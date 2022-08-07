Mauricio Moreira conquers stage 3 atop Alto da Torre at Volta a Portugal
By Jackie Tyson published
Glassdrive rider beats Fernandes and teammate Figueiredo on mountain finish
Mauricio Moreira (Glassdrive Q8 Anicolor) won the mountaintop finish to Alto da Torre on stage 3 of the Volta a Portugal.
He was part of a trio of riders who launched an attack on the final climb, with Luis Fernandes (Rádio Popular-Paredes-Boavista), who finished second, and Glassdrive teammate Frederico Figueiredo in third.
More to come.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
