Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took his first win of the season at the opening stage of the Volta ao Algarve after a crash with seven kilometres to go wrecked the chances of some of his big-name sprint rivals.

Simone Consonni (UAE Team Emirates) was the first to jump in the sprint and even though he gained a small gap in the final few hundred metres, the move served as a launching pad for the patient sprinters and Jakobsen had the power to o clear and crossed the line ahead of Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) in second and Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in third.

Jakobsen’s victory also secured him the first leader’s jersey as the race heads into stage 2’s 187km from Almodovar to Foia.

It wasn’t a smooth run-in to Lagos, however, as the crash with seven kilometres to go caused mayhem among the peloton. A touch of wheels near the front of the field caused the crash and wound up taking down some of the top sprinters including favourites Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma), who won this stage last year, and John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo). It also caused splits in the field that amounted to between one- and two-minute gaps in stage results and the overall classification.

The race continued on without them and Groupama-FDJ, Lotto Soudal, Bora-Hansgrohe pushed the speeds toward the finish in Lagos.

Trek-Segafredo shifted their focus from Degenkolb to Edward Theuns over the final rollers, but Deceuninck-QuickStep led through the final kilometre and into the final 500 metres. UAE Team Emirates and Bora-Hansgrohe pulled up alongside the powerful Belgian team, and even though Consonni ignited the bunch sprint, he was quickly overtaken by Jakobsen, Demare and Ackermann, and forced to settle for fourth.

How it unfolded

The opening stage at the Volta ao Algarve offered the peloton a lumpy 199km between Portimao and Lagos, which was the longest stage of the five-day tour. The day included two KOM ascents; Aldeia dos Matos at the 40km mark and then a mid-stage climb through Nave at roughly 100km, along with three intermediate sprints.

It was an aggressive start to the race with a breakaway emerging before they even hit the first climb of the day. Pedro Paulinho (Efapel), David Ribeiro, Marvin Scheulen (LA Aluminios), José Mendes (Sporting-Tavira) and Rafael Lourenço (UD Oliveirense/InOutBuild) initially pushed their lead out to more than four minutes. However, that gap settled back down to 2:40 as teams Jumbo-Visma, Deceuninck-QuickStep and Bora-Hansgrohe took the peloton’s reins.

Bora-Hansgrohe's Ackermann recently won the Clásica de Almería and aimed to continue his success in Portugal, while riders like Jakobsen and Groenewegen looked for a season’s first win.

Up in the breakaway, Paulinho had picked up the early sprint and KOM points offered in the first 50km of the stage. He looked in good position to secure the category jerseys until Ribeiro grabbed the more hefty set of points at the top of Nave and then Mendes took the sprint points in Aljezur, although Paulinho took the minor place points in both efforts.

As the stage flattened out for the remaining 60km, the peloton shut down the gap and caught all but Mendes, who hung out for another few kilometres.

A series of counter-attacks followed with Efapel teammates Sèrgio Paulinho and Antonio Angulo gaining two minutes on the field, but their efforts seemed futile with teams Bora-Hansgrohe, Jumbo-Visma and Deceuninck-QuickStep set the pace behind.

Angulo picked up the final full set of intermediate sprint points available in Vila do Bispo. The leading pair looked back over their shoulders only to see that the peloton had slashed their gap down to under a minute with 30km remaining. They shook hands and then called it a day as the main field swarmed around them with 20km to go in pursuit of the stage glory and the first leader’s jersey.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:52:59 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 7 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 8 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 11 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 12 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 14 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 15 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 17 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 18 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 19 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 20 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 21 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 22 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 23 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 24 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 26 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:11 27 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:18 29 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:20 30 Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda- Mortágua 0:00:22 31 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 32 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 33 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:26 34 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 35 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 36 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 37 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 38 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:32 39 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:36 40 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:51 41 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:05 42 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 43 João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 44 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 45 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 46 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 47 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 48 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 49 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 50 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 51 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 52 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 53 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 54 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 55 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 56 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 57 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 58 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 59 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 60 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 61 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 62 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 0:01:25 63 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:28 64 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 65 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 66 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 0:01:35 67 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 68 Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 69 Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Miranda- Mortágua 70 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 71 António Ferreira (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB 72 Tiago José Pinto Machado (Por) Sporting-Tavira 73 Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 74 Venceslau Fernandes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 75 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 76 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel 77 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB 78 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto 79 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 80 João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 81 José Sousa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 82 Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto 83 Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 84 Daniel José Pereira Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 85 Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda- Mortágua 86 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Efapel 87 Luís Gabriel Silva Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 88 Jesus Angel Nanclares Herraiz (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua 0:01:44 89 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:01:48 90 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel 91 David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 92 Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 93 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 94 Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto 95 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB 96 Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 97 Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 98 Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel 99 Francisco Garcia Rus (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 100 Fábio Oliveira (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:01:54 101 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 102 Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB 103 Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda- Mortágua 104 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 105 Sergio Vega Merodio (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua 106 André Crispim (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:01:57 107 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:00 108 João Barbosa (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB 109 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:02:06 110 Hélder Gonçalves (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:02:09 111 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:11 112 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 113 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto 114 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Sporting-Tavira 115 Frederico José Oliveira Figueiredo (Por) Sporting-Tavira 116 André Ramalho (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 117 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:03:29 118 Marvin Scheulen (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:03:33 119 Emanuel Duarte (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:04:11 120 José João Costa Mendes (Por) Sporting-Tavira 121 João Leite (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB 122 Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 123 Tiago Leal (Por) Miranda- Mortágua 124 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 125 David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 126 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting-Tavira 127 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira 128 Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 129 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 130 António Barbio (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 131 Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel 132 Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Efapel 133 Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 134 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 135 Fábio Manuel Fernandes Costa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 136 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 137 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:06:50 138 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 139 Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 140 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 141 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 142 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 143 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 144 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 145 João Carlos Araújo Matias (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB 146 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 147 Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 148 Ricardo Jorge Correia Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 149 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:07:23 150 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 151 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 152 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 153 Márcio Fernando Santos Barbosa (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 154 Luís Mendonça (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:07:39 155 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:08:15 156 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:08:49 157 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 158 Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting-Tavira 159 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 0:09:37 160 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 161 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 162 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 163 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 164 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:51 165 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 166 Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 0:13:09 167 Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Sky

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 3 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 4 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 13 5 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 6 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 8 7 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 6 8 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 9 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 10 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1

Sprint 1 - S. Bartolomeu de Messines # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 3 pts 2 David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 2 3 Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 1

Sprint 2 - Aljezur # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 José João Costa Mendes (Por) Sporting-Tavira 3 pts 2 Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 2 3 Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 1

Sprint 3 - Vila do Bispo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Efapel 3 pts 2 Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel 2 3 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Aldeia dos Matos # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 3 pts 2 Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 2 3 David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Nave # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 4 pts 2 Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 3 3 Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto Soudal 14:38:57 2 Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 Team Sunweb 4 UAE Team Emirates 5 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:11 6 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:26 7 Team Sky 8 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:37 9 Groupama-FDJ 0:00:38 10 Wanty-Gobert 0:02:10 11 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:10 12 Miranda- Mortágua 0:03:32 13 Dimension Data 0:03:35 14 Aviludo-Louletano 0:04:15 15 W52-FC Porto 16 CCC Team 0:04:34 17 Radio Popular-Boavista 0:04:45 18 Vito-Feirense-PNB 0:04:58 19 UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 20 Efapel 21 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:06:50 22 L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:07:02 23 Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:27 24 Sporting-Tavira 0:07:57

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 3 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 4 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 13 5 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 6 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 8 7 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 6 8 Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 5 9 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 10 José João Costa Mendes (Por) Sporting-Tavira 3 11 Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Efapel 3 12 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 13 David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 2 14 Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel 2 15 Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 2 16 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 17 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 5 pts 2 Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 5 3 Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 5

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:52:59 2 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 5 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 6 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 7 Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Miranda- Mortágua 0:01:35 8 António Ferreira (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB 9 Venceslau Fernandes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 10 José Sousa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 11 Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:01:48 12 Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 13 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:01:54 14 André Crispim (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:01:57 15 João Barbosa (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB 0:02:00 16 Hélder Gonçalves (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:02:09 17 André Ramalho (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:03:11 18 Marvin Scheulen (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:03:33 19 Emanuel Duarte (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport 0:04:11 20 João Leite (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB 21 Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 22 Tiago Leal (Por) Miranda- Mortágua 23 Fábio Manuel Fernandes Costa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 24 Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild 0:06:50 25 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:07:23