Kristoff wins stage 3a in De Panne
Katusha rider takes lead ahead of time trial
Stage 3a: De Panne -
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won stage 3a of the Three Day of De Panne in a sprint finish. The Norwegian opened his sprint from the front and powered home ahead of Sacha Modolo (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) and Elia Viviani (Cannondale Pro Cycling).
Kristoff now leads the race after picking up enough bonus seconds to take the lead from Arnaud Demare (FDJ). The Olympic bronze medallist now leads the race by four seconds from Demare, with Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep) in third, nine seconds back.
“I know the last corner was really important and my teammates did an amazing job putting me in the right position. I then managed to keep the other guys off,” Kristoff said at the finish.
The morning was marked with the news that Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma QuickStep) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) would not start the race, instead saving their legs for Sunday’s Tour of Flanders.
That didn’t detract from the sprinters’ ambitions for the stage and even when Russell Downing (Team NetApp-Endura), Mike Terpstra (Team 3M), Tim De Troyer (Accent Jobs-Wanty), Niko Eeckhout (An Post-Chainreaction), and Thomas Vanhaecke (Team 3M) slipped clear, the inevitable bunch sprint was always a formality.
With 25km to go they still held a lead of 40 seconds but when FDJ took the race by the scruff of the neck the advantage was nullified with just 4 kilometres.
The French team have raced with true vigour in recent weeks, with Arnaud Demare in form and the race lead, a final stage win was the aim. The team were heavily active on stage 1, racing intelligently and positioning Demare in the lead group with Sagan, while the Frenchman assumed the race lead on stage 2 after Sagan slipped back as to not abandon the race while in the leader’s jersey.
Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and Alphonse Vermote (An Post-Chainreaction) briefly led a small escape group as the peloton reached the outskirts of De Panne but with Lotto and GreenEdge joining the pace setting on the front an attack at this point was futile.
Stuart O’Grady, who has found form in recent weeks, hadn’t read the script though and with 8km to go he found himself with a small advantage. Inevitably it didn’t last. The aggression was clearly contagious though with Michael Hepburn following suit inside the 3 kilometres but for the first time in the race it was Argos Shimano who took control of the peloton. Their star man Marcel Kittel has been dragging himself through the race, suffering from time off the back and a recent bout of flu but Tom Veelers in the team they had a worth back-up and in truth they needed the sprint train practice with Scheldeprijs less than a week away.
However coming into the final kilometre the sprint trains began to fragment and with Omega Pharma-QuickStep not present at the front Katusha assumed control as the race entered the final two corners.
The Three Days of De Panne concludes with a 14.75 kilometre time trial this afternoon with last year's winner Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma QuickStep) well placed to repeat his overall win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|2:29:02
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|5
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|6
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|12
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|13
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|16
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|17
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|20
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|21
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|23
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|25
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|26
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|27
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|29
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|30
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|31
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|32
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|33
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|34
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|35
|Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
|36
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|37
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|39
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|40
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|41
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|42
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|43
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|44
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|45
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|48
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|49
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|50
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|51
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|52
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|53
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
|54
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|55
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|56
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|57
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|58
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:08
|59
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|60
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|61
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|62
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|63
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|64
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|65
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|66
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|67
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|68
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|69
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|70
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|72
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|73
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|74
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|75
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|77
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|78
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|79
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|80
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|81
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|82
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|83
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|84
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|85
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|86
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:18
|87
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:21
|88
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:22
|89
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:25
|90
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:27
|91
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|92
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|93
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:33
|94
|Kess Heytens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:00:37
|95
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
|96
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|98
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|99
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|101
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|102
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|104
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|105
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|106
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|107
|Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Team 3M
|108
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|109
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|110
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|112
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|113
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|117
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|118
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:46
|119
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:55
|120
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
|121
|Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|123
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|124
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|125
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|126
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|127
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|128
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|129
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:01:03
|130
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|131
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:01:05
|132
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:15
|133
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:34
|134
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|0:01:42
|135
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|136
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:56
|137
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|138
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:59
|139
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team 3M
|0:02:20
|140
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:22
|141
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:18
|142
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|143
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:51
|144
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:05:06
|145
|Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Team 3M
|0:07:38
|146
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Team 3M
|DNF
|Valery Kaykov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|DNS
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|DNS
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNS
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|DNS
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|DNS
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|DNS
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|3
|pts
|2
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|3
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team 3M
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|10
|pts
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|9
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|7
|5
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|6
|6
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|7
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|8
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|9
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|7:27:06
|2
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|3
|Lampre-Merida
|4
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Accent Jobs - Wanty
