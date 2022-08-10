Figueiredo conquers Miranda do Corvo climb to win Volta a Portugal stage 5

Frederico Figueiredo (Glassdrive-Q8-Anicolor) attacked with under four kilometres to go on the steep banks to the Vila Nova Observatory to win stage 5 of the Volta a Portugal and take over the race lead from teammate Mauricio Moreira, who finished fourth.

Henrique Casimiro (Efapel Cycling) finished second and Luís Fernandes (Rádio Popular - Paredes - Boavista) was third.

In the final group of five riders to complete the stage 37 seconds behind Figueiredo, were Antonio Carvalho (Glassdrive-Q8-Anicolor) and Barry Miller (BAI Sicasal Petro de Luanda), fifth and sixth, respectively.

Following a rest day on Tuesday, stage 5 took on 165.7 kilometres through central Portugal to the menacing mountaintop finish at Mirada do Covo with the final 1.7km average 12.8% to the Vila Nova Observatory.

The Glassdrive duo held the top two spots in the GC, juxtaposing positions after the climb, and Fernandes held third overall, now 38 seconds behind Figueiredo. Carvalho moved up one spot to fourth.

With 67km to go a group of eight riders attacked and 25km later had a ninth companion as they held a 1:12 advantage over the peloton, with the yellow jersey safely tucked along with Java Kiwi Atlántico riders sharing duties the front with Glassdrive.

In the breakaway working together were Robin Carpenter (Human Powered Health), Juan López Cózar (Burgos-BH ), Unai Iribar (Euskaltel - Euskadi), Gaspar Gonçalves (Efapel), António Barbio (Tavfer-Mortágua-Ovos Matinados), Hugo Nunes (Rádio Popular - Paredes - Boavista), António Ferreira (Kelly-Simoldes-UDO) & José Maria Garcia (Electro Hiper Europa - Caldas) and Micael Isidoro (ABTF Betão-Feirense).

Not far from the third and final intermediate sprint in Lousã, won by Garcia, the peloton had the breakaway group in its sight, Carpenter turning around to see the fast-approaching swarm. Glassdrive continued the momentum at the front once the break was absorbed with just under 17km to go, four teammates setting the pace for Moreira.

It was a mass of five bright yellow Glassdrive-Q8-Anicolor jerseys, including the leader’s jersey, carving the way at the front of the peloton as the final 9.9km ascent began, with riders beginning to drop off the back. In the next 2km two riders attacked - Yesid Albeiro Pira (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Vicente García de Mateos (Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé Concelho), unzipping their jerseys for the assault with temperatures at 30 Celsius. The attack lasted just 2km.

Behind Atum general-Tavira-Maria Nova Hotel 15 riders swapped bikes to get team leader Alejandro Manuel Marque back into the chase, as he was fourth on GC. Caja Rural’s Jokin Murguialday, in the best young rider jersey and ninth overall, was also struggling at the back.

With under 4km to go, Frederico Figueiredo of Glassdrive hit the gas and gained 36 seconds over a small chase group - André Cardoso (ABTF Betão-Felrense), Henrique Casimiro (Efapel Cycling) and Luís Fernandes (Rádio Popular - Paredes - Boavista), the race leader now 53 seconds back.

With 2km to go the chasers were only losing ground and Figueiredo fought to the finish line uncontested.

