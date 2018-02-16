Volta ao Algarve: Thomas wins stage 3
Team Sky rider extends race lead
Stage 3: Lagoa (ITT) -
Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) was the strongest time triallist at the Volta ao Algarve winning stage 3's 20.3km test in 24:09 and increasing his lead in the overall classification. Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) set the early benchmark and sat nervously in the hot seat until Thomas, the last rider of the day, stormed in 11 seconds faster. Stefan Küng (BMC) was third, 19 seconds slower than Thomas.
Thomas, who took the race lead after stage 2's climb to Fóia, is now 22 seconds ahead of his teammate and previous day’s winner Michal Kwiatkowski. Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), who finished fifth on the day, jumped from 17th to third overall and now sits 32 seconds back.
After the GC battle to the top of Fóia, the stage 3 time trial offered the first chance to make some separations in the top 10 of the overall classification. Thomas started the day leading the GC ahead of Jaime Roson (Movistar), while Kwiatkowski was in third place, Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) in fifth and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) sixth, but there were no time gaps between the top six men.
The time trial was set along the rolling terrain, 20.3km, around the city of Lagoa. The course started on a slight uphill, followed by a longer downhill an then hit the bigger rollers between six and 16.5km before a gentle decline to the finish line.
Campenaerts, the European champion, set the fastest time of 24:20 early in the stage. It paid off for him to ease into the time trial with a slightly slower start over the first section and then save his energy for the hillier second half.
Although Küng had faster check-point splits at 8:12 (7.2km) and 16:45 (14km), he had a slower finishing time, and only managed 24:28, sliding in behind Campenaerts.
Former four-time world champion Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin), who twice won the time trial and the overall title at Algarve, finished with an unusually slower time of 24:36. He also posted faster check-point splits than Campenaerts. He finished in sixth place on the day.
Another former world champion Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) finished with 24:59 and ninth place, which bumped him up to 10th place in GC. Kiryienka put in a strong effort on stage 2's climb to Fóia, attacking on the steeper slopes and setting up his teammates Kwiatkowski and Thomas for the stage win and GC.
It wasn't long before faster time splits checked in with Kwiatkowski blazing through the 7.2km mark with 8:05 followed by Thomas with 8:04. Kwiatkowski's time trial slowed slightly through the second time check, but he still managed to pull off a fast time of 24:31, for fourth place, which moved him into second overall behind Tomas.
Thomas maintained a strong second split, 14km in 16:26, and held that speed through the finish. A time of 24:09 bumped Campenaerts out of the hot seat and into second place in the stage results. The effort increased his overall lead to 22 seconds.
Other riders who had strong time trials and moved up in the overall were Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors), now fourth overall and Tejay van Garderen (BMC) in fifth. Mollema dropped to sixth and Roson to seventh and Dan Martin out of the top 10.
Volta ao Algarve continues on Saturday with a flatter stage 4 to Tavira, and then it’s back to into the hills for the decisive stage 5 finale atop Alto do Malhão.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:24:09
|2
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:11
|3
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:19
|4
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:27
|7
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:47
|8
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:49
|9
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:50
|10
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:51
|11
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|12
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:59
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:01
|14
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:02
|15
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:07
|16
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:09
|17
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:01:12
|18
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:13
|19
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:14
|20
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:17
|21
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:18
|22
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:19
|23
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|24
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:21
|25
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:28
|27
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|28
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:32
|29
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:33
|30
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|31
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:34
|32
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:37
|33
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:41
|34
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:01:43
|36
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:47
|37
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:52
|38
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|39
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:53
|40
|Alejandro Manue Marque (Spa) Sporting-Tavira
|41
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:56
|42
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:58
|43
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:59
|44
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:02:00
|45
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:01
|46
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:03
|47
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:05
|48
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:06
|49
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|50
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|51
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|52
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting-Tavira
|0:02:07
|53
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:08
|54
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|55
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:09
|56
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|57
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:10
|58
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|59
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:11
|61
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|62
|Vicente Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|0:02:13
|63
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:15
|64
|José Fernandes (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:02:19
|65
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:20
|66
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:22
|67
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|68
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:24
|69
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|70
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:25
|71
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|72
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:27
|73
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:02:29
|74
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:30
|75
|Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|76
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:31
|77
|Mario Gonzalez (Spa) Sporting-Tavira
|0:02:34
|78
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel
|0:02:37
|79
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:38
|80
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|81
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
|82
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:39
|83
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:41
|84
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|85
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:02:45
|86
|Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|87
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|0:02:49
|88
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:51
|89
|Edgar Pinto (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|0:02:52
|90
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:54
|91
|Egor Silin (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:02:56
|92
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:58
|93
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|94
|César Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:03:01
|95
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:06
|96
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|97
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:07
|98
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:08
|99
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:10
|100
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:11
|101
|Andre Crispim (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|102
|Luís Mendonça (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|0:03:12
|103
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|0:03:14
|104
|João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|105
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:16
|106
|Jorge Magalhães (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:03:18
|107
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel
|0:03:24
|108
|Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:27
|109
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
|110
|Nuno Almeida (Por) LA.Aluminios
|0:03:28
|111
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:03:29
|112
|António Barbio (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:03:30
|113
|André Carvalho (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|0:03:31
|114
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:03:32
|115
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:03:33
|116
|João Matias (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|117
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:34
|118
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|119
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:37
|120
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:41
|121
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:42
|122
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|0:03:45
|123
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:46
|124
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:48
|125
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:49
|126
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|127
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|128
|César Martingil (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|129
|Oscar Hernandez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|0:03:50
|130
|Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|131
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:51
|132
|David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:03:54
|133
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:00
|134
|Fábio Mansilhas (Por) LA.Aluminios
|135
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:04:05
|136
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:06
|137
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
|138
|David Livramento (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|0:04:08
|139
|Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA.Aluminios
|0:04:09
|140
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:11
|141
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|0:04:12
|142
|Luis Alfonso (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|143
|Oscar Pelegri (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:04:18
|144
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:04:21
|145
|Francisco Campos (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:04:23
|146
|Luís Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:04:29
|147
|João Fernandes (Por) LA.Aluminios
|0:04:31
|148
|Patrick Videira (Por) LA.Aluminios
|0:04:36
|149
|Xuban Errazquin (Spa) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|0:04:39
|150
|Hugo Sancho (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|0:04:43
|151
|Márcio Barbosa (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|0:04:46
|152
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|0:04:51
|153
|Hugo Nunes (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:04:52
|154
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Efapel
|0:04:53
|155
|Marcos Jurado (Spa) Efapel
|0:04:57
|156
|Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|157
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:05:05
|158
|Nuno Meireles (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:05:13
|159
|André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|0:05:16
|160
|Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:05:22
|161
|Damien Marques (Fra) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:06:00
|162
|Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|0:06:01
|163
|Paulo Silva (Por) LA.Aluminios
|164
|David Ribeiro (Por) LA.Aluminios
|0:07:15
|165
|Andre Santos (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|0:08:35
|DNS
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|1:13:39
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:13
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:01:40
|4
|Team Sunweb
|0:01:45
|5
|Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:09
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:46
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:06
|9
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:17
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:50
|11
|Dimension Data
|0:04:10
|12
|FDJ
|0:05:04
|13
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:05:14
|14
|Sporting-Tavira
|0:05:22
|15
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:51
|16
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:25
|17
|W52-FC Porto
|0:06:38
|18
|Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:07:23
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:33
|20
|Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|0:08:03
|21
|Liberty Seguros / Carglass
|0:08:15
|22
|Efapel
|0:08:16
|23
|Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|0:09:25
|24
|Miranda-Mortágua
|0:09:59
|25
|La.Aluminios
|0:10:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|10:01:58
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:22
|3
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:32
|4
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:52
|5
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:53
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:01
|7
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:18
|8
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:19
|9
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:20
|10
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:01:24
|11
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:31
|12
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:44
|13
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:53
|14
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:55
|15
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:58
|16
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:03
|17
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:09
|18
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|19
|Vicente Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|0:02:16
|20
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:23
|21
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:42
|22
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|23
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:43
|24
|Alejandro Manue Marque (Spa) Sporting-Tavira
|0:02:46
|25
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:47
|26
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:02:58
|27
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:03:01
|28
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:02
|29
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:05
|30
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel
|0:03:11
|31
|César Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:03:16
|32
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:43
|33
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:50
|34
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:51
|35
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:57
|36
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:02
|37
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:09
|38
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel
|0:04:12
|39
|Luís Mendonça (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|40
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:15
|41
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:04:19
|42
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:04:21
|43
|Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|0:04:28
|44
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:04:38
|45
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:50
|46
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:58
|47
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|48
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:05:00
|49
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:04
|50
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|51
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:05:05
|52
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:05:06
|53
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|54
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:14
|55
|José Fernandes (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:05:16
|56
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Efapel
|0:05:21
|57
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:05:22
|58
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:35
|59
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:41
|60
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:06:03
|61
|André Carvalho (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|0:06:07
|62
|Egor Silin (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:06:12
|63
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:15
|64
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:18
|65
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:27
|66
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:31
|67
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:06:56
|68
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:07:00
|69
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:07:08
|70
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:07:09
|71
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Sporting-Tavira
|0:07:10
|72
|Oscar Hernandez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|0:07:17
|73
|Luis Alfonso (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|0:07:28
|74
|Edgar Pinto (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|0:07:32
|75
|Andre Crispim (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|0:07:38
|76
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:45
|77
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:10
|78
|Xuban Errazquin (Spa) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|0:08:32
|79
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:36
|80
|Mario Gonzalez (Spa) Sporting-Tavira
|81
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:37
|82
|Hugo Nunes (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:08:39
|83
|David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:08:48
|84
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:09:07
|85
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:09
|86
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:19
|87
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:09:25
|88
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:36
|89
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
|90
|Jorge Magalhães (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:10:03
|91
|João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:10:20
|92
|Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:10:34
|93
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:46
|94
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:48
|95
|Nuno Meireles (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:10:51
|96
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:59
|97
|Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|0:11:06
|98
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:11:07
|99
|Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:11:11
|100
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:11:12
|101
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:17
|102
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:11:27
|103
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:11:46
|104
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:57
|105
|Luís Gomes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|106
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:12:02
|107
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:03
|108
|Hugo Sancho (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|0:12:29
|109
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:51
|110
|Nuno Almeida (Por) LA.Aluminios
|0:13:12
|111
|Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|0:13:14
|112
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|0:13:22
|113
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:35
|114
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:14:12
|115
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:15:13
|116
|Luís Fernandes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|0:15:38
|117
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:08
|118
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:11
|119
|João Fernandes (Por) LA.Aluminios
|0:16:49
|120
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:17:38
|121
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:18:05
|122
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:18:18
|123
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:20
|124
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:29
|125
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|126
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:18:40
|127
|Márcio Barbosa (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|0:18:46
|128
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
|0:18:52
|129
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:09
|130
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|131
|Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:19:23
|132
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:37
|133
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Sporting-Tavira
|134
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:20:01
|135
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:04
|136
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|0:20:13
|137
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:29
|138
|João Matias (Por) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|0:20:32
|139
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:20:33
|140
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:40
|141
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:45
|142
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:47
|143
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:20:59
|144
|Fábio Mansilhas (Por) LA.Aluminios
|145
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|0:21:11
|146
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:21:30
|147
|António Barbio (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:21:48
|148
|Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA.Aluminios
|0:22:09
|149
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:22:11
|150
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:14
|151
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:22:41
|152
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:23:23
|153
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:23:38
|154
|Francisco Campos (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:23:47
|155
|César Martingil (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|0:23:56
|156
|Marcos Jurado (Spa) Efapel
|0:24:14
|157
|Paulo Silva (Por) LA.Aluminios
|158
|André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|0:26:01
|159
|David Livramento (Por) Sporting-Tavira
|0:26:10
|160
|Oscar Pelegri (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:26:28
|161
|Patrick Videira (Por) LA.Aluminios
|0:26:38
|162
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|0:28:05
|163
|Damien Marques (Fra) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:41:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|25
|pts
|2
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|25
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|4
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|20
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|6
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|8
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|13
|9
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|10
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|11
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|12
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|13
|Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|14
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|15
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|15
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|10
|3
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|9
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|5
|Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|7
|6
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|10:03:51
|2
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:02:26
|3
|José Fernandes (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:03:23
|4
|André Carvalho (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|0:04:14
|5
|Andre Crispim (Por) Liberty Seguros-Carglass
|0:05:45
|6
|Xuban Errazquin (Spa) Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|0:06:39
|7
|Hugo Nunes (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:06:46
|8
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|3:07:31
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:01:52
|3
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:56
|4
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:50
|5
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:52
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:53
|7
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:25
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:59
|9
|Dimension Data
|0:06:02
|10
|Team Sunweb
|0:07:29
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:07:41
|12
|Efapel
|0:09:41
|13
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:46
|14
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:09:55
|15
|W52-FC Porto
|0:10:24
|16
|Aviludo-Louletano-Uli
|0:11:23
|17
|Sporting-Tavira
|0:13:08
|18
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:13:16
|19
|FDJ
|0:17:24
|20
|Vito-Feirense-Blackjack
|0:18:24
|21
|Liberty Seguros / Carglass
|0:21:02
|22
|Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:21:13
|23
|Cofidis
|0:21:17
|24
|Miranda-Mortágua
|0:23:14
|25
|La.Aluminios
|0:44:59
