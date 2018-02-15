Volta ao Algarve: Kwiatkowski wins stage 2 mountain finish to Foia
Double Sky success as Thomas takes race lead
Stage 2: Sagres - Fóia
Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) took his first win of the season during stage 2 the Volta ao Algarve after beating a select group of climbers to the top of the 15km climb to Fóia. He jumped through the final bend with a few hundred metres to the finish line to beat Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and teammate Geraint Thomas. Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) was fourth and Jaime Roson (Movistar) fifth.
Thomas now leads the overall classification ahead of Roson, while Kwiatkowski is in third place, Martin in fifth and Mollema sixth, all with the same time.
Team Sky's Kwiatkowski-Thomas duo was always going to be tough to beat, Kwiatkowski winning the overall title in 2014 and Thomas winning in 2015 and 2016.
Cognizant of their rivals' teams, BMC Racing, Trek-Segafredo, and Movistar stayed near the front with their GC men as they approached the final GC-decisive climb. This stage was one of the most important for the week for men like Kwiatkowski, Thomas and Mollema along with former winner Richie Porte (BMC Racing) and Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates).
The peloton charged into the last 15 kilometres to Fóia on a climb that started at a gentle 4.7 per cent, but they sat up slightly and spanned out across the road. The brief moment of reprieve and calculation in the field allowed the last two breakaway riders, Ben King (Dimension Data) and Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), to push their margin back out to 50 seconds.
The grade kicked up to 8 per cent and then 9 per cent at the midway point, between 10 and five kilometres to go. Team Sky used the steeper pitches to pare down the group; only the stronger climbers could hang on. Two of their riders led the charge, while Kwiatkowski and Thomas sat slightly further back.
King and Pöstlberger stood no chance and watched as the Team Sky-led pack caught up to them and then raced on for the stage win and GC placings.
Those left in the bunch didn’t sit back to watch Team Sky take all the glory. Attacks started, and a small group emerged with Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors), Šimon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin), Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Dan Martin. Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) jumped into the mix.
There was no organization, and Kiryienka took advantage and jumped ahead alone. The move shifted the odds of Team Sky winning the stage even more in their favour.
The slope softened to 6 per cent in the final three kilometres to the finish line, which suited Kiryienka, a former time trial world champion (2015). He used his powerful pedalling to increase his lead while the race's best young rider Sam Oomen (Sunweb) and Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) scrambled to close the gap.
Team Sky kept the pace high in what was left of the group, catching the stragglers and then their teammate Kiryienka, as Geraint Thomas set Kwiatkowski up for the win.
How it unfolded
The first tough day of the Portuguese stage race started in Sagres and finished 187.5km later on the ascent to Fóia. Climbs in between were category 4 Monte Ruivo (50.8km), three category 3 climbs, Marmelete (71.2km), Alferce (107km) and Sapeira (123.4km), and then the final category 1 climb to the finish on Fóia. Two intermediate sprints broke up the rolling terrain at Aljezue (63.4km) and Portimao (163.4km)
The first attack happened just 10km into the stage. In the group were King and Pöstlberger, along with Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors), John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo), Marcos Jurado (Efapel), Oscar Pelegri (Rádio Popular-Boavista) and Ricardo Mestre (W52-FC Porto).
The seven men quickly gained 50 seconds, and by the time they reached the 45-kilometre mark they had a seven-minute lead.
King raced to the top of the Monte Ruivo, Marmelete, Alferce and Sapeira, sweeping up the all the top-placed mountain points ahead of the finish. He also took full points at the intermediate sprint in Aljezue.
There were high stakes for the GC contenders with the stage ending on the slopes of Fóia. UAE Team Emirates, working to set up Dan Martin for the finale, took control of the peloton with 30 kilometres to go, bringing the gap down to two and a half minutes, and slashed that in half less than two kilometres later.
As the breakaway approached the base of the last climb, Pöstlberger attacked, and King chased, but the remaining men decided to sit up and wait for the peloton that was a mere 10 seconds behind them.
The two antagonists raced on and pushed their lead back out to 50 seconds on the lower slopes of the final climb. They looked over their shoulders with 10km to go, to see the shadows of the peloton behind, and with that their efforts for the day came to an end.
Slowing down on the other side, they could see the beginning of the Team Sky set-up for Kwiatkowski to win the stage and Thomas to move into the overall lead.
The race continues with a 20.3km rolling time trial on stage 3 in Lagoa, a flatter stage 4 to Tavira, and a decisive stage 5 finale atop Alto do Malhão.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|4:49:51
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:03
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|Vicente Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|10
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|12
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:06
|13
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|14
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:10
|18
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|César Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:00:15
|20
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:18
|21
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:00:25
|22
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:27
|23
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Efapel
|0:00:28
|24
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:30
|25
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:00:32
|27
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel
|0:00:34
|28
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|29
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|31
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:46
|32
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel
|0:00:48
|33
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|34
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:51
|35
|Alejandro Manue Marque (Spa) Sporting-Tavira
|0:00:53
|36
|Luís Mendonça (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|0:01:00
|37
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:03
|38
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:42
|39
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|40
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|42
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|43
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|44
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|45
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|46
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|47
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:58
|48
|Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|49
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto
|50
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|51
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:02:03
|52
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|0:02:15
|54
|José Fernandes (Por) W52-FC Porto
|55
|Edgar Pinto (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|56
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|57
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|58
|Egor Silin (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista
|59
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|60
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|61
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|62
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:21
|63
|André Carvalho (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|0:02:36
|64
|Oscar Hernandez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|0:02:42
|65
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:44
|66
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:46
|67
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:56
|68
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:20
|69
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|70
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|71
|Hugo Nunes (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:03:47
|72
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:03:53
|73
|David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|74
|Xuban Errazquin (Spa) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|75
|Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:04:27
|76
|Andre Crispim (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|77
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:33
|78
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:41
|79
|Nuno Almeida (Por) LA.Aluminios
|80
|Nuno Meireles (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|81
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting-Tavira
|0:05:03
|82
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:06
|83
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:05:13
|84
|Hugo Sancho (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|0:05:29
|85
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:05:56
|86
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
|0:06:02
|87
|Mario Gonzalez (Spa) Sporting-Tavira
|88
|Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:06:09
|89
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|90
|Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|91
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
|92
|João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|93
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|94
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|95
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|96
|Luís Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:06:12
|97
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:31
|98
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:45
|99
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|100
|Jorge Magalhães (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|101
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|102
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|103
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|104
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|105
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:03
|106
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:08:40
|107
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|108
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|0:09:37
|109
|Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|110
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:10:29
|111
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|112
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|113
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|115
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|116
|Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|117
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|118
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|119
|João Fernandes (Por) LA.Aluminios
|0:11:06
|120
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
|121
|Márcio Barbosa (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|0:13:15
|122
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:13:27
|123
|Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|124
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|125
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:38
|126
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|127
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:15:55
|128
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:59
|129
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|130
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|131
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA.Aluminios
|133
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|134
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|135
|David Ribeiro (Por) LA.Aluminios
|136
|Fábio Mansilhas (Por) LA.Aluminios
|137
|Patrick Videira (Por) LA.Aluminios
|138
|Paulo Silva (Por) LA.Aluminios
|139
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|140
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|141
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|142
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|143
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista
|144
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|145
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|146
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|147
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|148
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|149
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|150
|António Barbio (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|151
|Francisco Campos (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|152
|David Livramento (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|153
|João Matias (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|154
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
|155
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|156
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:20
|157
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|158
|Marcos Jurado (Spa) Efapel
|159
|Andre Santos (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|160
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|161
|André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|162
|César Martingil (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|0:20:07
|163
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|0:20:36
|164
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|165
|Oscar Pelegri (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:22:10
|166
|Damien Marques (Fra) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:32:44
|DNF
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) FDJ
|DNF
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Mathias Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Pedro Lopes (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|DNF
|Leonel Coutinho (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|DNS
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DSQ
|Juan Martin (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|25
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|5
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|6
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|8
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|5
|9
|Oscar Pelegri (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|5
|10
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|11
|Vicente Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|2
|12
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|13
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|14
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|3
|pts
|2
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|3
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|4
|pts
|2
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|3
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|4
|pts
|2
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|3
|3
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|4
|pts
|2
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|3
|3
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|10
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|5
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|3
|pts
|2
|Oscar Pelegri (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|2
|3
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Pelegri (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|3
|pts
|2
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|2
|3
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|14:29:45
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:13
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:48
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:18
|7
|Efapel
|0:01:38
|8
|Dimension Data
|0:02:05
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:53
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:06
|11
|Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|0:03:33
|12
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:34
|13
|Team Sunweb
|0:03:51
|14
|W52-FC Porto
|0:03:59
|15
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:04:54
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:05:08
|17
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:38
|18
|Sporting-Tavira
|0:07:59
|19
|Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|0:08:11
|20
|Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:12:05
|21
|FDJ
|0:12:33
|22
|Miranda-Mortágua
|0:12:43
|23
|Liberty Seguros / Carglass
|0:13:00
|24
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:57
|25
|La.Aluminios
