23:42
158Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Efapel
159João Carlos Araújo Matias (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
160Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel
161Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel
162Jesus Angel Nanclares Herraiz (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua0:24:36
163Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:26:59
164Fábio Manuel Fernandes Costa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:27:16
DNSChristophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates15pts
2Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky12
3Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep10
4Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb8
5Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team6
6David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky5
7João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto4
8Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
9Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
10Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Cavalos
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto4pts
2Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel3
3Jesus Angel Nanclares Herraiz (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua2

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Pomba
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team6pts
2Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team4
3Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
4João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto2

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Alto da Foia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates10pts
2Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky8
3Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
4Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb4
5Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team2

Sprint 1 - Almodôvar
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel3pts
2Jesus Angel Nanclares Herraiz (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua2
3Will Barta (USA) CCC Team1

Sprint 2 - Marmelete
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team3pts
2Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team2
3Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Team Emirates14:57:01
2Team Sky0:00:03
3Team Sunweb0:00:20
4W52-FC Porto0:02:31
5Sporting-Tavira0:03:38
6Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:08
7Wanty-Gobert0:06:09
8Deceuninck-QuickStep0:06:12
9Katusha-Alpecin0:06:44
10Dimension Data0:06:58
11CCC Team0:08:26
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:16
13Radio Popular-Boavista0:11:26
14Team Jumbo-Visma0:15:53
15Groupama-FDJ0:17:46
16Lotto Soudal0:22:02
17Efapel0:25:53
18Aviludo-Louletano0:28:43
19Bora-Hansgrohe0:30:44
20Trek-Segafredo0:35:54
21L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:41:08
22Vito-Feirense-PNB0:49:38
23UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:51:09
24Miranda- Mortágua0:53:13

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates9:51:24
2Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:01
3Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:03
4Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:05
5David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:00:21
6Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:51
7João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto0:01:29
8Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team0:01:42
9Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:46
10Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
11Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
12Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:55
13Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:56
15Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:05
16Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:15
17Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:02:17
18Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:02:18
19Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:24
20Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
21Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto0:02:39
22Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:40
23Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team0:02:56
24David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
25Tiago José Pinto Machado (Por) Sporting-Tavira0:03:30
26Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:03:34
27Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:03:39
28Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:04:00
29Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:11
30Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:04:12
31Frederico José Oliveira Figueiredo (Por) Sporting-Tavira0:04:16
32Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto0:04:37
33Luís Gabriel Silva Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:05:08
34Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Sporting-Tavira0:05:35
35Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:00
36Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:02
37Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:24
38João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:06:30
39Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:06:32
40Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:35
41Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:06:45
42Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:07:14
43Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data0:07:34
44Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:07:57
45Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel
46Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:08:17
47Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:37
48Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:08:41
49José João Costa Mendes (Por) Sporting-Tavira0:08:55
50Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:09:37
51Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:44
52Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
53Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
54Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:55
55Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ0:10:49
56Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
57José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:16
58Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano0:11:19
59Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:11:38
60Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:11:44
61Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:08
62Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:51
63Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:12:59
64Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
65António Barbio (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:13:04
66Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB0:13:21
67Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:13:32
68Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel0:13:34
69Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
70Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Efapel0:13:55
71Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:14:25
72Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:14:51
73Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:56
74Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:04
75Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
76Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:15:05
77Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:37
78Emanuel Duarte (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:15:57
79Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:16:34
80Sergio Vega Merodio (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua0:17:15
81Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team0:17:51
82Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:18:33
83Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:18:36
84Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
85Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:20
86Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:59
87Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
88Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
89Daniel José Pereira Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto0:20:29
90Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
91Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:20:35
92David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:20:42
93Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:45
94Will Barta (USA) CCC Team0:20:48
95Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:11
96Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Miranda- Mortágua0:21:24
97António Ferreira (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
98Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
99Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda- Mortágua0:21:43
100João Barbosa (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB0:21:49
101Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto0:22:05
102Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:22:15
103Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
104Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
105Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
106Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
107Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
108Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
109Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:22:33
110Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:22:35
111Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:22:37
112Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
113Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:22:47
114Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:23:05
115Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:06
116Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:23:20
117Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
118Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
119Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
120Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
121Venceslau Fernandes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:23:50
122Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto
123Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
124José Sousa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
125Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB0:24:03
126Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
127Francisco Garcia Rus (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
128Fábio Oliveira (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:24:09
129Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB
130André Crispim (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:24:12
131Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:24:21
132Hélder Gonçalves (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:24:24
133Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting-Tavira0:24:56
134Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel0:25:17
135Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Efapel
136André Ramalho (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:25:26
137Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
138Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano0:25:44
139Ricardo Jorge Correia Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
140Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
141Marvin Scheulen (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:25:48
142Jesus Angel Nanclares Herraiz (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua0:26:20
143Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:26
144João Leite (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
145David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
146Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
147Tiago Leal (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
148Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
149Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
150Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel0:27:53
151Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:28:04
152Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:29:05
153Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
154Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:29:38
155Márcio Fernando Santos Barbosa (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
156João Carlos Araújo Matias (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB0:30:32
157Fábio Manuel Fernandes Costa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:31:27
158Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:31:52
159Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
160John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
161Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
162Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:34:06
163Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:35:24
164Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel0:36:51

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep25pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ20
3Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe16
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates15
5Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates13
6Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky12
7Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep10
8Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
9Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb8
10Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb8
11Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team8
12Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo6
13Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel5
14David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky5
15João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto4
16Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
17José João Costa Mendes (Por) Sporting-Tavira3
18Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Efapel3
19Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team3
20Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel3
21Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
22Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
23Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild2
24Jesus Angel Nanclares Herraiz (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua2
25David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport2
26Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel2
27Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma1
28Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data1
29Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates10pts
2Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team8
3Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky8
4Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
5David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport5
6Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel5
7Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild5
8Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto4
9Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb4
10Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team4
11Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
12Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel3
13João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto2
14Jesus Angel Nanclares Herraiz (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua2

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates9:51:24
2Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:46
3Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
4Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:06:32
5Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:09:44
6Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:13:32
7Emanuel Duarte (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:15:57
8Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:18:36
9Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:45
10Will Barta (USA) CCC Team0:20:48
11Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Miranda- Mortágua0:21:24
12António Ferreira (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
13João Barbosa (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB0:21:49
14Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:22:15
15Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:23:05
16Venceslau Fernandes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:23:50
17José Sousa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
18Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:24:03
19André Crispim (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:24:12
20Hélder Gonçalves (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:24:24
21André Ramalho (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:25:26
22Marvin Scheulen (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:25:48
23João Leite (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB0:26:26
24Tiago Leal (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
25Fábio Manuel Fernandes Costa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:31:27

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Team Emirates29:35:58
2Team Sunweb0:00:20
3Team Sky0:00:29
4Deceuninck-QuickStep0:06:12
5W52-FC Porto0:06:46
6Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:18
7Wanty-Gobert0:08:19
8Dimension Data0:10:33
9Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:53
10Sporting-Tavira0:11:35
11CCC Team0:13:00
12Katusha-Alpecin0:14:11
13Radio Popular-Boavista0:16:11
14Groupama-FDJ0:18:24
15Lotto Soudal0:22:02
16Team Jumbo-Visma0:22:43
17Efapel0:30:51
18Bora-Hansgrohe0:30:55
19Aviludo-Louletano0:32:58
20Trek-Segafredo0:36:20
21L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:48:10
22Vito-Feirense-PNB0:54:36
23UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:56:07
24Miranda- Mortágua0:56:45

