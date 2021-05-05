Trending

Volta ao Algarve: Sam Bennett wins stage 1 sprint

By

More to come!

Image 1 of 6

SAINTCYRLECOLE FRANCE MARCH 07 Arrival Sam Bennett of Ireland and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Celebration Arnaud Demare of France and Team Groupama FDJ Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 1 a 166km stage from SaintCyrlEcole to SaintCyrlEcole ParisNice on March 07 2021 in SaintCyrlEcole France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 6

The Volta ao Algarve cross a bridge

The Volta ao Algarve cross a bridge (Image credit: Getty Images )
Image 3 of 6

The Volta ao Algarve peloton

The Volta ao Algarve peloton (Image credit: Getty Images )
Image 4 of 6

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep)

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images )
Image 5 of 6

Deceuninck-QuickStep and Bora-Hansgrohe lead the chase

Deceuninck-QuickStep and Bora-Hansgrohe lead the chase (Image credit: Getty Images )
Image 6 of 6

Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was back in action

Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was back in action (Image credit: Getty Images )

Latest on Cyclingnews