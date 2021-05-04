Volta ao Algarve past winners
By Cyclingnews
Champions 1960-2020
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2020
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2019
|Tadej Pogačar (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
|2018
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2017
|Primož Roglič (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2016
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2015
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2014
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
|2013
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
|2012
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|2011
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC–Highroad
|2010
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Astana
|2009
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Astana
|2008
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick-Step
|2007
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Team Milram
|2006
|João Cabreira (Por) Maia Milaneza
|2005
|Hugo Sabido (Por) Paredes Rota dos Moveis
|2004
|Floyd Landis (USA) U.S. Postal Service
|2003
|Claus Møller (Den) Milaneza-MSS
|2002
|Cândido Barbosa (Por) LA-Pecol
|2001
|Andrea Ferrigato (Ita) Alessio
|2000
|Alex Zülle (Sui) Banesto
|1999
|Melchor Mauri (Esp) Benfica
|1998
|Tomas Konecny (Cze) ZVVZ
|1997
|Cândido Barbosa (Por) Maia-Jumbo-Cin
|1996
|Alberto Amaral (Por) Troiamarisco
|1995
|Cássio Freitas (BRA) Recer-Boavista
|1994
|Vitor Gamito (Por) Sicasal-Acral
|1993
|Cássio Freitas (Bra) Recer-Boavista
|1992
|Joaquim Gomes (Por) Recer-Boavista
|1991
|Joaquim Andrade (Por) Sicasal-Acral
|1990
|Fernando Carvalho (Por) Ruquita-Philips-Feirense
|1989
|Fernando Carvalho (Por) Ruquita-Philips-Feirense
|1988
|Joaquim Gomes (Por) Louletano-Val de Lobo
|1987
|Manuel Cunha (Por) Sicasal-Torreense
|1986
|Manuel Cunha (Por) Lousa-Trinaranjus
|1985
|Eduardo Correia (Por) Sporting Lisboa-Raposeira
|1984
|Belmiro Silva (Por) Ovarense
|1983
|Adelino Teixeira (Por) Lousa-Trinaranjus
|1982
|Alexandre Ruas (Por) Lousa-Trinaranjus
|1981
|Belmiro Silva (Por) F.C. Porto
|1980
|Firmino Bernardino (Por) Lousa-Trinaranjus
|1979
|Firmino Bernardino (Por) Lousa-Trinaranjus
|1978
|Joaquim Andrade (Por) Águias-Clock
|1977
|Belmiro Silva (Por) F.C. Porto
|1961
|António Pisco (Por) Águias Alpiarça
|1960
|José Manuel Marques (Por) Águias Alpiarça
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia teams face final COVID-19 testing in Turin on WednesdayRCS Sport to provide in-race testing as third wave subsides and Italy opens up
-
Volta ao Algarve 2021 start listReschedule Spanish race provides alternative to Giro d'Italia
-
Giro d'Italia: Egan Bernal and Pavel Sivakov lead strong Ineos Grenadiers team stacked with talentColombian targets maglia rosa for the first time, while Sivakov is given joint leadership status
-
Formolo, Gaviria lead UAE Team Emirates at the Giro d'ItaliaUlissi, Dombrowski in 'balanced team with a lot of pedigree'
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.