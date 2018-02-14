Volta ao Algarve: Groenewegen wins stage 1
Dutchman tops Demare in opener
Stage 1: Albufeira - Lagos
Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) won the opening stage at the Volta ao Algarve that finished in a bunch sprint in Lagos. The Dutchman won the close sprint ahead of Arnaud Démare (FDJ) and Hugo Hofstetter (Cofidis, Solutions Credits).
Groenewegen's stage victory puts him in the first leader's jersey of the five-day race, a position he has already been in this season after he won the opening stage at the Dubai Tour earlier this month.
Cofidis tried to get into the final mix but weren't strong enough to take on the dominant lead-out trains for LottoNL-Jumbo and FDJ.
FDJ led through the final roundabout onto the finishing stretch, but Groenewegen mastered the final sprint, patiently keying off of his lead-out men while keeping a close eye Démare.
Starting in Albufeira with a rolling 192.6km to Lagos it was always going to be a day for the sprinters.
There were two gentle climbs; a category 4 over Aldeia do Matos (43.9km) and a category 3 over Eira da Cevada (84.6km). The stage also included two intermediate sprints; in Loule (69.6km) and Odiaxere located at roughly 15km to the finish line in Lagos.
With limited opportunities to shake up the stage, it came as no surprise that a breakaway emerged on the first climb of the day. It included Josu Zabala (Caja Rural), Nuno Almeida (L.A. Aluminios), David Livramento (Sporting Travira), Luis Afonso (Vito-Feirense) and Joao Rodriguez (W52-FC Porto).
Rodriguez out-manoeuvered his break companions to take the full points at the top of Aldeia do Matos. He went on to take the points again over Eira da Cevada, and in doing so, ended the day with the mountains jersey.
The five men regrouped after the ascent and worked well enough together to gain 3:34. They would need to squeeze out every watt if they hoped to make it to the finish line ahead of a peloton, even if it seemed futile given the quality of the field behind them.
WorldTour teams brought contenders like former winner Richie Porte (BMC) and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), his first time at the Portuguese race, Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), and former overall winners Geraint Thomas and Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky). Some had already begun seasons in Australia or the Middle East, while others were making their season debuts.
With a flat opener, the likes of Groenewegen and Démare were favourites for the stage. So too were Jurgen Roelandts (BMC Racing), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data), John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo), Matteo Pelucchi (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Ben Swift (UAE Team Emirates), among others. They all waited patiently behind their teammates, bided their time and saved their energy for the final sprint and a shot the first leader's jersey.
For the five out front, there was still racing to be had in the battles for intermediate classifications. Just as Rodriguez started the race for the mountain jersey, Zabala sprinted to take the full points in Loule and again in Odiaxere to give himself a healthy set of points in the sprint classification.
BMC initially took it upon themselves to steadily bring back the breakaway, cutting their time in half with still 80km to go and then bringing it to within 20 seconds in the final 30km.
Just as the breakaway was about to be swept up, Zabala and Afonso made their last efforts out front, pushing the gap out to a minute. But the pair were inevitably brought back into the fold 13km to go.
The catch gave way to a flurry of new opportunists looking to foil the sprinters' chances at a stage win; Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) was the first to go, but it was too dangerous a move considering he has won the overall title twice (2011 and 2013). His teammate Jose Gonçalves was next, followed by Tom Devriendt (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).
