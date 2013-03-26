Image 1 of 27 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) out sprints Arnaud Demare (FDJ) in a photo finish. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 27 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) opens the champagne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 27 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma - Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 27 The peloton crosses a bridge (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 27 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 27 Alan Marangoni (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 27 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 27 The peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 27 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) among the leaders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 27 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 27 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 27 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 27 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) is the first race leader (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 27 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma - Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 27 Peter Sagan (Cannondale)nips Arnaud Demare (FdJ) at the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 27 Both Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Arnaud Demare (FdJ) throw their bikes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 27 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Arnaud Demare (FdJ) in a drag race to the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 27 Martin Reimer (MTN - Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 27 Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 27 The final sprint came down to Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Arnaud Demare (FDJ) with Sagan just taking it. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 27 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) after winning stage 1 of VDK-Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 27 Stage 1 winner Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 27 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) at the awards ceremony (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 27 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 27 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) narrowly outsprints Arnaud Demare (FDJ) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 27 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Arnaud Demare (FDJ) sprint for the win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 27 The final dash to the line. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale Pro Cycling) gave another demonstration of his dominant spring form, winning the first stage of Driedaagse De Panne after going on the attack in the final 20km.

The Slovakian surged clear several times on the final climbs, dragging a group of 10 riders away but still had the speed and sprinting skills to beat France's Arnaud Demare (FDJ) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha).

Sagan carefully closed the door on Demare as the road curved left in the final two hundred metres but race officials decided not to intervene. It was Sagan's seventh win of the 2013 season and also gave him the race leader's jersey.

Demare and his directeur sportif Marc Madiot carefully studied the replay of the sprint but accepted defeat.

"Peter moved across slightly but that's part of racing, part of sprinting," Demare admitted.

Sagan waited quietly for the judges decision and then headed onto the podium to collect the flowers and the praise after another victory.

How it unfolded:

Racing got underway from the edge of the North Sea at Middelkerke shortly before midday under clear blue skies, but it was hardly beach weather with the peloton wrapped in as many layers as possible against the harsh wind chill and close to zero temperatures.

Before 10km of racing had been complete, the break of Marco Haller (Katusha), Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team), Koen Barbe (Crelan-Euphony) and Sam Bennett (An Post-Chainreaction) established itself on the outskirts of Leffinge. Andrea Di Corrado (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) took off in pursuit but by the 30km mark, the Italian’s chase had faltered and he was back in the peloton. Meantime, the quartet’s lead over the bunch had opened up to 2:25.

Word filtered through that Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol), winner of the first stage of De Panne two years ago in Zottegem, would be without key leadout man Greg Henderson.

Bennett claimed the first points on offer for the day at the first sprint point at 47.7km, ahead of Haller and Barbe, meantime the gap had opened up to just over four minutes before stabilising at six with 135km of racing remaining.

After an earlier attempt by teammate Tim Mertens failed, Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise’s Preben Van Hecke made a brave move off the front earning an advantage of 4:20 after 80km of racing.

The leaders hit the first climb of the day, the Edelare with a gap of 8:46 on the peloton, the largest split of the day, with Van Hecke in limbo three and a half minutes behind. Haller was proving to be the aggressor of the group, taking maximum points on offer. Barbe took the spoils at the second sprint shortly after, with Bennett and Reijen trailing.

The break negotiated the Haaghoek, a two-kilometre sector of cobbles for the first of three times today with little difficulty. However Van Hecke’s time in limbo appeared to be running out as he realised that he would not have the legs to catch the four men out front. With 100km of racing complete, the Belgian was back in the peloton, 4:38 back from the leaders who were on the Berendries ascent.

Boonen on the front

Keen to test his injured knee out, Tom Boonen moved to the front of the peloton over the Haaghoek as the peloton picked up a gear.

Approaching the first of three passes though the finish in Zottegem and with 90km of racing remaining, the peloton was slowly making ground on the four leaders with Lotto Belisol driving the peloton, the gap down to 4:30. The pace lifting considerably resulted in decent splits at the back of the peloton as the team’s gunning for a bunch sprint at the finish, spread out across the width of the road up ahead.

Haller remained the protagonist on the second run over the Haaghoek but as the terrain started to rise, Bennett appeared to trip his front wheel over one of the cobbles, resulting in him losing momentum and then contact with his breakaway companions. As the sector was coming to an end, Haller decided to make a move on the splintering group, going it alone up the road. Barbe was able to gradually make contact with the Katusha rider on the Leberg ascent, meantime the peloton continued to make ground with the gap now under two minutes.

Haller was determined to lose Barbe’s company, attacking again on the Berendries, distancing the Crelan – Euphony rider but he was not about to let Haller go, fighting his way back on to the Katusha rider’s wheel and the pair then exchanging words.

