Evenepoel seals Volta ao Algarve overall victory on Malhão

Higuita takes stage ahead of Martínez

Race leader Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) at the stage start (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers) leads an early attack (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Race leader Evenepoel in the peloton early on (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Fenix) attacks to make the early breakaway (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Michele Gazzoli (Astana Qazaqstan) in the break of the day (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Daan Hoole (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the move (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
The riders pass through a town during stage 5 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
The peloton during the final stage (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) drives the break (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Riders head through a town on stage 5 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
QuickStep-AlphaVinyl lead the peloton (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Pascal Eenkhoorn (Jumbo-Visma) iin the breakaway (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
A long shot of the peloton (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) leads the peloton on behalf of Evenepoel (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) proved to be unflappable on the final stage of the Volta ao Algarve. The Belgian rode the wheels of his teammates on the lower slopes of the Alto do Malhão, before attacking to pull away a five-man winning move in the final kilometre. He let go of the sprint once his race victory was assured and sat up to celebrate.

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) kicked off the sprint but faded to third as Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) dashed away to the stage victory, just managing to get past compatriot Dani Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers).

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers), second in the general classification heading into the stage, lost contact on the brutally steep slopes of the final climb and finished 10th on the stage, 42 seconds back, conceding his podium position to McNulty. Ineos Grenadiers could be consoled, however, with Martínez filling the third podium spot.

More to come.

How it unfolded

With a lumpy 173 kilometres from Lagoa to the Alto do Malhão on tap, the first hour of racing on the final Volta ao Algarve stage started out at a furious pace, with no attack able to resist the speed of the peloton. A full 40 kilometres went past without a successful move.

The first intermediate sprint in Paderne was won by Rafael Reis (Glassdrive Q8 Anicolor) ahead of José Gonçalves (W52-FC Porto) and Simon Gugliemi (Team Arkéa-Samsic) and, soon after, the race headed up the first classified climb, the Picota.

It was just a category 3 put proved enough for some gaps to form, and Luís Fernandes (Rádio Popular-Paredes-Boavista) led the way over the climb with Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers) and Jokin Murguialday (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) following his surge.

47 kilometres were covered in the first hour but the trio had only a few seconds in hand and were brought back by the peloton ahead of the next sprint in Loulé at kilometre 53. Tomás Contte (Aviludo) led at the sprint over Castroviejo, with Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) taking the last of the points to seal the points classification.

As the road tilted slightly uphill a large group tried to forge a gap with about 20 riders in the attack, the best-placed George Zimmerman (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert). This escape had gained 2:20 on the peloton when there was a crash that took down Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Fenix), who abandoned, and Tom Pidcock (Ineos).

The gap remained stable as the leaders hit the category 3 Vermelhos, where José Neves (W52-FC Porto) took the points ahead of João Matias (Tavfer) and Anthony Delaplace (Arkéa-Samsic).

Jakobsen got to work to bring down the gap as it stretched to 2:50 and from the breakaway, Dreis de Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) attacked with Pascal Eenkhoorn(Jumbo-Visma) and Joel Nicolau (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA).

De Bondt won the next climb, the category 3 Alte, and kept powering after the crest, drawing out Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates) and Zimmermann. The Belgian led again over the Malhão with 24km to go but QuickStep were in firm control. They shut down an attack by Dani Martinez (Ineos) and brought the leaders back after the summit.

The climb caused some splits in the bunch, with Ineos' Ethan Hayter missing the front. Evenepoel came to the front with just over a kilometre left to climb, pulling out a five-man lead group with Sergio Higuta (Bora-Hansgrohe), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) and Martinez.

Brief results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Higuita (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:14:53
2Daniel Martinez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
3Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:01
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
5Remco Evenepoel (Bel) QuickStep-AlphaVinyl 0:00:09
6Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:22
7Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
8Federico Figueiredo (Por) Glassdrive Q8 Anicolor 0:00:40
9Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:42
10Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) QuickStep-AlphaVinyl 19:35:03
2Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:17
3Daniel Martinez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:21
4Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:39
5David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:00
6Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:04
7Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:16
8Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic 0:02:41
9Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:31
10Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers) 0:03:38

