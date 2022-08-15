Moreira leads Glassdrive domination to win Volta a Portugal
By Daniel Ostanek published
Moreira overhauls teammate Figueiredo in final TT for Glassdrive podium sweep as McGill wins points jersey
Following a one-two-three finish on the penultimate stage of the Volta a Portugal, Glassdrive-Q8-Anicolor swept the final podium spots after the final day time trial in Vila Nova de Gaia.
The squad finished one-two in the highly techical closing 18.6km test as pre-race favourite Mauricio Moreira ascended back to the top spot with a dominant win on the hilly course.
The Uruguayan, who celebrates his first Volta win, put 1:16 into teammate and race leader Federico Figueiredo, leapfrogging the 31-year-old to secure overall victory by 1:09.
Antonio Carvalho, who led the podium sweep at Senhora da Graça on stage 9, took second on the final day to move into the final spot on the overall podium, 2:35 down on Moreira. No other rider finished within a minute of Moreira, as retiring 40-year-old Alejandro Marque (Atum General-Tavira-Maria Novo Hotel) took third place at 1:05 to finish fifth overall.
American rider Scott McGill (Wildlife Generation) walked away with the green points jersey, having taken the first two wins of his pro career earlier in the race and battled with João Matias (Tavfer-Mortágua-Ovos Matinados) throughout.
Figueiredo won the mountains classification, while Glassdrive dominated the team classification. Joakin Murguialday (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) was the best young rider, 9:24 down on Moreira.
Barry Miller (BAI-Sicasal-Petro de Luanda), who kicked the race off in the Lisbon prologue, finished as the top American, finishing in 16th place at 16:08.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Prior to joining the team, he had written for most major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly, Rouleur, and CyclingTips.
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France and the spring Classics, and has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.
As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Daniel also runs The Leadout newsletter and oversees How to Watch guides throughout the season. His favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Volta a Portugal, and he rides a Colnago C40.
