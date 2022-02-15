Volta ao Algarve past winners
published
Champions 1960-2021
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2021
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52FC Porto
|2020
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2019
|Tadej Pogačar (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
|2018
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2017
|Primož Roglič (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2016
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2015
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2014
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
|2013
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
|2012
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|2011
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC–Highroad
|2010
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Astana
|2009
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Astana
|2008
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick-Step
|2007
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Team Milram
|2006
|João Cabreira (Por) Maia Milaneza
|2005
|Hugo Sabido (Por) Paredes Rota dos Moveis
|2004
|Floyd Landis (USA) U.S. Postal Service
|2003
|Claus Møller (Den) Milaneza-MSS
|2002
|Cândido Barbosa (Por) LA-Pecol
|2001
|Andrea Ferrigato (Ita) Alessio
|2000
|Alex Zülle (Sui) Banesto
|1999
|Melchor Mauri (Esp) Benfica
|1998
|Tomas Konecny (Cze) ZVVZ
|1997
|Cândido Barbosa (Por) Maia-Jumbo-Cin
|1996
|Alberto Amaral (Por) Troiamarisco
|1995
|Cássio Freitas (BRA) Recer-Boavista
|1994
|Vitor Gamito (Por) Sicasal-Acral
|1993
|Cássio Freitas (Bra) Recer-Boavista
|1992
|Joaquim Gomes (Por) Recer-Boavista
|1991
|Joaquim Andrade (Por) Sicasal-Acral
|1990
|Fernando Carvalho (Por) Ruquita-Philips-Feirense
|1989
|Fernando Carvalho (Por) Ruquita-Philips-Feirense
|1988
|Joaquim Gomes (Por) Louletano-Val de Lobo
|1987
|Manuel Cunha (Por) Sicasal-Torreense
|1986
|Manuel Cunha (Por) Lousa-Trinaranjus
|1985
|Eduardo Correia (Por) Sporting Lisboa-Raposeira
|1984
|Belmiro Silva (Por) Ovarense
|1983
|Adelino Teixeira (Por) Lousa-Trinaranjus
|1982
|Alexandre Ruas (Por) Lousa-Trinaranjus
|1981
|Belmiro Silva (Por) F.C. Porto
|1980
|Firmino Bernardino (Por) Lousa-Trinaranjus
|1979
|Firmino Bernardino (Por) Lousa-Trinaranjus
|1978
|Joaquim Andrade (Por) Águias-Clock
|1977
|Belmiro Silva (Por) F.C. Porto
|1961
|António Pisco (Por) Águias Alpiarça
|1960
|José Manuel Marques (Por) Águias Alpiarça
