Image 1 of 44 Quick-Step's Zdenek Stybar (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 44 Dylan Groenewegen in the peloton during stage 1 at Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 44 Dylan Groenewegen wins stage 1 at Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 44 UAE Team Emirates' Dan Martin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 44 Trek-Segafredo's Ryan Mullen and Ruben Guerreiro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 44 John Degenkolb (Trek - Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 44 Laurens Ten Dam (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 44 Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 44 Louis Mentjes (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 44 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 44 Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 44 The breakaway in action during stage 1 at Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 44 The Ruta del Sol peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 44 Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 44 Geraint Thomas and Dan Martin in the peloton at Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 44 Dylan Groenewegen beats Arnaud Demare to win stage 1 at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 44 Arnaud Demare was a close second on stage 1 at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 44 Dylan Groenewegen beats Arnaud Demare to win stage 1 at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 44 Dylan Groenewegen beats Arnaud Demare to win stage 1 at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 44 Dylan Groenewegen in the Volta ao Algarvey yellow jersey, Sam Oomen in the white jersey of the best young rider and Joao Rodriguez in the blue mountain jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 44 Dylan Groenewegen on the stage 1 podium at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 44 Dylan Groenewegen finds out he's won the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 44 Laurens Ten Dam (Sunweb) and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 44 UAE Team Emirates' Dan Martin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 44 Jurgen Roelandts (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 44 Maximilian Schachmann (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 44 Dan Martin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 44 Ramon Sinkeldam (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 44 Maximilian Schachmann and Lennard Kamna (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 44 Daniel Martin (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 44 Daniel Martin (UAE Team Emirates) and Lukasz Wisniowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 44 Team Sky's Owain Doull and Geraint Thomas (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 44 Katusha's Willem J. Smit and Tony Martin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 44 Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step) and Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 44 Scenery along the route of stage 1 at Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 44 Arnuad Demare in the peloton during stage 1 at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 44 The Algarve peloton in action during stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 44 Dylan Groenewegen beats Arnaud Demare to win stage 1 at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 44 The Algarve peloton during stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 44 The Algarve peloton during stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 44 Team Sky's Owain Doull and Geraint Thomas (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 44 Scenery along the route of stage 1 at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 44 Scenery along the route of stage 1 at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 44 Jose Goncalves and Tom Devriendt in the day's breakaway at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) won the opening stage at the Volta ao Algarve that finished in a bunch sprint in Lagos. The Dutchman won the close sprint ahead of Arnaud Démare (FDJ) and Hugo Hofstetter (Cofidis, Solutions Credits).

Groenewegen's stage victory puts him in the first leader's jersey of the five-day race, a position he has already been in this season after he won the opening stage at the Dubai Tour earlier this month.

Cofidis tried to get into the final mix but weren't strong enough to take on the dominant lead-out trains for LottoNL-Jumbo and FDJ.

FDJ led through the final roundabout onto the finishing stretch, but Groenewegen mastered the final sprint, patiently keying off of his lead-out men while keeping a close eye Démare.

Starting in Albufeira with a rolling 192.6km to Lagos it was always going to be a day for the sprinters.

There were two gentle climbs; a category 4 over Aldeia do Matos (43.9km) and a category 3 over Eira da Cevada (84.6km). The stage also included two intermediate sprints; in Loule (69.6km) and Odiaxere located at roughly 15km to the finish line in Lagos.

With limited opportunities to shake up the stage, it came as no surprise that a breakaway emerged on the first climb of the day. It included Josu Zabala (Caja Rural), Nuno Almeida (L.A. Aluminios), David Livramento (Sporting Travira), Luis Afonso (Vito-Feirense) and Joao Rodriguez (W52-FC Porto).

Rodriguez out-manoeuvered his break companions to take the full points at the top of Aldeia do Matos. He went on to take the points again over Eira da Cevada, and in doing so, ended the day with the mountains jersey.

The five men regrouped after the ascent and worked well enough together to gain 3:34. They would need to squeeze out every watt if they hoped to make it to the finish line ahead of a peloton, even if it seemed futile given the quality of the field behind them.

WorldTour teams brought contenders like former winner Richie Porte (BMC) and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), his first time at the Portuguese race, Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), and former overall winners Geraint Thomas and Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky). Some had already begun seasons in Australia or the Middle East, while others were making their season debuts.

With a flat opener, the likes of Groenewegen and Démare were favourites for the stage. So too were Jurgen Roelandts (BMC Racing), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data), John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo), Matteo Pelucchi (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Ben Swift (UAE Team Emirates), among others. They all waited patiently behind their teammates, bided their time and saved their energy for the final sprint and a shot the first leader's jersey.

For the five out front, there was still racing to be had in the battles for intermediate classifications. Just as Rodriguez started the race for the mountain jersey, Zabala sprinted to take the full points in Loule and again in Odiaxere to give himself a healthy set of points in the sprint classification.

BMC initially took it upon themselves to steadily bring back the breakaway, cutting their time in half with still 80km to go and then bringing it to within 20 seconds in the final 30km.

Just as the breakaway was about to be swept up, Zabala and Afonso made their last efforts out front, pushing the gap out to a minute. But the pair were inevitably brought back into the fold 13km to go.

The catch gave way to a flurry of new opportunists looking to foil the sprinters' chances at a stage win; Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) was the first to go, but it was too dangerous a move considering he has won the overall title twice (2011 and 2013). His teammate Jose Gonçalves was next, followed by Tom Devriendt (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).

LottoNL-Jumbo, FDJ, BMC and Lotto Soudal stormed passed the duo with four kilometres to go, setting up the sprinters for the run-in to the finish line in Lagos.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4:47:58 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 3 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 7 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10 Luís Mendonça (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 11 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 12 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 João Matias (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 14 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 15 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 16 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira 17 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 19 Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 20 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto 21 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 22 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 23 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 24 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 25 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 27 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 28 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 29 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 30 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 31 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 34 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 35 Xuban Errazquin (Spa) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 36 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 37 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 38 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 39 Vicente Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 40 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 41 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 42 César Martingil (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass 43 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 44 Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel 45 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 46 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 47 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 48 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 49 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 50 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 51 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 52 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 53 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 54 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 55 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 56 Alejandro Manue Marque Porto (Spa) Sporting-Tavira 57 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 58 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 59 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 60 Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting-Tavira 61 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 62 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 63 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Efapel 64 Fábio Mansilhas (Por) LA.Aluminios 65 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 66 Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 67 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 68 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 69 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 70 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 71 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 72 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 73 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 74 Rafael Lourenço (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass 75 Gustavo Veloso (Por) W52-FC Porto 76 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 77 André Carvalho (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass 78 Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 79 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 80 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto 81 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 82 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 83 Andre Crispim (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass 84 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 85 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 86 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 87 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 88 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 89 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting-Tavira 90 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 91 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 92 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel 93 Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Sporting-Tavira 94 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 95 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 96 Jóni Brandão (Por) Sporting-Tavira 97 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 98 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 99 César Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto 100 Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 101 Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass 102 Jorge Magalhães (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 103 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 104 Hugo Nunes (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 105 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 106 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 107 Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass 108 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:24 109 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:40 110 José Fernandes (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:00:42 111 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:45 112 Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 113 Márcio Barbosa (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 114 Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 115 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 116 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:57 117 Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Efapel 118 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 119 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 120 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 121 João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 122 Nuno Meireles (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 123 Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA.Aluminios 0:01:01 124 Luís Afonso (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 125 David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 126 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team 127 Juan Martin (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 128 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 129 Egor Silin (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista 130 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:01:09 131 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) FDJ 132 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 133 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 134 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 135 Joao Rodriguez (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:01:12 136 João Fernandes (Por) LA.Aluminios 137 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:19 138 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 139 António Barbio (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 140 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 141 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 142 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista 143 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 144 Luís Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 145 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 146 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 147 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:57 148 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:00 149 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:12 150 Hugo Sancho (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 0:02:17 151 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:19 152 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 153 Paulo Silva (Por) LA.Aluminios 0:02:21 154 Damien Marques (Fra) Miranda-Mortágua 0:02:23 155 André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 0:02:25 156 Andre Santos (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 157 Leonel Coutinho (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 158 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 159 Francisco Campos (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 160 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 161 Edgar Pinto (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 162 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:29 163 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 164 Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 165 David Ribeiro (Por) LA.Aluminios 0:02:59 166 Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 0:03:40 167 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel 168 Pedro Lopes (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass 169 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:04:24 170 Patrick Videira (Por) LA.Aluminios 0:05:03 171 David Livramento (Por) Sporting-Tavira 172 Nuno Almeida (Por) LA.Aluminios 173 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:40

Mountain 1 - Aldeia Dosmatos, 43.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joao Rodriguez (Por) W52-FC Porto 3 pts 2 Luís Afonso (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 2 3 Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 2 - Eira da Cevada, 86.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joao Rodriguez (Por) W52-FC Porto 4 pts 2 Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 3 Luís Afonso (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 2

Sprint 1 - Loule, 69.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 David Livramento (Por) Sporting-Tavira 2 3 Luís Afonso (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 1

