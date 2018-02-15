Trending

Volta ao Algarve: Kwiatkowski wins stage 2 mountain finish to Foia

Double Sky success as Thomas takes race lead

Image 1 of 46

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) wins satge 2 at Volta ao Algarve

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) wins satge 2 at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 46

Greaint Thomas finishes stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve

Greaint Thomas finishes stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 46

UAE team Emirates' Dan Martin

UAE team Emirates' Dan Martin
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 46

Michal Kwiatkowski wins stage 2 of Volta ao Algarve

Michal Kwiatkowski wins stage 2 of Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 46

Michal Kwiatkowski leads Giovanni Visconti

Michal Kwiatkowski leads Giovanni Visconti
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 46

Scenery along the route of stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve

Scenery along the route of stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 46

Scenery along the route of stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve

Scenery along the route of stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 46

Scenery along the route of stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve

Scenery along the route of stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 46

Louis Meintjes (Dimension Data)

Louis Meintjes (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 46

Gregory Rast

Gregory Rast
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 46

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates)

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 46

Scenery along the route of stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve

Scenery along the route of stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 46

The Volta ao Algarve peloton

The Volta ao Algarve peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 46

Scenery along the route of stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve

Scenery along the route of stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 46

Felix Grossschartner (Bora-hansgrohe)

Felix Grossschartner (Bora-hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 46

Tiago Machado (Katusha-Alpecin) takes a drink

Tiago Machado (Katusha-Alpecin) takes a drink
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 46

Michal Kwiatkowski wins stage 2 of Volta ao Algarve

Michal Kwiatkowski wins stage 2 of Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 46

The peloton crosses a bridge during stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve

The peloton crosses a bridge during stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 46

Daniel Martin (UAE Team Emirates)

Daniel Martin (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 46

Richie Porte competes in stage 2 of Volta ao Algarve

Richie Porte competes in stage 2 of Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 46

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) in the bunch

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 46

Loic Vliegen (BMC Racing)

Loic Vliegen (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 46

Scenery along the route of stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve

Scenery along the route of stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 46

Michal Golas

Michal Golas
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 46

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 46

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors)

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 46

Lukas Postlberger leads the breakaway during stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve

Lukas Postlberger leads the breakaway during stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 46

Felix Grossschartner (Bora - Hansgrohe) finsihes stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve

Felix Grossschartner (Bora - Hansgrohe) finsihes stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 29 of 46

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) wins satge 2 at Volta ao Algarve

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) wins satge 2 at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 30 of 46

Bauke Mollema (Trek - Segafredo) was second on stage 2 of Volta ao Algarve

Bauke Mollema (Trek - Segafredo) was second on stage 2 of Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 31 of 46

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) wins satge 2 at Volta ao Algarve

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) wins satge 2 at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 32 of 46

Joaquim Silva (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)

Joaquim Silva (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 33 of 46

Michal Kwiatkowski en route to winning stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve

Michal Kwiatkowski en route to winning stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 34 of 46

Xuban Errazquim (Vito Feirense) shows the results of his efforts on stage 2 ay Volta ao Algarve

Xuban Errazquim (Vito Feirense) shows the results of his efforts on stage 2 ay Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 35 of 46

Scenery along the route of stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve

Scenery along the route of stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 46

The Volta ao Algarve peloton

The Volta ao Algarve peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 46

Loic Vliegen leads the long line of suffering during stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve

Loic Vliegen leads the long line of suffering during stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 46

John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) and Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe)

John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) and Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 46

Riders get low during a descent

Riders get low during a descent
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 46

Stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve

Stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 46

Stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve

Stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 46

Trek-Segafredo and BMC at the front

Trek-Segafredo and BMC at the front
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 46

Stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve

Stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 46

John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) got into the breakaway

John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) got into the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 46

Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 46

Nelson Oliveira (Movistar)

Nelson Oliveira (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) took his first win of the season during stage 2 the Volta ao Algarve after beating a select group of climbers to the top of the 15km climb to Fóia. He jumped through the final bend with a few hundred metres to the finish line to beat Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and teammate Geraint Thomas. Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) was fourth and Jaime Roson (Movistar) fifth.

Related Articles

Geraint Thomas takes yellow at Volta ao Algarve

King of the hill at Volta ao Algarve

Thomas now leads the overall classification ahead of Roson, while Kwiatkowski is in third place, Martin in fifth and Mollema sixth, all with the same time.

Team Sky's Kwiatkowski-Thomas duo was always going to be tough to beat, Kwiatkowski winning the overall title in 2014 and Thomas winning in 2015 and 2016.

