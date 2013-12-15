Trending

Cant wins Vlaamse Industrieprijs Bosduin

Ferrand-Prevot claims second spot by six seconds

Image 1 of 4

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot on her way to second place

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot on her way to second place
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 4

Sanne Cant wins the women's race

Sanne Cant wins the women's race
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 4

A triumphant Sanne Cant

A triumphant Sanne Cant
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 4

Elite women's podium

Elite women's podium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP38:31:00
2Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:00:06
3Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team0:00:19
4Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:00:58
5Loes Sels (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team0:01:21
6Monique van de Ree (Ned)0:02:00
7Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Up Cycling Team
8Laura Verdonschot (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling
9Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Cycling Team Drogenboom0:02:41
10Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned) DRC De Mol0:03:18
11Katrien Thijs (Bel) Up Cycling Team0:03:47
12Shana Maes (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team0:03:55
13Cindy Bauwens (Bel)0:04:01
14Ilona Meter (Ned) Giant
15Femke Van den Driessche (Bel)
16Hilde Quintens (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW0:04:22
17Christine Vardaros (USA) Team Stevens0:04:39
18Jelena Eric (Bel)0:05:10
19Kristien Nelen (Bel)0:05:12
20Gertie Willems (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team0:05:43
21Silke Bäumer (Bel)0:06:19
-1lapMeg De Bruyne (Bel)
-1lapValerie Boonen (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers
-2lapsMara Schwager (Bel)
-2lapsSandie Verriest (Bel)
-3lapsMaaike Lanssens (Bel)

Latest on Cyclingnews