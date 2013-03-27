Trending

Cavendish prevails in chaotic De Panne sprint finale

Demare takes over leader's jersey

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) wins the sprint at the end of stage 2.

(Image credit: AFP)
Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammates Iljo Keisse, left, and Tom Boonen provided plenty of horsepower in the finale for Mark Cavendish.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Belgian champion Tom Boonen and teammate Mark Cavendish have plenty to celebrate with the Manxman winning stage 2 in Koksijde.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Iljo Keisse (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) embraces stage 2 winner and teammate Mark Cavendish

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Gert Steegmans, left, and stage 2 winner Mark Cavendish celebrate

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
De Panne race leader Arnaud Demare (FDJ) hands out another rose

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Arnaud Demare (FDJ) salutes the crowd as steps on stage to receive the leader's jersey.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammates Sylvain Chavanel and Mark Cavendish

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Arnaud Demare (FDJ) heads out on stage to receive the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
A warm embrace between Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammates Tom Boonen and Mark Cavendish following Cavendish's stage victory.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
This Mark Cavendish fan had plenty to celebrate in Koksijde.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Belgian champion Tom Boonen with teammate and stage 2 winner Mark Cavendish.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Stage 2 winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Mark Cavendish celebrates his victory in stage 2 at the Three Days of De Panne.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Points leader Arnaud Demare (FDJ) offers a rose to the podium hostess.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Arnaud Demare (FDJ) is the new general classification leader at De Panne.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Sprint classification leader Koen Barbe (Crelan-Euphony)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) about to raise his arms to celebrate victory in De Panne.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Three Days of De Panne stage 2 winner Mark Cavendish on the podium

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Arnaud Demare (FDJ) is the new leader of the Three Days of De Panne.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) takes his 7th victory of the season.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Mark Cavendish starts to celebrate after winning stage 2 in Koksijde.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Stage 2 winner Mark Cavendish on the podium.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) dug deep to win stage 2 at the Three Days of De Panne.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
This Mark Cavendish fan had plenty to celebrate in Koksijde.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Marco Haller (Katusha) continues to lead the mountains classification

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Points leader Arnaud Demare (FDJ) shares his podium bouquet

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) prevailed in a close finish with Elia Viviani (Cannondale) and Francesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins for the first time on Belgian soil this season.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Marco Haller (Katusha) remains the mountains classification leader at De Panne.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Arnaud Demare (FDJ) steps onto the podium to receive the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
It was close, but Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won stage 2 ahead of Elia Viviani (Cannondale).

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) celebrates a hard-fought victory.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) is all smiles after winning stage 2.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammates Iljo Keisse, left, and Tom Boonen provided plenty of horsepower in the finale for Mark Cavendish

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium after winning stage 2 at the Three Days of De Panne.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Stage 2 winner Mark Cavendish is congratulated by Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammate Gert Steegmans.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Luke Durbridge (Orica Greenedge)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma Quick Step)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Tim Mertens (Topsport Vlaandere)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Kevin Claeys (Champion System)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Matt Brammeier (Champion System)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Matteo Pozzo (Vini Fantini - Selle Italia)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The cobbles

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Overall leader Arnaud Demare (FDJ)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Stage winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Assan Bazayev (Astana), Koen Barbe (Team Crelan - Euphony) and Alessandro Bazzana (Unitedhealthcare)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Assan Bazayev (Astana) and Koen Barbe (Team Crelan - Euphony)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma Quick Step)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Arnaud Demare (FDJ)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Luca Paolina (Katusha)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Koen Barbe (Crelan-Euphony) leads the sprint classification

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Nikolas Maes congratulates stage 2 winner Mark Cavendish

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Anton Vorobev (Katusha)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Michael Delage (FDJ)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma Quick Step)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Elia Viviani (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Andrea Guardini (Astana)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Oscar Gatto (Selle Italia)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
David Vigano (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) wins a long, fast, windy stage 2 sprint.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) celebrates victory at the end of stage 2

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
A determined Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) sprinted to a stage win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) triumphs at the end of stage 2.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) claimed stage two of the Three Days of De Panne with a determined sprint finish in Koksijde. The Briton held off the challenge of Elia Viviani (Cannondale) and Francesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) to take the win.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) was distanced in the final six kilometres and surrenders the overall lead, and with it, the obligation to take the start of Thursday’s concluding split stage. The leader’s jersey now passes to Arnaud Démare (FDJ), who finished fourth on the stage.

