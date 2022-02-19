Volta ao Algarve: Evenepoel wins stage 4 time trial

Image 1 of 12 Remco Evenepoel powers to victory in Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Roberto Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency2022) Image 2 of 12 Yves Lampaert (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 3 of 12 Rafael Reis (Glassdrive Q8 Anicolor) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 4 of 12 Alexander Kristoff (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 5 of 12 Jay Vine (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 6 of 12 Michael Hessmann (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Roberto Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 7 of 12 Daan Hoole (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Roberto Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 8 of 12 Tobias Foss (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 9 of 12 Kasper Asgreen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 10 of 12 Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 11 of 12 Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Roberto Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency2022) Image 12 of 12 Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022)

Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) thundered into the overall lead of the Volta ao Algarve with a huge victory on the penultimate stage time trial.

Evenepoel put a whopping 2:09 into David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), who hands his yellow jersey over to the Belgian.

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) is now the closest challenger to Evenepoel in second-overall at 1:05, having finished third on the stage behind Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) in second.

More to come.

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:37:50 2 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:38:47 3 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:38:55 4 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:39:01 5 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:39:14 6 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:39:16 7 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:39:19 8 Daan Hoole (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:39:28 9 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:39:58 10 Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic 0:40:01