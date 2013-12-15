Trending

Pauwels outduels Van der Haar at Vlaamse Industrieprijs Bosduin

Vantornout finishes third

Image 1 of 11

Bart Wellens

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 11

Klaas Vantournout

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 11

Lars van der Haar and Kevin Pauwels

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 11

Lars Van Der Haar

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 11

Men's podium

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 11

Niels Albert

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 11

Kevin Pauwels on his way to a win

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 11

Kevin Pauwels leads under the lights

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 11

Kevin Pauwels on the podium

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 11

World champion Sven Nys

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 11

Tom Meeusen

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team1:02:15
2Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:00:09
3Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:30
4Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:00:46
5Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:49
6Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:52
7Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:56
8Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
9Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
10Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:59
11Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:00
12Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:10
13Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
14Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:01:23
15Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:01:38
16Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:48
17Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:22
18Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team
19Sven Vnthourenhout (Bel)0:02:40
20Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team0:03:55
21Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team0:04:19
22Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty Cycling Team0:05:12
-2lapsDany Lacroix (Bel)
-2lapsNiels Koyen (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
-7lapsCarsten Buchbeger (Ger)
DNFStef Boden (Bel)

