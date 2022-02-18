Volta ao Algarve: Jakobsen makes it two on stage 3
By Kirsten Frattini published
Gaudu comes through sprint safely to keep race lead
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:54:51
|2
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|5
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|6
|Clément Russo (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|7
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|9
|Colin Joyce (USA) Human Powered Health
|10
|Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Tavfer-Mortágua-Ovos Matinados
