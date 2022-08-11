McGill outsprints rival Matias to win stage 6 at Volta a Portugal
By Jackie Tyson published
Sprint classification leader follows on Wildlife Generation rider's heels for second
Scott McGill (Wildlife Generation) won stage 6 of the Volta a Portugal from a bunch sprint on Thursday in Maia. He held off the sprint classification leader João Matias (Tavfer-Mortágua-Ovos Matinados), who finished second in the uphill dash, while Antonio Carvalho (Glassdrive-Q8-Anicolor) trailed in third.
The 159.9km route from Águeda was filled with more than 2,200 metres of climbing, but just two ascents were classified. Replicating each of the previous days of racing, a small breakaway group charged ahead early in the day and was reeled back in the closing kilometres, on Thursday it was eight riders and seven had been caught with under 8km to race.
In the final 5km, Robin Carpenter (Human Powered Health) joined the lone breakaway rider remaining, Txomin Juaristi (Euskaltel-Euskadi), and attacked on the streets of Maia, their efforts extinguished with 400 metres to go.
“I couldn’t ask for a better team, honestly. I was confident I could win, I just had to do the right things and put it all together,” the North American said at the finish.
Going into stage 6, Matias had a slim two-point lead over McGill in the green jersey battle, with Moreira well back at 34 points behind.
“It’s definitely a good battle between the two of us. Tomorrow’s stage is a little tougher, so we’ll see what happens. And then maybe another chance on stage 8. It’s been pretty good so far,” added McGill.
GC leader Frederico Figueiredo (Glassdrive-Q8-Anicolor), who took over the race lead with the stage 5 victory on Wednesday, finished in the bunch, along with teammate Mauricio Moreira, who remained second overall. Luís Fernandes (Rádio Popular - Paredes - Boavista) continued in third.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
McGill outsprints rival Matias to win stage 6 at Volta a PortugalSprint classification leader follows on Wildlife Generation rider's heels for second
-
Marianne Vos does the triple on stage 3 at Tour of ScandinaviaJumbo-Visma rider out-paces Uttrup Ludwig to further extend race lead
-
Bradley Wiggins' new custom Factor Ostro VAMOne butterfly for each day in a yellow jersey, and a very special golden one
-
L39ION of LA, Rapha introduce 'oil slick quick' kits inspired by Tulsa ToughDesign a 'quest to help Black Wall Street thrive again' with first $43,000 in sales to help local Cycle Kids programme