Volta ao Algarve: Evenepoel wins stage 4 time trial

By published

Belgian crushes competition, knocking Küng out of hot seat to take race lead

Image 1 of 12

Volta ao Algarve 2022 48th Edition 4th stage Vila Real de Santo Antonio Tavira 322 km 19022022 Remco Evenepoel BEL QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Team photo Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

Remco Evenepoel powers to victory in Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Roberto Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency2022)
Image 2 of 12

TAVIRA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 19 Yves Lampaert of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl sprints during the 48th Volta Ao Algarve 2022 Stage 4 a 322km individual time trial from Vila Real de Santo Antnio to Tavira VAlgarve2022 on February 19 2022 in Tavira Portugal Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Yves Lampaert (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 12

TAVIRA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 19 Rafael Ferreira Reis of Portugal and Team Glassdrive Q8 Anicolor sprints during the 48th Volta Ao Algarve 2022 Stage 4 a 322km individual time trial from Vila Real de Santo Antnio to Tavira VAlgarve2022 on February 19 2022 in Tavira Portugal Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Rafael Reis (Glassdrive Q8 Anicolor) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 12

TAVIRA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 19 Alexander Kristoff of Norway and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux sprints during the 48th Volta Ao Algarve 2022 Stage 4 a 322km individual time trial from Vila Real de Santo Antnio to Tavira VAlgarve2022 on February 19 2022 in Tavira Portugal Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Alexander Kristoff (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 12

TAVIRA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 19 Jay Vine of Australia and Team AlpecinFenix sprints during the 48th Volta Ao Algarve 2022 Stage 4 a 322km individual time trial from Vila Real de Santo Antnio to Tavira VAlgarve2022 on February 19 2022 in Tavira Portugal Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Jay Vine (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 12

Volta ao Algarve 2022 48th Edition 4th stage Vila Real de Santo Antonio Tavira 322 km 19022022 Michel Hessmann GER Team Jumbo Visma photo Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

Michael Hessmann (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Roberto Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 7 of 12

Volta ao Algarve 2022 48th Edition 4th stage Vila Real de Santo Antonio Tavira 322 km 19022022 Daan Hoole NED Trek Segafredo photo Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

Daan Hoole (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Roberto Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 8 of 12

TAVIRA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 19 Tobias Foss of Norway and Team Jumbo Visma during the 48th Volta Ao Algarve 2022 Stage 4 a 322km individual time trial from Vila Real de Santo Antnio to Tavira VAlgarve2022 on February 19 2022 in Tavira Portugal Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Tobias Foss (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 12

TAVIRA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 19 Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl sprints during the 48th Volta Ao Algarve 2022 Stage 4 a 322km individual time trial from Vila Real de Santo Antnio to Tavira VAlgarve2022 on February 19 2022 in Tavira Portugal Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Kasper Asgreen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 12

TAVIRA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 19 Bryan Coquard of France and Team Cofidis sprints during the 48th Volta Ao Algarve 2022 Stage 4 a 322km individual time trial from Vila Real de Santo Antnio to Tavira VAlgarve2022 on February 19 2022 in Tavira Portugal Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 12

Volta ao Algarve 2022 48th Edition 4th stage Vila Real de Santo Antonio Tavira 322 km 19022022 Jonathan Castroviejo ESP INEOS Grenadiers photo Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Roberto Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency2022)
Image 12 of 12

Volta ao Algarve 2022 48th Edition 4th stage Vila Real de Santo Antonio Tavira 322 km 19022022 Stefan Kung SUI Groupama FDJ photo Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022)

Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) thundered into the overall lead of the Volta ao Algarve with a huge victory on the penultimate stage time trial.

Evenepoel put a whopping 2:09 into David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), who hands his yellow jersey over to the Belgian.

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) is now the closest challenger to Evenepoel in second-overall at 1:05, having finished third on the stage behind Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) in second.

More to come.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:37:50
2Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:38:47
3Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:38:55
4Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:39:01
5Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:39:14
6Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:39:16
7Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:39:19
8Daan Hoole (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:39:28
9David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:39:58
10Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic 0:40:01

General classification after stage 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 15:20:11
2Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:06
3Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:25
4Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:30
5Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:43
6Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:51
7David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:08
8Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
9Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:37
10Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:40

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Puddicombe

Latest on Cyclingnews