Cavendish’s Omega Pharma-Quick Step team split the peloton with its forcing in the finale, after late escapees Koen Barbé (Crelan-Euphony), Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) and Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana) had been swept up on the final lap of the finishing circuit in Koksijde.

Omega Pharma-Quick Step’s collective strength almost proved counter-productive in the finale, however, as Iljo Keisse and Niki Terpstra’s pace-setting was such that they brought Cavendish and Chicchi clear of the bunch with two kilometres to go. When Lotto Belisol shut the move down underneath the red kite, it looked as though Cavendish’s challenge was over.

Instead, Cavendish held his nerve and negotiated his way back through the peloton inside the final kilometre, and he went on to edge out Viviani, Chicchi and Arnaud Démare (FDJ) in the keenly-contested sprint.

Too soon for the big break

The break of the day established itself in the opening kilometres of the 208.9km stage with Mattia Pozzo (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) keen for another day out in front having also featured in one of Stage 1's splinter groups. The Italian was joined by Niko Eeckhout (An Post – Chainreaction), Kevin Claeys (Crelan – Euphony), Tim Mertens (Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise), and Matt Brammeier (Champion System) for a maximum advantage of 8:25 with 90km of racing complete, just ahead of the day's major section of hellingen.

Brammeier led the charge over the Monteberg, followed by Pozzo and Claeys but as the race leaders hit the Kemmelberg, their gap had dropped by a minute.

With the peloton about to hit the Monteberg, Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) punctured, losing ground.

Pozzo then took the spoils over the Kemmelberg and the Rodeberg with the battle to stay out in front proving too much for Mertens as he fell back, leaving a breakaway of four. Pozzo continued to lead the front group over the Vidaigneberg and the final climb of the Sulfeerberg, enough to move him into second place in the Mountains Classification behind leader, Marco Haller (Katusha).

The hellingen out of the way, and around 90km of racing remaining, Mertens was able to rejoin the break, with their advantage at six minutes over the peloton.

The peloton, now bound for the coast split with 28 riders bursting off the front. Defending champion Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Maciej Bodnar, Guillaume Boivin , Kristian Koren, Elia Viviani (Cannondale), Vicente Reynes (Lotto Belisol), Baden Cooke, Stuart O'Grady, Tomas Vaitkus, Luke Durbridge, Michael Hepburn, Jen Mouris (Orica GreenEdge), Simone Ponzi, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Jacopo Guarnieri, Andrea Guardini (Astana), Lieuwe Westra, Kenny Van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM), Davide Cimolai, Elia Favilli (Lampre-Merida), William Bonnet, Murilo Fischer (FDJ), Jarl Salomein, Preban Van Hoecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Roger Kluge, Daniel Schorn (NetApp-Endura), Timothy Stevens (Team 3M) and Alphonse Vermote (An Post-Chainreaction). The move cut the lead quintet's advantage down to a minute, with the peloton chasing a further 1:42 in arrears with Katusha driving the bunch. At the 150km mark, the catch was made and the peloton was again one.

A second ill-fated move gets TV time

The brief reprieve gave rise to another attack, this time Koen Barbé (Crelan-Euphony) an aggressor from Stage 1, Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) and Gruzdev quickly earning around half a minute on the bunch with 50km to go. Content to let the trio surge ahead, with the gap out to two minutes by the time Barbé took the first sprint, extending his lead in the classification.

As the lead three headed through the finish line for the first of three loops around Koksijde, Katusha and Orica GreenEdge moved several of their men to the head of the chase, with the Omega Pharma-Quick Step train almost complete in their wake. The lift in the pace, along with the windy conditions soon brought the break's advantage down to just over one minute and shattering the back end of the bunch with around 60 riders tailing off.

