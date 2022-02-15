Volta ao Algarve past winners

Champions 1960-2021

ALTO DO MALHO LOUL PORTUGAL MAY 09 Joo Rodrigues of Portugal and Team W52Fc Porto yellow leader jersey celebrates at podium during the 47th Volta Ao Algarve 2021 Stage 5 a 1701km stage from Albufeira to Alto do Malho 510m Loul Trophy Mask Hostess Flowers VoltAlgarve VAlgarve2021 on May 09 2021 in Alto do Malho Loul Portugal Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Portugal's João Rodrigues of Team W52FC Porto won the 2021 overall title of the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2021João Rodrigues (Por) W52FC Porto
2020Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
2019Tadej Pogačar (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
2018Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
2017Primož Roglič (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
2016Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
2015Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
2014Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
2013Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
2012Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
2011Tony Martin (Ger) HTC–Highroad
2010Alberto Contador (Esp) Astana
2009Alberto Contador (Esp) Astana
2008Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick-Step
2007Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Team Milram
2006João Cabreira (Por) Maia Milaneza
2005Hugo Sabido (Por) Paredes Rota dos Moveis
2004Floyd Landis (USA) U.S. Postal Service
2003Claus Møller (Den) Milaneza-MSS
2002Cândido Barbosa (Por) LA-Pecol
2001Andrea Ferrigato (Ita) Alessio
2000Alex Zülle (Sui) Banesto
1999Melchor Mauri (Esp) Benfica
1998Tomas Konecny (Cze) ZVVZ
1997Cândido Barbosa (Por) Maia-Jumbo-Cin
1996Alberto Amaral (Por) Troiamarisco
1995Cássio Freitas (BRA) Recer-Boavista
1994Vitor Gamito (Por) Sicasal-Acral
1993Cássio Freitas (Bra) Recer-Boavista
1992Joaquim Gomes (Por) Recer-Boavista
1991Joaquim Andrade (Por) Sicasal-Acral
1990Fernando Carvalho (Por) Ruquita-Philips-Feirense
1989Fernando Carvalho (Por) Ruquita-Philips-Feirense
1988Joaquim Gomes (Por) Louletano-Val de Lobo
1987Manuel Cunha (Por) Sicasal-Torreense
1986Manuel Cunha (Por) Lousa-Trinaranjus
1985Eduardo Correia (Por) Sporting Lisboa-Raposeira
1984Belmiro Silva (Por) Ovarense
1983Adelino Teixeira (Por) Lousa-Trinaranjus
1982Alexandre Ruas (Por) Lousa-Trinaranjus
1981Belmiro Silva (Por) F.C. Porto
1980Firmino Bernardino (Por) Lousa-Trinaranjus
1979Firmino Bernardino (Por) Lousa-Trinaranjus
1978Joaquim Andrade (Por) Águias-Clock
1977Belmiro Silva (Por) F.C. Porto
1961António Pisco (Por) Águias Alpiarça
1960José Manuel Marques (Por) Águias Alpiarça

