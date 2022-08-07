Mauricio Moreira conquers stage 3 atop Alto da Torre at Volta a Portugal

Mauricio Moreira (Glassdrive Q8 Anicolor) won the mountaintop finish to Alto da Torre on stage 3 of the Volta a Portugal.

He was part of a trio of riders who launched an attack on the final climb, with Luis Fernandes (Rádio Popular-Paredes-Boavista), who finished second, and Glassdrive teammate Frederico Figueiredo in third.

More to come.

