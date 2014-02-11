Trending

Kwiatkowski claims Trofeo Deià

Boasson Hagen, Gavazzi complete podium on Mallorca

Image 1 of 25

Second and third place finishers Edvald Boasson Hagen and Francesco Gavazzi on the podium at Mallorca's Trofeo Deià

Second and third place finishers Edvald Boasson Hagen and Francesco Gavazzi on the podium at Mallorca's Trofeo Deià
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 25

Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) found the hilly Trofeo Deià parcours to his liking

Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) found the hilly Trofeo Deià parcours to his liking
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 25

Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) awaits the start of the Trofeo Deià

Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) awaits the start of the Trofeo Deià
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 25

Vicente Reynes (IAM Cycling) and world champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) chat on the start line

Vicente Reynes (IAM Cycling) and world champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) chat on the start line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 25

After spending eight years at AG2R La Mondiale, John Gadret has moved to Movistar for 2014

After spending eight years at AG2R La Mondiale, John Gadret has moved to Movistar for 2014
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 25

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins the Trofeo Deià

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins the Trofeo Deià
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 25

The peloton awaits the start of the Trofeo Deià - the third day of racing at the Challenge Mallorca

The peloton awaits the start of the Trofeo Deià - the third day of racing at the Challenge Mallorca
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 25

Dayer Quintana makes his Movistar debut on Mallorca

Dayer Quintana makes his Movistar debut on Mallorca
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 25

Former teammates Edvald Boasson Hagen and Rigoberto Uran chast prior to the Trofeo Deià on Mallorca

Former teammates Edvald Boasson Hagen and Rigoberto Uran chast prior to the Trofeo Deià on Mallorca
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 25

Italian champion Ivan Santaromita (Orica GreenEdge)

Italian champion Ivan Santaromita (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 25

Bradley Wiggins sets tempo in the peloton for Team Sky

Bradley Wiggins sets tempo in the peloton for Team Sky
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 25

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) took the sprint for second from a chase group 27 seconds down on winner Michal Kwiatkowski

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) took the sprint for second from a chase group 27 seconds down on winner Michal Kwiatkowski
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 25

Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) collects a kiss and a trophy for his third place finish

Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) collects a kiss and a trophy for his third place finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 25

Tiago Machado has moved to NetApp-Endura for 2014

Tiago Machado has moved to NetApp-Endura for 2014
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 25

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in action on Mallorca during the Trofeo Deià

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in action on Mallorca during the Trofeo Deià
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 25

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) rides in the main peloton that finished 17 minutes down

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) rides in the main peloton that finished 17 minutes down
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 25

Gianpaolo Caruso (Katusha) on the descent

Gianpaolo Caruso (Katusha) on the descent
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 25

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 25

Michal Kwiatkowski leads the front group off the final climb

Michal Kwiatkowski leads the front group off the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 25

Polish champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Polish champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 25

The sprint for second went to Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)

The sprint for second went to Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 25

The podium on day 3 of the Challenge Mallorca

The podium on day 3 of the Challenge Mallorca
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 25

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) soloed to the win in the Trofeo Deià

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) soloed to the win in the Trofeo Deià
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 25

The podium of the Trofeo Deià

The podium of the Trofeo Deià
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 25

The Trofeo Deià podium: Francesco Gavazzi, Michal Kwiatkowski and Edvald Boasson Hagen

The Trofeo Deià podium: Francesco Gavazzi, Michal Kwiatkowski and Edvald Boasson Hagen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Chilly winter weather and a tough day of climbing could not stop Polish champion Michel Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) from claiming an impressive first win of the season in the TraMuntana Trophy high in the mountains of Mallorca on Tuesday.

Together with Sky's Sergio Henao, Kwiatkowski bridged across the early break of the day, a six-rider move including Omega Pharma Quick Step team-mate Petr Vakoc, towards the summit of the first category Puig Major climb, the toughest challenge on a day featuring five classified ascents and barely a metre of flat.

Then with about five kilometres to go, as the road twisted sharply down towards the finish at the lonely monastery of Lluc, perched high amidst the granite screeslopes of the Tramuntana mountains on the island's north side, the Polish National Champion tore away from the small front group for a commanding lone victory - his first and Omega Pharma-Quick Step's fifth of 2014. Having swept up the remnants of the break, an 18-rider chasing move was led in by Sky's Edvald Boasson Hagen 27 seconds later.

Well wrapped up against the biting winds, Kwiatkowski explained that "it was very fast at the start of the stage, everybody wanted to be in the break and it was only when they got away that things calmed down a bit." At one point the early move gained a nine minute advantage before Sky and Movistar combined to bring things back for the final ascent of Puig Mayor close enough for Henao and Kwiatkowski to go clear.

