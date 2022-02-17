Volta ao Algarve: David Gaudu wins crash-marred stage 2 atop Alto da Foia

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) missed a crash in the final 200 metres on the uphill finish at Fóia and won stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve.

A bunch sprint formed in the final kilometre, with Tobias Foss (Jumbo-Visma) and Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) bumping shoulders and going down short of the finish, which gave daylight to Gaudu for his first victory of the season.

Trailing two seconds later was Samuele Battistella (Astana Qazaqstan) in second and then Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) in third.

The race leader’s yellow jersey moved from the shoulders of Wednesday’s winner Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) to Gaudu while Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) used his fourth-place finish on stage 2 to move one second back in the GC, Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) with the same time in third position.

More to follow...

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:50:51 2 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:00:02 3 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 4 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:03 5 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:04 6 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 7 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:05 8 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 10 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:06