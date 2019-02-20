Volta ao Algarve: Jakobsen wins stage 1
Crash disrupts run-in on opening stage
Stage 1: Portimão - Lagos
Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took his first win of the season at the opening stage of the Volta ao Algarve after a crash with seven kilometres to go wrecked the chances of some of his big-name sprint rivals.
Simone Consonni (UAE Team Emirates) was the first to jump in the sprint and even though he gained a small gap in the final few hundred metres, the move served as a launching pad for the patient sprinters and Jakobsen had the power to o clear and crossed the line ahead of Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) in second and Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in third.
Jakobsen’s victory also secured him the first leader’s jersey as the race heads into stage 2’s 187km from Almodovar to Foia.
It wasn’t a smooth run-in to Lagos, however, as the crash with seven kilometres to go caused mayhem among the peloton. A touch of wheels near the front of the field caused the crash and wound up taking down some of the top sprinters including favourites Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma), who won this stage last year, and John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo). It also caused splits in the field that amounted to between one- and two-minute gaps in stage results and the overall classification.
The race continued on without them and Groupama-FDJ, Lotto Soudal, Bora-Hansgrohe pushed the speeds toward the finish in Lagos.
Trek-Segafredo shifted their focus from Degenkolb to Edward Theuns over the final rollers, but Deceuninck-QuickStep led through the final kilometre and into the final 500 metres. UAE Team Emirates and Bora-Hansgrohe pulled up alongside the powerful Belgian team, and even though Consonni ignited the bunch sprint, he was quickly overtaken by Jakobsen, Demare and Ackermann, and forced to settle for fourth.
How it unfolded
The opening stage at the Volta ao Algarve offered the peloton a lumpy 199km between Portimao and Lagos, which was the longest stage of the five-day tour. The day included two KOM ascents; Aldeia dos Matos at the 40km mark and then a mid-stage climb through Nave at roughly 100km, along with three intermediate sprints.
It was an aggressive start to the race with a breakaway emerging before they even hit the first climb of the day. Pedro Paulinho (Efapel), David Ribeiro, Marvin Scheulen (LA Aluminios), José Mendes (Sporting-Tavira) and Rafael Lourenço (UD Oliveirense/InOutBuild) initially pushed their lead out to more than four minutes. However, that gap settled back down to 2:40 as teams Jumbo-Visma, Deceuninck-QuickStep and Bora-Hansgrohe took the peloton’s reins.
Bora-Hansgrohe's Ackermann recently won the Clásica de Almería and aimed to continue his success in Portugal, while riders like Jakobsen and Groenewegen looked for a season’s first win.
Up in the breakaway, Paulinho had picked up the early sprint and KOM points offered in the first 50km of the stage. He looked in good position to secure the category jerseys until Ribeiro grabbed the more hefty set of points at the top of Nave and then Mendes took the sprint points in Aljezur, although Paulinho took the minor place points in both efforts.
As the stage flattened out for the remaining 60km, the peloton shut down the gap and caught all but Mendes, who hung out for another few kilometres.
A series of counter-attacks followed with Efapel teammates Sèrgio Paulinho and Antonio Angulo gaining two minutes on the field, but their efforts seemed futile with teams Bora-Hansgrohe, Jumbo-Visma and Deceuninck-QuickStep set the pace behind.
Angulo picked up the final full set of intermediate sprint points available in Vila do Bispo. The leading pair looked back over their shoulders only to see that the peloton had slashed their gap down to under a minute with 30km remaining. They shook hands and then called it a day as the main field swarmed around them with 20km to go in pursuit of the stage glory and the first leader’s jersey.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:52:59
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|7
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|11
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|12
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|15
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|17
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|18
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|19
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|20
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|21
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|22
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|23
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:11
|27
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:18
|29
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:20
|30
|Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
|0:00:22
|31
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|32
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|33
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:26
|34
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|36
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|37
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:32
|39
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:36
|40
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:51
|41
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:05
|42
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|43
|João Pedro Lourenço Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|44
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|45
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|46
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|47
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|48
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|49
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|50
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|51
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|52
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|53
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|54
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|55
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|56
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|58
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|59
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|60
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|61
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|62
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:01:25
|63
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:28
|64
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|65
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|66
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|0:01:35
|67
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|68
|Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
|69
|Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
|70
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|71
|António Ferreira (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|72
|Tiago José Pinto Machado (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|73
|Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|74
|Venceslau Fernandes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|75
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|76
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
|77
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|78
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|79
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|80
|João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|81
|José Sousa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|82
|Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto
|83
|Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|84
|Daniel José Pereira Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|85
|Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
|86
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Efapel
|87
|Luís Gabriel Silva Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|88
|Jesus Angel Nanclares Herraiz (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua
|0:01:44
|89
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:01:48
|90
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel
|91
|David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|92
|Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|93
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|94
|Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto
|95
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|96
|Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|97
|Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|98
|Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel
|99
|Francisco Garcia Rus (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|100
|Fábio Oliveira (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:01:54
|101
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|102
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|103
|Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
|104
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|105
|Sergio Vega Merodio (Spa) Miranda- Mortágua
|106
|André Crispim (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:01:57
|107
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:00
|108
|João Barbosa (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|109
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:06
|110
|Hélder Gonçalves (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|0:02:09
|111
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:11
|112
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|113
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|114
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Sporting-Tavira
|115
|Frederico José Oliveira Figueiredo (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|116
|André Ramalho (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|117
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:03:29
|118
|Marvin Scheulen (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:03:33
|119
|Emanuel Duarte (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:04:11
|120
|José João Costa Mendes (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|121
|João Leite (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|122
|Pedro Lopes (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|123
|Tiago Leal (Por) Miranda- Mortágua
|124
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|125
|David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|126
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
|127
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
|128
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|129
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|130
|António Barbio (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|131
|Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|132
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Efapel
|133
|Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
|134
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|135
|Fábio Manuel Fernandes Costa (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|136
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|137
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:50
|138
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|139
|Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|140
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|141
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|142
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|143
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|144
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|145
|João Carlos Araújo Matias (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|146
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|147
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|148
|Ricardo Jorge Correia Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|149
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:07:23
|150
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|151
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|152
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|153
|Márcio Fernando Santos Barbosa (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
|154
|Luís Mendonça (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:07:39
|155
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:08:15
|156
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:08:49
|157
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|158
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting-Tavira
|159
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|0:09:37
|160
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|161
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|162
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|163
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|164
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:51
|165
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|166
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|0:13:09
|167
|Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|25
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|3
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|4
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|5
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|6
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|8
|7
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|8
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|9
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|10
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|3
|pts
|2
|David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|2
|3
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|José João Costa Mendes (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|3
|pts
|2
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|2
|3
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Efapel
|3
|pts
|2
|Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|2
|3
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|3
|pts
|2
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|2
|3
|David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|4
|pts
|2
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|3
|3
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|14:38:57
|2
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|Team Sunweb
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:11
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:26
|7
|Team Sky
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:37
|9
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:38
|10
|Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:10
|11
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:10
|12
|Miranda- Mortágua
|0:03:32
|13
|Dimension Data
|0:03:35
|14
|Aviludo-Louletano
|0:04:15
|15
|W52-FC Porto
|16
|CCC Team
|0:04:34
|17
|Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:04:45
|18
|Vito-Feirense-PNB
|0:04:58
|19
|UD Oliveirense-Inoutbuild
|20
|Efapel
|21
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:50
|22
|L.A. Aluminios- L.A. Sport
|0:07:02
|23
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:27
|24
|Sporting-Tavira
|0:07:57