Cognizant of their rivals' teams, BMC Racing, Trek-Segafredo, and Movistar stayed near the front with their GC men as they approached the final GC-decisive climb. This stage was one of the most important for the week for men like Kwiatkowski, Thomas and Mollema along with former winner Richie Porte (BMC Racing) and Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates).

The peloton charged into the last 15 kilometres to Fóia on a climb that started at a gentle 4.7 per cent, but they sat up slightly and spanned out across the road. The brief moment of reprieve and calculation in the field allowed the last two breakaway riders, Ben King (Dimension Data) and Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), to push their margin back out to 50 seconds.

The grade kicked up to 8 per cent and then 9 per cent at the midway point, between 10 and five kilometres to go. Team Sky used the steeper pitches to pare down the group; only the stronger climbers could hang on. Two of their riders led the charge, while Kwiatkowski and Thomas sat slightly further back.

King and Pöstlberger stood no chance and watched as the Team Sky-led pack caught up to them and then raced on for the stage win and GC placings.

Those left in the bunch didn’t sit back to watch Team Sky take all the glory. Attacks started, and a small group emerged with Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors), Šimon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin), Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Dan Martin. Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) jumped into the mix.

There was no organization, and Kiryienka took advantage and jumped ahead alone. The move shifted the odds of Team Sky winning the stage even more in their favour.

The slope softened to 6 per cent in the final three kilometres to the finish line, which suited Kiryienka, a former time trial world champion (2015). He used his powerful pedalling to increase his lead while the race's best young rider Sam Oomen (Sunweb) and Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) scrambled to close the gap.

Team Sky kept the pace high in what was left of the group, catching the stragglers and then their teammate Kiryienka, as Geraint Thomas set Kwiatkowski up for the win.

How it unfolded

The first tough day of the Portuguese stage race started in Sagres and finished 187.5km later on the ascent to Fóia. Climbs in between were category 4 Monte Ruivo (50.8km), three category 3 climbs, Marmelete (71.2km), Alferce (107km) and Sapeira (123.4km), and then the final category 1 climb to the finish on Fóia. Two intermediate sprints broke up the rolling terrain at Aljezue (63.4km) and Portimao (163.4km)

The first attack happened just 10km into the stage. In the group were King and Pöstlberger, along with Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors), John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo), Marcos Jurado (Efapel), Oscar Pelegri (Rádio Popular-Boavista) and Ricardo Mestre (W52-FC Porto).

The seven men quickly gained 50 seconds, and by the time they reached the 45-kilometre mark they had a seven-minute lead.

King raced to the top of the Monte Ruivo, Marmelete, Alferce and Sapeira, sweeping up the all the top-placed mountain points ahead of the finish. He also took full points at the intermediate sprint in Aljezue.

There were high stakes for the GC contenders with the stage ending on the slopes of Fóia. UAE Team Emirates, working to set up Dan Martin for the finale, took control of the peloton with 30 kilometres to go, bringing the gap down to two and a half minutes, and slashed that in half less than two kilometres later.

As the breakaway approached the base of the last climb, Pöstlberger attacked, and King chased, but the remaining men decided to sit up and wait for the peloton that was a mere 10 seconds behind them.

The two antagonists raced on and pushed their lead back out to 50 seconds on the lower slopes of the final climb. They looked over their shoulders with 10km to go, to see the shadows of the peloton behind, and with that their efforts for the day came to an end.

Slowing down on the other side, they could see the beginning of the Team Sky set-up for Kwiatkowski to win the stage and Thomas to move into the overall lead.

The race continues with a 20.3km rolling time trial on stage 3 in Lagoa, a flatter stage 4 to Tavira, and a decisive stage 5 finale atop Alto do Malhão.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky4:49:51
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
4Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
5Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
6Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:03
7Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
8Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
9Vicente Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
10Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
11Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
12Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:06
13Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
14Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
16Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
17Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:00:10
18Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
19César Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto0:00:15
20Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:18
21Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:00:25
22Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:27
23Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Efapel0:00:28
24Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:30
25Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
26Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:00:32
27Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel0:00:34
28Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
29Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
30Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
31Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:46
32Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel0:00:48
33Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
34Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:51
35Alejandro Manue Marque (Spa) Sporting-Tavira0:00:53
36Luís Mendonça (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli0:01:00
37Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:01:03
38Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:42
39Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
40Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
42Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
43Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
44Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
45Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
46Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
47Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:58
48Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto
49Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto
50Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
51Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:02:03
52Jóni Brandão (Por) Sporting-Tavira0:02:15
54José Fernandes (Por) W52-FC Porto
55Edgar Pinto (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
56Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
57Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
58Egor Silin (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista
59Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
60Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
61Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
62Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:21
63André Carvalho (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass0:02:36
64Oscar Hernandez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli0:02:42
65Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:02:44
66Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:02:46
67Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:56
68Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:20
69Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
70Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
71Hugo Nunes (Por) Miranda-Mortágua0:03:47
72Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:03:53
73David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
74Xuban Errazquin (Spa) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
75Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua0:04:27
76Andre Crispim (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
77Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:04:33
78Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:41
79Nuno Almeida (Por) LA.Aluminios
80Nuno Meireles (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
81Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting-Tavira0:05:03
82José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:06
83Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:05:13
84Hugo Sancho (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack0:05:29
85Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:05:56
86Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting-Tavira0:06:02
87Mario Gonzalez (Spa) Sporting-Tavira
88Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto0:06:09
89Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
90Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
91Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
92João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
93Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
94Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
95Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
96Luís Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:06:12
97Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:31
98Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:06:45
99Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
100Jorge Magalhães (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
101Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
102Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
103Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
104Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
105Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:07:03
106Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:08:40
107Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
108Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team0:09:37
109Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
110Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:10:29
111Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
112Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
113Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
114Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
115Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
116Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
117Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
118Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
119João Fernandes (Por) LA.Aluminios0:11:06
120Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
121Márcio Barbosa (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli0:13:15
122Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:13:27
123Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
124Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
125Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:13:38
126Rafael Lourenço (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
127Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:15:55
128John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:16:59
129Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
130Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
131Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
132Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA.Aluminios
133Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
134Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
135David Ribeiro (Por) LA.Aluminios
136Fábio Mansilhas (Por) LA.Aluminios
137Patrick Videira (Por) LA.Aluminios
138Paulo Silva (Por) LA.Aluminios
139Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
140Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
141Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
142Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
143Yury Trofimov (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista
144Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
145Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
146Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
147Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
148Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
149Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
150António Barbio (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
151Francisco Campos (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
152David Livramento (Por) Sporting-Tavira
153João Matias (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
154Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
155Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
156Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:18:20
157Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
158Marcos Jurado (Spa) Efapel
159Andre Santos (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
160Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
161André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
162César Martingil (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass0:20:07
163Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel0:20:36
164Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
165Oscar Pelegri (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista0:22:10
166Damien Marques (Fra) Miranda-Mortágua0:32:44
DNFRamon Sinkeldam (Ned) FDJ
DNFWillie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFMathias Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFPedro Lopes (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
DNFLeonel Coutinho (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
DNSJose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DSQJuan Martin (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky25pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo20
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky16
4Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates13
5Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team10
6Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
7Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors6
8Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data5
9Oscar Pelegri (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista5
10Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors4
11Vicente Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli2
12Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team1
13Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
14Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Monte Ruivo, km. 50.80
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data3pts
2Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
3Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Marmelete, km. 71.20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data4pts
2Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3
3Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto2

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Alferce, km. 107.00
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data4pts
2Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto3
3Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2

Mountain 4 (Cat. 3) Sapeira, km. 123.40
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data4pts
2Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto3
3Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2

Mountain 5 (Cat. 1) Alto Da Foia, km. 187.90
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky10pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo8
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky6
4Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates4
5Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team2

Sprint 1 - Aljezur
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data3pts
2Oscar Pelegri (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista2
3Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Sprint 2 - Portimao
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Pelegri (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista3pts
2Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data2
3Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors14:29:45
2Team Sky0:00:13
3Movistar Team0:00:25
4Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:48
5UAE Team Emirates
6Katusha-Alpecin0:01:18
7Efapel0:01:38
8Dimension Data0:02:05
9BMC Racing Team0:02:53
10Trek-Segafredo0:03:06
11Aviludo-Louletano-Uli0:03:33
12Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:34
13Team Sunweb0:03:51
14W52-FC Porto0:03:59
15Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:54
16Lotto Soudal0:05:08
17LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:38
18Sporting-Tavira0:07:59
19Vito-Feirense-Blackjack0:08:11
20Radio Popular-Boavista0:12:05
21FDJ0:12:33
22Miranda-Mortágua0:12:43
23Liberty Seguros / Carglass0:13:00
24Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:57
25La.Aluminios0:32:34

