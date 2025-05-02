'My dip in Liège seems to be behind me now' – Remco Evenepoel moves on from Classics disappointment at Tour de Romandie

By published

Olympic champion continues to improve at first stage race of the season, sits sixth overall heading into final 3 stages

LA GRANDE BEROCHE, SWITZERLAND - MAY 01: Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step competes during the 78th Tour De Romandie 2025, Stage 2 a 157km stage from La Grande Beroche to La Grande Beroche / #UCIWT / on May 01, 2025 in La Grande Beroche, Switzerland. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Remco Evenepoel during stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) is confident he is out of the "dip" that saw him struggle at Liège-Basotnge-Liège and fail to compete with Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

The Olympic champion is currently racing at the Tour de Romandie as he continues with his return from injury and build-up to the Tour de France, having missed the first three months of the season.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

