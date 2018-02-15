Image 1 of 46 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) wins satge 2 at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 46 Greaint Thomas finishes stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 46 UAE team Emirates' Dan Martin (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 46 Michal Kwiatkowski wins stage 2 of Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 46 Michal Kwiatkowski leads Giovanni Visconti (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 46 Scenery along the route of stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 46 Scenery along the route of stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 46 Scenery along the route of stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 46 Louis Meintjes (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 46 Gregory Rast (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 46 Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 46 Scenery along the route of stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 46 The Volta ao Algarve peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 46 Scenery along the route of stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 46 Felix Grossschartner (Bora-hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 46 Tiago Machado (Katusha-Alpecin) takes a drink (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 46 Michal Kwiatkowski wins stage 2 of Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 46 The peloton crosses a bridge during stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 46 Daniel Martin (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 46 Richie Porte competes in stage 2 of Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 46 Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 46 Loic Vliegen (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 46 Scenery along the route of stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 46 Michal Golas (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 46 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 46 Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 46 Lukas Postlberger leads the breakaway during stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 46 Felix Grossschartner (Bora - Hansgrohe) finsihes stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 29 of 46 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) wins satge 2 at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 30 of 46 Bauke Mollema (Trek - Segafredo) was second on stage 2 of Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 31 of 46 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) wins satge 2 at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 32 of 46 Joaquim Silva (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 33 of 46 Michal Kwiatkowski en route to winning stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 34 of 46 Xuban Errazquim (Vito Feirense) shows the results of his efforts on stage 2 ay Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 35 of 46 Scenery along the route of stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 46 The Volta ao Algarve peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 46 Loic Vliegen leads the long line of suffering during stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 46 John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) and Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 46 Riders get low during a descent (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 46 Stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 46 Stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 46 Trek-Segafredo and BMC at the front (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 46 Stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 46 John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) got into the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 46 Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 46 Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) took his first win of the season during stage 2 the Volta ao Algarve after beating a select group of climbers to the top of the 15km climb to Fóia. He jumped through the final bend with a few hundred metres to the finish line to beat Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and teammate Geraint Thomas. Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) was fourth and Jaime Roson (Movistar) fifth.

Thomas now leads the overall classification ahead of Roson, while Kwiatkowski is in third place, Martin in fifth and Mollema sixth, all with the same time.

Team Sky's Kwiatkowski-Thomas duo was always going to be tough to beat, Kwiatkowski winning the overall title in 2014 and Thomas winning in 2015 and 2016.

Cognizant of their rivals' teams, BMC Racing, Trek-Segafredo, and Movistar stayed near the front with their GC men as they approached the final GC-decisive climb. This stage was one of the most important for the week for men like Kwiatkowski, Thomas and Mollema along with former winner Richie Porte (BMC Racing) and Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates).

The peloton charged into the last 15 kilometres to Fóia on a climb that started at a gentle 4.7 per cent, but they sat up slightly and spanned out across the road. The brief moment of reprieve and calculation in the field allowed the last two breakaway riders, Ben King (Dimension Data) and Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), to push their margin back out to 50 seconds.

The grade kicked up to 8 per cent and then 9 per cent at the midway point, between 10 and five kilometres to go. Team Sky used the steeper pitches to pare down the group; only the stronger climbers could hang on. Two of their riders led the charge, while Kwiatkowski and Thomas sat slightly further back.

King and Pöstlberger stood no chance and watched as the Team Sky-led pack caught up to them and then raced on for the stage win and GC placings.

Those left in the bunch didn’t sit back to watch Team Sky take all the glory. Attacks started, and a small group emerged with Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors), Šimon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin), Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Dan Martin. Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) jumped into the mix.

There was no organization, and Kiryienka took advantage and jumped ahead alone. The move shifted the odds of Team Sky winning the stage even more in their favour.

The slope softened to 6 per cent in the final three kilometres to the finish line, which suited Kiryienka, a former time trial world champion (2015). He used his powerful pedalling to increase his lead while the race's best young rider Sam Oomen (Sunweb) and Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) scrambled to close the gap.

Team Sky kept the pace high in what was left of the group, catching the stragglers and then their teammate Kiryienka, as Geraint Thomas set Kwiatkowski up for the win.

How it unfolded

The first tough day of the Portuguese stage race started in Sagres and finished 187.5km later on the ascent to Fóia. Climbs in between were category 4 Monte Ruivo (50.8km), three category 3 climbs, Marmelete (71.2km), Alferce (107km) and Sapeira (123.4km), and then the final category 1 climb to the finish on Fóia. Two intermediate sprints broke up the rolling terrain at Aljezue (63.4km) and Portimao (163.4km)

The first attack happened just 10km into the stage. In the group were King and Pöstlberger, along with Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors), John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo), Marcos Jurado (Efapel), Oscar Pelegri (Rádio Popular-Boavista) and Ricardo Mestre (W52-FC Porto).

The seven men quickly gained 50 seconds, and by the time they reached the 45-kilometre mark they had a seven-minute lead.

King raced to the top of the Monte Ruivo, Marmelete, Alferce and Sapeira, sweeping up the all the top-placed mountain points ahead of the finish. He also took full points at the intermediate sprint in Aljezue.

There were high stakes for the GC contenders with the stage ending on the slopes of Fóia. UAE Team Emirates, working to set up Dan Martin for the finale, took control of the peloton with 30 kilometres to go, bringing the gap down to two and a half minutes, and slashed that in half less than two kilometres later.

As the breakaway approached the base of the last climb, Pöstlberger attacked, and King chased, but the remaining men decided to sit up and wait for the peloton that was a mere 10 seconds behind them.

The two antagonists raced on and pushed their lead back out to 50 seconds on the lower slopes of the final climb. They looked over their shoulders with 10km to go, to see the shadows of the peloton behind, and with that their efforts for the day came to an end.

Slowing down on the other side, they could see the beginning of the Team Sky set-up for Kwiatkowski to win the stage and Thomas to move into the overall lead.

The race continues with a 20.3km rolling time trial on stage 3 in Lagoa, a flatter stage 4 to Tavira, and a decisive stage 5 finale atop Alto do Malhão.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 4:49:51 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 5 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:03 7 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 8 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 9 Vicente Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 10 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 11 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 12 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 13 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 14 Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 17 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:10 18 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 19 César Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:00:15 20 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:18 21 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:00:25 22 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:27 23 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Efapel 0:00:28 24 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:30 25 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 26 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:00:32 27 Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel 0:00:34 28 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 29 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 30 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 31 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:46 32 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel 0:00:48 33 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 34 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:51 35 Alejandro Manue Marque (Spa) Sporting-Tavira 0:00:53 36 Luís Mendonça (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 0:01:00 37 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:03 38 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:42 39 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 40 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 41 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 42 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 43 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 44 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 45 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 46 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 47 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:58 48 Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto 49 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto 50 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 51 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:02:03 52 Jóni Brandão (Por) Sporting-Tavira 0:02:15 54 José Fernandes (Por) W52-FC Porto 55 Edgar Pinto (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 56 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 57 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 58 Egor Silin (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista 59 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 60 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 61 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 62 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:21 63 André Carvalho (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 0:02:36 64 Oscar Hernandez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 0:02:42 65 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:44 66 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:46 67 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:56 68 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:20 69 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 70 Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 71 Hugo Nunes (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:03:47 72 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:03:53 73 David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 74 Xuban Errazquin (Spa) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 75 Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:04:27 76 Andre Crispim (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 77 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:04:33 78 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:41 79 Nuno Almeida (Por) LA.Aluminios 80 Nuno Meireles (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 81 Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting-Tavira 0:05:03 82 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:06 83 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:05:13 84 Hugo Sancho (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 0:05:29 85 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:05:56 86 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting-Tavira 0:06:02 87 Mario Gonzalez (Spa) Sporting-Tavira 88 Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:06:09 89 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 90 Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 91 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 92 João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 93 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 94 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 95 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 96 Luís Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:06:12 97 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:31 98 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:06:45 99 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 100 Jorge Magalhães (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 101 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 102 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 103 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 104 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 105 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:03 106 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:08:40 107 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 108 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 0:09:37 109 Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 110 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:10:29 111 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 112 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 113 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 114 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 115 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 116 Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 117 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 118 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 119 João Fernandes (Por) LA.Aluminios 0:11:06 120 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel 121 Márcio Barbosa (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 0:13:15 122 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:13:27 123 Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 124 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 125 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:38 126 Rafael Lourenço (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 127 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:15:55 128 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:59 129 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 130 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 131 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 132 Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA.Aluminios 133 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 134 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 135 David Ribeiro (Por) LA.Aluminios 136 Fábio Mansilhas (Por) LA.Aluminios 137 Patrick Videira (Por) LA.Aluminios 138 Paulo Silva (Por) LA.Aluminios 139 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 140 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 141 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 142 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 143 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista 144 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 145 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 146 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 147 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 148 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 149 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 150 António Barbio (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 151 Francisco Campos (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 152 David Livramento (Por) Sporting-Tavira 153 João Matias (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 154 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira 155 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 156 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:20 157 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 158 Marcos Jurado (Spa) Efapel 159 Andre Santos (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 160 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto 161 André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 162 César Martingil (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 0:20:07 163 Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 0:20:36 164 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 165 Oscar Pelegri (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:22:10 166 Damien Marques (Fra) Miranda-Mortágua 0:32:44 DNF Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) FDJ DNF Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin DNF Mathias Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Pedro Lopes (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass DNF Leonel Coutinho (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack DNS Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DSQ Juan Martin (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 25 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 20 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 16 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 13 5 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 10 6 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 7 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 6 8 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 5 9 Oscar Pelegri (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 5 10 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 4 11 Vicente Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 2 12 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1 13 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 14 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Monte Ruivo, km. 50.80 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 3 pts 2 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 3 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Marmelete, km. 71.20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 4 pts 2 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 3 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 2

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Alferce, km. 107.00 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 4 pts 2 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 3 3 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2

Mountain 4 (Cat. 3) Sapeira, km. 123.40 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 4 pts 2 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 3 3 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2

Mountain 5 (Cat. 1) Alto Da Foia, km. 187.90 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 10 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 8 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 6 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 4 5 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 2

Sprint 1 - Aljezur # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 3 pts 2 Oscar Pelegri (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 2 3 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Sprint 2 - Portimao # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Pelegri (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 3 pts 2 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 2 3 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quick-Step Floors 14:29:45 2 Team Sky 0:00:13 3 Movistar Team 0:00:25 4 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:48 5 UAE Team Emirates 6 Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:18 7 Efapel 0:01:38 8 Dimension Data 0:02:05 9 BMC Racing Team 0:02:53 10 Trek-Segafredo 0:03:06 11 Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 0:03:33 12 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:34 13 Team Sunweb 0:03:51 14 W52-FC Porto 0:03:59 15 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:04:54 16 Lotto Soudal 0:05:08 17 LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:38 18 Sporting-Tavira 0:07:59 19 Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 0:08:11 20 Radio Popular-Boavista 0:12:05 21 FDJ 0:12:33 22 Miranda-Mortágua 0:12:43 23 Liberty Seguros / Carglass 0:13:00 24 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:57 25 La.Aluminios 0:32:34

