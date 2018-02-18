Image 1 of 48 Michal Kwiatkowski wins the final stage and the overall at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 48 jersey winner at the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 48 Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 48 Quick-Step's Philippe Gilbert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 48 Quick-Step's Zdenek Stybar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 48 Michal Kwiatkowski wins the final stage and the overall at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 48 Zdenek Stybar on the move late in stage 5 at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 48 Tony Martin and Michal Kwiatkowski in the bunch at Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 48 Johann Van Zyl on the attack at Michał Kwiatwkowski (Team Sky) took victory on the final stage of the Volta ao Algarve, sealing the general classification at the same time. Ruben Guerreiro (Trek-Segafredo) and Serge Pauwels (Team Dimension Data) completed the podium on the tough hilltop finish at Malhão.

The trio had made the day's early break, and with Kwiatkowski the only man in GC contention out front, the Pole comfortably sealed the overall win - repeating his 2014 feat. What remained of the Sky-controlled peloton crossed the line almost two minutes later, having never looked like catching the break.

The British team clearly had a gameplan, with Kwiatkowski biding his time until the final climb of the day before making his move. Attacks came and went throughout the day, but Kwiatkowski was patient before showing his strength with 2km left to run, simply leaving the rest of the break behind as he rode solo to the finish.

How it unfolded

At 173km, the final stage was the shortest of the race, but by no means the easiest with five categorised climbs along the route. One - the cat three Picota at 63km - came in the first half of the stage.

There were two additional third category climbs - Alto de Ameixieira at 99.6km, and Vermelhos at 153km. Either side of Vermelhos came two ascents of Malhão - one at 132.6km, and once at the finish. The climb, 3km long, topped out at a touch over 10 per cent. Two intermediate sprints were at 16.8km and 127.6km.

After 15km a large group of 31 riders broke away. Notable names included Tony Martin (Katusha), Philippe Gilbert, Zdeněk Štybar (both Quick-Step Floors), Kwiatkowski (the best-placed GC rider in the group at 19 seconds down) and Arnaud Démare (FDJ).

The attacks started 90km into the stage, with Jürgen Roelandts (BMC) and Ruben Guerreiro (Trek-Segafredo) among those attempting to strike out. Things were soon back together though, with the real action saved until the first ascent of Malhão.

There, some 40km from the finish, the lead group was shattered as Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) struck out alone. He quickly put 30 seconds into a small chase group, and a minute in the remainder of the break.

Pöstlberger was out on his own until Štybar joined him on the Vermelhos climb, 20km from the line. The break lay 30 seconds further back, while the Team Sky- and BMC-led peloton were three minutes further back.

Štybar left his companion behind on a sharp unclassified climb with 11km to go, his advantage over the chasers up to 45 seconds as he reached the bottom of the race's concluding climb. With 2km to go, Kwiatkowski followed Davide Cimolai's (FDJ) early attack, launching himself away from the group and up to Štybar.

The Pole soon passed his ex-teammate, riding unchallenged over the final 1,500 metres to the stage and overall victory.

Further back, Pauwels led the charge, taking Guerreiro and Stefan Küng (BMC) with him. After a tactically smart ride up the climb, Guerreiro made his move with 500 metres remaining, sealing second place ahead of Pauwels.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 4:18:02 2 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:04 3 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:00:08 4 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:13 5 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:15 6 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:17 7 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 8 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:23 9 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:29 10 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:35 11 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:39 12 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:43 13 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:48 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:54 15 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:31 16 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:36 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:40 18 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:42 19 Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto 20 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:45 21 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:47 22 Vicente Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 0:01:50 23 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 24 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 25 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 26 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:54 29 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:00 30 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:02 31 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 32 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 33 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:05 34 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:09 35 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:02:11 36 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:14 37 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:18 38 César Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:02:19 39 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:22 40 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel 41 Luís Mendonça (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 42 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Efapel 0:02:31 43 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 44 Alejandro Manue Marque (Spa) Sporting-Tavira 0:02:35 45 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:02:38 46 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 47 Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel 48 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:41 49 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 50 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:44 51 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 52 Edgar Pinto (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 0:02:49 53 Luís Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 54 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:02:53 55 Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:02:57 56 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 57 Oscar Hernandez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 58 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:03:01 59 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:03:11 60 André Carvalho (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 0:03:15 61 Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting-Tavira 62 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:20 63 Jóni Brandão (Por) Sporting-Tavira 0:03:28 64 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:03:39 65 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:03:52 66 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:20 67 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 68 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 0:04:32 69 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 70 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 71 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:37 72 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:01 73 Andre Crispim (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 0:05:02 74 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:10 75 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:05:14 76 Luis Alfonso (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 77 Egor Silin (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:05:16 78 Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 79 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:33 80 Nuno Almeida (Por) LA.Aluminios 0:05:36 81 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:05:41 82 Hugo Nunes (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:05:44 83 Xuban Errazquin (Spa) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 84 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:06:07 85 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:08 86 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:21 87 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 88 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 89 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:06:26 90 Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 0:06:30 91 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:36 92 David Livramento (Por) Sporting-Tavira 93 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:05 94 Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:49 95 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 96 Hugo Sancho (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 0:08:37 97 Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA.Aluminios 98 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 99 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:08:39 100 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 101 David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 102 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 103 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 104 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:01 105 Jorge Magalhães (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:09:06 106 Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 107 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:09:24 108 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 109 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 110 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 111 Mario Gonzalez (Spa) Sporting-Tavira 112 Francisco Campos (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:09:45 113 António Barbio (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 114 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 115 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 116 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:00 117 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:08 118 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 119 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 120 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:29 121 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 122 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista 123 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 124 Oscar Pelegri (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 125 Patrick Videira (Por) LA.Aluminios 0:13:21 126 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:13:29 127 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:14:08 128 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira 129 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 130 Fábio Mansilhas (Por) LA.Aluminios 0:15:36 131 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:32 132 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel 0:16:57 133 Nuno Meireles (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:17:33 134 Márcio Barbosa (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 135 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:22 136 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto 137 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:25 138 César Martingil (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 0:18:43 139 Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 140 Rafael Lourenço (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 0:19:02 141 Marcos Jurado (Spa) Efapel 0:20:06 142 João Fernandes (Por) LA.Aluminios 0:20:07 143 Paulo Silva (Por) LA.Aluminios 144 Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 145 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 146 André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 0:20:15 DNF Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team DNF Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data DNF Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert DNF Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert DNF Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert DNF Damien Marques (Fra) Miranda-Mortágua DNF Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista DNF João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista DNF João Matias (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack DNS Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team DNS Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team DNS Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo DNS Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNS José Fernandes (Por) W52-FC Porto

KOM 1 - 63km - Cat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 4 pts 2 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2

KOM 2 - 99.6km - Cat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 pts 2 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 3 3 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2

KOM 3 - 132.6km - Cat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 pts 2 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 4 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 3 4 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 2

KOM 4 - 153.km - Cat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 4 pts 2 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 3 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2

KOM 5 - 173.5km - Cat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 6 pts 2 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 4 3 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 3 4 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2

Sprint 1 - 16.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 3 pts 2 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 1

Sprint 2 - 127.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 pts 2 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2 3 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Stage Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 25 pts 2 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 20 3 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 4 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 16 5 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 6 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 8 7 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 6 8 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 9 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 10 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 3 11 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 2 12 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2 13 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 14 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 12:57:02 2 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:18 3 BMC Racing Team 0:00:35 4 Quick - Step Floors 0:00:36 5 Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:56 6 Team Sky 0:01:05 7 Team Dimension Data 0:01:19 8 UAE Team Emirates 0:01:32 9 Team Sunweb 0:02:08 10 Team Katusha Alpecin 0:02:46 11 W52-FC Porto 0:03:43 12 Aviludo - Louletano - Uli 0:04:13 13 Efapel 0:04:35 14 Trek - Segafredo 0:05:09 15 Movistar Team 0:05:14 16 Sporting - Tavira 0:06:22 17 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 0:10:17 18 Vito - Feirense - Blackjack 0:10:51 19 Lotto Soudal 0:11:10 20 Liberty Seguros - Carglass 0:11:51 21 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:57 22 Radio Popular - Boavista 0:13:48 23 Miranda - Mortágua 0:17:10 24 FDJ 0:18:23 25 LA.Aluminios 0:24:38

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 18:54:11 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:31 3 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:16 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:22 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:33 6 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:49 7 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:50 8 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 9 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:51 10 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:02:54 11 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:12 12 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:21 13 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:03:24 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:29 15 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:31 16 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:38 17 Vicente Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 0:03:47 18 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:03:48 19 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:52 20 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:54 21 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:57 22 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:58 23 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:04:07 24 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:18 25 Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:22 26 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:25 27 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:28 28 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:54 29 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:04:57 30 Alejandro Manue Marque (Spa) Sporting-Tavira 0:05:02 31 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:05:04 32 César Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:05:16 33 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:18 34 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 35 Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel 0:05:30 36 Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto 0:05:51 37 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel 0:06:15 38 Luís Mendonça (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 39 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:06:18 40 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:35 41 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:06:40 42 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:41 43 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:06:50 44 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:55 45 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:12 46 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Efapel 0:07:33 47 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:07:34 48 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:46 49 Jóni Brandão (Por) Sporting-Tavira 0:08:13 50 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:08:45 51 André Carvalho (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 0:09:03 52 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:42 53 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:09:48 54 Oscar Hernandez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 0:09:55 55 Edgar Pinto (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 0:10:02 56 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:10:26 57 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:28 58 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:42 59 Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting-Tavira 0:10:53 60 Egor Silin (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:11:09 61 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:16 62 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:07 63 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:21 64 Andre Crispim (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 65 Luis Alfonso (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 0:12:23 66 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:38 67 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:13:38 68 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 0:13:49 69 Xuban Errazquin (Spa) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 0:13:57 70 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:14:04 71 Hugo Nunes (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 72 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:14:05 73 Luís Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:14:30 74 Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:14:40 75 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:14:52 76 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:15:26 77 Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:15:31 78 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:15:58 79 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:01 80 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:16:26 81 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:16:31 82 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:16:53 83 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:54 84 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:03 85 David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:17:36 86 Mario Gonzalez (Spa) Sporting-Tavira 0:17:41 87 Nuno Almeida (Por) LA.Aluminios 0:18:29 88 Jorge Magalhães (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:18:50 89 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:19:04 90 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:09 91 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:19:21 92 Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 0:19:25 93 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:19:29 94 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:19:32 95 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:19:40 96 Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 0:19:53 97 Hugo Sancho (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 0:20:57 98 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:56 99 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:21:59 100 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:22:11 101 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:38 102 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:23:48 103 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:23:49 104 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:24:04 105 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 0:24:09 106 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:24:17 107 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:24:19 108 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:24:56 109 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:25:49 110 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:26:18 111 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:26:25 112 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:26:43 113 Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:26:53 114 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:27:05 115 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:33 116 Nuno Meireles (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:28:05 117 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:09 118 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:55 119 Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA.Aluminios 0:30:27 120 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:31:08 121 António Barbio (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:31:14 122 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:31:56 123 David Livramento (Por) Sporting-Tavira 0:32:27 124 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:32:50 125 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:33:06 126 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:08 127 Francisco Campos (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:33:13 128 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira 0:33:26 129 Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 0:35:26 130 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:35:33 131 Márcio Barbosa (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 0:36:00 132 Fábio Mansilhas (Por) LA.Aluminios 0:36:16 133 Rafael Lourenço (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 0:37:12 134 João Fernandes (Por) LA.Aluminios 0:37:59 135 Oscar Pelegri (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:38:38 136 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:38:47 137 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:38:57 138 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:39:13 139 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:40:44 140 César Martingil (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 0:42:20 141 Patrick Videira (Por) LA.Aluminios 0:42:51 142 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel 0:43:19 143 Marcos Jurado (Spa) Efapel 0:44:01 144 Paulo Silva (Por) LA.Aluminios 0:45:09 145 André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 0:46:40 146 Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 0:49:22

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 51 pts 2 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 50 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 24 4 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 5 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 21 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 20 7 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 20 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 20 9 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 16 11 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 16 12 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 13 14 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 13 15 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 10

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 21 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 19 3 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 4 Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 11 5 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 11 6 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 9 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 8 8 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 7

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 18:57:35 2 André Carvalho (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 0:05:39 3 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:07:02 4 Andre Crispim (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 0:08:57 5 Xuban Errazquin (Spa) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 0:10:33 6 Hugo Nunes (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:10:40 7 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:10:41 8 Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:12:07