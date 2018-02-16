Trending

Volta ao Algarve: Thomas wins stage 3

Team Sky rider extends race lead

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) was the strongest time triallist at the Volta ao Algarve winning stage 3's 20.3km test in 24:09 and increasing his lead in the overall classification. Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) set the early benchmark and sat nervously in the hot seat until Thomas, the last rider of the day, stormed in 11 seconds faster. Stefan Küng (BMC) was third, 19 seconds slower than Thomas.

Thomas, who took the race lead after stage 2's climb to Fóia, is now 22 seconds ahead of his teammate and previous day’s winner Michal Kwiatkowski. Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), who finished fifth on the day, jumped from 17th to third overall and now sits 32 seconds back.

After the GC battle to the top of Fóia, the stage 3 time trial offered the first chance to make some separations in the top 10 of the overall classification. Thomas started the day leading the GC ahead of Jaime Roson (Movistar), while Kwiatkowski was in third place, Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) in fifth and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) sixth, but there were no time gaps between the top six men.

The time trial was set along the rolling terrain, 20.3km, around the city of Lagoa. The course started on a slight uphill, followed by a longer downhill an then hit the bigger rollers between six and 16.5km before a gentle decline to the finish line.

Campenaerts, the European champion, set the fastest time of 24:20 early in the stage. It paid off for him to ease into the time trial with a slightly slower start over the first section and then save his energy for the hillier second half.

Although Küng had faster check-point splits at 8:12 (7.2km) and 16:45 (14km), he had a slower finishing time, and only managed 24:28, sliding in behind Campenaerts.

Former four-time world champion Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin), who twice won the time trial and the overall title at Algarve, finished with an unusually slower time of 24:36. He also posted faster check-point splits than Campenaerts. He finished in sixth place on the day.

Another former world champion Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) finished with 24:59 and ninth place, which bumped him up to 10th place in GC. Kiryienka put in a strong effort on stage 2's climb to Fóia, attacking on the steeper slopes and setting up his teammates Kwiatkowski and Thomas for the stage win and GC.

It wasn't long before faster time splits checked in with Kwiatkowski blazing through the 7.2km mark with 8:05 followed by Thomas with 8:04. Kwiatkowski's time trial slowed slightly through the second time check, but he still managed to pull off a fast time of 24:31, for fourth place, which moved him into second overall behind Tomas.

Thomas maintained a strong second split, 14km in 16:26, and held that speed through the finish. A time of 24:09 bumped Campenaerts out of the hot seat and into second place in the stage results. The effort increased his overall lead to 22 seconds.

Other riders who had strong time trials and moved up in the overall were Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors), now fourth overall and Tejay van Garderen (BMC) in fifth. Mollema dropped to sixth and Roson to seventh and Dan Martin out of the top 10.

Volta ao Algarve continues on Saturday with a flatter stage 4 to Tavira, and then it’s back to into the hills for the decisive stage 5 finale atop Alto do Malhão.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:24:09
2Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:11
3Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:19
4Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:00:22
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
6Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:27
7Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:47
8Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:00:49
9Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:50
10Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:51
11Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
12Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:59
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:01
14Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:01:02
15Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:07
16José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:09
17Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:01:12
18Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:01:13
19Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:14
20Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:01:17
21Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:18
22Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:19
23Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
24Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:21
25Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
26Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:28
27Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
28Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:32
29Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:01:33
30Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
31Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:34
32Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:37
33Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:41
34Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
35Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:01:43
36Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:47
37Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:52
38Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
39Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:01:53
40Alejandro Manue Marque (Spa) Sporting-Tavira
41Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:01:56
42Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:58
43Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:01:59
44Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:02:00
45Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:02:01
46Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:02:03
47Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:05
48Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:06
49Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
50Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
51Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
52Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting-Tavira0:02:07
53Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:08
54Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
55Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:09
56Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
57Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:10
58Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
59John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
60Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:11
61Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
62Vicente Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli0:02:13
63Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:15
64José Fernandes (Por) W52-FC Porto0:02:19
65Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:20
66Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:22
67Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
68Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:24
69Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
70Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:25
71Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
72Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:27
73Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:02:29
74Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:02:30
75Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto
76Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:31
77Mario Gonzalez (Spa) Sporting-Tavira0:02:34
78Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel0:02:37
79Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:38
80Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
81Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
82Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:39
83Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:41
84Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
85Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:02:45
86Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
87Jóni Brandão (Por) Sporting-Tavira0:02:49
88Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:51
89Edgar Pinto (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack0:02:52
90Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:54
91Egor Silin (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista0:02:56
92Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:58
93Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
94César Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto0:03:01
95Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:06
96Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
97Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:07
98Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:08
99Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:10
100Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:11
101Andre Crispim (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
102Luís Mendonça (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli0:03:12
103Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ0:03:14
104João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
105Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:16
106Jorge Magalhães (Por) Miranda-Mortágua0:03:18
107Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel0:03:24
108Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:27
109Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
110Nuno Almeida (Por) LA.Aluminios0:03:28
111Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:03:29
112António Barbio (Por) Miranda-Mortágua0:03:30
113André Carvalho (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass0:03:31
114Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:03:32
115Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:03:33
116João Matias (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
117Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:34
118Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
119Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:37
120Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:41
121Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:42
122Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team0:03:45
123Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:46
124Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:48
125Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:03:49
126Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
127Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel
128César Martingil (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
129Oscar Hernandez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli0:03:50
130Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
131Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:51
132David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:03:54
133Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:00
134Fábio Mansilhas (Por) LA.Aluminios
135Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto0:04:05
136Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:04:06
137Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
138David Livramento (Por) Sporting-Tavira0:04:08
139Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA.Aluminios0:04:09
140Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:04:11
141Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ0:04:12
142Luis Alfonso (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
143Oscar Pelegri (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista0:04:18
144Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto0:04:21
145Francisco Campos (Por) Miranda-Mortágua0:04:23
146Luís Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:04:29
147João Fernandes (Por) LA.Aluminios0:04:31
148Patrick Videira (Por) LA.Aluminios0:04:36
149Xuban Errazquin (Spa) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack0:04:39
150Hugo Sancho (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack0:04:43
151Márcio Barbosa (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli0:04:46
152Rafael Lourenço (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass0:04:51
153Hugo Nunes (Por) Miranda-Mortágua0:04:52
154Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Efapel0:04:53
155Marcos Jurado (Spa) Efapel0:04:57
156Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
157Yury Trofimov (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista0:05:05
158Nuno Meireles (Por) Miranda-Mortágua0:05:13
159André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli0:05:16
160Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua0:05:22
161Damien Marques (Fra) Miranda-Mortágua0:06:00
162Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli0:06:01
163Paulo Silva (Por) LA.Aluminios
164David Ribeiro (Por) LA.Aluminios0:07:15
165Andre Santos (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack0:08:35
DNSRinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting-Tavira

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky1:13:39
2BMC Racing Team0:01:13
3Movistar Team0:01:40
4Team Sunweb0:01:45
5Katusha-Alpecin
6Quick-Step Floors0:02:09
7Lotto Soudal0:02:46
8Trek-Segafredo0:03:06
9Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:17
10UAE Team Emirates0:03:50
11Dimension Data0:04:10
12FDJ0:05:04
13Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:05:14
14Sporting-Tavira0:05:22
15LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:51
16Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:25
17W52-FC Porto0:06:38
18Radio Popular-Boavista0:07:23
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:33
20Aviludo-Louletano-Uli0:08:03
21Liberty Seguros / Carglass0:08:15
22Efapel0:08:16
23Vito-Feirense-Blackjack0:09:25
24Miranda-Mortágua0:09:59
25La.Aluminios0:10:25

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky10:01:58
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:22
3Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:00:32
4Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:00:52
5Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:53
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:01
7Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:18
8Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:01:19
9Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:20
10Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:01:24
11Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:31
12Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:44
13Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:53
14Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:55
15Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:58
16Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:02:03
17Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:09
18Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
19Vicente Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli0:02:16
20Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:02:23
21Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:42
22Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
23Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:43
24Alejandro Manue Marque (Spa) Sporting-Tavira0:02:46
25Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:47
26Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:02:58
27Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:03:01
28Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:03:02
29Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:05
30Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel0:03:11
31César Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto0:03:16
32Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:03:43
33Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:50
34Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:51
35Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:57
36Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:02
37Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:04:09
38Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel0:04:12
39Luís Mendonça (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
40Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:15
41Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:04:19
42Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:21
43Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto0:04:28
44Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:04:38
45Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:50
46Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:58
47Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
48Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:05:00
49Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:04
50Jóni Brandão (Por) Sporting-Tavira
51Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:05:05
52Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:05:06
53Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
54Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:05:14
55José Fernandes (Por) W52-FC Porto0:05:16
56Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Efapel0:05:21
57Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:05:22
58Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:05:35
59Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:41
60Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto0:06:03
61André Carvalho (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass0:06:07
62Egor Silin (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista0:06:12
63José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:15
64Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:18
65Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:27
66Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:31
67Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:06:56
68Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:07:00
69Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:07:08
70Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:07:09
71Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting-Tavira0:07:10
72Oscar Hernandez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli0:07:17
73Luis Alfonso (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack0:07:28
74Edgar Pinto (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack0:07:32
75Andre Crispim (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass0:07:38
76Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:45
77Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:10
78Xuban Errazquin (Spa) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack0:08:32
79Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:08:36
80Mario Gonzalez (Spa) Sporting-Tavira
81Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:37
82Hugo Nunes (Por) Miranda-Mortágua0:08:39
83David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:08:48
84Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:09:07
85Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:09:09
86Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:19
87Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:09:25
88Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:36
89Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
90Jorge Magalhães (Por) Miranda-Mortágua0:10:03
91João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:10:20
92Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua0:10:34
93Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:46
94Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:48
95Nuno Meireles (Por) Miranda-Mortágua0:10:51
96Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:59
97Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass0:11:06
98Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:11:07
99Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto0:11:11
100Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:11:12
101Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:11:17
102Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:11:27
103Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:11:46
104Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:57
105Luís Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
106Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:12:02
107Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:03
108Hugo Sancho (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack0:12:29
109Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:51
110Nuno Almeida (Por) LA.Aluminios0:13:12
111Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass0:13:14
112Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team0:13:22
113Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:35
114Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:14:12
115Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:15:13
116Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli0:15:38
117Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:16:08
118Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:11
119João Fernandes (Por) LA.Aluminios0:16:49
120Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:17:38
121Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:18:05
122Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:18:18
123Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:18:20
124Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:29
125Rafael Lourenço (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
126Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:18:40
127Márcio Barbosa (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli0:18:46
128Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel0:18:52
129John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:19:09
130Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
131Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:19:23
132Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:19:37
133Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
134Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:20:01
135Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:20:04
136Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ0:20:13
137Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:29
138João Matias (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack0:20:32
139Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:20:33
140Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:40
141Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:20:45
142Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:47
143Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:20:59
144Fábio Mansilhas (Por) LA.Aluminios
145Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ0:21:11
146Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto0:21:30
147António Barbio (Por) Miranda-Mortágua0:21:48
148Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA.Aluminios0:22:09
149Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:22:11
150Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:22:14
151Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto0:22:41
152Yury Trofimov (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista0:23:23
153Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:23:38
154Francisco Campos (Por) Miranda-Mortágua0:23:47
155César Martingil (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass0:23:56
156Marcos Jurado (Spa) Efapel0:24:14
157Paulo Silva (Por) LA.Aluminios
158André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli0:26:01
159David Livramento (Por) Sporting-Tavira0:26:10
160Oscar Pelegri (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista0:26:28
161Patrick Videira (Por) LA.Aluminios0:26:38
162Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel0:28:05
163Damien Marques (Fra) Miranda-Mortágua0:41:07

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky25pts
2Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo25
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo20
4Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ20
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky16
6Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
7Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates13
8Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert13
9Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team10
10Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
11Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
12John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo8
13Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
14Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors6
15Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal6

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data15pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky10
3Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto9
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo8
5Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto7
6Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors7
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky6
8Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates4

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb10:03:51
2Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:02:26
3José Fernandes (Por) W52-FC Porto0:03:23
4André Carvalho (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass0:04:14
5Andre Crispim (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass0:05:45
6Xuban Errazquin (Spa) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack0:06:39
7Hugo Nunes (Por) Miranda-Mortágua0:06:46
8Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:43

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky3:07:31
2Movistar Team0:01:52
3Quick-Step Floors0:01:56
4Katusha-Alpecin0:02:50
5Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:52
6BMC Racing Team0:03:53
7UAE Team Emirates0:04:25
8Trek-Segafredo0:05:59
9Dimension Data0:06:02
10Team Sunweb0:07:29
11Lotto Soudal0:07:41
12Efapel0:09:41
13Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:46
14Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:09:55
15W52-FC Porto0:10:24
16Aviludo-Louletano-Uli0:11:23
17Sporting-Tavira0:13:08
18LottoNL-Jumbo0:13:16
19FDJ0:17:24
20Vito-Feirense-Blackjack0:18:24
21Liberty Seguros / Carglass0:21:02
22Radio Popular-Boavista0:21:13
23Cofidis0:21:17
24Miranda-Mortágua0:23:14
25La.Aluminios0:44:59

 