Sprint 2 - Odiaxere, 176.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 David Livramento (Por) Sporting-Tavira 2 3 Luís Afonso (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 25 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 20 3 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 4 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 13 5 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 6 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 8 7 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 8 Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 9 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 10 Luís Afonso (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 3 11 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 12 David Livramento (Por) Sporting-Tavira 2 13 Luís Mendonça (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 1 14 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quick-Step Floors 14:23:54 2 Lotto Soudal 3 Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Trek-Segafredo 5 BMC Racing Team 6 Team Sky 7 FDJ 8 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 9 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Movistar Team 12 Katusha-Alpecin 13 UAE Team Emirates 14 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 Aviludo - Louletano - Uli 16 Dimension Data 17 Sporting - Tavira 18 Efapel 19 W52-Fc Porto 20 Liberty Seguros - Carglass 21 Miranda - Mortágua 0:00:45 22 Vito - Feirense - Blackjack 0:01:01 23 Radio Popular - Boavista 0:01:58 24 Team Sunweb 0:02:06 25 La.Aluminios 0:02:13

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4:47:58 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 3 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 7 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10 Luís Mendonça (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 11 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 12 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 João Matias (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 14 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 15 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 16 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira 17 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 19 Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 20 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto 21 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 22 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 23 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 24 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 25 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 27 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 28 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 29 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 30 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 31 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 34 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 35 Xuban Errazquin (Spa) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 36 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 37 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 38 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 39 Vicente Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 40 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 41 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 42 César Martingil (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass 43 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 44 Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel 45 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 46 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 47 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 48 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 49 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 50 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 51 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 52 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 53 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 54 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 55 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 56 Alejandro Manue Marque Porto (Spa) Sporting-Tavira 57 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 58 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 59 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 60 Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting-Tavira 61 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 62 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 63 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Efapel 64 Fábio Mansilhas (Por) LA.Aluminios 65 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 66 Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 67 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 68 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 69 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 70 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 71 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 72 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 73 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 74 Rafael Lourenço (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass 75 Gustavo Veloso (Por) W52-FC Porto 76 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 77 André Carvalho (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass 78 Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 79 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 80 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto 81 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 82 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 83 Andre Crispim (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass 84 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 85 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 86 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 87 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 88 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 89 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting-Tavira 90 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 91 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 92 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel 93 Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Sporting-Tavira 94 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 95 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 96 Jóni Brandão (Por) Sporting-Tavira 97 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 98 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 99 César Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto 100 Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 101 Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass 102 Jorge Magalhães (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 103 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 104 Hugo Nunes (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 106 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 107 Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass 108 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:24 109 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:40 110 José Fernandes (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:00:42 111 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:45 112 Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 113 Márcio Barbosa (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 114 Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 115 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 116 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:57 117 Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Efapel 118 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 119 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 120 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 121 João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 122 Nuno Meireles (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 123 Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA.Aluminios 0:01:01 124 Luís Afonso (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 125 David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 126 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team 127 Juan Martin (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 128 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 129 Egor Silin (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista 130 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:01:09 131 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) FDJ 132 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 133 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 134 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 135 Joao Rodriguez (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:01:12 136 João Fernandes (Por) LA.Aluminios 137 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:19 138 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 139 António Barbio (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 140 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 141 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 142 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista 143 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 144 Luís Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 145 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 146 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 147 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:57 148 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:00 149 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:02 150 Hugo Sancho (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 0:02:17 151 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:19 152 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 153 Paulo Silva (Por) LA.Aluminios 0:02:21 154 Damien Marques (Fra) Miranda-Mortágua 0:02:23 155 André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 0:02:25 156 Andre Santos (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 157 Leonel Coutinho (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 158 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 159 Francisco Campos (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 160 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 161 Edgar Pinto (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 162 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:29 163 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 164 Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 165 David Ribeiro (Por) LA.Aluminios 0:02:59 166 Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 0:03:40 167 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel 168 Pedro Lopes (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass 169 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:04:24 170 Patrick Videira (Por) LA.Aluminios 0:05:03 171 David Livramento (Por) Sporting-Tavira 172 Nuno Almeida (Por) LA.Aluminios 173 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:40

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 25 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 20 3 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 4 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 13 5 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 6 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 8 7 Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 8 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 9 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 10 Luís Afonso (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 3 11 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 12 David Livramento (Por) Sporting-Tavira 2 13 Luís Mendonça (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 1 14 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joao Rodriguez (Por) W52-FC Porto 7 pts 2 Luís Afonso (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 4 3 Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 4:47:58 2 Xuban Errazquin (Spa) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 3 César Martingil (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass 4 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 Fábio Mansilhas (Por) LA.Aluminios 6 Rafael Lourenço (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass 7 André Carvalho (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass 8 Andre Crispim (Por) Liberty Seguros / Carglass