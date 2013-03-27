Image 1 of 73 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) wins the sprint at the end of stage 2. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 73 Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammates Iljo Keisse, left, and Tom Boonen provided plenty of horsepower in the finale for Mark Cavendish. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 73 Belgian champion Tom Boonen and teammate Mark Cavendish have plenty to celebrate with the Manxman winning stage 2 in Koksijde. Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) claimed stage two of the Three Days of De Panne with a determined sprint finish in Koksijde. The Briton held off the challenge of Elia Viviani (Cannondale) and Francesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) to take the win.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) was distanced in the final six kilometres and surrenders the overall lead, and with it, the obligation to take the start of Thursday’s concluding split stage. The leader’s jersey now passes to Arnaud Démare (FDJ), who finished fourth on the stage.

Cavendish’s Omega Pharma-Quick Step team split the peloton with its forcing in the finale, after late escapees Koen Barbé (Crelan-Euphony), Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) and Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana) had been swept up on the final lap of the finishing circuit in Koksijde.

Omega Pharma-Quick Step’s collective strength almost proved counter-productive in the finale, however, as Iljo Keisse and Niki Terpstra’s pace-setting was such that they brought Cavendish and Chicchi clear of the bunch with two kilometres to go. When Lotto Belisol shut the move down underneath the red kite, it looked as though Cavendish’s challenge was over.

Instead, Cavendish held his nerve and negotiated his way back through the peloton inside the final kilometre, and he went on to edge out Viviani, Chicchi and Arnaud Démare (FDJ) in the keenly-contested sprint.

Too soon for the big break

The break of the day established itself in the opening kilometres of the 208.9km stage with Mattia Pozzo (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) keen for another day out in front having also featured in one of Stage 1's splinter groups. The Italian was joined by Niko Eeckhout (An Post – Chainreaction), Kevin Claeys (Crelan – Euphony), Tim Mertens (Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise), and Matt Brammeier (Champion System) for a maximum advantage of 8:25 with 90km of racing complete, just ahead of the day's major section of hellingen.

Brammeier led the charge over the Monteberg, followed by Pozzo and Claeys but as the race leaders hit the Kemmelberg, their gap had dropped by a minute.

With the peloton about to hit the Monteberg, Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) punctured, losing ground.

Pozzo then took the spoils over the Kemmelberg and the Rodeberg with the battle to stay out in front proving too much for Mertens as he fell back, leaving a breakaway of four. Pozzo continued to lead the front group over the Vidaigneberg and the final climb of the Sulfeerberg, enough to move him into second place in the Mountains Classification behind leader, Marco Haller (Katusha).

The hellingen out of the way, and around 90km of racing remaining, Mertens was able to rejoin the break, with their advantage at six minutes over the peloton.

The peloton, now bound for the coast split with 28 riders bursting off the front. Defending champion Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Maciej Bodnar, Guillaume Boivin , Kristian Koren, Elia Viviani (Cannondale), Vicente Reynes (Lotto Belisol), Baden Cooke, Stuart O'Grady, Tomas Vaitkus, Luke Durbridge, Michael Hepburn, Jen Mouris (Orica GreenEdge), Simone Ponzi, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Jacopo Guarnieri, Andrea Guardini (Astana), Lieuwe Westra, Kenny Van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM), Davide Cimolai, Elia Favilli (Lampre-Merida), William Bonnet, Murilo Fischer (FDJ), Jarl Salomein, Preban Van Hoecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Roger Kluge, Daniel Schorn (NetApp-Endura), Timothy Stevens (Team 3M) and Alphonse Vermote (An Post-Chainreaction). The move cut the lead quintet's advantage down to a minute, with the peloton chasing a further 1:42 in arrears with Katusha driving the bunch. At the 150km mark, the catch was made and the peloton was again one.

A second ill-fated move gets TV time

The brief reprieve gave rise to another attack, this time Koen Barbé (Crelan-Euphony) an aggressor from Stage 1, Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) and Gruzdev quickly earning around half a minute on the bunch with 50km to go. Content to let the trio surge ahead, with the gap out to two minutes by the time Barbé took the first sprint, extending his lead in the classification.