With 20km remaining, the gap to the leader's dropped to under a minute, with Orica GreenEdge and Lotto Belisol at the head of the chase, keen for their sprinters Leigh Howard and Andre Greipel to succeed. With 11km left to go, Barbé threw in the towel but Bazzana and Gruzdev weren't quite ready to give up the spotlight, and the peloton was content to let them suffer their last moments up front.

The peloton negotiated a narrow section of the run-in, with only one incident - Lampre's Mattia Cattaneo went down - before sweeping past first Bazzana and then Gruzdev and with 8km to go it was all together.

The lead-out trains began to assemble and the pace picked up at the front, but race leader Peter Sagan was at the back, a gap opening up between him, his teammates and the peloton.

With no sign of Cannondale at the front, Boonen rallied his Omega Pharma-Quick Step team, setting a blistering pace for Cavendish with 6km to go, but Viviani was tucked in just behind. The team put in such an effort that with 2km to go there was a gap with Iljo Keisse and Niki Terpstra pulling Cavendish clear and only Francesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini) able to hang on, but it was too soon and Lotto-Belisol was able to close the gap.

Cavendish was left on the front very early, but tucked in behind for a moment before pulling off a long, long sprint and held off Viviani and Chicchi to take a very hard-earned stage victory.

Full Results
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4:46:57
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
3Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
4Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
6Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
7Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
9Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
10Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
12André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
13Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
14Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
15James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
16Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
17Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
18Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
19Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
20Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
21Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
22Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
23Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
24David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
25Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
26Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
27Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
28Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:05
29Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
30Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
31Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
32Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
33Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
34Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
35Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
36Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
37Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
38Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:08
39Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
40Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
41Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
42Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
43Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
44Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
45Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
46Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
47Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
48Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
49Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
50Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
51Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
52Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
53Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
54Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
55Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
56Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
57Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
58Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
59Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
60Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
61Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
62Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
63Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
64Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
65Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
66Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
67Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
68Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
69Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
70Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
71Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
72Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
73Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
74Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
75Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
76Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
77Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
78Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:25
79Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
80Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
81Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:32
82Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:38
83Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
84Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:49
85Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
86Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:52
87Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
88Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:54
89Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:58
90William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
91Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
92Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
93Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
94Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
95Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:25
96Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:26
97Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:32
98Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
99Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
100Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:01:35
101Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
102Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
103Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:08
104Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:35
105David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
106Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:08
107Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:55
108Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:01
109Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
110Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
111Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
112Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
113Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
114Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
115Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
116Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
117Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Team 3M
118Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Team 3M
119Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
120Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
121Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
122Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
123Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
124Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
125Wouter Wippert (Ned) Team 3M0:03:37
126Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:57
127Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:05:39
128Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
129Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
130Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
131Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha0:06:59
132Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
133Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
134Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
135Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
136John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
137Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team 3M
138Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
139Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:09:28
140Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
141Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
142Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
143Kess Heytens (Bel) Team 3M
144Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
145Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
146Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
147Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
148Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
149Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony0:09:37
150Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:11:13
151Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
152Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
153Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
154Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
155Valery Kaykov (Rus) RusVelo
156Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
157Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
158Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
159Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
160Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
161Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
162Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
163Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
164Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
165Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:16
166Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction0:13:31
DNFMark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFArtem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
DNFJonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFDominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
DNFJerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFDamien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFMauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
DNFAndrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo

Sprint 1 - 158.7km
1Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony3pts
2Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
3Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - 169.1km
1Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony3pts
2Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
3Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 3 - 180.8km
1Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony3pts
2Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
3Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Points - Koksijde, 204.2km
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step20pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling18
3Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia16
4Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ14
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha12
6Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony10
7Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
8Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura8
9Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano7
10Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
11Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox5
12André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol4
13Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty3
14Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
15James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty1

Mountain 1 - Tiegemberg, 27.7km
1Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
3Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony1

Mountain 2 - Monteberg, 102.9km
1Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia3
3Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony1

Mountain 3 - Kemmelberg, 104.7km
1Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia5pts
2Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction3
3Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 4 - Rodeberg, 110km
1Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia5pts
2Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3
3Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction1

Mountain 5 - Vidaigneberg, 111.3km
1Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia5pts
2Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3
3Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction1

Mountain 6 - Sulferberg, 115.2km
1Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia5pts
2Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3
3Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction1

Teams
1Omega Pharma-Quick Step14:20:51
2Accent Jobs-Wanty
3Crelan-Euphony0:00:05
4Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:08
5FDJ
6Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
7MTN-Qhubeka
8Katusha0:00:10
9Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:13
10Lampre-Merida
11Lotto Belisol
12Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
13Team Argos-Shimano0:00:16
14Cannondale Pro Cycling
15RusVelo
16Orica-GreenEdge0:00:18
17Team Europcar0:00:24
18Astana Pro Team
19Team NetApp-Endura0:00:57
20UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:51
21An Post-Chainreaction0:06:10
22Team 3M0:06:27
23Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:09:36

General classification after stage 2
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ9:47:18
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha0:00:02
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:05
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:06
5Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
6Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
7Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:11
8Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:00:14
9Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
10André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:15
11Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
12Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
13Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
14David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
15Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
16James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
17Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
18Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
19Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
20Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:00:20
21Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
22Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
23Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
24Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
25Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:23
26Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
27Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
28Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
29Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
30Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
31Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
32Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
33Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
34Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
35Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
36Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
37Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
38Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
39Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
40Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
41Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
42Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
43Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
44Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
45Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
46Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
47Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
48Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
49Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
50Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
51Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:26
52Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:40
53Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
54Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:00:56
55Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:13
56Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
57William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
58Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:38
59Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:01:50
60Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:57
61Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
62Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:16
63Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
64Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
65Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
66Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:43
67Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:18
68Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:05:27
69Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:54
70Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:05
71Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:06:55
72Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:07:03
73Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
74Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:07:42
75Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:07:43
76Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:07:49
77Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:26
78Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:08:32
79Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:08:37
80Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:40
81Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:49
82Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:04
83Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:09:24
84Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:09:28
85Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:30
86Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
87Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:43
88Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:58
89Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura0:10:04
90David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:10:07
91Kess Heytens (Bel) Team 3M0:11:00
92Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:11:17
93Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:11:27
94Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:31
95Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Team 3M0:11:33
96Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
97Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha0:13:54
98Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team 3M0:14:33
99Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:14:55
100Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:59
101Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
102Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
103Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
104Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
105Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:04
106Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
107Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
108Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo0:15:07
109Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
110Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
111Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
112Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
113Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M0:15:24
114Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha0:15:31
115Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:37
116Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
117Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:15:47
118Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:15:48
119Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:15:51
120Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:16:24
121Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:16:31
122Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:16:34
123Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
124Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony0:17:11
125Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:17:58
126Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:18:00
127Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
128Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
129Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
130Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Team 3M
131Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
132Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
133Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
134Wouter Wippert (Ned) Team 3M0:18:36
135Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:20:33
136Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:20:38
137Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:21:57
138Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction0:21:58
139Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
140Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
141John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
142Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:22:14
143Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:22:16
144Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:22:24
145Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:27
146Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
147Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
148Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
149Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
150Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:25:17
151Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:26:12
152Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
153Valery Kaykov (Rus) RusVelo
154Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
155Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
156Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
157Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
158Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
159Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
160Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
161Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
162Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:33:29
163Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
164Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
165Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
166Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction0:35:47

Points classification
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ32pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha28
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step20
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling20
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling18
6Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia16
7Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step14
8Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia12
9Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
10Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony10
11Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony9
12André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol9
13Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
14Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura8
15Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
16Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano7
17Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ6
18Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
19Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox5
20Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano4
21David Boucher (Fra) FDJ3
22Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
23Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
24James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty1
25Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1

Sprint classification
1Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony16pts
2Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
3Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction5
4Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
5Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia2
6Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha2
7Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
1Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha40pts
2Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia23
3Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team20
4Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony18
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team10
6Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
8Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction6
9Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
10Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
11Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia3
12André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol3
13Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol3
14Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction3
15Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
16Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony2
17Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
18Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar1
19Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge1

Teams classification
1Omega Pharma-Quick Step29:22:21
2FDJ0:00:08
3Crelan-Euphony0:00:14
4Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:00:17
5Katusha0:00:19
6Lampre-Merida0:00:22
7Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:25
8Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:26
9Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
10Lotto Belisol
11Team Europcar0:00:33
12Team Argos-Shimano0:00:34
13Orica-GreenEdge0:00:36
14Astana Pro Team0:00:42
15Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:08:48
16MTN-Qhubeka0:13:47
17UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:16:53
18Team NetApp-Endura0:17:49
19Accent Jobs-Wanty0:21:42
20Team 3M0:23:38
21RusVelo0:30:13
22An Post-Chainreaction0:38:49
23Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:54:06

