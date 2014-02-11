Kwiatkowski claims Trofeo Deià
Boasson Hagen, Gavazzi complete podium on Mallorca
Chilly winter weather and a tough day of climbing could not stop Polish champion Michel Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) from claiming an impressive first win of the season in the TraMuntana Trophy high in the mountains of Mallorca on Tuesday.
Together with Sky's Sergio Henao, Kwiatkowski bridged across the early break of the day, a six-rider move including Omega Pharma Quick Step team-mate Petr Vakoc, towards the summit of the first category Puig Major climb, the toughest challenge on a day featuring five classified ascents and barely a metre of flat.
Then with about five kilometres to go, as the road twisted sharply down towards the finish at the lonely monastery of Lluc, perched high amidst the granite screeslopes of the Tramuntana mountains on the island's north side, the Polish National Champion tore away from the small front group for a commanding lone victory - his first and Omega Pharma-Quick Step's fifth of 2014. Having swept up the remnants of the break, an 18-rider chasing move was led in by Sky's Edvald Boasson Hagen 27 seconds later.
Well wrapped up against the biting winds, Kwiatkowski explained that "it was very fast at the start of the stage, everybody wanted to be in the break and it was only when they got away that things calmed down a bit." At one point the early move gained a nine minute advantage before Sky and Movistar combined to bring things back for the final ascent of Puig Mayor close enough for Henao and Kwiatkowski to go clear.
"Henao went first, and at first I wasn't sure what to do because neither Lampre nor Movistar reacted, so finally I decided to go across and try to catch him. When I did, we worked together and I'd like to thank him, because we collaborated well and that was good for both of us."
"When we got across to the break, Vakoc pulled a little bit so I could rest slightly and I could make my final attack. I was a bit surprised when I attacked that no-one could follow but I was pleased, too. I'd done a few training rides here so I knew with about 15 seconds advantage on a descent like that with two or three kilometres it wouldn't be possible for anybody to catch me. I was worried the roads might be a bit slippery under the trees, too, but it was fine."
Still only 23, last year was the Pole's breakthrough season, with highlights a spell in the lead of Tirreno-Adriatico and fourth overall, a lengthy period in the Best Young Rider's jersey at the Tour de France, where he finished eleventh overall, the Polish national championships and World Championships team time trial victories and - as if that was not enough - top five finishes in Amstel and Flèche Wallone. Kwiatkowski has hardly rested on his laurels though, training hard in Spain over the winter and spending only a couple of days back home in the last two months.
"I knew from training that I was going well, but even so I didn't expect to be so good here," he said. "Everything went well over the winter, though, and to start the season like that couldn't be better." Kwiatkowski will now race the final day of the Mallorca Challenge before heading onto the Tour of the Algarve next week - where he finished second overall last year.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|3:59:51
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:00:27
|3
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|5
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|6
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|7
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos-BH
|8
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
|9
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|11
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|13
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|15
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
|16
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|17
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|18
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|19
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:31
|21
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|22
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|23
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|24
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|25
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
|26
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|29
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|30
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|31
|Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
|32
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|33
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|34
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|35
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|36
|Chris Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|37
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:48
|38
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:16
|39
|José Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:01:54
|40
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:40
|41
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|42
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:11
|43
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|44
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Team Euskadi
|45
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|46
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|47
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:02
|48
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|49
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
|50
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:06:12
|52
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:41
|53
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:54
|54
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|55
|Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Team Euskadi
|0:10:12
|56
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos-BH
|58
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
|59
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|60
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|62
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|63
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|64
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|66
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|67
|Victor Martin (Spa) Burgos-BH
|68
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|69
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|70
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|71
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|72
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis
|73
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|74
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|75
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|76
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:27
|77
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:12:37
|78
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|79
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:19
|80
|Ramon Domene (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
|81
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|82
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis
|83
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|84
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|85
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|86
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:25
|87
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:16:42
|88
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:17:41
|89
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|90
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|91
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|92
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|93
|Arakdiusz Owsian (Pol) Activejet Team
|94
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|95
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|96
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|97
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|98
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|99
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|101
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|102
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team
|103
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|104
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|105
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura
|106
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|107
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Team Euskadi
|108
|Haritz Orbe (Spa) Team Euskadi
|109
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|110
|Pawel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team
|111
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|112
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
|113
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|114
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis
|115
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|116
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Euskadi
|117
|Benat Txoperena (Spa) Team Euskadi
|118
|Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Team Euskadi
|119
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|120
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|121
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|122
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
|123
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|124
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|125
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|126
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|127
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-BH
|128
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|129
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|130
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|131
|Mario Gonzalez (Spa) Activejet Team
|132
|David Muntaner (Spa) Activejet Team
|133
|Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:17:58
|134
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis
|0:22:01
|135
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis
|136
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:23:11
|137
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|138
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Kuota
|139
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|140
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos-BH
|141
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|142
|Tomasz Mickiewicz (Pol) Activejet Team
|143
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|144
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|145
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|7
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5
|4
|Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|3
|5
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|6
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|3
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|4
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|4
|3
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH
|2
|4
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH
|10
|pts
|2
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|7
|3
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|4
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|5
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|16
|pts
|2
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|3
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH
|10
|4
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|5
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|6
|6
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|4
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|8
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|9
|Chris Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH
|2
|3
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|pts
|2
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|pts
|2
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Bel
|12:00:27
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:27
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:31
|4
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:35
|6
|Team Katusha
|7
|Garmin Sharp
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:05:28
|9
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:07:39
|10
|Lotto Belisol
|0:09:15
|11
|Burgos-BH
|0:10:16
|12
|IAM Cycling
|0:10:20
|13
|Orica Greenedge
|0:15:47
|14
|Cofidis
|0:24:08
|15
|Team Europcar
|0:25:32
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:29:55
|17
|Team Euskadi
|0:30:10
|18
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:34:17
|19
|Activejet Team
|0:44:40
|20
|Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:52:09
