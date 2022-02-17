Volta ao Algarve: David Gaudu wins crash-marred stage 2 atop Alto da Foia
Groupama-FDJ rider moves into the overall race lead
David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) missed a crash in the final 200 metres on the uphill finish at Fóia and won stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve.
A bunch sprint formed in the final kilometre, with Tobias Foss (Jumbo-Visma) and Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) bumping shoulders and going down short of the finish, which gave daylight to Gaudu for his first victory of the season.
Trailing two seconds later was Samuele Battistella (Astana Qazaqstan) in second and then Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) in third.
The race leader’s yellow jersey moved from the shoulders of Wednesday’s winner Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) to Gaudu while Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) used his fourth-place finish on stage 2 to move one second back in the GC, Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) with the same time in third position.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4:50:51
|2
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:03
|5
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:04
|6
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|7
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:05
|8
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:00:06
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|9:47:20
|2
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:01
|3
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|5
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:08
|9
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:17
|10
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:18
|11
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:21
|12
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00:29
|13
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|14
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:36
|15
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