An attack off the front of the peloton from Tomas Vaitkus (Orica GreenEdge) with 70km to go did not appear to worry the pack and he pushed on alone. Approaching the Valkenberg, Oscar Gatto received a wheel from a teammate, losing ground on his sprint rivals while surprisingly Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) led the charge up the climb, with Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge on his back wheel.

An aggressive Greipel made the catch on Vaitkus but the Australian team was determined to put their stamp on the race ahead of the Ten Bossche with Stuart O’Grady directing affairs and setting up another attack from Vaitkus. With 60km to go, the break’s advantage was down to a minute.

Vaitkus caught up with Bennett around 45 seconds ahead of the bunch with the penultimate ascent of the Eikenmolen to come. The pace of the peloton eased somewhat, with the gap yo-yoing between 55 seconds and just over a minute with 56km left to race.

Kess Heytens (Team 3M), Damien Gaudin (Europcar) and Matt Brammeier (Champion System) led the charge up the Eikenmolen with Mattia Pozzo (Vini Fantini – Selle Italia) for company. The Irishman would not be able to hold on, and they soon caught Vaitkus.

The Lituanian had shed Bennett and with 51km to go, he was back in the bunch. The gap had plummeted however, down to 49 seconds with the two lead groups about to merge up ahead.

The race clock ticked over to just over four hours as the breakaway’s last loop from Zottegem began, but again the gap was out to just over a minute with Vaitkus looking strong. As Omega Pharma-QuickStep moved to the front of the peloton, the gap again dropped to below a minute, with Tom Boonen tucked in at fourth wheel. The Belgian super team’s fortunes however were dealt a blow with Iljo Keisse suffering a puncture and waiting for the support car.

Gaudin forged ahead on his own, wrestling with his bike in his trademark style with Vaitkus’ attempts to stick with him in vain.

Omega Pharma-QuickStep finally received a reprieve on the Haaghoek with FDJ dictating the pace and catching Heytens, Vaitkus, and Pozzo. Gaudin’s lead stood at 36 seconds.

Terpstra launched an attack on the Leberg, causing an immediate response from Durbridge once more, along with riders from FDJ and Lotto Belisol. That gave rise to a move from last year’s overall winner Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and he soon had clean air.

30km remained and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) moved to the front of the bunch, Boonen on his wheel as the peloton passed through Middelbeke. The race was in crescendo and Gaudin was mercilessly reeled-in.

Other attacks followed, in the final 20km, including a testing dig by Sagan over the top of a climb but they were swept up, as Omega Pharma-QuickStep and the other teams seemed determined to set up a sprint finish.

The sprinters began to sense victory but Sagan again took charge and turned the race upside down. He accelerated away and nine other riders went with him. Omega Pharma-Quick Step had Sylvain Chavanel and Niki Terpstra there to protect Mark Cavendish's interests, but Sagan didn't care and kept driving the pace. Oscar Gatto (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) and the FDJ duo also helped and suddenly the sprint was going to be between these ten.

Sagan seemed out numbered and perhaps tired but he used his skills and his strength to win yet again.

Full Results 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5:00:27 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 6 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 8 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 9 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 11 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:09 12 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 13 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 14 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 16 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 17 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 18 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 19 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 20 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 21 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 22 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 23 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 24 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 25 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 27 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 28 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 29 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 30 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 31 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 32 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 33 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 34 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 35 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 36 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 37 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 38 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 39 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 40 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 41 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 42 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 43 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 44 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 45 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 46 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 47 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 48 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 49 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 50 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 51 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 52 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 53 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 54 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 55 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 56 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 57 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 58 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 59 Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 60 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 61 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 62 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 63 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 64 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony 65 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 66 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 67 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 68 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:20 69 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:00:42 70 Kess Heytens (Bel) Team 3M 0:01:26 71 Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:01:58 72 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:02 73 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 74 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 75 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:04 76 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:05:13 77 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:06:49 78 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 79 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha 80 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 81 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 82 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 83 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team 3M 0:07:28 84 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 85 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 86 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:26 87 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 88 Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Team 3M 89 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 90 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 91 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 92 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 93 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 94 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 95 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 96 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 97 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 98 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 99 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 100 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 101 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 102 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 103 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 104 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 105 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 106 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:12:40 107 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 108 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:14:53 109 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 110 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 111 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 112 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 113 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 114 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 115 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 116 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 117 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M 118 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 119 Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 120 Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 121 Valery Kaykov (Rus) RusVelo 122 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 123 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 124 Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo 125 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 126 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 127 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 128 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka 129 Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Team 3M 130 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 131 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 132 Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo 133 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 134 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 135 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Team 3M 136 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 137 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 138 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 139 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 140 Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 141 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 142 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 143 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 144 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 145 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 146 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 147 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 148 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 149 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 150 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 151 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 152 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 153 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 154 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 155 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 156 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 157 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 158 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 159 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 160 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 161 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 162 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 163 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 164 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 165 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 166 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 167 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:22:10 168 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 169 Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M 170 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 171 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 172 Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 173 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 174 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty DNF Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox DNF Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) RusVelo DNF Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka DNF Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty DNF Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team DNF Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty DNS Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano DNS Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol

Sprint 1 - 47.7km 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 3 pts 2 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 2 3 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 1

Sprint 2 - 92.3km 1 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 3 pts 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 2 3 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 - 154.7km 1 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 3 pts 2 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 2 3 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Points - Zottegem, 199.8km 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 20 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 18 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 16 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 14 5 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 12 6 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 7 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 9 8 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 8 9 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 10 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 6 11 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 5 12 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 4 13 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 3 14 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 15 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1

Mountain 1 - Edelare, 89.1km 1 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 5 pts 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 1

Mountain 2 - Leberg, 97km 1 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 5 pts 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 1

Mountain 3 - Berendries, 101.5km 1 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 5 pts 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 1

Mountain 4 - Leberg, 124.2km 1 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 5 pts 2 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 3 3 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 5 - Berandries, 128.6km 1 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 5 pts 2 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 3 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 1

Mountain 6 - Valkenberg, 133.7km 1 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 5 pts 2 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 3 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 1

Mountain 7 - Ten Bosse, 140.2km 1 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 5 pts 2 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 3 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 1

Mountain 8 - Eikenmolen, 143.8km 1 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 5 pts 2 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 3 3 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Mountain 9 - Leberg, 169.4km 1 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 5 pts 2 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 3 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 10 - Berendries, 173.8km 1 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 5 pts 2 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 3 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 11 - Valkenberg, 178.8km 1 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 5 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 3 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Mountain 12 - Ten Bosse, 185.3km 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 pts 2 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 3 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Mountain 13 - Eikenmolen, 188.9km 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Teams 1 FDJ 15:01:30 2 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 Crelan-Euphony 0:00:09 4 Katusha 5 Team Europcar 6 Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 7 Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 Lampre-Merida 9 Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:18 10 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 Lotto Belisol 12 Astana Pro Team 13 Orica-GreenEdge 14 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:08:35 16 MTN-Qhubeka 0:13:39 17 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:15:02 18 Team NetApp-Endura 0:16:52 19 Team 3M 0:17:11 20 Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:21:42 21 RusVelo 0:29:57 22 An Post-Chainreaction 0:32:39 23 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:44:30

General classification after stage 1 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5:00:17 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:00:04 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 0:00:06 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:10 5 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 6 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 8 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 9 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 11 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:18 12 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:19 13 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 14 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 15 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 17 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 18 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 19 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 20 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 21 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 22 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 23 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 24 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 25 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 26 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 27 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 28 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 29 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 30 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 31 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 32 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 33 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 34 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 35 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 36 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 37 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 38 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 39 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 40 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 41 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 42 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 43 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 44 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 45 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 46 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 47 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 48 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 49 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 50 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 51 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 52 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 53 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 54 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 55 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 56 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 57 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 58 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 59 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 60 Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 61 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 62 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 63 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 64 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony 65 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 66 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 67 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 68 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:30 69 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:00:52 70 Kess Heytens (Bel) Team 3M 0:01:36 71 Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:02:08 72 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:12 73 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 74 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 75 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:14 76 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:05:23 77 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:06:59 78 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 79 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha 80 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 81 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 82 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 83 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team 3M 0:07:38 84 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 85 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 86 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:08:29 87 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:08:34 88 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 89 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:36 90 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 91 Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Team 3M 92 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 93 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 94 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 95 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 96 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 97 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 98 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 99 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 100 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 101 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 102 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 103 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 104 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 105 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 106 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:12:50 107 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 108 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:14:58 109 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:15:02 110 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:15:03 111 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 112 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 113 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 114 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 115 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 116 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 117 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 118 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 119 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M 120 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 121 Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 122 Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 123 Valery Kaykov (Rus) RusVelo 124 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 125 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 126 Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo 127 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 128 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 129 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 130 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka 131 Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Team 3M 132 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 133 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 134 Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo 135 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 136 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 137 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Team 3M 138 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 139 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 140 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 141 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 142 Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 143 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 144 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 145 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 146 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 147 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 148 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 149 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 150 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 151 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 152 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 153 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 154 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 155 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 156 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 157 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 158 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 159 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 160 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 161 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 162 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 163 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 164 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 165 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 166 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 167 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:22:20 168 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 169 Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M 170 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 171 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 172 Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 173 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 174 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty

Points classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 20 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 18 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 16 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 14 5 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 12 6 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 7 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 9 8 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 8 9 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 10 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 6 11 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 5 12 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 4 13 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 3 14 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 15 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1

Sprint classification 1 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 7 pts 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 5 3 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 2 4 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 2 5 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 1 6 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification 1 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 40 pts 2 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 18 3 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 15 4 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 10 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 6 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 7 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 8 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 3 9 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 10 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 3 11 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 3 12 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 3 13 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 14 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 1 15 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 1