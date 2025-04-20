'Without that fall, I would have won the race' - Remco Evenepoel comes back from mid-race crash to contest three-way sprint at Amstel Gold Race

By published

'I will not make the same mistake in Liège' Olympic Champion looks ahead to remaining Ardennes Classics

Remco Evenepoel leads out the three-way sprint at Amstel Gold Race 2025
Remco Evenepoel leads out the three-way sprint at Amstel Gold Race 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) is on a successful comeback after a winter spent recovering from a complex shoulder injury, winning De Brabantse Pijl on Friday and finishing third in a three-way sprint against winner Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) and runner-up Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at Amstel Gold Race on Sunday - a race he said he could have won had he not crashed mid-race.

"I have mixed feelings. Positive, because I have come from very far. It is only my second day of racing, and I can come back on the strongest man of the moment. That is motivating, because that had not happened yet," Evenepoel said in a post-race interview with Sporza.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.