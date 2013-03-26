Trending

Sagan wins opening stage at Driedaagse De Panne

Slovak champion edges Demare in photo finish



Peter Sagan (Cannondale) out sprints Arnaud Demare (FDJ) in a photo finish.





Peter Sagan (Cannondale) opens the champagne





Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma - Quickstep)





The peloton crosses a bridge





Peter Sagan (Cannondale)





Alan Marangoni (Cannondale)





Peter Sagan (Cannondale)





The peloton





Peter Sagan (Cannondale) among the leaders





Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - Quickstep)





Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - Quickstep)





Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on the podium





Peter Sagan (Cannondale) is the first race leader





Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma - Quickstep)





Peter Sagan (Cannondale) nips Arnaud Demare (FdJ) at the line





Both Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Arnaud Demare (FdJ) throw their bikes





Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Arnaud Demare (FdJ) in a drag race to the line





Martin Reimer (MTN - Qhubeka)





Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka)





The final sprint came down to Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Arnaud Demare (FDJ) with Sagan just taking it.





Peter Sagan (Cannondale) after winning stage 1 of VDK-Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde





Stage 1 winner Peter Sagan (Cannondale)





Peter Sagan (Cannondale) at the awards ceremony





Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on the podium





Peter Sagan (Cannondale) narrowly outsprints Arnaud Demare (FDJ)





Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Arnaud Demare (FDJ) sprint for the win





The final dash to the line.




Peter Sagan (Cannondale Pro Cycling) gave another demonstration of his dominant spring form, winning the first stage of Driedaagse De Panne after going on the attack in the final 20km.

The Slovakian surged clear several times on the final climbs, dragging a group of 10 riders away but still had the speed and sprinting skills to beat France's Arnaud Demare (FDJ) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha).

Sagan carefully closed the door on Demare as the road curved left in the final two hundred metres but race officials decided not to intervene. It was Sagan's seventh win of the 2013 season and also gave him the race leader's jersey.

Demare and his directeur sportif Marc Madiot carefully studied the replay of the sprint but accepted defeat.

"Peter moved across slightly but that's part of racing, part of sprinting," Demare admitted.

Sagan waited quietly for the judges decision and then headed onto the podium to collect the flowers and the praise after another victory.

How it unfolded:

Racing got underway from the edge of the North Sea at Middelkerke shortly before midday under clear blue skies, but it was hardly beach weather with the peloton wrapped in as many layers as possible against the harsh wind chill and close to zero temperatures.

Before 10km of racing had been complete, the break of Marco Haller (Katusha), Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team), Koen Barbe (Crelan-Euphony) and Sam Bennett (An Post-Chainreaction) established itself on the outskirts of Leffinge. Andrea Di Corrado (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) took off in pursuit but by the 30km mark, the Italian’s chase had faltered and he was back in the peloton. Meantime, the quartet’s lead over the bunch had opened up to 2:25.

Word filtered through that Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol), winner of the first stage of De Panne two years ago in Zottegem, would be without key leadout man Greg Henderson.

Bennett claimed the first points on offer for the day at the first sprint point at 47.7km, ahead of Haller and Barbe, meantime the gap had opened up to just over four minutes before stabilising at six with 135km of racing remaining.

After an earlier attempt by teammate Tim Mertens failed, Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise’s Preben Van Hecke made a brave move off the front earning an advantage of 4:20 after 80km of racing.

The leaders hit the first climb of the day, the Edelare with a gap of 8:46 on the peloton, the largest split of the day, with Van Hecke in limbo three and a half minutes behind. Haller was proving to be the aggressor of the group, taking maximum points on offer. Barbe took the spoils at the second sprint shortly after, with Bennett and Reijen trailing.

The break negotiated the Haaghoek, a two-kilometre sector of cobbles for the first of three times today with little difficulty. However Van Hecke’s time in limbo appeared to be running out as he realised that he would not have the legs to catch the four men out front. With 100km of racing complete, the Belgian was back in the peloton, 4:38 back from the leaders who were on the Berendries ascent.

Boonen on the front

Keen to test his injured knee out, Tom Boonen moved to the front of the peloton over the Haaghoek as the peloton picked up a gear.

Approaching the first of three passes though the finish in Zottegem and with 90km of racing remaining, the peloton was slowly making ground on the four leaders with Lotto Belisol driving the peloton, the gap down to 4:30. The pace lifting considerably resulted in decent splits at the back of the peloton as the team’s gunning for a bunch sprint at the finish, spread out across the width of the road up ahead.

Haller remained the protagonist on the second run over the Haaghoek but as the terrain started to rise, Bennett appeared to trip his front wheel over one of the cobbles, resulting in him losing momentum and then contact with his breakaway companions. As the sector was coming to an end, Haller decided to make a move on the splintering group, going it alone up the road. Barbe was able to gradually make contact with the Katusha rider on the Leberg ascent, meantime the peloton continued to make ground with the gap now under two minutes.

Haller was determined to lose Barbe’s company, attacking again on the Berendries, distancing the Crelan – Euphony rider but he was not about to let Haller go, fighting his way back on to the Katusha rider’s wheel and the pair then exchanging words.

An attack off the front of the peloton from Tomas Vaitkus (Orica GreenEdge) with 70km to go did not appear to worry the pack and he pushed on alone. Approaching the Valkenberg, Oscar Gatto received a wheel from a teammate, losing ground on his sprint rivals while surprisingly Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) led the charge up the climb, with Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge on his back wheel.

An aggressive Greipel made the catch on Vaitkus but the Australian team was determined to put their stamp on the race ahead of the Ten Bossche with Stuart O’Grady directing affairs and setting up another attack from Vaitkus. With 60km to go, the break’s advantage was down to a minute.

Vaitkus caught up with Bennett around 45 seconds ahead of the bunch with the penultimate ascent of the Eikenmolen to come. The pace of the peloton eased somewhat, with the gap yo-yoing between 55 seconds and just over a minute with 56km left to race.

Kess Heytens (Team 3M), Damien Gaudin (Europcar) and Matt Brammeier (Champion System) led the charge up the Eikenmolen with Mattia Pozzo (Vini Fantini – Selle Italia) for company. The Irishman would not be able to hold on, and they soon caught Vaitkus.

The Lituanian had shed Bennett and with 51km to go, he was back in the bunch. The gap had plummeted however, down to 49 seconds with the two lead groups about to merge up ahead.

The race clock ticked over to just over four hours as the breakaway’s last loop from Zottegem began, but again the gap was out to just over a minute with Vaitkus looking strong. As Omega Pharma-QuickStep moved to the front of the peloton, the gap again dropped to below a minute, with Tom Boonen tucked in at fourth wheel. The Belgian super team’s fortunes however were dealt a blow with Iljo Keisse suffering a puncture and waiting for the support car.

Gaudin forged ahead on his own, wrestling with his bike in his trademark style with Vaitkus’ attempts to stick with him in vain.
Omega Pharma-QuickStep finally received a reprieve on the Haaghoek with FDJ dictating the pace and catching Heytens, Vaitkus, and Pozzo. Gaudin’s lead stood at 36 seconds.

Terpstra launched an attack on the Leberg, causing an immediate response from Durbridge once more, along with riders from FDJ and Lotto Belisol. That gave rise to a move from last year’s overall winner Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and he soon had clean air.

30km remained and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) moved to the front of the bunch, Boonen on his wheel as the peloton passed through Middelbeke. The race was in crescendo and Gaudin was mercilessly reeled-in.

