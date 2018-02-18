Trending

Volta ao Algarve: Kwiatkowski wins the overall

Team Sky rider takes the final stage win in Malhão

Image 1 of 48

Michal Kwiatkowski wins the final stage and the overall at Volta ao Algarve

Michal Kwiatkowski wins the final stage and the overall at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 48

jersey winner at the Volta ao Algarve

jersey winner at the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 48

Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data)

Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 48

Quick-Step's Philippe Gilbert

Quick-Step's Philippe Gilbert
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 48

Quick-Step's Zdenek Stybar

Quick-Step's Zdenek Stybar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 48

Michal Kwiatkowski wins the final stage and the overall at Volta ao Algarve

Michal Kwiatkowski wins the final stage and the overall at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 48

Zdenek Stybar on the move late in stage 5 at Volta ao Algarve

Zdenek Stybar on the move late in stage 5 at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 48

Tony Martin and Michal Kwiatkowski in the bunch at Algarve

Tony Martin and Michal Kwiatkowski in the bunch at Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 48

Johann Van Zyl on the attack at Volta ao Algarve

Johann Van Zyl on the attack at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 48

BMC's Jurgen Roelandts attacks during stage 5 at Volta ao Algarve

BMC's Jurgen Roelandts attacks during stage 5 at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 48

BMC's Jurgen Roelandts attacks during stage 5 at Volta ao Algarve

BMC's Jurgen Roelandts attacks during stage 5 at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 48

Ruben Guerreiro (Trek-Segafredo)

Ruben Guerreiro (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 48

Dimitri Claeys (Cofidis)

Dimitri Claeys (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 48

Geraint Thomas congratulates Michal Kwiatkowski after stage 5 at Volta ao Algarve

Geraint Thomas congratulates Michal Kwiatkowski after stage 5 at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 48

Michal Kwiatkowski celebrates winning the 2018 Volta ao Algarve

Michal Kwiatkowski celebrates winning the 2018 Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 48

Ruben Guerreiro (Trek-Segafredo)

Ruben Guerreiro (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 48

Bora-Hansgrohe's Lukas Postlberger

Bora-Hansgrohe's Lukas Postlberger
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 48

FDJ's Arnaud Demare

FDJ's Arnaud Demare
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 48

Michal Kwiatkowski on the final podium at Volta ao Algarve

Michal Kwiatkowski on the final podium at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 48

Michal Kwiatkowski looks back as he rides alone to the finish of stage 5 at Volta ao Algarve

Michal Kwiatkowski looks back as he rides alone to the finish of stage 5 at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 48

Michal Kwiatkowski rides alone to the finish of stage 5 at Volta ao Algarve

Michal Kwiatkowski rides alone to the finish of stage 5 at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 48

Zdenek Stybar attacks late in the day on stage 5 at Volta ao Algarve

Zdenek Stybar attacks late in the day on stage 5 at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 48

Geraint Thomas hugs Michal Kwiatkowski after stage 5 at Volta ao Algarve

Geraint Thomas hugs Michal Kwiatkowski after stage 5 at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 48

BMC's Jurgen Roelandts attacks during stage 5 at Volta ao Algarve

BMC's Jurgen Roelandts attacks during stage 5 at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 48

Trek-Segafredo's Ruben Guerreiro attacks late in stage 5 at Volta ao Algarve

Trek-Segafredo's Ruben Guerreiro attacks late in stage 5 at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 48

Michal Kwiatkowski rides alone to the finish of stage 5 at Volta ao Algarve

Michal Kwiatkowski rides alone to the finish of stage 5 at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 48

Team Sky line up in front of race leader Geraint Thomas

Team Sky line up in front of race leader Geraint Thomas
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 48

Quick-Step's Philippe Gilbert

Quick-Step's Philippe Gilbert
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 48

Quick-Step's Philippe Gilbert and BMC's Stefan Kung

Quick-Step's Philippe Gilbert and BMC's Stefan Kung
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 48

The Algarve peloton in action during stage 5

The Algarve peloton in action during stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 48

The Algarve peloton in action during stage 5

The Algarve peloton in action during stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 48

The Algarve peloton in action during stage 5

The Algarve peloton in action during stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 48

The Algarve peloton in action during stage 5

The Algarve peloton in action during stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 48

Trek-Segafredo's Ruben Guerreiro attacks late in stage 5 at Volta ao Algarve

Trek-Segafredo's Ruben Guerreiro attacks late in stage 5 at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 48

Trek-Segafredo's Ruben Guerreiro attacks late in stage 5 at Volta ao Algarve

Trek-Segafredo's Ruben Guerreiro attacks late in stage 5 at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 48

Dimitri Claeys and Jelle Wallays try their luck near the end of stage 5 at Volta ao Algarve

Dimitri Claeys and Jelle Wallays try their luck near the end of stage 5 at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 48

Jelle Wallays attacks near the end of stage 5 at Volta ao Algarve

Jelle Wallays attacks near the end of stage 5 at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 48

Quick-Step's Philippe Gilbert and BMC's Stefan Kung

Quick-Step's Philippe Gilbert and BMC's Stefan Kung
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 48

Jelle Wallays attacks near the end of stage 5 at Volta ao Algarve

Jelle Wallays attacks near the end of stage 5 at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 48

Wanty-Groupe Gobert's Timothy Dupont and Dion Smith

Wanty-Groupe Gobert's Timothy Dupont and Dion Smith
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 48

Michal Kwiatkowski wins the final stage and the overall at Volta ao Algarve

Michal Kwiatkowski wins the final stage and the overall at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 48

Zdenek Stybar leads the late breakaway

Zdenek Stybar leads the late breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 48

Michal Kwiatkowski wins the final stage and the overall at Volta ao Algarve

Michal Kwiatkowski wins the final stage and the overall at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 48

Geraint Thomas, in yellow, starts the final stage at Volta ao Algarve

Geraint Thomas, in yellow, starts the final stage at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 45 of 48

The Algarve peloton rolls out for the final stage

The Algarve peloton rolls out for the final stage
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 46 of 48

LottoNL-Jumbo's Dylan Groenewegen

LottoNL-Jumbo's Dylan Groenewegen
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 47 of 48

BMC Racing's Richie Porte

BMC Racing's Richie Porte
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 48 of 48

Trek-Segafredo's John Degenkolb

Trek-Segafredo's John Degenkolb
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Michał Kwiatwkowski (Team Sky) took victory on the final stage of the Volta ao Algarve, sealing the general classification at the same time. Ruben Guerreiro (Trek-Segafredo) and Serge Pauwels (Team Dimension Data) completed the podium on the tough hilltop finish at Malhão.

The trio had made the day's early break, and with Kwiatkowski the only man in GC contention out front, the Pole comfortably sealed the overall win - repeating his 2014 feat. What remained of the Sky-controlled peloton crossed the line almost two minutes later, having never looked like catching the break.

The British team clearly had a gameplan, with Kwiatkowski biding his time until the final climb of the day before making his move. Attacks came and went throughout the day, but Kwiatkowski was patient before showing his strength with 2km left to run, simply leaving the rest of the break behind as he rode solo to the finish.

How it unfolded

At 173km, the final stage was the shortest of the race, but by no means the easiest with five categorised climbs along the route. One - the cat three Picota at 63km - came in the first half of the stage.

There were two additional third category climbs - Alto de Ameixieira at 99.6km, and Vermelhos at 153km. Either side of Vermelhos came two ascents of Malhão - one at 132.6km, and once at the finish. The climb, 3km long, topped out at a touch over 10 per cent. Two intermediate sprints were at 16.8km and 127.6km.

