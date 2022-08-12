Gomes surges from breakaway to win stage 7 at Volta a Portugal
By Cyclingnews published
Figueiredo remains at top of GC headed into weekend
Luís Gomes (Kelly/Simoleds/UDO) survived from a large breakaway group to win stage 7 in Braga. Gonçalo Leaça (L.A. Alumínios / Credibom / Marcos Car) took second while Txomin Juaristi (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was third.
It was the first victory of the season for the 28-year-old from Portugal, who was extremely emotional at the finish to have won on home soil.
The top of the general classification remained unchanged, with Frederico Figueiredo (Glassdrive-Q8-Anicolor) leading the charge over his teammate Mauricio Moreira and third-placed Luís Fernandes (Rádio Popular - Paredes - Boavista).
The major obstacle of the day came with under 25km to go on the approach and ascent of the second-category Sameiro. The climb itself was 5.3km with an average of 6.5%, then the riders plummeted 9km to the finish line in Braga. By then the breakaway had enough time to hold off the peloton, but it was six riders who took the opportunity to accelerate and contest the victory.
North American Joey Rosskopf (Human Powered Health) was the first to bridge up to the lead duo of Gomes and Joaquim Silva (Efapel Cycling), who had attacked, and then Leaça, Juaristi and Calum Johnston (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) made it six for extra firepower. Johnston would finish fourth, Silva fifth and Rosskopf sixth.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Gomes surges from breakaway to win stage 7 at Volta a PortugalFigueiredo remains at top of GC headed into weekend
-
Manly breaks Vos' streak on stage 4 at Tour of ScandinaviaVos nearly catches escapees to keep race lead
-
Bahrain Victorious sign young Croatian talent MiholjevicWorldTour team snaps up Giro di Sicily stage winner, Australian sprinter Scott and Austrian Kepplinger
-
Rejuvenated Groenewegen scores win number seven of 2022 in NorwayDutchman 'really happy' in first year with BikeExchange as makeshift lead-out aids him to glory in Brønnøysund