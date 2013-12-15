Pauwels outduels Van der Haar at Vlaamse Industrieprijs Bosduin
Vantornout finishes third
Elite men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|1:02:15
|2
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|4
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|5
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|6
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|7
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|8
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|9
|Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|10
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:59
|11
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:00
|12
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|13
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
|14
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|15
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:01:38
|16
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|17
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:22
|18
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team
|19
|Sven Vnthourenhout (Bel)
|0:02:40
|20
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
|0:03:55
|21
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|0:04:19
|22
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty Cycling Team
|0:05:12
|-2laps
|Dany Lacroix (Bel)
|-2laps
|Niels Koyen (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|-7laps
|Carsten Buchbeger (Ger)
|DNF
|Stef Boden (Bel)
