Rodrigues wins Volta ao Algarve

Image 1 of 18 João Rodrigues (W52/FC Porto) celebrates his overall victory on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 18 Elie Gesbert (Arkea-Samsic) celebrates his stage win on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 18 Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took the stage honours (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 18 The Peloton passing through Loul Village on the final stage of the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 18 Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quickstep) at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 18 Ineos Grenadiers around race leader Ethan Hayter (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 18 Race leader Ethan Hayter at the back of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 18 Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 18 Michael Morkov (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 18 Ethan Hayter in yellow at the start of the final stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 18 Bandages on Ethan Hayter's arm after his crash in the time trial the previous day (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 18 Sam Bennett and Michael Mørkøv in the day's break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 18 Race leader Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 18 Amaro Antunes and João Rodrigues (W52-Porto) on the day's final climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 18 João Rodrigues (W52-Porto) goes on the attack on Malhão (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 18 Elie Gesbert (Arkea-Samsic) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 18 Celebrations for W52-Porto (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 18 Arkea-Samsic celebrate together (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

João Rodrigues (W52/FC Porto) became the first Portuguese rider to win the Volta ao Algarve since 2006 after distancing race leader Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) on the Alto do Malhão on Sunday's final stage of the race.

The young Briton, who crashed during Saturday’s time trial but still extended his race lead, was unable to hang on in the face of an onslaught from the Portuguese team up the final climb of the closing stage.

Élie Gesbert (Arkea-Samsic) got away with Rodrigues and then beat him to the line take the stage, but Rodrigues took the overall after Hayter crossed the line 21 seconds later.

Rodrigues' teammate Joni Brandão took third on the stage, as Amaro Antunes finsihed fifth in an impressive showing for W52/FC Porto.

Hayter slipped to second overall, nine seconds down on Rodrigues. Tour of Flanders winner Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quickstep) finished third overall at 28 seconds after finishing eighth on the stage, 19 seconds back.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 4:10:10 2 João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 3 Jóni Brandão (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:00:09 4 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:11 5 Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:00:15 6 Joaquim Silva (Por) Tavfer-Measindot-Mortágua 0:00:17 7 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:18 8 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:19 9 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:21 10 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers