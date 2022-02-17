Volta ao Algarve: David Gaudu wins crash-marred stage 2 atop Alto da Foia

Groupama-FDJ rider moves into the overall race lead

MONCHIQUE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 17 David Gaudu of France and Team Groupama FDJ celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 48th Volta Ao Algarve 2022 Stage 2 a 1824km stage from Albufeira to Alto Da Foia Monchique 890m VAlgarve2022 on February 17 2022 in Monchique Portugal Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) missed a crash in the final 200 metres on the uphill finish at Fóia and won stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve

A bunch sprint formed in the final kilometre, with Tobias Foss (Jumbo-Visma) and Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) bumping shoulders and going down short of the finish, which gave daylight to Gaudu for his first victory of the season. 

Trailing two seconds later was Samuele Battistella (Astana Qazaqstan) in second and then Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) in third.

The race leader’s yellow jersey moved from the shoulders of Wednesday’s winner Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) to Gaudu while Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) used his fourth-place finish on stage 2 to move one second back in the GC, Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) with the same time in third position.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:50:51
2Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:00:02
3Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
4Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:03
5Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:04
6Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
7Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:05
8Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
10Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:06

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9:47:20
2Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:01
3Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
4Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
5Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
6Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
7Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:08
9Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:17
10Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:18
11Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:21
12Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:00:29
13Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
14Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:36
15Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic

