Trending

Volta ao Algarve: Jakobsen wins stage 1

Crash disrupts run-in on opening stage

Image 1 of 18

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) win the opening stage at the Volta ao Algarve

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) win the opening stage at the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 18

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quickstep) celebrates his leader's jersey

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quickstep) celebrates his leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 18

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 18

Jasper Stuyven got banged up in the crash on stage 1

Jasper Stuyven got banged up in the crash on stage 1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 18

John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) crashed but finished

John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) crashed but finished
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 18

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 18

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 18

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quickstep) wins in Algarve

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quickstep) wins in Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 18

CCC Team sets the pace

CCC Team sets the pace
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 18

Team Sky

Team Sky
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 18

The breakaway on stage 1 of Volta ao Algarve

The breakaway on stage 1 of Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 18

The chase on stage 1 of the Volta ao Algarve

The chase on stage 1 of the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 18

The view from stage 1 of Algarve

The view from stage 1 of Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 18

A banged up Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo)

A banged up Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 18

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) was back in action in the Algarve

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) was back in action in the Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 18

Team Sunweb sign-on

Team Sunweb sign-on
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 18

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was able to start his celebrations early

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was able to start his celebrations early
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 18

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) powered along the barriers

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) powered along the barriers
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took his first win of the season at the opening stage of the Volta ao Algarve after a crash with seven kilometres to go wrecked the chances of some of his big-name sprint rivals.

Related Articles

Stybar: I was never really lucky at the right moment

Jakobsen shows winter work with Volta ao Algarve victory

Simone Consonni (UAE Team Emirates) was the first to jump in the sprint and even though he gained a small gap in the final few hundred metres, the move served as a launching pad for the patient sprinters and Jakobsen had the power to o clear and crossed the line ahead of Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) in second and Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in third.

Jakobsen’s victory also secured him the first leader’s jersey as the race heads into stage 2’s 187km from Almodovar to Foia.

It wasn’t a smooth run-in to Lagos, however, as the crash with seven kilometres to go caused mayhem among the peloton. A touch of wheels near the front of the field caused the crash and wound up taking down some of the top sprinters including favourites Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma), who won this stage last year, and John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo). It also caused splits in the field that amounted to between one- and two-minute gaps in stage results and the overall classification.

The race continued on without them and Groupama-FDJ, Lotto Soudal, Bora-Hansgrohe pushed the speeds toward the finish in Lagos.

Trek-Segafredo shifted their focus from Degenkolb to Edward Theuns over the final rollers, but Deceuninck-QuickStep led through the final kilometre and into the final 500 metres. UAE Team Emirates and Bora-Hansgrohe pulled up alongside the powerful Belgian team, and even though Consonni ignited the bunch sprint, he was quickly overtaken by Jakobsen, Demare and Ackermann, and forced to settle for fourth.

How it unfolded

The opening stage at the Volta ao Algarve offered the peloton a lumpy 199km between Portimao and Lagos, which was the longest stage of the five-day tour. The day included two KOM ascents; Aldeia dos Matos at the 40km mark and then a mid-stage climb through Nave at roughly 100km, along with three intermediate sprints.

It was an aggressive start to the race with a breakaway emerging before they even hit the first climb of the day. Pedro Paulinho (Efapel), David Ribeiro, Marvin Scheulen (LA Aluminios), José Mendes (Sporting-Tavira) and Rafael Lourenço (UD Oliveirense/InOutBuild) initially pushed their lead out to more than four minutes. However, that gap settled back down to 2:40 as teams Jumbo-Visma, Deceuninck-QuickStep and Bora-Hansgrohe took the peloton’s reins.

Bora-Hansgrohe's Ackermann recently won the Clásica de Almería and aimed to continue his success in Portugal, while riders like Jakobsen and Groenewegen looked for a season’s first win.

Up in the breakaway, Paulinho had picked up the early sprint and KOM points offered in the first 50km of the stage. He looked in good position to secure the category jerseys until Ribeiro grabbed the more hefty set of points at the top of Nave and then Mendes took the sprint points in Aljezur, although Paulinho took the minor place points in both efforts.

As the stage flattened out for the remaining 60km, the peloton shut down the gap and caught all but Mendes, who hung out for another few kilometres.

A series of counter-attacks followed with Efapel teammates Sèrgio Paulinho and Antonio Angulo gaining two minutes on the field, but their efforts seemed futile with teams Bora-Hansgrohe, Jumbo-Visma and Deceuninck-QuickStep set the pace behind.

Angulo picked up the final full set of intermediate sprint points available in Vila do Bispo. The leading pair looked back over their shoulders only to see that the peloton had slashed their gap down to under a minute with 30km remaining. They shook hands and then called it a day as the main field swarmed around them with 20km to go in pursuit of the stage glory and the first leader’s jersey.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep4:52:59
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
3Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
5Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
7Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
8Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
9Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
11Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
12Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
14Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
15Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
16Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
17Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
18Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
19David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
20Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
21Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
22Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
23Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
24Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
25Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
26Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:11
27Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:00:18
29Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:00:20
30Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda- Mortágua0:00:22
31Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
32Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
33Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:26
34Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
35Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
36Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
37Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:32
39Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:36
40Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:51
41Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:05
42Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
43João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
44Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
45Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
46Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
47Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
48Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
49Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
50Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
51Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
52Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
53Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
54Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
55Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
56Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
57Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
58Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
59Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
60David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
61Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
62Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data0:01:25
63Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:28
64Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
65Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
66Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team0:01:35
67Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
68Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
69Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
70Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
71António Ferreira (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
72Tiago José Pinto Machado (Por) Sporting-Tavira
73Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
74Venceslau Fernandes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
75Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
76Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
77Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB
78Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto
79Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
80João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
81José Sousa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
82Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto
83Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
84Daniel José Pereira Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
85Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
86Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Efapel
87Luís Gabriel Silva Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
88Jesus Angel Nanclares Herraiz (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua0:01:44
89Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:01:48
90Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel
91David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
92Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
93Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
94Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto
95Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
96Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
97Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
98Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel
99Francisco Garcia Rus (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
100Fábio Oliveira (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:01:54
101Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
102Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB
103Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
104Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
105Sergio Vega Merodio (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua
106André Crispim (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:01:57
107Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:00
108João Barbosa (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
109Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:02:06
110Hélder Gonçalves (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:02:09
111Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:11
112Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
113Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
114Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Sporting-Tavira
115Frederico José Oliveira Figueiredo (Por) Sporting-Tavira
116André Ramalho (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
117Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team0:03:29
118Marvin Scheulen (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:03:33
119Emanuel Duarte (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:04:11
120José João Costa Mendes (Por) Sporting-Tavira
121João Leite (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
122Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
123Tiago Leal (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
124Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
125David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
126Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
127Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
128Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
129Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
130António Barbio (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
131Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel
132Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Efapel
133Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
134Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
135Fábio Manuel Fernandes Costa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
136Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
137Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:06:50
138Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
139Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
140Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
141Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
142Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
143Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
144Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
145João Carlos Araújo Matias (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
146José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
147Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
148Ricardo Jorge Correia Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
149Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:07:23
150Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
151Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
152Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
153Márcio Fernando Santos Barbosa (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
154Luís Mendonça (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:07:39
155Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:08:15
156Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:08:49
157Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
158Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting-Tavira
159Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data0:09:37
160Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
161John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
162Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
163Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
164Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:51
165Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
166Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel0:13:09
167Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFEdward Dunbar (Irl) Team Sky

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep25pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ20
3Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe16
4Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates13
5Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
6Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb8
7Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo6
8Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
9Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
10Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma1

Sprint 1 - S. Bartolomeu de Messines
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel3pts
2David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport2
3Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild1

Sprint 2 - Aljezur
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1José João Costa Mendes (Por) Sporting-Tavira3pts
2Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel2
3Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild1

Sprint 3 - Vila do Bispo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Efapel3pts
2Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel2
3Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Aldeia dos Matos
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel3pts
2Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild2
3David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Nave
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport4pts
2Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild3
3Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal14:38:57
2Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Team Sunweb
4UAE Team Emirates
5Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:11
6Trek-Segafredo0:00:26
7Team Sky
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:37
9Groupama-FDJ0:00:38
10Wanty-Gobert0:02:10
11Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:10
12Miranda- Mortágua0:03:32
13Dimension Data0:03:35
14Aviludo-Louletano0:04:15
15W52-FC Porto
16CCC Team0:04:34
17Radio Popular-Boavista0:04:45
18Vito-Feirense-PNB0:04:58
19UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
20Efapel
21Team Jumbo-Visma0:06:50
22L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:07:02
23Katusha-Alpecin0:07:27
24Sporting-Tavira0:07:57

