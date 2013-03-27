Cavendish prevails in chaotic De Panne sprint finale
Demare takes over leader's jersey
Stage 2: Oudenaarde - Koksijde (Marktplein)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) claimed stage two of the Three Days of De Panne with a determined sprint finish in Koksijde. The Briton held off the challenge of Elia Viviani (Cannondale) and Francesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) to take the win.
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) was distanced in the final six kilometres and surrenders the overall lead, and with it, the obligation to take the start of Thursday’s concluding split stage. The leader’s jersey now passes to Arnaud Démare (FDJ), who finished fourth on the stage.
Cavendish’s Omega Pharma-Quick Step team split the peloton with its forcing in the finale, after late escapees Koen Barbé (Crelan-Euphony), Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) and Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana) had been swept up on the final lap of the finishing circuit in Koksijde.
Omega Pharma-Quick Step’s collective strength almost proved counter-productive in the finale, however, as Iljo Keisse and Niki Terpstra’s pace-setting was such that they brought Cavendish and Chicchi clear of the bunch with two kilometres to go. When Lotto Belisol shut the move down underneath the red kite, it looked as though Cavendish’s challenge was over.
Instead, Cavendish held his nerve and negotiated his way back through the peloton inside the final kilometre, and he went on to edge out Viviani, Chicchi and Arnaud Démare (FDJ) in the keenly-contested sprint.
Too soon for the big break
The break of the day established itself in the opening kilometres of the 208.9km stage with Mattia Pozzo (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) keen for another day out in front having also featured in one of Stage 1's splinter groups. The Italian was joined by Niko Eeckhout (An Post – Chainreaction), Kevin Claeys (Crelan – Euphony), Tim Mertens (Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise), and Matt Brammeier (Champion System) for a maximum advantage of 8:25 with 90km of racing complete, just ahead of the day's major section of hellingen.
Brammeier led the charge over the Monteberg, followed by Pozzo and Claeys but as the race leaders hit the Kemmelberg, their gap had dropped by a minute.
With the peloton about to hit the Monteberg, Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) punctured, losing ground.
Pozzo then took the spoils over the Kemmelberg and the Rodeberg with the battle to stay out in front proving too much for Mertens as he fell back, leaving a breakaway of four. Pozzo continued to lead the front group over the Vidaigneberg and the final climb of the Sulfeerberg, enough to move him into second place in the Mountains Classification behind leader, Marco Haller (Katusha).
The hellingen out of the way, and around 90km of racing remaining, Mertens was able to rejoin the break, with their advantage at six minutes over the peloton.
The peloton, now bound for the coast split with 28 riders bursting off the front. Defending champion Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Maciej Bodnar, Guillaume Boivin , Kristian Koren, Elia Viviani (Cannondale), Vicente Reynes (Lotto Belisol), Baden Cooke, Stuart O'Grady, Tomas Vaitkus, Luke Durbridge, Michael Hepburn, Jen Mouris (Orica GreenEdge), Simone Ponzi, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Jacopo Guarnieri, Andrea Guardini (Astana), Lieuwe Westra, Kenny Van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM), Davide Cimolai, Elia Favilli (Lampre-Merida), William Bonnet, Murilo Fischer (FDJ), Jarl Salomein, Preban Van Hoecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Roger Kluge, Daniel Schorn (NetApp-Endura), Timothy Stevens (Team 3M) and Alphonse Vermote (An Post-Chainreaction). The move cut the lead quintet's advantage down to a minute, with the peloton chasing a further 1:42 in arrears with Katusha driving the bunch. At the 150km mark, the catch was made and the peloton was again one.
A second ill-fated move gets TV time
The brief reprieve gave rise to another attack, this time Koen Barbé (Crelan-Euphony) an aggressor from Stage 1, Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) and Gruzdev quickly earning around half a minute on the bunch with 50km to go. Content to let the trio surge ahead, with the gap out to two minutes by the time Barbé took the first sprint, extending his lead in the classification.
As the lead three headed through the finish line for the first of three loops around Koksijde, Katusha and Orica GreenEdge moved several of their men to the head of the chase, with the Omega Pharma-Quick Step train almost complete in their wake. The lift in the pace, along with the windy conditions soon brought the break's advantage down to just over one minute and shattering the back end of the bunch with around 60 riders tailing off.
