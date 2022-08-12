Gomes surges from breakaway to win stage 7 at Volta a Portugal

Luís Gomes (Kelly/Simoleds/UDO) survived from a large breakaway group to win stage 7 in Braga. Gonçalo Leaça (L.A. Alumínios / Credibom / Marcos Car) took second while Txomin Juaristi (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was third.

It was the first victory of the season for the 28-year-old from Portugal, who was extremely emotional at the finish to have won on home soil.

The top of the general classification remained unchanged, with Frederico Figueiredo (Glassdrive-Q8-Anicolor) leading the charge over his teammate Mauricio Moreira and third-placed Luís Fernandes (Rádio Popular - Paredes - Boavista).

The major obstacle of the day came with under 25km to go on the approach and ascent of the second-category Sameiro. The climb itself was 5.3km with an average of 6.5%, then the riders plummeted 9km to the finish line in Braga. By then the breakaway had enough time to hold off the peloton, but it was six riders who took the opportunity to accelerate and contest the victory.

North American Joey Rosskopf (Human Powered Health) was the first to bridge up to the lead duo of Gomes and Joaquim Silva (Efapel Cycling), who had attacked, and then Leaça, Juaristi and Calum Johnston (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) made it six for extra firepower. Johnston would finish fourth, Silva fifth and Rosskopf sixth.

