Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) was the strongest time triallist at the Volta ao Algarve winning stage 3's 20.3km test in 24:09 and increasing his lead in the overall classification. Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) set the early benchmark and sat nervously in the hot seat until Thomas, the last rider of the day, stormed in 11 seconds faster. Stefan Küng (BMC) was third, 19 seconds slower than Thomas.

Thomas, who took the race lead after stage 2's climb to Fóia, is now 22 seconds ahead of his teammate and previous day’s winner Michal Kwiatkowski. Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), who finished fifth on the day, jumped from 17th to third overall and now sits 32 seconds back.

After the GC battle to the top of Fóia, the stage 3 time trial offered the first chance to make some separations in the top 10 of the overall classification. Thomas started the day leading the GC ahead of Jaime Roson (Movistar), while Kwiatkowski was in third place, Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) in fifth and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) sixth, but there were no time gaps between the top six men.

The time trial was set along the rolling terrain, 20.3km, around the city of Lagoa. The course started on a slight uphill, followed by a longer downhill an then hit the bigger rollers between six and 16.5km before a gentle decline to the finish line.

Campenaerts, the European champion, set the fastest time of 24:20 early in the stage. It paid off for him to ease into the time trial with a slightly slower start over the first section and then save his energy for the hillier second half.

Although Küng had faster check-point splits at 8:12 (7.2km) and 16:45 (14km), he had a slower finishing time, and only managed 24:28, sliding in behind Campenaerts.

Former four-time world champion Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin), who twice won the time trial and the overall title at Algarve, finished with an unusually slower time of 24:36. He also posted faster check-point splits than Campenaerts. He finished in sixth place on the day.

Another former world champion Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) finished with 24:59 and ninth place, which bumped him up to 10th place in GC. Kiryienka put in a strong effort on stage 2's climb to Fóia, attacking on the steeper slopes and setting up his teammates Kwiatkowski and Thomas for the stage win and GC.

It wasn't long before faster time splits checked in with Kwiatkowski blazing through the 7.2km mark with 8:05 followed by Thomas with 8:04. Kwiatkowski's time trial slowed slightly through the second time check, but he still managed to pull off a fast time of 24:31, for fourth place, which moved him into second overall behind Tomas.

Thomas maintained a strong second split, 14km in 16:26, and held that speed through the finish. A time of 24:09 bumped Campenaerts out of the hot seat and into second place in the stage results. The effort increased his overall lead to 22 seconds.

Other riders who had strong time trials and moved up in the overall were Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors), now fourth overall and Tejay van Garderen (BMC) in fifth. Mollema dropped to sixth and Roson to seventh and Dan Martin out of the top 10.

Volta ao Algarve continues on Saturday with a flatter stage 4 to Tavira, and then it’s back to into the hills for the decisive stage 5 finale atop Alto do Malhão.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:24:09 2 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:11 3 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:19 4 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:22 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 6 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:27 7 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:47 8 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:49 9 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:50 10 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:51 11 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 12 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:59 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:01 14 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:01:02 15 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:07 16 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:09 17 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:01:12 18 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:13 19 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:14 20 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:17 21 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:18 22 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:19 23 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 24 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:21 25 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 26 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:28 27 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 28 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:32 29 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:33 30 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 31 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:34 32 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:37 33 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:41 34 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 35 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:01:43 36 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:47 37 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:52 38 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 39 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:53 40 Alejandro Manue Marque (Spa) Sporting-Tavira 41 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:56 42 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:58 43 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:59 44 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:02:00 45 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:01 46 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:03 47 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:05 48 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:06 49 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 50 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 51 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 52 Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting-Tavira 0:02:07 53 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:08 54 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 55 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:09 56 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 57 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:10 58 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 59 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 60 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:11 61 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 62 Vicente Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 0:02:13 63 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:15 64 José Fernandes (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:02:19 65 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:20 66 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:22 67 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 68 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:24 69 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 70 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:25 71 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 72 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:27 73 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:02:29 74 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:30 75 Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto 76 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:31 77 Mario Gonzalez (Spa) Sporting-Tavira 0:02:34 78 Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel 0:02:37 79 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:38 80 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 81 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira 82 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:39 83 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:41 84 Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 85 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:02:45 86 Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 87 Jóni Brandão (Por) Sporting-Tavira 0:02:49 88 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:51 89 Edgar Pinto (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 0:02:52 90 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:54 91 Egor Silin (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:02:56 92 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:58 93 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 94 César Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:03:01 95 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:06 96 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 97 Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:07 98 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:08 99 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:10 100 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:11 101 Andre Crispim (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 102 Luís Mendonça (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 0:03:12 103 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 0:03:14 104 João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 105 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:16 106 Jorge Magalhães (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:03:18 107 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel 0:03:24 108 Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:27 109 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 110 Nuno Almeida (Por) LA.Aluminios 0:03:28 111 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:03:29 112 António Barbio (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:03:30 113 André Carvalho (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 0:03:31 114 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:03:32 115 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:03:33 116 João Matias (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 117 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:34 118 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 119 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:37 120 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:41 121 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:42 122 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 0:03:45 123 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:46 124 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:48 125 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:03:49 126 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 127 Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 128 César Martingil (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 129 Oscar Hernandez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 0:03:50 130 Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 131 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:51 132 David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:03:54 133 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:00 134 Fábio Mansilhas (Por) LA.Aluminios 135 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:04:05 136 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:06 137 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel 138 David Livramento (Por) Sporting-Tavira 0:04:08 139 Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA.Aluminios 0:04:09 140 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:04:11 141 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 0:04:12 142 Luis Alfonso (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 143 Oscar Pelegri (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:04:18 144 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:04:21 145 Francisco Campos (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:04:23 146 Luís Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:04:29 147 João Fernandes (Por) LA.Aluminios 0:04:31 148 Patrick Videira (Por) LA.Aluminios 0:04:36 149 Xuban Errazquin (Spa) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 0:04:39 150 Hugo Sancho (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 0:04:43 151 Márcio Barbosa (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 0:04:46 152 Rafael Lourenço (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 0:04:51 153 Hugo Nunes (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:04:52 154 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Efapel 0:04:53 155 Marcos Jurado (Spa) Efapel 0:04:57 156 Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 157 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:05:05 158 Nuno Meireles (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:05:13 159 André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 0:05:16 160 Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:05:22 161 Damien Marques (Fra) Miranda-Mortágua 0:06:00 162 Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 0:06:01 163 Paulo Silva (Por) LA.Aluminios 164 David Ribeiro (Por) LA.Aluminios 0:07:15 165 Andre Santos (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 0:08:35 DNS Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting-Tavira

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 1:13:39 2 BMC Racing Team 0:01:13 3 Movistar Team 0:01:40 4 Team Sunweb 0:01:45 5 Katusha-Alpecin 6 Quick-Step Floors 0:02:09 7 Lotto Soudal 0:02:46 8 Trek-Segafredo 0:03:06 9 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:17 10 UAE Team Emirates 0:03:50 11 Dimension Data 0:04:10 12 FDJ 0:05:04 13 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:05:14 14 Sporting-Tavira 0:05:22 15 LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:51 16 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:25 17 W52-FC Porto 0:06:38 18 Radio Popular-Boavista 0:07:23 19 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:33 20 Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 0:08:03 21 Liberty Seguros / Carglass 0:08:15 22 Efapel 0:08:16 23 Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 0:09:25 24 Miranda-Mortágua 0:09:59 25 La.Aluminios 0:10:25

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 10:01:58 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:22 3 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:32 4 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:52 5 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:53 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:01 7 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:18 8 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:19 9 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:20 10 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:01:24 11 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:31 12 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:44 13 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:53 14 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:55 15 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:58 16 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:03 17 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:09 18 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 19 Vicente Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 0:02:16 20 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:23 21 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:42 22 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 23 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:43 24 Alejandro Manue Marque (Spa) Sporting-Tavira 0:02:46 25 Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:47 26 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:02:58 27 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:03:01 28 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:02 29 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:05 30 Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel 0:03:11 31 César Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:03:16 32 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:43 33 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:03:50 34 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:03:51 35 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:57 36 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:02 37 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:09 38 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel 0:04:12 39 Luís Mendonça (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 40 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:15 41 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:04:19 42 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:04:21 43 Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto 0:04:28 44 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:04:38 45 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:50 46 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:58 47 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 48 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:05:00 49 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:04 50 Jóni Brandão (Por) Sporting-Tavira 51 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:05:05 52 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:05:06 53 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 54 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:14 55 José Fernandes (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:05:16 56 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Efapel 0:05:21 57 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:05:22 58 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:05:35 59 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:41 60 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:06:03 61 André Carvalho (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 0:06:07 62 Egor Silin (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:06:12 63 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:15 64 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:18 65 Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:27 66 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:31 67 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:06:56 68 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:07:00 69 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:07:08 70 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:07:09 71 Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting-Tavira 0:07:10 72 Oscar Hernandez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 0:07:17 73 Luis Alfonso (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 0:07:28 74 Edgar Pinto (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 0:07:32 75 Andre Crispim (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 0:07:38 76 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:45 77 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:10 78 Xuban Errazquin (Spa) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 0:08:32 79 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:08:36 80 Mario Gonzalez (Spa) Sporting-Tavira 81 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:37 82 Hugo Nunes (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:08:39 83 David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:08:48 84 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:09:07 85 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:09:09 86 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:19 87 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:09:25 88 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:36 89 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 90 Jorge Magalhães (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:10:03 91 João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:10:20 92 Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:10:34 93 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:46 94 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:48 95 Nuno Meireles (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:10:51 96 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:59 97 Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 0:11:06 98 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:11:07 99 Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:11:11 100 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:11:12 101 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:11:17 102 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:11:27 103 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:11:46 104 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:11:57 105 Luís Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 106 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:12:02 107 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:03 108 Hugo Sancho (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 0:12:29 109 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:51 110 Nuno Almeida (Por) LA.Aluminios 0:13:12 111 Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 0:13:14 112 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 0:13:22 113 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:35 114 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:14:12 115 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:15:13 116 Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 0:15:38 117 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:08 118 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:11 119 João Fernandes (Por) LA.Aluminios 0:16:49 120 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:17:38 121 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:18:05 122 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:18:18 123 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:20 124 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:29 125 Rafael Lourenço (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 126 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:18:40 127 Márcio Barbosa (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 0:18:46 128 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel 0:18:52 129 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:09 130 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 131 Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:19:23 132 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:19:37 133 Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira 134 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:01 135 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:04 136 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 0:20:13 137 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:29 138 João Matias (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 0:20:32 139 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:20:33 140 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:40 141 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:20:45 142 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:47 143 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:20:59 144 Fábio Mansilhas (Por) LA.Aluminios 145 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 0:21:11 146 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:21:30 147 António Barbio (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:21:48 148 Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA.Aluminios 0:22:09 149 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:11 150 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:14 151 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:22:41 152 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:23:23 153 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:38 154 Francisco Campos (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:23:47 155 César Martingil (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 0:23:56 156 Marcos Jurado (Spa) Efapel 0:24:14 157 Paulo Silva (Por) LA.Aluminios 158 André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli 0:26:01 159 David Livramento (Por) Sporting-Tavira 0:26:10 160 Oscar Pelegri (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:26:28 161 Patrick Videira (Por) LA.Aluminios 0:26:38 162 Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel 0:28:05 163 Damien Marques (Fra) Miranda-Mortágua 0:41:07

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 25 pts 2 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 25 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 20 4 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 20 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 16 6 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 13 8 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 13 9 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 10 10 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 11 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 12 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 8 13 Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 14 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 6 15 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 15 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 10 3 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 9 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 8 5 Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 7 6 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 7 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 6 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 4

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 10:03:51 2 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:02:26 3 José Fernandes (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:03:23 4 André Carvalho (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 0:04:14 5 Andre Crispim (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass 0:05:45 6 Xuban Errazquin (Spa) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack 0:06:39 7 Hugo Nunes (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:06:46 8 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:43