With 20km remaining, the gap to the leader's dropped to under a minute, with Orica GreenEdge and Lotto Belisol at the head of the chase, keen for their sprinters Leigh Howard and Andre Greipel to succeed. With 11km left to go, Barbé threw in the towel but Bazzana and Gruzdev weren't quite ready to give up the spotlight, and the peloton was content to let them suffer their last moments up front.
The peloton negotiated a narrow section of the run-in, with only one incident - Lampre's Mattia Cattaneo went down - before sweeping past first Bazzana and then Gruzdev and with 8km to go it was all together.
The lead-out trains began to assemble and the pace picked up at the front, but race leader Peter Sagan was at the back, a gap opening up between him, his teammates and the peloton.
With no sign of Cannondale at the front, Boonen rallied his Omega Pharma-Quick Step team, setting a blistering pace for Cavendish with 6km to go, but Viviani was tucked in just behind. The team put in such an effort that with 2km to go there was a gap with Iljo Keisse and Niki Terpstra pulling Cavendish clear and only Francesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini) able to hang on, but it was too soon and Lotto-Belisol was able to close the gap.
Cavendish was left on the front very early, but tucked in behind for a moment before pulling off a long, long sprint and held off Viviani and Chicchi to take a very hard-earned stage victory.
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4:46:57
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|4
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|6
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|7
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|9
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|12
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|13
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|14
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|15
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|16
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|18
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|19
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|20
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|21
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|22
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|23
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|24
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|25
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|27
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|28
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:00:05
|29
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|30
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|31
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|32
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|33
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|34
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|36
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|37
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|38
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:08
|39
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|40
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|41
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|42
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|43
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|44
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|45
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|46
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|47
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|49
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|50
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|52
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|53
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|54
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|55
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|56
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|57
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|58
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|59
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|60
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|61
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|62
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|63
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|64
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|65
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
|67
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|68
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|69
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|70
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|72
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|73
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|75
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|77
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|78
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|79
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|80
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|81
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:32
|82
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:00:38
|83
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:49
|85
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|86
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:00:52
|87
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|88
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:54
|89
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:58
|90
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|91
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|93
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|95
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:25
|96
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|97
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:32
|98
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|99
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|100
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:01:35
|101
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|102
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|103
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:08
|104
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:35
|105
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|106
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:00:08
|107
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:55
|108
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:01
|109
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|110
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|111
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|112
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|113
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|114
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|115
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|116
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|117
|Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Team 3M
|118
|Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Team 3M
|119
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|120
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|121
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|122
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|123
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|124
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|125
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Team 3M
|0:03:37
|126
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:57
|127
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:05:39
|128
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|129
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|130
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|131
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|0:06:59
|132
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
|133
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
|134
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|135
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|136
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|137
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team 3M
|138
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|139
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:09:28
|140
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|141
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|142
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|143
|Kess Heytens (Bel) Team 3M
|144
|Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|145
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|146
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|147
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|148
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|149
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|0:09:37
|150
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:11:13
|151
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|152
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|153
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|154
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|155
|Valery Kaykov (Rus) RusVelo
|156
|Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
|157
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|158
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|159
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|160
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|161
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|162
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|163
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|164
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|165
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:16
|166
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:13:31
|DNF
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|DNF
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|DNF
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|1
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|3
|pts
|2
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|3
|pts
|2
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|3
|pts
|2
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|20
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|18
|3
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|16
|4
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|14
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|12
|6
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|10
|7
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|8
|9
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|7
|10
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|11
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|5
|12
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|4
|13
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|3
|14
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|15
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|1
|1
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|3
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|1
|1
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|3
|3
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|1
|1
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|5
|pts
|2
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|3
|3
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|5
|pts
|2
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|1
|1
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|5
|pts
|2
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|1
|1
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|5
|pts
|2
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|1
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14:20:51
|2
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|3
|Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:05
|4
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:08
|5
|FDJ
|6
|Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|7
|MTN-Qhubeka
|8
|Katusha
|0:00:10
|9
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|10
|Lampre-Merida
|11
|Lotto Belisol
|12
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|13
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:16
|14
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|RusVelo
|16
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:18
|17
|Team Europcar
|0:00:24
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|19
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:57
|20
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|21
|An Post-Chainreaction
|0:06:10
|22
|Team 3M
|0:06:27
|23
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:36
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|9:47:18
