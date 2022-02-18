Volta ao Algarve: Jakobsen makes it two on stage 3

Gaudu comes through sprint safely to keep race lead

Volta ao Algarve 2022 48th Edition 1st stage Portimao Lagos 1991 km 16022022 Fabio Jakobsen NED QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Team photo Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022
(Image credit: Roberto Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 4:54:51
2Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
5Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
6Clément Russo (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
7Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
9Colin Joyce (USA) Human Powered Health
10Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Tavfer-Mortágua-Ovos Matinados

Kirsten Frattini

Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.