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep4:52:59
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
3Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
5Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
7Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
8Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
9Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
11Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
12Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
14Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
15Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
16Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
17Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
18Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
19David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
20Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
21Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
22Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
23Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
24Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
25Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
26Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:11
27Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:00:18
29Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:00:20
30Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda- Mortágua0:00:22
31Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
32Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
33Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:26
34Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
35Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
36Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
37Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:32
39Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:36
40Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:51
41Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:05
42Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
43João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
44Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
45Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
46Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
47Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
48Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
49Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
50Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
51Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
52Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
53Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
54Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
55Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
56Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
57Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
58Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
59Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
60David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
61Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
62Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data0:01:25
63Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:28
64Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
65Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
66Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team0:01:35
67Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
68Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
69Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
70Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
71António Ferreira (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
72Tiago José Pinto Machado (Por) Sporting-Tavira
73Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
74Venceslau Fernandes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
75Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
76Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
77Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB
78Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto
79Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
80João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
81José Sousa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
82Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto
83Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
84Daniel José Pereira Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
85Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
86Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Efapel
87Luís Gabriel Silva Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
88Jesus Angel Nanclares Herraiz (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua0:01:44
89Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:01:48
90Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel
91David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
92Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
93Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
94Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto
95Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
96Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
97Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
98Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel
99Francisco Garcia Rus (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
100Fábio Oliveira (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:01:54
101Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
102Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB
103Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
104Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
105Sergio Vega Merodio (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua
106André Crispim (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:01:57
107Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:00
108João Barbosa (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
109Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:02:06
110Hélder Gonçalves (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:02:09
111Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:11
112Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
113Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
114Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Sporting-Tavira
115Frederico José Oliveira Figueiredo (Por) Sporting-Tavira
116André Ramalho (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
117Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team0:03:29
118Marvin Scheulen (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:03:33
119Emanuel Duarte (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:04:11
120José João Costa Mendes (Por) Sporting-Tavira
121João Leite (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
122Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
123Tiago Leal (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
124Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
125David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
126Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
127Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
128Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
129Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
130António Barbio (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
131Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel
132Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Efapel
133Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
134Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
135Fábio Manuel Fernandes Costa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
136Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
137Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:06:50
138Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
139Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
140Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
141Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
142Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
143Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
144Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
145João Carlos Araújo Matias (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
146José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
147Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
148Ricardo Jorge Correia Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
149Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:07:23
150Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
151Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
152Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
153Márcio Fernando Santos Barbosa (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
154Luís Mendonça (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:07:39
155Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:08:15
156Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:08:49
157Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
158Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting-Tavira
159Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data0:09:37
160Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
161John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
162Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
163Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
164Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:51
165Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
166Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel0:13:09
167Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep25pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ20
3Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe16
4Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates13
5Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
6Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb8
7Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo6
8Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel5
9Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
10José João Costa Mendes (Por) Sporting-Tavira3
11Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Efapel3
12Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
13David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport2
14Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel2
15Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild2
16Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma1
17Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport5pts
2Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel5
3Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild5

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep4:52:59
2Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
3Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
5Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
6Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
7Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Miranda- Mortágua0:01:35
8António Ferreira (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
9Venceslau Fernandes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
10José Sousa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
11Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:01:48
12Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
13Will Barta (USA) CCC Team0:01:54
14André Crispim (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:01:57
15João Barbosa (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB0:02:00
16Hélder Gonçalves (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:02:09
17André Ramalho (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:03:11
18Marvin Scheulen (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:03:33
19Emanuel Duarte (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:04:11
20João Leite (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
21Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
22Tiago Leal (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
23Fábio Manuel Fernandes Costa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
24Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild0:06:50
25Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:07:23

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal14:38:57
2Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Team Sunweb
4UAE Team Emirates
5Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:11
6Trek-Segafredo0:00:26
7Team Sky
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:37
9Groupama-FDJ0:00:38
10Wanty-Gobert0:02:10
11Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:10
12Miranda- Mortágua0:03:32
13Dimension Data0:03:35
14Aviludo-Louletano0:04:15
15W52-FC Porto
16CCC Team0:04:34
17Radio Popular-Boavista0:04:45
18Vito-Feirense-PNB0:04:58
19UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
20Efapel
21Team Jumbo-Visma0:06:50
22L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport0:07:02
23Katusha-Alpecin0:07:27
24Sporting-Tavira0:07:57

Latest on Cyclingnews