After 15km a large group of 31 riders broke away. Notable names included Tony Martin (Katusha), Philippe Gilbert, Zdeněk Štybar (both Quick-Step Floors), Kwiatkowski (the best-placed GC rider in the group at 19 seconds down) and Arnaud Démare (FDJ).

The attacks started 90km into the stage, with Jürgen Roelandts (BMC) and Ruben Guerreiro (Trek-Segafredo) among those attempting to strike out. Things were soon back together though, with the real action saved until the first ascent of Malhão.

There, some 40km from the finish, the lead group was shattered as Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) struck out alone. He quickly put 30 seconds into a small chase group, and a minute in the remainder of the break.

Pöstlberger was out on his own until Štybar joined him on the Vermelhos climb, 20km from the line. The break lay 30 seconds further back, while the Team Sky- and BMC-led peloton were three minutes further back.

Štybar left his companion behind on a sharp unclassified climb with 11km to go, his advantage over the chasers up to 45 seconds as he reached the bottom of the race's concluding climb. With 2km to go, Kwiatkowski followed Davide Cimolai's (FDJ) early attack, launching himself away from the group and up to Štybar.

The Pole soon passed his ex-teammate, riding unchallenged over the final 1,500 metres to the stage and overall victory.

Further back, Pauwels led the charge, taking Guerreiro and Stefan Küng (BMC) with him. After a tactically smart ride up the climb, Guerreiro made his move with 500 metres remaining, sealing second place ahead of Pauwels.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky4:18:02
2Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:00:04
3Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:00:08
4Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:13
5Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:15
6Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:17
7Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
8Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:23
9Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:00:29
10Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:35
11Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:39
12Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:43
13Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:00:48
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:54
15Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:31
16Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:36
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:40
18Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:42
19Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto
20Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:01:45
21Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:47
22Vicente Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli0:01:50
23Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
24Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
25Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
26Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
27Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
28Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:54
29Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:02:00
30Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:02
31Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
32Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
33Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:05
34Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:09
35Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:02:11
36Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:02:14
37Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:18
38César Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto0:02:19
39Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:22
40Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel
41Luís Mendonça (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
42Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Efapel0:02:31
43Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
44Alejandro Manue Marque (Spa) Sporting-Tavira0:02:35
45Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto0:02:38
46Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
47Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel
48Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:41
49Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
50Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:44
51Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52Edgar Pinto (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack0:02:49
53Luís Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
54Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:02:53
55Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto0:02:57
56Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
57Oscar Hernandez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
58Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto0:03:01
59Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:03:11
60André Carvalho (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass0:03:15
61Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting-Tavira
62Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:20
63Jóni Brandão (Por) Sporting-Tavira0:03:28
64Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:03:39
65Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:03:52
66Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:20
67Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
68Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel0:04:32
69Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
70José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
71Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:04:37
72Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:01
73Andre Crispim (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass0:05:02
74Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:10
75Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:05:14
76Luis Alfonso (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
77Egor Silin (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista0:05:16
78Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
79Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:33
80Nuno Almeida (Por) LA.Aluminios0:05:36
81Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:05:41
82Hugo Nunes (Por) Miranda-Mortágua0:05:44
83Xuban Errazquin (Spa) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
84Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:06:07
85Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:08
86Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:21
87Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
88Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
89Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:06:26
90Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass0:06:30
91Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:36
92David Livramento (Por) Sporting-Tavira
93Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:05
94Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:49
95Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
96Hugo Sancho (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack0:08:37
97Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA.Aluminios
98Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
99Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:08:39
100Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
101David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
102Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
103Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
104Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:09:01
105Jorge Magalhães (Por) Miranda-Mortágua0:09:06
106Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
107Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:09:24
108Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
109Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
110Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
111Mario Gonzalez (Spa) Sporting-Tavira
112Francisco Campos (Por) Miranda-Mortágua0:09:45
113António Barbio (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
114Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
115Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
116Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:00
117Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:10:08
118John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
119Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
120Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:29
121Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
122Yury Trofimov (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista
123Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
124Oscar Pelegri (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
125Patrick Videira (Por) LA.Aluminios0:13:21
126Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:13:29
127Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:14:08
128Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
129Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
130Fábio Mansilhas (Por) LA.Aluminios0:15:36
131Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:32
132Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel0:16:57
133Nuno Meireles (Por) Miranda-Mortágua0:17:33
134Márcio Barbosa (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
135Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:22
136Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
137Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:25
138César Martingil (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass0:18:43
139Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel
140Rafael Lourenço (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass0:19:02
141Marcos Jurado (Spa) Efapel0:20:06
142João Fernandes (Por) LA.Aluminios0:20:07
143Paulo Silva (Por) LA.Aluminios
144Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
145Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
146André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli0:20:15
DNFNuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
DNFIgor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
DNFBram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFHugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFYoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNFGuillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNFPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNFDamien Marques (Fra) Miranda-Mortágua
DNFDomingos Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
DNFJoão Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
DNFJoão Matias (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
DNSJasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
DNSRafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
DNSMatthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
DNSAnthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNSJosé Fernandes (Por) W52-FC Porto

KOM 1 - 63km - Cat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data4pts
2Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2

KOM 2 - 99.6km - Cat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team4pts
2Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data3
3Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2

KOM 3 - 132.6km - Cat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6pts
2Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data4
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky3
4Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb2

KOM 4 - 153.km - Cat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors4pts
2Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe3
3Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2

KOM 5 - 173.5km - Cat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky6pts
2Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo4
3Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data3
4Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team2

Sprint 1 - 16.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors3pts
2Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
3Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky1

Sprint 2 - 127.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe3pts
2Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2
3Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Stage Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky25pts
2Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo20
3Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team16
4Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data16
5Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe10
6Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert8
7Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb6
8Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
9Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe3
10Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors3
11Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates2
12Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2
13Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
14Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caja Rural - Seguros RGA12:57:02
2Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:18
3BMC Racing Team0:00:35
4Quick - Step Floors0:00:36
5Bora - Hansgrohe0:00:56
6Team Sky0:01:05
7Team Dimension Data0:01:19
8UAE Team Emirates0:01:32
9Team Sunweb0:02:08
10Team Katusha Alpecin0:02:46
11W52-FC Porto0:03:43
12Aviludo - Louletano - Uli0:04:13
13Efapel0:04:35
14Trek - Segafredo0:05:09
15Movistar Team0:05:14
16Sporting - Tavira0:06:22
17Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:10:17
18Vito - Feirense - Blackjack0:10:51
19Lotto Soudal0:11:10
20Liberty Seguros - Carglass0:11:51
21Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:57
22Radio Popular - Boavista0:13:48
23Miranda - Mortágua0:17:10
24FDJ0:18:23
25LA.Aluminios0:24:38

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky18:54:11
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:01:31
3Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:16
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:02:22
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:02:33
6Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:49
7Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:02:50
8Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
9Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:51
10Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:02:54
11Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:12
12Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:21
13Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:03:24
14Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:03:29
15Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:03:31
16Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:03:38
17Vicente Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli0:03:47
18Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:48
19Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:52
20Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:03:54
21Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:57
22Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:58
23Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:07
24Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:04:18
25Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:22
26Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:25
27Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:28
28Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:54
29Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:04:57
30Alejandro Manue Marque (Spa) Sporting-Tavira0:05:02
31Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:05:04
32César Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto0:05:16
33Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:18
34Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
35Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel0:05:30
36Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto0:05:51
37Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel0:06:15
38Luís Mendonça (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
39Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:06:18
40Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:35
41Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:06:40
42Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:06:41
43Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:06:50
44Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:55
45Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:12
46Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Efapel0:07:33
47Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:07:34
48Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:46
49Jóni Brandão (Por) Sporting-Tavira0:08:13
50Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto0:08:45
51André Carvalho (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass0:09:03
52Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:42
53Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:09:48
54Oscar Hernandez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli0:09:55
55Edgar Pinto (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack0:10:02
56Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:10:26
57José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:28
58Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:42
59Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting-Tavira0:10:53
60Egor Silin (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista0:11:09
61Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:11:16
62Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:07
63Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:21
64Andre Crispim (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
65Luis Alfonso (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack0:12:23
66Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:38
67Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:13:38
68Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel0:13:49
69Xuban Errazquin (Spa) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack0:13:57
70Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:14:04
71Hugo Nunes (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
72Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:14:05
73Luís Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:14:30
74Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto0:14:40
75Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:14:52
76Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:15:26
77Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua0:15:31
78Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:15:58
79Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:01
80Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:16:26
81Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:16:31
82Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:16:53
83Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:54
84Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:17:03
85David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:17:36
86Mario Gonzalez (Spa) Sporting-Tavira0:17:41
87Nuno Almeida (Por) LA.Aluminios0:18:29
88Jorge Magalhães (Por) Miranda-Mortágua0:18:50
89Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:19:04
90Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:09
91Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:19:21
92Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass0:19:25
93Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:19:29
94Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:19:32
95Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:19:40
96Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass0:19:53
97Hugo Sancho (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack0:20:57
98Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:21:56
99Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:21:59
100Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:22:11
101Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:38
102Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:23:48
103Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto0:23:49
104Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:24:04
105Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ0:24:09
106Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:24:17
107Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:24:19
108Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:24:56
109Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:25:49
110Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:26:18
111Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:26:25
112Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:26:43
113Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:26:53
114Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:27:05
115Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:27:33
116Nuno Meireles (Por) Miranda-Mortágua0:28:05
117Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:28:09
118John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:28:55
119Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA.Aluminios0:30:27
120Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:31:08
121António Barbio (Por) Miranda-Mortágua0:31:14
122Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:31:56
123David Livramento (Por) Sporting-Tavira0:32:27
124Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:32:50
125Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:33:06
126Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:33:08
127Francisco Campos (Por) Miranda-Mortágua0:33:13
128Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira0:33:26
129Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli0:35:26
130Yury Trofimov (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista0:35:33
131Márcio Barbosa (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli0:36:00
132Fábio Mansilhas (Por) LA.Aluminios0:36:16
133Rafael Lourenço (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass0:37:12
134João Fernandes (Por) LA.Aluminios0:37:59
135Oscar Pelegri (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista0:38:38
136Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:38:47
137Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe0:38:57
138Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:39:13
139Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto0:40:44
140César Martingil (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass0:42:20
141Patrick Videira (Por) LA.Aluminios0:42:51
142Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel0:43:19
143Marcos Jurado (Spa) Efapel0:44:01
144Paulo Silva (Por) LA.Aluminios0:45:09
145André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli0:46:40
146Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel0:49:22

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky51pts
2Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo50
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo24
4Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe24
5Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert21
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo20
7Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo20
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ20
9Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team20
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky16
11Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data16
12Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team16
13Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates13
14Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors13
15Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team10

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data21pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky19
3Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe11
4Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto11
5Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data11
6Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto9
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo8
8Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors7

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb18:57:35
2André Carvalho (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass0:05:39
3Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:07:02
4Andre Crispim (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass0:08:57
5Xuban Errazquin (Spa) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack0:10:33
6Hugo Nunes (Por) Miranda-Mortágua0:10:40
7Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:10:41
8Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua0:12:07

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky56:47:11
2Quick - Step Floors0:01:24
3BMC Racing Team0:03:20
4Bora - Hansgrohe0:03:43
5Team Katusha Alpecin0:04:34
6UAE Team Emirates0:04:55
7Movistar Team0:06:04
8Team Dimension Data0:06:19
9Team Sunweb0:08:35
10Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:08:44
11Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:08
12Trek - Segafredo0:10:03
13W52-FC Porto0:13:05
14Efapel0:13:14
15Aviludo - Louletano - Uli0:14:34
16Sporting - Tavira0:18:28
17Lotto Soudal0:19:33
18Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:22:25
19Vito - Feirense - Blackja0:28:13
20Liberty Seguros - Carglas0:31:51
21Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:33:09
22Radio Popular - Boavista0:33:59
23FDJ0:36:26
24Miranda - Mortágua0:39:22
25LA.Aluminios1:08:35