As the lead three headed through the finish line for the first of three loops around Koksijde, Katusha and Orica GreenEdge moved several of their men to the head of the chase, with the Omega Pharma-Quick Step train almost complete in their wake. The lift in the pace, along with the windy conditions soon brought the break's advantage down to just over one minute and shattering the back end of the bunch with around 60 riders tailing off.

With 20km remaining, the gap to the leader's dropped to under a minute, with Orica GreenEdge and Lotto Belisol at the head of the chase, keen for their sprinters Leigh Howard and Andre Greipel to succeed. With 11km left to go, Barbé threw in the towel but Bazzana and Gruzdev weren't quite ready to give up the spotlight, and the peloton was content to let them suffer their last moments up front.

The peloton negotiated a narrow section of the run-in, with only one incident - Lampre's Mattia Cattaneo went down - before sweeping past first Bazzana and then Gruzdev and with 8km to go it was all together.

The lead-out trains began to assemble and the pace picked up at the front, but race leader Peter Sagan was at the back, a gap opening up between him, his teammates and the peloton.

With no sign of Cannondale at the front, Boonen rallied his Omega Pharma-Quick Step team, setting a blistering pace for Cavendish with 6km to go, but Viviani was tucked in just behind. The team put in such an effort that with 2km to go there was a gap with Iljo Keisse and Niki Terpstra pulling Cavendish clear and only Francesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini) able to hang on, but it was too soon and Lotto-Belisol was able to close the gap.

Cavendish was left on the front very early, but tucked in behind for a moment before pulling off a long, long sprint and held off Viviani and Chicchi to take a very hard-earned stage victory.

Full Results 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4:46:57 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 4 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 6 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 7 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 9 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 10 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 12 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 13 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 14 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 15 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 16 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 17 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 18 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 19 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 20 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 21 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 22 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 23 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 24 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 25 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 26 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 27 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 28 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:00:05 29 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 30 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 31 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 32 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 33 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 34 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 35 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 36 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 37 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 38 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:08 39 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 40 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 41 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 42 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 43 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 44 Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo 45 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 46 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 47 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 49 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 50 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 51 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 52 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 53 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 54 Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 55 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 56 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 57 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 58 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 59 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 60 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 61 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 62 Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 63 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 64 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 65 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 66 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony 67 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 68 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 69 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 70 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 71 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 72 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 73 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 74 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 75 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 76 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 77 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17 78 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:25 79 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 80 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M 81 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:32 82 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:38 83 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 84 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:49 85 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 86 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:52 87 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 88 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:54 89 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:58 90 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 91 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 92 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 93 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 94 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 95 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:25 96 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:26 97 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:32 98 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 99 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 100 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:01:35 101 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 102 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 103 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:08 104 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:35 105 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 106 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:08 107 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:55 108 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:01 109 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 110 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 111 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 112 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 113 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 114 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 115 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 116 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 117 Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Team 3M 118 Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Team 3M 119 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 120 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 121 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 122 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 123 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 124 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 125 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Team 3M 0:03:37 126 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:57 127 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:05:39 128 Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 129 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 130 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 131 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 0:06:59 132 Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo 133 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha 134 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 135 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 136 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 137 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team 3M 138 Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 139 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:09:28 140 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 141 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 142 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 143 Kess Heytens (Bel) Team 3M 144 Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 145 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 146 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 147 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 148 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 149 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 0:09:37 150 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:11:13 151 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 152 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka 153 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 154 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 155 Valery Kaykov (Rus) RusVelo 156 Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M 157 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 158 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 159 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 160 Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 161 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 162 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 163 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 164 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 165 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:16 166 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:13:31 DNF Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction DNF Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo DNF Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony DNF Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ DNF Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia DNF Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo

Sprint 1 - 158.7km 1 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 3 pts 2 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - 169.1km 1 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 3 pts 2 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 - 180.8km 1 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 3 pts 2 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Points - Koksijde, 204.2km 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 20 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 18 3 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 16 4 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 14 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 12 6 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 10 7 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 8 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 8 9 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 7 10 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 11 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 5 12 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 4 13 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 3 14 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 15 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 1

Mountain 1 - Tiegemberg, 27.7km 1 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 3 Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 1

