Volta ao Algarve: Groenewegen wins stage 1

Dutchman tops Demare in opener

Quick-Step's Zdenek Stybar

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Dylan Groenewegen in the peloton during stage 1 at Ruta del Sol

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Dylan Groenewegen wins stage 1 at Ruta del Sol

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
UAE Team Emirates' Dan Martin

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Trek-Segafredo's Ryan Mullen and Ruben Guerreiro

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
John Degenkolb (Trek - Segafredo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Laurens Ten Dam (Team Sunweb)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nelson Oliveira (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Louis Mentjes (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The breakaway in action during stage 1 at Ruta del Sol

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Ruta del Sol peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Geraint Thomas and Dan Martin in the peloton at Ruta del Sol

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Dylan Groenewegen beats Arnaud Demare to win stage 1 at Volta ao Algarve

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Arnaud Demare was a close second on stage 1 at Volta ao Algarve

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dylan Groenewegen beats Arnaud Demare to win stage 1 at Volta ao Algarve

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dylan Groenewegen beats Arnaud Demare to win stage 1 at Volta ao Algarve

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dylan Groenewegen in the Volta ao Algarvey yellow jersey, Sam Oomen in the white jersey of the best young rider and Joao Rodriguez in the blue mountain jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dylan Groenewegen on the stage 1 podium at Volta ao Algarve

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dylan Groenewegen finds out he's won the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Laurens Ten Dam (Sunweb) and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
UAE Team Emirates' Dan Martin

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jurgen Roelandts

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Maximilian Schachmann

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dan Martin

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ramon Sinkeldam

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Maximilian Schachmann and Lennard Kamna

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daniel Martin (UAE Team Emirates)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daniel Martin (UAE Team Emirates) and Lukasz Wisniowski (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team Sky's Owain Doull and Geraint Thomas

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Katusha's Willem J. Smit and Tony Martin

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step) and Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Scenery along the route of stage 1 at Algarve

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Arnuad Demare in the peloton during stage 1 at Volta ao Algarve

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Algarve peloton in action during stage 1

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dylan Groenewegen beats Arnaud Demare to win stage 1 at Volta ao Algarve

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Algarve peloton during stage 1

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Algarve peloton during stage 1

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team Sky's Owain Doull and Geraint Thomas

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Scenery along the route of stage 1 at Volta ao Algarve

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Scenery along the route of stage 1 at Volta ao Algarve

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jose Goncalves and Tom Devriendt in the day's breakaway at Volta ao Algarve

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) won the opening stage at the Volta ao Algarve that finished in a bunch sprint in Lagos. The Dutchman won the close sprint ahead of Arnaud Démare (FDJ) and Hugo Hofstetter (Cofidis, Solutions Credits).

Groenewegen's stage victory puts him in the first leader's jersey of the five-day race, a position he has already been in this season after he won the opening stage at the Dubai Tour earlier this month.

Cofidis tried to get into the final mix but weren't strong enough to take on the dominant lead-out trains for LottoNL-Jumbo and FDJ.

FDJ led through the final roundabout onto the finishing stretch, but Groenewegen mastered the final sprint, patiently keying off of his lead-out men while keeping a close eye Démare.

Starting in Albufeira with a rolling 192.6km to Lagos it was always going to be a day for the sprinters.

There were two gentle climbs; a category 4 over Aldeia do Matos (43.9km) and a category 3 over Eira da Cevada (84.6km). The stage also included two intermediate sprints; in Loule (69.6km) and Odiaxere located at roughly 15km to the finish line in Lagos.

With limited opportunities to shake up the stage, it came as no surprise that a breakaway emerged on the first climb of the day. It included Josu Zabala (Caja Rural), Nuno Almeida (L.A. Aluminios), David Livramento (Sporting Travira), Luis Afonso (Vito-Feirense) and Joao Rodriguez (W52-FC Porto).

Rodriguez out-manoeuvered his break companions to take the full points at the top of Aldeia do Matos. He went on to take the points again over Eira da Cevada, and in doing so, ended the day with the mountains jersey.

The five men regrouped after the ascent and worked well enough together to gain 3:34. They would need to squeeze out every watt if they hoped to make it to the finish line ahead of a peloton, even if it seemed futile given the quality of the field behind them.

WorldTour teams brought contenders like former winner Richie Porte (BMC) and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), his first time at the Portuguese race, Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), and former overall winners Geraint Thomas and Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky). Some had already begun seasons in Australia or the Middle East, while others were making their season debuts.

With a flat opener, the likes of Groenewegen and Démare were favourites for the stage. So too were Jurgen Roelandts (BMC Racing), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data), John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo), Matteo Pelucchi (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Ben Swift (UAE Team Emirates), among others. They all waited patiently behind their teammates, bided their time and saved their energy for the final sprint and a shot the first leader's jersey.

For the five out front, there was still racing to be had in the battles for intermediate classifications. Just as Rodriguez started the race for the mountain jersey, Zabala sprinted to take the full points in Loule and again in Odiaxere to give himself a healthy set of points in the sprint classification.

BMC initially took it upon themselves to steadily bring back the breakaway, cutting their time in half with still 80km to go and then bringing it to within 20 seconds in the final 30km.

Just as the breakaway was about to be swept up, Zabala and Afonso made their last efforts out front, pushing the gap out to a minute. But the pair were inevitably brought back into the fold 13km to go.

The catch gave way to a flurry of new opportunists looking to foil the sprinters' chances at a stage win; Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) was the first to go, but it was too dangerous a move considering he has won the overall title twice (2011 and 2013). His teammate Jose Gonçalves was next, followed by Tom Devriendt (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).

LottoNL-Jumbo, FDJ, BMC and Lotto Soudal stormed passed the duo with four kilometres to go, setting up the sprinters for the run-in to the finish line in Lagos.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4:47:58
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
3Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
5Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
6John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
7Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
10Luís Mendonça (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
11Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
12Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13João Matias (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
14Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
15Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
16Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
17Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
18Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
19Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
20Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
21Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
22Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
23Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
24Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
25Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
26Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
27Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
28José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
29Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
30Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
31Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
33Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
34Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
35Xuban Errazquin (Spa) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
36Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
37Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
38Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
39Vicente Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
40Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
41Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
42César Martingil (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass
43Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
44Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel
45Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
46Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
47Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
48Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
49Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
50Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
51Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
52Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
53Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
54Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
55Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
56Alejandro Manue Marque Porto (Spa) Sporting-Tavira
57Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
58Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
59Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
60Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting-Tavira
61Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
62Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
63Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Efapel
64Fábio Mansilhas (Por) LA.Aluminios
65Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
66Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
67Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
68Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
69Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
70Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
72Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
73Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
74Rafael Lourenço (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass
75Gustavo Veloso (Por) W52-FC Porto
76Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
77André Carvalho (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass
78Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
79Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
80Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto
81Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
82Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
83Andre Crispim (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass
84Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
85Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
86Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
87Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
88Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
89Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
90Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
91Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
92Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel
93Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Sporting-Tavira
94Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
95Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Jóni Brandão (Por) Sporting-Tavira
97Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
98Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
99César Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto
100Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
101Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass
102Jorge Magalhães (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
103Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
104Hugo Nunes (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
105Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
106Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
107Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass
108Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:00:24
109Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:40
110José Fernandes (Por) W52-FC Porto0:00:42
111Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:45
112Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
113Márcio Barbosa (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
114Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
115Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
116Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:57
117Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Efapel
118Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
119Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
120Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
121João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
122Nuno Meireles (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
123Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA.Aluminios0:01:01
124Luís Afonso (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
125David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
126Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
127Juan Martin (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
128Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
129Egor Silin (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista
130Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:01:09
131Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) FDJ
132Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
133Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
134Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
135Joao Rodriguez (Por) W52-FC Porto0:01:12
136João Fernandes (Por) LA.Aluminios
137Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:19
138Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
139António Barbio (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
140Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
141Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
142Yury Trofimov (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista
143Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
144Luís Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
145Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
146Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
147Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:57
148Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:00
149Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:12
150Hugo Sancho (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack0:02:17
151Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:19
152Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
153Paulo Silva (Por) LA.Aluminios0:02:21
154Damien Marques (Fra) Miranda-Mortágua0:02:23
155André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli0:02:25
156Andre Santos (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
157Leonel Coutinho (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
158Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
159Francisco Campos (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
160Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
161Edgar Pinto (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
162Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:29
163Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
164Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
165David Ribeiro (Por) LA.Aluminios0:02:59
166Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel0:03:40
167Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
168Pedro Lopes (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass
169Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:24
170Patrick Videira (Por) LA.Aluminios0:05:03
171David Livramento (Por) Sporting-Tavira
172Nuno Almeida (Por) LA.Aluminios
173Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:40

Mountain 1 - Aldeia Dosmatos, 43.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joao Rodriguez (Por) W52-FC Porto3pts
2Luís Afonso (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack2
3Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain 2 - Eira da Cevada, 86.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joao Rodriguez (Por) W52-FC Porto4pts
2Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
3Luís Afonso (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack2

Sprint 1 - Loule, 69.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2David Livramento (Por) Sporting-Tavira2
3Luís Afonso (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack1