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 9:37:49 2 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 6 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:03 7 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 8 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 9 Vicente Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 10 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 11 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 13 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 14 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 16 Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:10 18 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 19 César Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:00:15 20 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:18 21 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Efapel 0:00:28 22 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:30 23 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 24 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:00:32 25 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:34 26 Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel 27 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 28 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:00:48 29 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel 30 Alejandro Manue Marque (Spa) Sporting-Tavira 0:00:53 31 Luís Mendonça (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 0:01:00 32 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:03 33 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:01:26 34 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:28 35 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:31 36 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:42 37 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 38 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 39 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 40 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 41 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 42 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 43 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:58 44 Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto 45 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto 46 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:10 47 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:02:15 48 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 49 Jóni Brandão (Por) Sporting-Tavira 50 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:02:27 51 André Carvalho (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 0:02:36 52 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:44 53 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:46 54 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:56 55 José Fernandes (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:02:57 56 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:00 57 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:03:12 58 Luis Alfonso (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 0:03:16 59 Egor Silin (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista 60 Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:20 61 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 62 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 63 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:03:22 64 Oscar Hernandez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 0:03:27 65 Hugo Nunes (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:03:47 66 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:03:53 67 Xuban Errazquin (Spa) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 68 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:00 69 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:04:07 70 Andre Crispim (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 0:04:27 71 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:04:33 72 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:34 73 Edgar Pinto (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 0:04:40 74 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:04:46 75 David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:04:54 76 Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting-Tavira 0:05:03 77 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:06 78 Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:05:12 79 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:05:13 80 Nuno Meireles (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:05:38 81 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:05:56 82 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting-Tavira 0:06:02 83 Mario Gonzalez (Spa) Sporting-Tavira 84 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:06:09 85 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 86 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 87 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 88 Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 89 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:31 90 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:38 91 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:45 92 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 93 Jorge Magalhães (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 94 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:03 95 João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:07:06 96 Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:07:21 97 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:25 98 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:07:28 99 Luís Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:07:31 100 Hugo Sancho (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 0:07:46 101 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:07:54 102 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:26 103 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:08:40 104 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:14 105 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 106 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 0:09:37 107 Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 108 Nuno Almeida (Por) LA.Aluminios 0:09:44 109 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:29 110 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 111 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 112 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 113 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 114 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 115 Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 116 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:11:48 117 João Fernandes (Por) LA.Aluminios 0:12:18 118 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:29 119 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:13:04 120 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:13:27 121 Rafael Lourenço (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 0:13:38 122 Márcio Barbosa (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 0:14:00 123 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:02 124 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel 0:14:46 125 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:15:46 126 Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:56 127 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:59 128 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 129 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 130 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 131 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 132 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 133 João Matias (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 134 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 135 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 136 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira 137 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 138 Fábio Mansilhas (Por) LA.Aluminios 139 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 140 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 141 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:17:14 142 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:17:56 143 Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA.Aluminios 0:18:00 144 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:08 145 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 146 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 147 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:18 148 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista 149 António Barbio (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 150 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 151 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:18:20 152 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 153 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 154 Marcos Jurado (Spa) Efapel 0:19:17 155 Paulo Silva (Por) LA.Aluminios 0:19:20 156 Francisco Campos (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:19:24 157 David Ribeiro (Por) LA.Aluminios 0:19:58 158 César Martingil (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 0:20:07 159 Andre Santos (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 0:20:45 160 André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 161 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:21:33 162 Patrick Videira (Por) LA.Aluminios 0:22:02 163 David Livramento (Por) Sporting-Tavira 164 Oscar Pelegri (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:22:10 165 Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 0:24:16 166 Damien Marques (Fra) Miranda-Mortágua 0:35:07

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 25 pts 2 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 25 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 20 4 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 20 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 16 6 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 13 8 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 13 9 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 10 10 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 11 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 12 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 8 13 Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 14 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 6 15 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 15 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 10 3 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 9 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 8 5 Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 7 6 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 7 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 6 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 4

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 9:37:55 2 André Carvalho (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 0:02:30 3 José Fernandes (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:02:51 4 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:03:06 5 Hugo Nunes (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:03:41 6 Xuban Errazquin (Spa) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 0:03:47 7 Andre Crispim (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 0:04:21 8 Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:05:06