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky9:37:49
2Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
4Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
6Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:03
7Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
8Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
9Vicente Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
10Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
11Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
12Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:06
13Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
14Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
15Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
16Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
17Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:00:10
18Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
19César Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto0:00:15
20Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:18
21Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Efapel0:00:28
22Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:30
23Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
24Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:00:32
25Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:34
26Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel
27Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
28Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:00:48
29Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel
30Alejandro Manue Marque (Spa) Sporting-Tavira0:00:53
31Luís Mendonça (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli0:01:00
32Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:01:03
33Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:01:26
34Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:28
35Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:01:31
36Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:42
37Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
38Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
39Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
40Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
41Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
43Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:58
44Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto
45Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto
46Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:10
47Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:02:15
48Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
49Jóni Brandão (Por) Sporting-Tavira
50Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:02:27
51André Carvalho (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass0:02:36
52Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:02:44
53Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:02:46
54Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:56
55José Fernandes (Por) W52-FC Porto0:02:57
56Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:00
57Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:03:12
58Luis Alfonso (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack0:03:16
59Egor Silin (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista
60Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:20
61Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
62Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
63Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:03:22
64Oscar Hernandez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli0:03:27
65Hugo Nunes (Por) Miranda-Mortágua0:03:47
66Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:03:53
67Xuban Errazquin (Spa) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
68Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:00
69Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:04:07
70Andre Crispim (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass0:04:27
71Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:04:33
72Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:34
73Edgar Pinto (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack0:04:40
74Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:04:46
75David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:04:54
76Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting-Tavira0:05:03
77José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:06
78Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua0:05:12
79Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:05:13
80Nuno Meireles (Por) Miranda-Mortágua0:05:38
81Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:05:56
82Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting-Tavira0:06:02
83Mario Gonzalez (Spa) Sporting-Tavira
84Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:06:09
85Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
86Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
87Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
88Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
89Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:31
90Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:38
91Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:45
92Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
93Jorge Magalhães (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
94Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:07:03
95João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:07:06
96Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto0:07:21
97Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:25
98Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:07:28
99Luís Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:07:31
100Hugo Sancho (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack0:07:46
101Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:07:54
102Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:26
103Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:08:40
104Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:14
105Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
106Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team0:09:37
107Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
108Nuno Almeida (Por) LA.Aluminios0:09:44
109Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:29
110Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
111Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
112Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
113Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
114Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
115Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
116Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:11:48
117João Fernandes (Por) LA.Aluminios0:12:18
118Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:29
119Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:13:04
120Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:13:27
121Rafael Lourenço (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass0:13:38
122Márcio Barbosa (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli0:14:00
123Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:14:02
124Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel0:14:46
125Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:15:46
126Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:56
127John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:16:59
128Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
129Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
130Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
131Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
132Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
133João Matias (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
134Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
135Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
136Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
137Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
138Fábio Mansilhas (Por) LA.Aluminios
139Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
140Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
141Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:17:14
142Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto0:17:56
143Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA.Aluminios0:18:00
144Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:18:08
145Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
146Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
147Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:18
148Yury Trofimov (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista
149António Barbio (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
150Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
151Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto0:18:20
152Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
153Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
154Marcos Jurado (Spa) Efapel0:19:17
155Paulo Silva (Por) LA.Aluminios0:19:20
156Francisco Campos (Por) Miranda-Mortágua0:19:24
157David Ribeiro (Por) LA.Aluminios0:19:58
158César Martingil (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass0:20:07
159Andre Santos (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack0:20:45
160André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
161Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:21:33
162Patrick Videira (Por) LA.Aluminios0:22:02
163David Livramento (Por) Sporting-Tavira
164Oscar Pelegri (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista0:22:10
165Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel0:24:16
166Damien Marques (Fra) Miranda-Mortágua0:35:07

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky25pts
2Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo25
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo20
4Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ20
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky16
6Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
7Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates13
8Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert13
9Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team10
10Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
11Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
12John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo8
13Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
14Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors6
15Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal6

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data15pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky10
3Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto9
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo8
5Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto7
6Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors7
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky6
8Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates4

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb9:37:55
2André Carvalho (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass0:02:30
3José Fernandes (Por) W52-FC Porto0:02:51
4Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:03:06
5Hugo Nunes (Por) Miranda-Mortágua0:03:41
6Xuban Errazquin (Spa) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack0:03:47
7Andre Crispim (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass0:04:21
8Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua0:05:06

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors28:53:39
2Team Sky0:00:13
3Movistar Team0:00:25
4Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:48
5UAE Team Emirates
6Katusha-Alpecin0:01:18
7Efapel0:01:38
8Dimension Data0:02:05
9BMC Racing Team0:02:53
10Trek-Segafredo0:03:06
11Aviludo-Louletano-Uli0:03:33
12Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:34
13W52-FC Porto0:03:59
14Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:54
15Lotto Soudal0:05:08
16Team Sunweb0:05:57
17LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:38
18Sporting-Tavira0:07:59
19Vito-Feirense-Blackjack0:09:12
20FDJ0:12:33
21Liberty Seguros / Carglass0:13:00
22Miranda-Mortágua0:13:28
23Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:57
24Radio Popular-Boavista0:14:03
25La.Aluminios0:34:47

Latest on Cyclingnews