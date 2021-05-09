Rodrigues wins Volta ao Algarve
By Cyclingnews
W52/FC Porto rider distances Hayter on final climb to snatch overall victory, Gesbert takes stage win
Stage 5: Albufeira - Malhão
João Rodrigues (W52/FC Porto) became the first Portuguese rider to win the Volta ao Algarve since 2006 after distancing race leader Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) on the Alto do Malhão on Sunday's final stage of the race.
The young Briton, who crashed during Saturday’s time trial but still extended his race lead, was unable to hang on in the face of an onslaught from the Portuguese team up the final climb of the closing stage.
Élie Gesbert (Arkea-Samsic) got away with Rodrigues and then beat him to the line take the stage, but Rodrigues took the overall after Hayter crossed the line 21 seconds later.
Rodrigues' teammate Joni Brandão took third on the stage, as Amaro Antunes finsihed fifth in an impressive showing for W52/FC Porto.
Hayter slipped to second overall, nine seconds down on Rodrigues. Tour of Flanders winner Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quickstep) finished third overall at 28 seconds after finishing eighth on the stage, 19 seconds back.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|4:10:10
|2
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
|3
|Jóni Brandão (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:00:09
|4
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:11
|5
|Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:00:15
|6
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Tavfer-Measindot-Mortágua
|0:00:17
|7
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:18
|8
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:19
|9
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:21
|10
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
|19:03:56
|2
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:09
|3
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:28
|4
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:41
|5
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:44
|6
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:48
|7
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:13
|8
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:27
|9
|Jóni Brandão (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:01:40
|10
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:01:54