Other attacks followed, in the final 20km, including a testing dig by Sagan over the top of a climb but they were swept up, as Omega Pharma-QuickStep and the other teams seemed determined to set up a sprint finish.

The sprinters began to sense victory but Sagan again took charge and turned the race upside down. He accelerated away and nine other riders went with him. Omega Pharma-Quick Step had Sylvain Chavanel and Niki Terpstra there to protect Mark Cavendish's interests, but Sagan didn't care and kept driving the pace. Oscar Gatto (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) and the FDJ duo also helped and suddenly the sprint was going to be between these ten.

Sagan seemed out numbered and perhaps tired but he used his skills and his strength to win yet again.

Full Results
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling5:00:27
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
5Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
6Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
7Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
8Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
9Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
10Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
11André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:09
12Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
13David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
14Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
15Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
16Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
17Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
18Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
19Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
20Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
21Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
22Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
23Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
24Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
25Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
26Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
27Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
28Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
29Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
30Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
31Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
32Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
33Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
34Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
35James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
36Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
37Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
38Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
39William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
40Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
41Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
42Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
43Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
44Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
45Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
46Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
47Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
48Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
49Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
50Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
51Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
52Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
53Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
54Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
55Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
56Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
57Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
58Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
59Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
60Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
61Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
62Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
63Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
64Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
65Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
66Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
67Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
68Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:20
69Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:00:42
70Kess Heytens (Bel) Team 3M0:01:26
71Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:01:58
72Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:02
73Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
74Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
75Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:04
76Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:05:13
77Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:06:49
78Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
79Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
80Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
81Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
82Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
83Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team 3M0:07:28
84Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
85Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
86Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:26
87Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
88Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Team 3M
89Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
90Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
91David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
92Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
93Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
94Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
95Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
96Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
97Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
98Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
99Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
100Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
101Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
102Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
103Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
104Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
105Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
106Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:12:40
107Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
108Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:14:53
109Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
110Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
111Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
112Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
113Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
114Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
115Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
116Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
117Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
118Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
119Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
120Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
121Valery Kaykov (Rus) RusVelo
122Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
123Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
124Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
125Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
126Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
127Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
128Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
129Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Team 3M
130Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
131Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
132Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
133Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
134Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
135Wouter Wippert (Ned) Team 3M
136Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
137Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
138Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
139Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
140Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
141Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
142Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
143Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
144Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
145Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
146Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
147Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
148Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
149Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
150Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
151Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
152Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
153Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
154Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
155Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
156Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
157John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
158Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
159Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
160Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
161Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
162Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
163Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
164Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
165Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
166Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
167Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:22:10
168Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
169Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
170Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
171Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
172Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
173Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
174Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFAndrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
DNFAldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFIvan Savitskiy (Rus) RusVelo
DNFJani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFStaf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFAndriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
DNFDavy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNSBert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
DNSGreg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol

Sprint 1 - 47.7km
1Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction3pts
2Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha2
3Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony1

Sprint 2 - 92.3km
1Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony3pts
2Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction2
3Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 3 - 154.7km
1Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony3pts
2Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia2
3Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar1

Points - Zottegem, 199.8km
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling20pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ18
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha16
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step14
5Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia12
6Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
7Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony9
8Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar8
9Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
10Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ6
11André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol5
12Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano4
13David Boucher (Fra) FDJ3
14Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
15Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1

Mountain 1 - Edelare, 89.1km
1Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha5pts
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
3Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony1

Mountain 2 - Leberg, 97km
1Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha5pts
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
3Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony1

Mountain 3 - Berendries, 101.5km
1Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha5pts
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
3Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony1

Mountain 4 - Leberg, 124.2km
1Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha5pts
2Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony3
3Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 5 - Berandries, 128.6km
1Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha5pts
2Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony3
3Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction1

Mountain 6 - Valkenberg, 133.7km
1Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha5pts
2Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony3
3Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction1

Mountain 7 - Ten Bosse, 140.2km
1Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha5pts
2Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony3
3Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction1

Mountain 8 - Eikenmolen, 143.8km
1Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha5pts
2Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony3
3Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge1

Mountain 9 - Leberg, 169.4km
1Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar5pts
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
3Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 10 - Berendries, 173.8km
1Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar5pts
2Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia3
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Mountain 11 - Valkenberg, 178.8km
1Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar5pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol3
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Mountain 12 - Ten Bosse, 185.3km
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5pts
2Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol3
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Mountain 13 - Eikenmolen, 188.9km
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling5pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Teams
1FDJ15:01:30
2Omega Pharma-Quick Step
3Crelan-Euphony0:00:09
4Katusha
5Team Europcar
6Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
7Cannondale Pro Cycling
8Lampre-Merida
9Team Argos-Shimano0:00:18
10Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Lotto Belisol
12Astana Pro Team
13Orica-GreenEdge
14Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:08:35
16MTN-Qhubeka0:13:39
17UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:15:02
18Team NetApp-Endura0:16:52
19Team 3M0:17:11
20Accent Jobs-Wanty0:21:42
21RusVelo0:29:57
22An Post-Chainreaction0:32:39
23Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:44:30

General classification after stage 1
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling5:00:17
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:00:04
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha0:00:06
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:10
5Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
6Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
7Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
8Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
9Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
10Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
11Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:18
12André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:19
13Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
14David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
15Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
16Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
17Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
18Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
19Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
20Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
21Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
22Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
23Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
24Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
25Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
26Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
27Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
28Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
29Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
30Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
31Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
32Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
33Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
34Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
35Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
36James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
37Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
38Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
39Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
40William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
41Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
42Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
43Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
44Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
45Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
46Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
47Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
48Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
49Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
50Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
51Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
52Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
53Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
54Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
55Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
56Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
57Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
58Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
59Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
60Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
61Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
62Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
63Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
64Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
65Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
66Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
67Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
68Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:30
69Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:00:52
70Kess Heytens (Bel) Team 3M0:01:36
71Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:02:08
72Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:12
73Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
74Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
75Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:14
76Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:05:23
77Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:06:59
78Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
79Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
80Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
81Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
82Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
83Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team 3M0:07:38
84Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
85Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
86Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:08:29
87Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:08:34
88Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
89Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:36
90Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
91Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Team 3M
92Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
93David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
94Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
95Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
96Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
97Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
98Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
99Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
100Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
101Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
102Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
103Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
104Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
105Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
106Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:12:50
107Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
108Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:14:58
109Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:15:02
110Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:15:03
111Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
112Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
113Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
114Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
115Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
116Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
117Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
118Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
119Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
120Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
121Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
122Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
123Valery Kaykov (Rus) RusVelo
124Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
125Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
126Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
127Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
128Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
129Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
130Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
131Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Team 3M
132Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
133Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
134Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
135Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
136Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
137Wouter Wippert (Ned) Team 3M
138Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
139Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
140Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
141Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
142Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
143Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
144Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
145Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
146Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
147Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
148Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
149Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
150Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
151Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
152Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
153Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
154Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
155Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
156Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
157Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
158John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
159Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
160Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
161Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
162Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
163Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
164Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
165Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
166Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
167Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:22:20
168Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
169Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
170Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
171Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
172Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
173Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
174Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty

Points classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling20pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ18
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha16
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step14
5Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia12
6Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
7Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony9
8Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar8
9Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
10Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ6
11André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol5
12Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano4
13David Boucher (Fra) FDJ3
14Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
15Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1

Sprint classification
1Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony7pts
2Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction5
3Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia2
4Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha2
5Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar1
6Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
1Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha40pts
2Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony18
3Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar15
4Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team10
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
6Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
7Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
8Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia3
9Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
10André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol3
11Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol3
12Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction3
13Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
14Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar1
15Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge1

Teams classification
1FDJ15:01:30
2Omega Pharma-Quick Step
3Crelan-Euphony0:00:09
4Katusha
5Team Europcar
6Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
7Cannondale Pro Cycling
8Lampre-Merida
9Team Argos-Shimano0:00:18
10Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Lotto Belisol
12Astana Pro Team
13Orica-GreenEdge
14Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:08:35
16MTN-Qhubeka0:13:39
17UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:15:02
18Team NetApp-Endura0:16:52
19Team 3M0:17:11
20Accent Jobs-Wanty0:21:42
21RusVelo0:29:57
22An Post-Chainreaction0:32:39
23Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:44:30

