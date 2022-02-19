Volta ao Algarve: Evenepoel wins stage 4 time trial
By Stephen Puddicombe published
Belgian crushes competition, knocking Küng out of hot seat to take race lead
Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) thundered into the overall lead of the Volta ao Algarve with a huge victory on the penultimate stage time trial.
Evenepoel put a whopping 2:09 into David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), who hands his yellow jersey over to the Belgian.
Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) is now the closest challenger to Evenepoel in second-overall at 1:05, having finished third on the stage behind Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) in second.
More to come.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:37:50
|2
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:38:47
|3
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:38:55
|4
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|0:39:01
|5
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:39:14
|6
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:39:16
|7
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:39:19
|8
|Daan Hoole (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:39:28
|9
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:39:58
|10
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic
|0:40:01
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15:20:11
|2
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:06
|3
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:25
|4
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:30
|5
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:43
|6
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:51
|7
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:08
|8
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|9
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:37
|10
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:02:40
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poels grasps opportunity to break three-year win drought at Ruta del Sol'Every opportunity you get in racing you just have to take' says new race leader with final day summit finish left to race
-
Volta ao Algarve: Evenepoel wins stage 4 time trialBelgian crushes competition, knocking Küng out of hot seat to take race lead
-
Van Vleuten storms to victory in Setmana Ciclista ValencianaMovistar rider solos to race lead in Vistabella
-
Double win for Wellens on Tour du Var stage 2Leader's jersey passes from Lotto Soudal teammate Ewan to Belgian