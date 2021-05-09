Trending

Rodrigues wins Volta ao Algarve

By

W52/FC Porto rider distances Hayter on final climb to snatch overall victory, Gesbert takes stage win

João Rodrigues (W52/FC Porto) became the first Portuguese rider to win the Volta ao Algarve since 2006 after distancing race leader Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) on the Alto do Malhão on Sunday's final stage of the race.

The young Briton, who crashed during Saturday’s time trial but still extended his race lead, was unable to hang on in the face of an onslaught from the Portuguese team up the final climb of the closing stage.

Élie Gesbert (Arkea-Samsic) got away with Rodrigues and then beat him to the line take the stage, but Rodrigues took the overall after Hayter crossed the line 21 seconds later.

Rodrigues' teammate Joni Brandão took third on the stage, as Amaro Antunes finsihed fifth in an impressive showing for W52/FC Porto.

Hayter slipped to second overall, nine seconds down on Rodrigues. Tour of Flanders winner Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quickstep) finished third overall at 28 seconds after finishing eighth on the stage, 19 seconds back.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 4:10:10
2João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
3Jóni Brandão (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:00:09
4Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:11
5Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:00:15
6Joaquim Silva (Por) Tavfer-Measindot-Mortágua 0:00:17
7Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:18
8Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:19
9Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:21
10Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

Final general classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 19:03:56
2Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:09
3Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:28
4Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:41
5Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:44
6Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:48
7Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:13
8Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:27
9Jóni Brandão (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:01:40
10Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:01:54