Sprint 2 - Odiaxere, 176.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2David Livramento (Por) Sporting-Tavira2
3Luís Afonso (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo25pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ20
3Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
4Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert13
5Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
6John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo8
7Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
8Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
9Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe4
10Luís Afonso (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack3
11Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
12David Livramento (Por) Sporting-Tavira2
13Luís Mendonça (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli1
14Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors14:23:54
2Lotto Soudal
3Bora-Hansgrohe
4Trek-Segafredo
5BMC Racing Team
6Team Sky
7FDJ
8Wanty-Groupe Gobert
9Team LottoNl-Jumbo
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Movistar Team
12Katusha-Alpecin
13UAE Team Emirates
14Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Aviludo - Louletano - Uli
16Dimension Data
17Sporting - Tavira
18Efapel
19W52-Fc Porto
20Liberty Seguros - Carglass
21Miranda - Mortágua0:00:45
22Vito - Feirense - Blackjack0:01:01
23Radio Popular - Boavista0:01:58
24Team Sunweb0:02:06
25La.Aluminios0:02:13

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4:47:58
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
3Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
5Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
6John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
7Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
10Luís Mendonça (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
11Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
12Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13João Matias (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
14Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
15Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
16Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
17Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
18Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
19Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
20Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
21Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
22Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
23Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
24Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
25Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
26Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
27Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
28José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
29Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
30Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
31Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
33Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
34Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
35Xuban Errazquin (Spa) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
36Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
37Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
38Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
39Vicente Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
40Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
41Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
42César Martingil (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass
43Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
44Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel
45Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
46Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
47Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
48Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
49Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
50Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
51Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
52Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
53Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
54Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
55Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
56Alejandro Manue Marque Porto (Spa) Sporting-Tavira
57Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
58Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
59Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
60Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting-Tavira
61Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
62Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
63Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Efapel
64Fábio Mansilhas (Por) LA.Aluminios
65Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
66Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
67Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
68Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
69Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
70Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
72Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
73Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
74Rafael Lourenço (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass
75Gustavo Veloso (Por) W52-FC Porto
76Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
77André Carvalho (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass
78Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
79Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
80Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto
81Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
82Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
83Andre Crispim (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass
84Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
85Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
86Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
87Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
88Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
89Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
90Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
91Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
92Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel
93Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Sporting-Tavira
94Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
95Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Jóni Brandão (Por) Sporting-Tavira
97Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
98Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
99César Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto
100Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
101Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass
102Jorge Magalhães (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
103Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
104Hugo Nunes (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
106Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
107Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass
108Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:00:24
109Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:40
110José Fernandes (Por) W52-FC Porto0:00:42
111Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:45
112Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
113Márcio Barbosa (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
114Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
115Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
116Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:57
117Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Efapel
118Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
119Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
120Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
121João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
122Nuno Meireles (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
123Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA.Aluminios0:01:01
124Luís Afonso (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
125David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
126Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
127Juan Martin (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
128Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
129Egor Silin (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista
130Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:01:09
131Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) FDJ
132Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
133Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
134Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
135Joao Rodriguez (Por) W52-FC Porto0:01:12
136João Fernandes (Por) LA.Aluminios
137Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:19
138Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
139António Barbio (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
140Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
141Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
142Yury Trofimov (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista
143Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
144Luís Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
145Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
146Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
147Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:57
148Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:00
149Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:02
150Hugo Sancho (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack0:02:17
151Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:19
152Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
153Paulo Silva (Por) LA.Aluminios0:02:21
154Damien Marques (Fra) Miranda-Mortágua0:02:23
155André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli0:02:25
156Andre Santos (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
157Leonel Coutinho (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
158Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
159Francisco Campos (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
160Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
161Edgar Pinto (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
162Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:29
163Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
164Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
165David Ribeiro (Por) LA.Aluminios0:02:59
166Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel0:03:40
167Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
168Pedro Lopes (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass
169Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:24
170Patrick Videira (Por) LA.Aluminios0:05:03
171David Livramento (Por) Sporting-Tavira
172Nuno Almeida (Por) LA.Aluminios
173Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:40

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo25pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ20
3Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
4Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert13
5Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
6John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo8
7Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
8Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
9Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe4
10Luís Afonso (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack3
11Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
12David Livramento (Por) Sporting-Tavira2
13Luís Mendonça (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli1
14Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joao Rodriguez (Por) W52-FC Porto7pts
2Luís Afonso (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack4
3Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb4:47:58
2Xuban Errazquin (Spa) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
3César Martingil (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass
4Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
5Fábio Mansilhas (Por) LA.Aluminios
6Rafael Lourenço (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass
7André Carvalho (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass
8Andre Crispim (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors14:23:54
2Lotto Soudal
3Bora-Hansgrohe
4Trek-Segafredo
5BMC Racing Team
6Team Sky
7FDJ
8Wanty-Groupe Gobert
9Team LottoNl-Jumbo
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Movistar Team
12Katusha-Alpecin
13UAE Team Emirates
14Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Aviludo - Louletano - Uli
16Dimension Data
17Sporting - Tavira
18Efapel
19W52-Fc Porto
20Liberty Seguros - Carglas
21Miranda - Mortágua0:00:45
22Vito - Feirense - Blackja0:01:01
23Radio Popular - Boavista0:01:58
24Team Sunweb0:02:06
25La.Aluminios0:02:13

