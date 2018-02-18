Volta ao Algarve: Kwiatkowski wins the overall
Team Sky rider takes the final stage win in Malhão
Stage 5: Faro - Malhão
Michał Kwiatwkowski (Team Sky) took victory on the final stage of the Volta ao Algarve, sealing the general classification at the same time. Ruben Guerreiro (Trek-Segafredo) and Serge Pauwels (Team Dimension Data) completed the podium on the tough hilltop finish at Malhão.
The trio had made the day's early break, and with Kwiatkowski the only man in GC contention out front, the Pole comfortably sealed the overall win - repeating his 2014 feat. What remained of the Sky-controlled peloton crossed the line almost two minutes later, having never looked like catching the break.
The British team clearly had a gameplan, with Kwiatkowski biding his time until the final climb of the day before making his move. Attacks came and went throughout the day, but Kwiatkowski was patient before showing his strength with 2km left to run, simply leaving the rest of the break behind as he rode solo to the finish.
How it unfolded
At 173km, the final stage was the shortest of the race, but by no means the easiest with five categorised climbs along the route. One - the cat three Picota at 63km - came in the first half of the stage.
There were two additional third category climbs - Alto de Ameixieira at 99.6km, and Vermelhos at 153km. Either side of Vermelhos came two ascents of Malhão - one at 132.6km, and once at the finish. The climb, 3km long, topped out at a touch over 10 per cent. Two intermediate sprints were at 16.8km and 127.6km.
After 15km a large group of 31 riders broke away. Notable names included Tony Martin (Katusha), Philippe Gilbert, Zdeněk Štybar (both Quick-Step Floors), Kwiatkowski (the best-placed GC rider in the group at 19 seconds down) and Arnaud Démare (FDJ).
The attacks started 90km into the stage, with Jürgen Roelandts (BMC) and Ruben Guerreiro (Trek-Segafredo) among those attempting to strike out. Things were soon back together though, with the real action saved until the first ascent of Malhão.
There, some 40km from the finish, the lead group was shattered as Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) struck out alone. He quickly put 30 seconds into a small chase group, and a minute in the remainder of the break.
Pöstlberger was out on his own until Štybar joined him on the Vermelhos climb, 20km from the line. The break lay 30 seconds further back, while the Team Sky- and BMC-led peloton were three minutes further back.
Štybar left his companion behind on a sharp unclassified climb with 11km to go, his advantage over the chasers up to 45 seconds as he reached the bottom of the race's concluding climb. With 2km to go, Kwiatkowski followed Davide Cimolai's (FDJ) early attack, launching himself away from the group and up to Štybar.
The Pole soon passed his ex-teammate, riding unchallenged over the final 1,500 metres to the stage and overall victory.
Further back, Pauwels led the charge, taking Guerreiro and Stefan Küng (BMC) with him. After a tactically smart ride up the climb, Guerreiro made his move with 500 metres remaining, sealing second place ahead of Pauwels.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|4:18:02
|2
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:04
|3
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:00:08
|4
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:13
|5
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:15
|6
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:17
|7
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|8
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:23
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:29
|10
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:35
|11
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:39
|12
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:43
|13
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:48
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:54
|15
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:31
|16
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:36
|17
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:40
|18
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:42
|19
|Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|20
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:45
|21
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:47
|22
|Vicente Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|0:01:50
|23
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|24
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|26
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:54
|29
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:00
|30
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:02
|31
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|32
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|33
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:05
|34
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:09
|35
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:02:11
|36
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:14
|37
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:18
|38
|César Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:02:19
|39
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:22
|40
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel
|41
|Luís Mendonça (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|42
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Efapel
|0:02:31
|43
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|44
|Alejandro Manue Marque (Spa) Sporting-Tavira
|0:02:35
|45
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:02:38
|46
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel
|48
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:41
|49
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|50
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:44
|51
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Edgar Pinto (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|0:02:49
|53
|Luís Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|54
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:02:53
|55
|Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:02:57
|56
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|57
|Oscar Hernandez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|58
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:03:01
|59
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:03:11
|60
|André Carvalho (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|0:03:15
|61
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting-Tavira
|62
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:20
|63
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|0:03:28
|64
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:03:39
|65
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:03:52
|66
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:20
|67
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|68
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
|0:04:32
|69
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|70
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|71
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:37
|72
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:01
|73
|Andre Crispim (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|0:05:02
|74
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:10
|75
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:14
|76
|Luis Alfonso (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|77
|Egor Silin (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:05:16
|78
|Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|79
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:33
|80
|Nuno Almeida (Por) LA.Aluminios
|0:05:36
|81
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:41
|82
|Hugo Nunes (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:05:44
|83
|Xuban Errazquin (Spa) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|84
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:06:07
|85
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:08
|86
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:21
|87
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|88
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|89
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:06:26
|90
|Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|0:06:30
|91
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:36
|92
|David Livramento (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|93
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:05
|94
|Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:49
|95
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|96
|Hugo Sancho (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|0:08:37
|97
|Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA.Aluminios
|98
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|99
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:08:39
|100
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|101
|David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|102
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|103
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|104
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:01
|105
|Jorge Magalhães (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:09:06
|106
|Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|107
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:24
|108
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|109
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|110
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|111
|Mario Gonzalez (Spa) Sporting-Tavira
|112
|Francisco Campos (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:09:45
|113
|António Barbio (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|114
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|115
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|116
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:00
|117
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:08
|118
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|119
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|120
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:29
|121
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|122
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista
|123
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|124
|Oscar Pelegri (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|125
|Patrick Videira (Por) LA.Aluminios
|0:13:21
|126
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:13:29
|127
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:08
|128
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
|129
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|130
|Fábio Mansilhas (Por) LA.Aluminios
|0:15:36
|131
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:32
|132
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
|0:16:57
|133
|Nuno Meireles (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:17:33
|134
|Márcio Barbosa (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|135
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:22
|136
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|137
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:25
|138
|César Martingil (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|0:18:43
|139
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|140
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|0:19:02
|141
|Marcos Jurado (Spa) Efapel
|0:20:06
|142
|João Fernandes (Por) LA.Aluminios
|0:20:07
|143
|Paulo Silva (Por) LA.Aluminios
|144
|Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|145
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|146
|André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|0:20:15
|DNF
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Damien Marques (Fra) Miranda-Mortágua
|DNF
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|DNF
|João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|DNF
|João Matias (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|DNS
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|DNS
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNS
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|DNS
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNS
|José Fernandes (Por) W52-FC Porto
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|4
|pts
|2
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|3
|3
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|pts
|2
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|4
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|3
|4
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|pts
|2
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|6
|pts
|2
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|3
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|3
|4
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|pts
|2
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|pts
|2
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|3
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|25
|pts
|2
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|3
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|4
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|16
|5
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|6
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|8
|7
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|6
|8
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|9
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|10
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|11
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|12
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|13
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|14
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12:57:02
|2
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:18
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:35
|4
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:00:36
|5
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:00:56
|6
|Team Sky
|0:01:05
|7
|Team Dimension Data
|0:01:19
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:32
|9
|Team Sunweb
|0:02:08
|10
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:02:46
|11
|W52-FC Porto
|0:03:43
|12
|Aviludo - Louletano - Uli
|0:04:13
|13
|Efapel
|0:04:35
|14
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:05:09
|15
|Movistar Team
|0:05:14
|16
|Sporting - Tavira
|0:06:22
|17
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:10:17
|18
|Vito - Feirense - Blackjack
|0:10:51
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|0:11:10
|20
|Liberty Seguros - Carglass
|0:11:51
|21
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:57
|22
|Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:13:48
|23
|Miranda - Mortágua
|0:17:10
|24
|FDJ
|0:18:23
|25
|LA.Aluminios
|0:24:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|18:54:11
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:31
|3
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:16
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:22
|5
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:33
|6
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:49
|7
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:50
|8
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|9
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:51
|10
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:02:54
|11
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:12
|12
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:21
|13
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:03:24
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:29
|15
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:31
|16
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:38
|17
|Vicente Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|0:03:47
|18
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:48
|19
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:52
|20
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:54
|21
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:57
|22
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:58
|23
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:04:07
|24
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:18
|25
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:22
|26
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:25
|27
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:28
|28
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:54
|29
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:04:57
|30
|Alejandro Manue Marque (Spa) Sporting-Tavira
|0:05:02
|31
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:05:04
|32
|César Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:05:16
|33
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:18
|34
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel
|0:05:30
|36
|Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|0:05:51
|37
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel
|0:06:15
|38
|Luís Mendonça (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|39
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:06:18
|40
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:35
|41
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:40
|42
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:41
|43
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:06:50
|44
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:55
|45
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:12
|46
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Efapel
|0:07:33
|47
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:07:34
|48
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:46
|49
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|0:08:13
|50
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:08:45
|51
|André Carvalho (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|0:09:03
|52
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:42
|53
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:09:48
|54
|Oscar Hernandez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|0:09:55
|55
|Edgar Pinto (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|0:10:02
|56
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:10:26
|57
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:28
|58
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:42
|59
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting-Tavira
|0:10:53
|60
|Egor Silin (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:11:09
|61
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:16
|62
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:07
|63
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:21
|64
|Andre Crispim (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|65
|Luis Alfonso (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|0:12:23
|66
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:38
|67
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:13:38
|68
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
|0:13:49
|69
|Xuban Errazquin (Spa) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|0:13:57
|70
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:04
|71
|Hugo Nunes (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|72
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:14:05
|73
|Luís Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:14:30
|74
|Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:14:40
|75
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:14:52
|76
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:15:26
|77
|Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:15:31
|78
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:15:58
|79
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:01
|80
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:16:26
|81
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:16:31
|82
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:16:53
|83
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:54
|84
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:03
|85
|David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:17:36
|86
|Mario Gonzalez (Spa) Sporting-Tavira
|0:17:41
|87
|Nuno Almeida (Por) LA.Aluminios
|0:18:29
|88
|Jorge Magalhães (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:18:50
|89
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:19:04
|90
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:09
|91
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:21
|92
|Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|0:19:25
|93
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:19:29
|94
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:19:32
|95
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:19:40
|96
|Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|0:19:53
|97
|Hugo Sancho (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|0:20:57
|98
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:21:56
|99
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:59
|100
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:11
|101
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:38
|102
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:23:48
|103
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:23:49
|104
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:24:04
|105
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|0:24:09
|106
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:24:17
|107
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:24:19
|108
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:56
|109
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:25:49
|110
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:26:18
|111
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:26:25
|112
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:26:43
|113
|Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:26:53
|114
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:27:05
|115
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:27:33
|116
|Nuno Meireles (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:28:05
|117
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:09
|118
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:55
|119
|Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA.Aluminios
|0:30:27
|120
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:31:08
|121
|António Barbio (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:31:14
|122
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:31:56
|123
|David Livramento (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|0:32:27
|124
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:32:50
|125
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:33:06
|126
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:33:08
|127
|Francisco Campos (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:33:13
|128
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
|0:33:26
|129
|Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|0:35:26
|130
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:35:33
|131
|Márcio Barbosa (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|0:36:00
|132
|Fábio Mansilhas (Por) LA.Aluminios
|0:36:16
|133
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|0:37:12
|134
|João Fernandes (Por) LA.Aluminios
|0:37:59
|135
|Oscar Pelegri (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:38:38
|136
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:38:47
|137
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:38:57
|138
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:39:13
|139
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:40:44
|140
|César Martingil (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|0:42:20
|141
|Patrick Videira (Por) LA.Aluminios
|0:42:51
|142
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
|0:43:19
|143
|Marcos Jurado (Spa) Efapel
|0:44:01
|144
|Paulo Silva (Por) LA.Aluminios
|0:45:09
|145
|André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|0:46:40
|146
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|0:49:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|51
|pts
|2
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|50
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|4
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|5
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|21
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|7
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|20
|9
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|11
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|16
|12
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|14
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|15
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|21
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|19
|3
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|4
|Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|11
|5
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|11
|6
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|9
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|8
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|18:57:35
|2
|André Carvalho (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|0:05:39
|3
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:07:02
|4
|Andre Crispim (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|0:08:57
|5
|Xuban Errazquin (Spa) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|0:10:33
|6
|Hugo Nunes (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:10:40
|7
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:10:41
|8
|Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:12:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|56:47:11
|2
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:01:24
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:20
|4
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:03:43
|5
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:04:34
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:55
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:06:04
|8
|Team Dimension Data
|0:06:19
|9
|Team Sunweb
|0:08:35
|10
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:08:44
|11
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:08
|12
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10:03
|13
|W52-FC Porto
|0:13:05
|14
|Efapel
|0:13:14
|15
|Aviludo - Louletano - Uli
|0:14:34
|16
|Sporting - Tavira
|0:18:28
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:19:33
|18
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:22:25
|19
|Vito - Feirense - Blackja
|0:28:13
|20
|Liberty Seguros - Carglas
|0:31:51
|21
|Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:33:09
|22
|Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:33:59
|23
|FDJ
|0:36:26
|24
|Miranda - Mortágua
|0:39:22
|25
|LA.Aluminios
|1:08:35
