Evenepoel seals Volta ao Algarve overall victory on Malhão

Image 1 of 16 Race leader Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) at the stage start (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 2 of 16 Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers) leads an early attack (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 3 of 16 Race leader Evenepoel in the peloton early on (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 4 of 16 Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Fenix) attacks to make the early breakaway (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 5 of 16 Michele Gazzoli (Astana Qazaqstan) in the break of the day (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 6 of 16 Daan Hoole (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 7 of 16 Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the move (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 8 of 16 Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 9 of 16 The riders pass through a town during stage 5 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 10 of 16 The peloton during the final stage (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 11 of 16 Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) drives the break (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 12 of 16 Riders head through a town on stage 5 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 13 of 16 QuickStep-AlphaVinyl lead the peloton (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 14 of 16 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Jumbo-Visma) iin the breakaway (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 15 of 16 A long shot of the peloton (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 16 of 16 Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) leads the peloton on behalf of Evenepoel (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) proved to be unflappable on the final stage of the Volta ao Algarve. The Belgian rode the wheels of his teammates on the lower slopes of the Alto do Malhão, before attacking to pull away a five-man winning move in the final kilometre. He let go of the sprint once his race victory was assured and sat up to celebrate.

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) kicked off the sprint but faded to third as Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) dashed away to the stage victory, just managing to get past compatriot Dani Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers).

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers), second in the general classification heading into the stage, lost contact on the brutally steep slopes of the final climb and finished 10th on the stage, 42 seconds back, conceding his podium position to McNulty. Ineos Grenadiers could be consoled, however, with Martínez filling the third podium spot.

How it unfolded

With a lumpy 173 kilometres from Lagoa to the Alto do Malhão on tap, the first hour of racing on the final Volta ao Algarve stage started out at a furious pace, with no attack able to resist the speed of the peloton. A full 40 kilometres went past without a successful move.

The first intermediate sprint in Paderne was won by Rafael Reis (Glassdrive Q8 Anicolor) ahead of José Gonçalves (W52-FC Porto) and Simon Gugliemi (Team Arkéa-Samsic) and, soon after, the race headed up the first classified climb, the Picota.

It was just a category 3 put proved enough for some gaps to form, and Luís Fernandes (Rádio Popular-Paredes-Boavista) led the way over the climb with Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers) and Jokin Murguialday (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) following his surge.

47 kilometres were covered in the first hour but the trio had only a few seconds in hand and were brought back by the peloton ahead of the next sprint in Loulé at kilometre 53. Tomás Contte (Aviludo) led at the sprint over Castroviejo, with Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) taking the last of the points to seal the points classification.

As the road tilted slightly uphill a large group tried to forge a gap with about 20 riders in the attack, the best-placed George Zimmerman (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert). This escape had gained 2:20 on the peloton when there was a crash that took down Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Fenix), who abandoned, and Tom Pidcock (Ineos).

The gap remained stable as the leaders hit the category 3 Vermelhos, where José Neves (W52-FC Porto) took the points ahead of João Matias (Tavfer) and Anthony Delaplace (Arkéa-Samsic).

Jakobsen got to work to bring down the gap as it stretched to 2:50 and from the breakaway, Dreis de Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) attacked with Pascal Eenkhoorn(Jumbo-Visma) and Joel Nicolau (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA).

De Bondt won the next climb, the category 3 Alte, and kept powering after the crest, drawing out Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates) and Zimmermann. The Belgian led again over the Malhão with 24km to go but QuickStep were in firm control. They shut down an attack by Dani Martinez (Ineos) and brought the leaders back after the summit.

The climb caused some splits in the bunch, with Ineos' Ethan Hayter missing the front. Evenepoel came to the front with just over a kilometre left to climb, pulling out a five-man lead group with Sergio Higuta (Bora-Hansgrohe), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) and Martinez.

Brief results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Higuita (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:14:53 2 Daniel Martinez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 3 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:01 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) QuickStep-AlphaVinyl 0:00:09 6 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:22 7 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 8 Federico Figueiredo (Por) Glassdrive Q8 Anicolor 0:00:40 9 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:42 10 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers