Trending

Volta ao Algarve past winners

By

Champions 1960-2020

Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2020Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
2019Tadej Pogačar (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
2018Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
2017Primož Roglič (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
2016Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
2015Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
2014Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
2013Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
2012Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
2011Tony Martin (Ger) HTC–Highroad
2010Alberto Contador (Esp) Astana
2009Alberto Contador (Esp) Astana
2008Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick-Step
2007Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Team Milram
2006João Cabreira (Por) Maia Milaneza
2005Hugo Sabido (Por) Paredes Rota dos Moveis
2004Floyd Landis (USA) U.S. Postal Service
2003Claus Møller (Den) Milaneza-MSS
2002Cândido Barbosa (Por) LA-Pecol
2001Andrea Ferrigato (Ita) Alessio
2000Alex Zülle (Sui) Banesto
1999Melchor Mauri (Esp) Benfica
1998Tomas Konecny (Cze) ZVVZ
1997Cândido Barbosa (Por) Maia-Jumbo-Cin
1996Alberto Amaral (Por) Troiamarisco
1995Cássio Freitas (BRA) Recer-Boavista
1994Vitor Gamito (Por) Sicasal-Acral
1993Cássio Freitas (Bra) Recer-Boavista
1992Joaquim Gomes (Por) Recer-Boavista
1991Joaquim Andrade (Por) Sicasal-Acral
1990Fernando Carvalho (Por) Ruquita-Philips-Feirense
1989Fernando Carvalho (Por) Ruquita-Philips-Feirense
1988Joaquim Gomes (Por) Louletano-Val de Lobo
1987Manuel Cunha (Por) Sicasal-Torreense
1986Manuel Cunha (Por) Lousa-Trinaranjus
1985Eduardo Correia (Por) Sporting Lisboa-Raposeira
1984Belmiro Silva (Por) Ovarense
1983Adelino Teixeira (Por) Lousa-Trinaranjus
1982Alexandre Ruas (Por) Lousa-Trinaranjus
1981Belmiro Silva (Por) F.C. Porto
1980Firmino Bernardino (Por) Lousa-Trinaranjus
1979Firmino Bernardino (Por) Lousa-Trinaranjus
1978Joaquim Andrade (Por) Águias-Clock
1977Belmiro Silva (Por) F.C. Porto
1961António Pisco (Por) Águias Alpiarça
1960José Manuel Marques (Por) Águias Alpiarça

Latest on Cyclingnews