"Henao went first, and at first I wasn't sure what to do because neither Lampre nor Movistar reacted, so finally I decided to go across and try to catch him. When I did, we worked together and I'd like to thank him, because we collaborated well and that was good for both of us."

"When we got across to the break, Vakoc pulled a little bit so I could rest slightly and I could make my final attack. I was a bit surprised when I attacked that no-one could follow but I was pleased, too. I'd done a few training rides here so I knew with about 15 seconds advantage on a descent like that with two or three kilometres it wouldn't be possible for anybody to catch me. I was worried the roads might be a bit slippery under the trees, too, but it was fine."

Still only 23, last year was the Pole's breakthrough season, with highlights a spell in the lead of Tirreno-Adriatico and fourth overall, a lengthy period in the Best Young Rider's jersey at the Tour de France, where he finished eleventh overall, the Polish national championships and World Championships team time trial victories and - as if that was not enough - top five finishes in Amstel and Flèche Wallone. Kwiatkowski has hardly rested on his laurels though, training hard in Spain over the winter and spending only a couple of days back home in the last two months.

"I knew from training that I was going well, but even so I didn't expect to be so good here," he said. "Everything went well over the winter, though, and to start the season like that couldn't be better." Kwiatkowski will now race the final day of the Mallorca Challenge before heading onto the Tour of the Algarve next week - where he finished second overall last year.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep3:59:51
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky0:00:27
3Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
4Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
5Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
6Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
7Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos-BH
8Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
9Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
10Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
11Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
12David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
13Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
14Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
15Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
16Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
17Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
18André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
19Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
20Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:31
21Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
22Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
23Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
24David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
25Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
26Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
27Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
28Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
29Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
30Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
31Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
32Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
33Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
34Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
35David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH
36Chris Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
37Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:48
38Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:16
39José Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura0:01:54
40José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:40
41Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
42Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:11
43Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
44Miguel Minguez (Spa) Team Euskadi
45Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
46Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
47Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:02
48Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
49Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
50Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
51Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura0:06:12
52Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:41
53Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:54
54Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
55Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Team Euskadi0:10:12
56Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
57Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos-BH
58Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
59Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
60Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
61Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
62Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
63Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
64Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
65Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
66Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
67Victor Martin (Spa) Burgos-BH
68Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
69Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
70Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
71Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
72Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis
73Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
74Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
75Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
76Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:10:27
77David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:12:37
78Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
79Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:14:19
80Ramon Domene (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
81Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
82Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis
83Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
84Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
85Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
86Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:25
87Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura0:16:42
88Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:17:41
89Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
90Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
91Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
92Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
93Arakdiusz Owsian (Pol) Activejet Team
94Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
95Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
96Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
97Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
98Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
99Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
100Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
101Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
102Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team
103Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
104Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
105Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura
106Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
107Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Team Euskadi
108Haritz Orbe (Spa) Team Euskadi
109Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
110Pawel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team
111Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
112Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
113Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
114Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis
115Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
116Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Euskadi
117Benat Txoperena (Spa) Team Euskadi
118Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Team Euskadi
119Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
120Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
121John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
122Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
123Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
124Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
125Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
126Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
127Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-BH
128Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
129Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
130Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
131Mario Gonzalez (Spa) Activejet Team
132David Muntaner (Spa) Activejet Team
133Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH0:17:58
134Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis0:22:01
135Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis
136Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:23:11
137Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
138Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Kuota
139Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
140Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos-BH
141Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
142Tomasz Mickiewicz (Pol) Activejet Team
143Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
144Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
145Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk

Ollde Can Costa (Cat. 2), km. 8.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10pts
2Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida7
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol5
4Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH3
5Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
6Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH1

Coll Den Claret (Cat. 3), km. 14.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
3Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
4Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Coll Des Tords (Cat. 3), km. 68.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team6pts
2Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk4
3Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH2
4Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha1

Coll De Soller (Cat. 2), km. 109.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH10pts
2Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team7
3Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
4Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha3
5Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
6Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk1

Coll De Puig Major (Cat. 1), km. 133.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk16pts
2Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
3Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH10
4Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
5Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team6
6Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky4
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
8Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
9Chris Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida1

Sprint 1 - Establiments, km 84,90
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH2
3Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team1

Sprint 2 - Bunyola, km 100,30
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
3Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH1

Special sprint 1 - Calvia, km 60,80
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha3pts
2Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team2
3Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Special sprint 2 - Soller, km 117,90
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha3pts
2Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
3Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Bel12:00:27
2Astana Pro Team0:00:27
3Team Sky0:00:31
4Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
5Lampre-Merida0:00:35
6Team Katusha
7Garmin Sharp
8Movistar Team0:05:28
9Team Netapp - Endura0:07:39
10Lotto Belisol0:09:15
11Burgos-BH0:10:16
12IAM Cycling0:10:20
13Orica Greenedge0:15:47
14Cofidis0:24:08
15Team Europcar0:25:32
16Team Novo Nordisk0:29:55
17Team Euskadi0:30:10
18MTN - Qhubeka0:34:17
19Activejet Team0:44:40
20Cyclingteam De Rijke0:52:09

 

Latest on Cyclingnews