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|0:00:02
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:05
|4
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:06
|5
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|6
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:11
|8
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:14
|9
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|10
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:15
|11
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|12
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|13
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|15
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|16
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|17
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|18
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|19
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|20
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:20
|21
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|22
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|23
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|24
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|25
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:23
|26
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|27
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|28
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|29
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|30
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|31
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|32
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|34
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|36
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|37
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|39
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|40
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|41
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|42
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|43
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|45
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|46
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|48
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
|49
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|50
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|51
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:26
|52
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|53
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|54
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:00:56
|55
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:13
|56
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|57
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|58
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|59
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:01:50
|60
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:57
|61
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|62
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:16
|63
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|64
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|65
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|66
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:43
|67
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:18
|68
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:05:27
|69
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:54
|70
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:05
|71
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:06:55
|72
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:07:03
|73
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|74
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:07:42
|75
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:07:43
|76
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:07:49
|77
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:26
|78
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:08:32
|79
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:08:37
|80
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:40
|81
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:49
|82
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:04
|83
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:09:24
|84
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:09:28
|85
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:30
|86
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:43
|88
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:58
|89
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:10:04
|90
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:10:07
|91
|Kess Heytens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:11:00
|92
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:11:17
|93
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:11:27
|94
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:31
|95
|Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Team 3M
|0:11:33
|96
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|97
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:13:54
|98
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team 3M
|0:14:33
|99
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:14:55
|100
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:59
|101
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|103
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|105
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:04
|106
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|107
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|108
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:15:07
|109
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|110
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|112
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:15:24
|114
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|0:15:31
|115
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:37
|116
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|117
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:15:47
|118
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:15:48
|119
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:15:51
|120
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:16:24
|121
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:16:31
|122
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:16:34
|123
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|124
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|0:17:11
|125
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:17:58
|126
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:00
|127
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|128
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|129
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|130
|Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Team 3M
|131
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|132
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|133
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|134
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Team 3M
|0:18:36
|135
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:20:33
|136
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:20:38
|137
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:57
|138
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:21:58
|139
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
|140
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|141
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|142
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:22:14
|143
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:22:16
|144
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:22:24
|145
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:24:27
|146
|Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|147
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|148
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|149
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|150
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:25:17
|151
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:12
|152
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|153
|Valery Kaykov (Rus) RusVelo
|154
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|155
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|156
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|157
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|158
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|159
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|160
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|161
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|162
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:29
|163
|Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
|164
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|165
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|166
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:35:47
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|32
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|28
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|20
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|20
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|18
|6
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|16
|7
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14
|8
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|12
|9
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|10
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|10
|11
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|9
|12
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|9
|13
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|14
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|8
|15
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|16
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|7
|17
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|6
|18
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|19
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|5
|20
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|21
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|3
|22
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|23
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|24
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|1
|25
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1
|1
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|16
|pts
|2
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|5
|4
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|2
|6
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|2
|7
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|40
|pts
|2
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|23
|3
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|20
|4
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|18
|5
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|10
|6
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|8
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|6
|9
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|10
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|11
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|3
|12
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|3
|13
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|3
|14
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|3
|15
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|16
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|2
|17
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|18
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|19
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|29:22:21
|2
|FDJ
|0:00:08
|3
|Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:14
|4
|Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:00:17
|5
|Katusha
|0:00:19
|6
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:22
|7
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:25
|8
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:26
|9
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|10
|Lotto Belisol
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:00:33
|12
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:34
|13
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:36
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:42
|15
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:08:48
|16
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:13:47
|17
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:53
|18
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:17:49
|19
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:21:42
|20
|Team 3M
|0:23:38
|21
|RusVelo
|0:30:13
|22
|An Post-Chainreaction
|0:38:49
|23
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:54:06
