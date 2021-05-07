Volta ao Algarve: Sam Bennett wins stage 3

Image 1 of 22 Sam Bennett celebrates stage 3 win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 22 Sam Bennett of Deceuninck-QuickStep wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 22 Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) opens a gap for the win, with Danny van Poppel (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) in second (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 22 Sprint finish in Tavira for stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 22 Breakaway of four riders on 203.1km stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 22 Breakaway includes: Javier Moreno Bazan of Team Efapel, Henrique Casimiro of Team Kelly - Simoldes - Udo, Julen Irizar Laskurain of Euskaltel - Euskadi and Jetse Bol of Team Burgos - BH (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 22 A warm day under the sun in Portugal for GC leader Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 22 Deceuninck-QuickStep's Shane Archbold of New Zealand en route from Faro to Tavira (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 22 Yellow jersey of Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 22 The peloton passing through Arco da Vila at start in Faro City to begin stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 22 Shane Archbald of Deceuninck-QuickStep at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 22 Bright blue skies above the peloton headed to Tavira (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 22 Rally Cycling's Kyle Murphy replenishes liquid on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 22 Cameron Wurf rides alongside GC leader and Ineos Grenadiers teammate Ethan Hayter (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 22 Sam Bennett in the green points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 22 Jetse Bol of Burgos - BH in the Breakaway that had dwindled to three, and was caught with 10km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 22 Wide roads from Faro to Tavira (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 22 Ethan Hayter retains the GC lead after stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 22 Stage 3 winner Sam Bennett celebrates on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 22 Portugal's João Rodrigues of Team W52/Fc Porto celebrates Blue Mountain Jersey after stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 22 Sean Quinn (Hagens Berman Axeon), 20-year-old from US, celebrates best young rider white jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 22 Stage 3 winner Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) retains the green points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) doubled up at the Volta ao Algarve in Tavira, easing to a clear victory in the sprint finish on the third stage of the race. The Irishman beat Danny van Poppel (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) into second place on the race's longest stage, while his lead-out man Michael Mørkøv took third place, such was the Belgian squad's dominance.

Deceuninck-QuickStep lay behind Bora-Hansgrohe, Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, and Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux in the final kilometre of the race, but their lead out hit the front at just the right time, with Mørkøv moving up on the left-hand side of the road as the other teams were less organised on the right.

With Bennett on his wheel, the Dane left his teammate with an easy job to sprint past and take his seventh win of 2021. Further back, Van Poppel got the better of Jon Aberasturi (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) and Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), though was only able to pass Mørkøv before the line, with Bennett able to ease up and celebrate his victory.

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) retains the overall race lead heading into the stage 4 time trial in Lagoa. He lies on the same time as W52-Porto rider João Rodrigues and Caja Rural's Jonathan Lastra, having beat them to victory on stage 3's summit finish of the Alto da Fóia.

How it unfolded

After Thursday's summit finish, stage 3 brought a flat, sprint day for the peloton, taking them 203 kilometres from Faro to Tavira. Two third-category climbs posed the only classified challenges of the day, along with three intermediate sprints on a stage which posed few obstacles to disrupt an inevitable sprint finish.

The attacks took some time to come at the start of the stage, with no groups making it away from the peloton until the intermediate sprint at the top of the hill after 18.5 kilometres of racing. There, Henrique Casemiro (Kelly-Smoldes-UDO) led the way across the sprint point ahead of Javier Moreno (Efapel), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH) and Julen Irizar (Euskaltel-Euskadi), with the quartet making it away into the break of the day.

The peloton, satisfied with the makeup of the break, let the four men go, venturing out into the longest stage of the race. The Portela da Corcha and Cachopo climbs would present the major prizes of the day for the break, though with just two on the menu, no rider would be able to overhaul W52-Porto's João Rodrigues at the top of the standings.

Moreno grabbed four points on the first climb of the day ahead of Casemiro, and the result was reversed with Casemiro leading the way over the top. Both men took seven points, then, leaving them fourth and fifth in the mountain classification at the end of the day.

Ineos Grenadiers and Deceuninck-Quickstep led the way in the peloton, working for race leader Ethan Hayter and sprinter Sam Bennett, respectively. The mid-part of the stage was a quiet affair, with a 60-kilometre run from Cachopo to the second intermediate sprint at Alcoutim, and little to fight about in between.

Bol was first across the line in Alcoutim, leaving only the intermediate sprint at Vila-Real de Santo Antonio before the finish line. Back in the peloton, W52-Porto joined the fray, riding in support of their man Rodrigues, who lay second overall after stage 2.

Heading into the final 50 kilometres of the stage, the gap was down to two minutes and falling as the sprinter's teams worked at the head of the peloton. Some nerves in the peloton exhibited themselves with crashes involving Ineos men Iván Sosa and Brandon Rivera, among others, at the 42-kilometre mark.

Out front, the breakaway didn't stay together for much longer as Irizar dropped back from the move with 28 kilometres to go, shortly after Deceuninck-QuickStep's Davide Ballerini hit the deck before quickly going again.

Moreno led the three-man break over the final intermediate sprint five kilometres later, and the break wouldn't last much longer in front before the peloton reabsorbed them 11 kilometres out.

Peio Goikoetxea (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Gonçalo Amado (Antarte-Feirense) tried a move three kilometres later, but it was quickly shut down as Groupama-FDJ commanded the peloton towards a sprint.

UAE Team Emirates and Bora-Hansgrohe also moved to the front in the closing kilometres as the pace went up and the lead-outs were prepared. The German squad led the way into the final kilometre, but were less organised than Deceuninck-QuickStep, who came from further back with their dialed-in two-man lead out.

With Mørkøv leading the way, there was little doubt about who would prevail at the line, with Bennett eventually easing to victory, the 56th of his career so far.