|0:32:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|9:37:49
|2
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:03
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|Vicente Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|10
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|11
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:06
|13
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|14
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|17
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:10
|18
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|César Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:00:15
|20
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:18
|21
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Efapel
|0:00:28
|22
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:30
|23
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|24
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:00:32
|25
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:34
|26
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel
|27
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:00:48
|29
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel
|30
|Alejandro Manue Marque (Spa) Sporting-Tavira
|0:00:53
|31
|Luís Mendonça (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|0:01:00
|32
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:03
|33
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:01:26
|34
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:28
|35
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:31
|36
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:42
|37
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|38
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|39
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|40
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|41
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|43
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:58
|44
|Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|45
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto
|46
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:10
|47
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:02:15
|48
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|49
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|50
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:02:27
|51
|André Carvalho (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|0:02:36
|52
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:44
|53
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:46
|54
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:56
|55
|José Fernandes (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:02:57
|56
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:00
|57
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:03:12
|58
|Luis Alfonso (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|0:03:16
|59
|Egor Silin (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista
|60
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:20
|61
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|63
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:03:22
|64
|Oscar Hernandez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|0:03:27
|65
|Hugo Nunes (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:03:47
|66
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:03:53
|67
|Xuban Errazquin (Spa) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|68
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:00
|69
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:04:07
|70
|Andre Crispim (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|0:04:27
|71
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:33
|72
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:34
|73
|Edgar Pinto (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|0:04:40
|74
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:04:46
|75
|David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:04:54
|76
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting-Tavira
|0:05:03
|77
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:06
|78
|Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:05:12
|79
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:05:13
|80
|Nuno Meireles (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:05:38
|81
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:05:56
|82
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
|0:06:02
|83
|Mario Gonzalez (Spa) Sporting-Tavira
|84
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:06:09
|85
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|86
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|87
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
|88
|Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|89
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:31
|90
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:38
|91
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:45
|92
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Jorge Magalhães (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|94
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:03
|95
|João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:07:06
|96
|Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:07:21
|97
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:25
|98
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:28
|99
|Luís Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:07:31
|100
|Hugo Sancho (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|0:07:46
|101
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:07:54
|102
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:26
|103
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:08:40
|104
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:14
|105
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|106
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|0:09:37
|107
|Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|108
|Nuno Almeida (Por) LA.Aluminios
|0:09:44
|109
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:29
|110
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|111
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|112
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|113
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|115
|Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|116
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:11:48
|117
|João Fernandes (Por) LA.Aluminios
|0:12:18
|118
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:29
|119
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:13:04
|120
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:27
|121
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|0:13:38
|122
|Márcio Barbosa (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|0:14:00
|123
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:02
|124
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
|0:14:46
|125
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:15:46
|126
|Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:56
|127
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:59
|128
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|129
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|130
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|131
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|133
|João Matias (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|134
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|135
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|136
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
|137
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|138
|Fábio Mansilhas (Por) LA.Aluminios
|139
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|140
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|141
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:17:14
|142
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:17:56
|143
|Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA.Aluminios
|0:18:00
|144
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:08
|145
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|146
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|147
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:18
|148
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista
|149
|António Barbio (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|150
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|151
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:18:20
|152
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|153
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|154
|Marcos Jurado (Spa) Efapel
|0:19:17
|155
|Paulo Silva (Por) LA.Aluminios
|0:19:20
|156
|Francisco Campos (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:19:24
|157
|David Ribeiro (Por) LA.Aluminios
|0:19:58
|158
|César Martingil (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|0:20:07
|159
|Andre Santos (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|0:20:45
|160
|André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|161
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:21:33
|162
|Patrick Videira (Por) LA.Aluminios
|0:22:02
|163
|David Livramento (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|164
|Oscar Pelegri (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:22:10
|165
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|0:24:16
|166
|Damien Marques (Fra) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:35:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|25
|pts
|2
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|25
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|4
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|20
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|6
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|8
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|13
|9
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|10
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|11
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|12
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|13
|Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|14
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|15
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|15
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|10
|3
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|9
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|5
|Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|7
|6
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|9:37:55
|2
|André Carvalho (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|0:02:30
|3
|José Fernandes (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:02:51
|4
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:03:06
|5
|Hugo Nunes (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:03:41
|6
|Xuban Errazquin (Spa) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|0:03:47
|7
|Andre Crispim (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|0:04:21
|8
|Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:05:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|28:53:39
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:13
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:48
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:18
|7
|Efapel
|0:01:38
|8
|Dimension Data
|0:02:05
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:53
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:06
|11
|Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|0:03:33
|12
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:34
|13
|W52-FC Porto
|0:03:59
|14
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:04:54
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:05:08
|16
|Team Sunweb
|0:05:57
|17
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:38
|18
|Sporting-Tavira
|0:07:59
|19
|Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|0:09:12
|20
|FDJ
|0:12:33
|21
|Liberty Seguros / Carglass
|0:13:00
|22
|Miranda-Mortágua
|0:13:28
|23
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:57
|24
|Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:14:03
|25
|La.Aluminios
|0:34:47
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy