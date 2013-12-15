Cant wins Vlaamse Industrieprijs Bosduin
Ferrand-Prevot claims second spot by six seconds
Elite women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP
|38:31:00
|2
|Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:00:06
|3
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|4
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:00:58
|5
|Loes Sels (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|6
|Monique van de Ree (Ned)
|0:02:00
|7
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Up Cycling Team
|8
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling
|9
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Cycling Team Drogenboom
|0:02:41
|10
|Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned) DRC De Mol
|0:03:18
|11
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) Up Cycling Team
|0:03:47
|12
|Shana Maes (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team
|0:03:55
|13
|Cindy Bauwens (Bel)
|0:04:01
|14
|Ilona Meter (Ned) Giant
|15
|Femke Van den Driessche (Bel)
|16
|Hilde Quintens (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|0:04:22
|17
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Team Stevens
|0:04:39
|18
|Jelena Eric (Bel)
|0:05:10
|19
|Kristien Nelen (Bel)
|0:05:12
|20
|Gertie Willems (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team
|0:05:43
|21
|Silke Bäumer (Bel)
|0:06:19
|-1lap
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
|-1lap
|Valerie Boonen (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers
|-2laps
|Mara Schwager (Bel)
|-2laps
|Sandie Verriest (Bel)
|-3laps
|Maaike Lanssens (Bel)