Mountain 2 - Monteberg, 102.9km 1 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 3 3 Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 1

Mountain 3 - Kemmelberg, 104.7km 1 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 5 pts 2 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 3 3 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 4 - Rodeberg, 110km 1 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 5 pts 2 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 1

Mountain 5 - Vidaigneberg, 111.3km 1 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 5 pts 2 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 1

Mountain 6 - Sulferberg, 115.2km 1 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 5 pts 2 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 1

Teams 1 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 14:20:51 2 Accent Jobs-Wanty 3 Crelan-Euphony 0:00:05 4 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:08 5 FDJ 6 Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 7 MTN-Qhubeka 8 Katusha 0:00:10 9 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:13 10 Lampre-Merida 11 Lotto Belisol 12 Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 13 Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:16 14 Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 RusVelo 16 Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:18 17 Team Europcar 0:00:24 18 Astana Pro Team 19 Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:57 20 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:51 21 An Post-Chainreaction 0:06:10 22 Team 3M 0:06:27 23 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:09:36

General classification after stage 2 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 9:47:18 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 0:00:02 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:05 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:06 5 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 6 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:11 8 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:00:14 9 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 10 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:15 11 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 12 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 13 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 15 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 16 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 17 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 18 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 19 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 20 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:00:20 21 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 22 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 23 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 24 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 25 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:23 26 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 27 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 28 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 29 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 30 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 31 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 32 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 34 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 35 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 36 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 37 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 38 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 39 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 40 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 41 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 42 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 43 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 44 Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 45 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 46 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 47 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 48 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony 49 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 50 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 51 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:26 52 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:40 53 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 54 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:00:56 55 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:13 56 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 57 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 58 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:38 59 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:01:50 60 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:57 61 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 62 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:16 63 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 64 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 65 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 66 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:43 67 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:18 68 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:05:27 69 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:54 70 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:05 71 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:06:55 72 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:07:03 73 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 74 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:07:42 75 Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:07:43 76 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:07:49 77 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:26 78 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:08:32 79 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:08:37 80 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:40 81 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:49 82 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:09:04 83 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:09:24 84 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:09:28 85 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:30 86 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 87 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:43 88 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:58 89 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 0:10:04 90 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:10:07 91 Kess Heytens (Bel) Team 3M 0:11:00 92 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:11:17 93 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:11:27 94 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:31 95 Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Team 3M 0:11:33 96 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 97 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha 0:13:54 98 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team 3M 0:14:33 99 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:14:55 100 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:14:59 101 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 102 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 103 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 104 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 105 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:04 106 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 107 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 108 Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo 0:15:07 109 Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 110 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 111 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 112 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 113 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M 0:15:24 114 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 0:15:31 115 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:37 116 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 117 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:15:47 118 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:15:48 119 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:15:51 120 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:16:24 121 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:16:31 122 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:16:34 123 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 124 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 0:17:11 125 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:17:58 126 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:00 127 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 128 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 129 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 130 Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Team 3M 131 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 132 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 133 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 134 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Team 3M 0:18:36 135 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:20:33 136 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:20:38 137 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:21:57 138 Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 0:21:58 139 Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo 140 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 141 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 142 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:22:14 143 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:22:16 144 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:22:24 145 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:27 146 Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 147 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 148 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 149 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 150 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:25:17 151 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:26:12 152 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 153 Valery Kaykov (Rus) RusVelo 154 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka 155 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 156 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 157 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 158 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 159 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 160 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 161 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 162 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:33:29 163 Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M 164 Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 165 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 166 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:35:47

Points classification 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 32 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 28 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 20 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 20 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 18 6 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 16 7 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 14 8 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 12 9 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 10 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 10 11 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 9 12 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 9 13 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 14 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 8 15 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 16 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 7 17 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 6 18 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 19 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 5 20 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 4 21 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 3 22 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 23 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 24 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 1 25 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1

Sprint classification 1 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 16 pts 2 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 5 4 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 5 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 2 6 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 2 7 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification 1 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 40 pts 2 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 23 3 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 20 4 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 18 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 10 6 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 8 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 6 9 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 10 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 11 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 3 12 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 3 13 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 3 14 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 3 15 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 16 Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 2 17 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 18 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 1 19 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 1