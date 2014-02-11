Image 1 of 25 Second and third place finishers Edvald Boasson Hagen and Francesco Gavazzi on the podium at Mallorca's Trofeo Deià (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 25 Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) found the hilly Trofeo Deià parcours to his liking (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 25 Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) awaits the start of the Trofeo Deià (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 25 Vicente Reynes (IAM Cycling) and world champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) chat on the start line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 25 After spending eight years at AG2R La Mondiale, John Gadret has moved to Movistar for 2014 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 25 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins the Trofeo Deià (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 25 The peloton awaits the start of the Trofeo Deià - the third day of racing at the Challenge Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 25 Dayer Quintana makes his Movistar debut on Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 25 Former teammates Edvald Boasson Hagen and Rigoberto Uran chast prior to the Trofeo Deià on Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 25 Italian champion Ivan Santaromita (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 25 Bradley Wiggins sets tempo in the peloton for Team Sky (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 25 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) took the sprint for second from a chase group 27 seconds down on winner Michal Kwiatkowski (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 25 Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) collects a kiss and a trophy for his third place finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 25 Tiago Machado has moved to NetApp-Endura for 2014 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 25 Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in action on Mallorca during the Trofeo Deià (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 25 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) rides in the main peloton that finished 17 minutes down (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 25 Gianpaolo Caruso (Katusha) on the descent (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 25 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 25 Michal Kwiatkowski leads the front group off the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 25 Polish champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 25 The sprint for second went to Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 25 The podium on day 3 of the Challenge Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 25 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) soloed to the win in the Trofeo Deià (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 25 The podium of the Trofeo Deià (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 25 The Trofeo Deià podium: Francesco Gavazzi, Michal Kwiatkowski and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Chilly winter weather and a tough day of climbing could not stop Polish champion Michel Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) from claiming an impressive first win of the season in the TraMuntana Trophy high in the mountains of Mallorca on Tuesday.

Together with Sky's Sergio Henao, Kwiatkowski bridged across the early break of the day, a six-rider move including Omega Pharma Quick Step team-mate Petr Vakoc, towards the summit of the first category Puig Major climb, the toughest challenge on a day featuring five classified ascents and barely a metre of flat.

Then with about five kilometres to go, as the road twisted sharply down towards the finish at the lonely monastery of Lluc, perched high amidst the granite screeslopes of the Tramuntana mountains on the island's north side, the Polish National Champion tore away from the small front group for a commanding lone victory - his first and Omega Pharma-Quick Step's fifth of 2014. Having swept up the remnants of the break, an 18-rider chasing move was led in by Sky's Edvald Boasson Hagen 27 seconds later.

Well wrapped up against the biting winds, Kwiatkowski explained that "it was very fast at the start of the stage, everybody wanted to be in the break and it was only when they got away that things calmed down a bit." At one point the early move gained a nine minute advantage before Sky and Movistar combined to bring things back for the final ascent of Puig Mayor close enough for Henao and Kwiatkowski to go clear.

"Henao went first, and at first I wasn't sure what to do because neither Lampre nor Movistar reacted, so finally I decided to go across and try to catch him. When I did, we worked together and I'd like to thank him, because we collaborated well and that was good for both of us."

"When we got across to the break, Vakoc pulled a little bit so I could rest slightly and I could make my final attack. I was a bit surprised when I attacked that no-one could follow but I was pleased, too. I'd done a few training rides here so I knew with about 15 seconds advantage on a descent like that with two or three kilometres it wouldn't be possible for anybody to catch me. I was worried the roads might be a bit slippery under the trees, too, but it was fine."

Still only 23, last year was the Pole's breakthrough season, with highlights a spell in the lead of Tirreno-Adriatico and fourth overall, a lengthy period in the Best Young Rider's jersey at the Tour de France, where he finished eleventh overall, the Polish national championships and World Championships team time trial victories and - as if that was not enough - top five finishes in Amstel and Flèche Wallone. Kwiatkowski has hardly rested on his laurels though, training hard in Spain over the winter and spending only a couple of days back home in the last two months.

"I knew from training that I was going well, but even so I didn't expect to be so good here," he said. "Everything went well over the winter, though, and to start the season like that couldn't be better." Kwiatkowski will now race the final day of the Mallorca Challenge before heading onto the Tour of the Algarve next week - where he finished second overall last year.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 3:59:51 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 0:00:27 3 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 5 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 6 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 7 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos-BH 8 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros 9 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 10 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 11 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 12 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 13 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 14 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 15 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros 16 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 17 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 18 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 19 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 20 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:31 21 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 22 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 23 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 24 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 25 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros 26 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 27 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 29 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 30 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 31 Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis 32 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 33 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 34 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 35 David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH 36 Chris Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 37 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:48 38 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:16 39 José Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 0:01:54 40 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:40 41 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 42 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:11 43 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 44 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Team Euskadi 45 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 46 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 47 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:02 48 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 49 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros 50 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 51 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 0:06:12 52 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:41 53 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:54 54 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 55 Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Team Euskadi 0:10:12 56 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 57 Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos-BH 58 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team 59 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 60 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 61 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 62 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 63 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 64 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 65 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 66 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 67 Victor Martin (Spa) Burgos-BH 68 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 69 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 70 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 71 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 72 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis 73 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 74 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 75 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 76 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:27 77 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:12:37 78 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 79 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:14:19 80 Ramon Domene (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros 81 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 82 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis 83 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 84 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 85 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 86 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:25 87 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 0:16:42 88 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:17:41 89 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 90 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 91 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 92 Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 93 Arakdiusz Owsian (Pol) Activejet Team 94 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 95 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 96 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 97 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke 98 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 99 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 100 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 101 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 102 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team 103 Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 104 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 105 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura 106 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 107 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Team Euskadi 108 Haritz Orbe (Spa) Team Euskadi 109 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 110 Pawel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team 111 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 112 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros 113 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 114 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis 115 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 116 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Euskadi 117 Benat Txoperena (Spa) Team Euskadi 118 Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Team Euskadi 119 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 120 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 121 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 122 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura 123 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 124 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 125 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 126 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 127 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-BH 128 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 129 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 130 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 131 Mario Gonzalez (Spa) Activejet Team 132 David Muntaner (Spa) Activejet Team 133 Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:17:58 134 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis 0:22:01 135 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis 136 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:23:11 137 Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 138 Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Kuota 139 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 140 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos-BH 141 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 142 Tomasz Mickiewicz (Pol) Activejet Team 143 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 144 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 145 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk

Ollde Can Costa (Cat. 2), km. 8.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 7 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 5 4 Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 3 5 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 6 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH 1

Coll Den Claret (Cat. 3), km. 14.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 3 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 4 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Coll Des Tords (Cat. 3), km. 68.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 6 pts 2 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 4 3 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH 2 4 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Coll De Soller (Cat. 2), km. 109.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH 10 pts 2 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 7 3 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 4 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 5 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 6 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Coll De Puig Major (Cat. 1), km. 133.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 16 pts 2 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 3 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH 10 4 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 5 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 6 6 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 4 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 8 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 9 Chris Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 1

Sprint 1 - Establiments, km 84,90 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH 2 3 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 1

Sprint 2 - Bunyola, km 100,30 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 3 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH 1

Special sprint 1 - Calvia, km 60,80 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 pts 2 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Special sprint 2 - Soller, km 117,90 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 pts 2 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 3 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1