LottoNL-Jumbo, FDJ, BMC and Lotto Soudal stormed passed the duo with four kilometres to go, setting up the sprinters for the run-in to the finish line in Lagos.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4:47:58
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|3
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|Luís Mendonça (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|11
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|João Matias (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|14
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
|17
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|20
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|21
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|22
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|23
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|24
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|27
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|28
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|29
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|30
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|34
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Xuban Errazquin (Spa) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|36
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|37
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|38
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|39
|Vicente Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|40
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|41
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|42
|César Martingil (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass
|43
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|44
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel
|45
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|46
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|47
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|48
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|49
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|50
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|51
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|53
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|54
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|55
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|56
|Alejandro Manue Marque Porto (Spa) Sporting-Tavira
|57
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|58
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
|59
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|60
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting-Tavira
|61
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|63
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Efapel
|64
|Fábio Mansilhas (Por) LA.Aluminios
|65
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|66
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|67
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|68
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|69
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|70
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|71
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|72
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|73
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|74
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass
|75
|Gustavo Veloso (Por) W52-FC Porto
|76
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|77
|André Carvalho (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass
|78
|Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|79
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|80
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto
|81
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|82
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|83
|Andre Crispim (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass
|84
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|85
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|86
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|87
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
|90
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|92
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel
|93
|Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Sporting-Tavira
|94
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|95
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|96
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|97
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|98
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|99
|César Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto
|100
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|101
|Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass
|102
|Jorge Magalhães (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|103
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|104
|Hugo Nunes (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|105
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|106
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|107
|Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass
|108
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:24
|109
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:40
|110
|José Fernandes (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:00:42
|111
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:45
|112
|Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|113
|Márcio Barbosa (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|114
|Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|115
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|116
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:57
|117
|Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Efapel
|118
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|119
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|120
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|121
|João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|122
|Nuno Meireles (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|123
|Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA.Aluminios
|0:01:01
|124
|Luís Afonso (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|125
|David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|126
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
|127
|Juan Martin (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|128
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|129
|Egor Silin (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista
|130
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:01:09
|131
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) FDJ
|132
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|133
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|134
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|135
|Joao Rodriguez (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:01:12
|136
|João Fernandes (Por) LA.Aluminios
|137
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:19
|138
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|139
|António Barbio (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|140
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|141
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|142
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista
|143
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|144
|Luís Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|145
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|146
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|147
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:57
|148
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:00
|149
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:12
|150
|Hugo Sancho (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|0:02:17
|151
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:19
|152
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|153
|Paulo Silva (Por) LA.Aluminios
|0:02:21
|154
|Damien Marques (Fra) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:02:23
|155
|André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|0:02:25
|156
|Andre Santos (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|157
|Leonel Coutinho (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|158
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|159
|Francisco Campos (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|160
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|161
|Edgar Pinto (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|162
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:29
|163
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|164
|Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|165
|David Ribeiro (Por) LA.Aluminios
|0:02:59
|166
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|0:03:40
|167
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
|168
|Pedro Lopes (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass
|169
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:04:24
|170
|Patrick Videira (Por) LA.Aluminios
|0:05:03
|171
|David Livramento (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|172
|Nuno Almeida (Por) LA.Aluminios
|173
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joao Rodriguez (Por) W52-FC Porto
|3
|pts
|2
|Luís Afonso (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|2
|3
|Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joao Rodriguez (Por) W52-FC Porto
|4
|pts
|2
|Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|3
|Luís Afonso (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|David Livramento (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|2
|3
|Luís Afonso (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|David Livramento (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|2
|3
|Luís Afonso (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|25
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|20
|3
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|4
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|13
|5
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|6
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|7
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|8
|Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|9
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|10
|Luís Afonso (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|3
|11
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|12
|David Livramento (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|2
|13
|Luís Mendonça (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|1
|14
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|14:23:54
|2
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Team Sky
|7
|FDJ
|8
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|9
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Movistar Team
|12
|Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|UAE Team Emirates
|14
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|Aviludo - Louletano - Uli
|16
|Dimension Data
|17
|Sporting - Tavira
|18
|Efapel
|19
|W52-Fc Porto
|20
|Liberty Seguros - Carglass
|21
|Miranda - Mortágua
|0:00:45
|22
|Vito - Feirense - Blackjack
|0:01:01
|23
|Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:01:58
|24
|Team Sunweb
|0:02:06
|25
|La.Aluminios
|0:02:13