|6
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|7
|Crelan - Euphony
|8
|FDJ
|9
|Cannondale
|10
|Team Europcar
|11
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:00:08
|12
|Team Argos-Shimano
|13
|Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|14
|Team 3M
|15
|Katusha Team
|0:00:16
|16
|MTN Qhubeka
|17
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:21
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:35
|19
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|0:00:37
|20
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:00:40
|21
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|22
|Rusvelo
|0:01:22
|23
|An Post - Chainreaction
|0:01:32
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|12:16:16
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:04
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:09
|4
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:10
|5
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|6
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:15
|8
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:18
|9
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|10
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:19
|11
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|12
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|15
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|16
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|17
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|18
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:24
|19
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|20
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:27
|21
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|22
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|23
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|24
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|25
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|26
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|27
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|29
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|30
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|32
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
|33
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|34
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:00:32
|35
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|36
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:35
|37
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|38
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|39
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|40
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|41
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|43
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:01:00
|44
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|45
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|46
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|47
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|48
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:07
|49
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|50
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|51
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|52
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|53
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:44
|54
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:02:21
|55
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:38
|56
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:57
|57
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:22
|58
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:50
|59
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:54
|60
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:05:39
|61
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:27
|62
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:53
|63
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:07:07
|64
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:07:15
|65
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:29
|66
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:07:47
|67
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:08:20
|68
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:08:23
|69
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:28
|70
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:08:44
|71
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|72
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:08:49
|73
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:16
|74
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:09:24
|75
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:34
|76
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:55
|77
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:35
|78
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:10:37
|79
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:10:48
|80
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:11:03
|81
|Kess Heytens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:11:41
|82
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:58
|83
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:12:08
|84
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:12
|85
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:12:16
|86
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:14:35
|87
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:14:59
|88
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:03
|89
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|91
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:08
|93
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|94
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:11
|95
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|96
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:15:16
|97
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:15:19
|98
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:15:28
|99
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|0:15:43
|100
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:15:48
|101
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:49
|103
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:15:51
|104
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:15:55
|105
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:16:36
|106
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:16:38
|107
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:16:43
|108
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:16:46
|109
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team 3M
|0:16:56
|110
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:05
|111
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:18:10
|112
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:18:12
|113
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:18:37
|114
|Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Team 3M
|0:18:41
|115
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:18:57
|116
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|117
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:19:00
|118
|Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Team 3M
|0:19:15
|119
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:03
|120
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:21:57
|121
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:22:20
|122
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:22:28
|123
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:22:57
|124
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
|125
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:23:10
|126
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:23:13
|127
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:24:31
|128
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:25:08
|129
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|130
|Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:26
|131
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|132
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:16
|133
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|134
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:26:21
|135
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:26:24
|136
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:26:37
|137
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:53
|138
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|139
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:12
|140
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:34
|141
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|142
|Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
|0:33:33
|143
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|0:33:41
|144
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:10
|145
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:24
|146
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:43:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|38
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|32
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|26
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|23
|5
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|16
|6
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|16
|7
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14
|8
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|9
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|12
|10
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|12
|11
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|12
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|9
|13
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|9
|14
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|15
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|8
|16
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|7
|17
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|6
|18
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|19
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|20
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|21
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|3
|22
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|3
|23
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|24
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|25
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|26
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|1
|27
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1
|28
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|16
|pts
|2
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|3
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|3
|4
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|2
|6
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|2
|7
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|8
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team 3M
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|40
|pts
|2
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|23
|3
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|20
|4
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|18
|5
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|6
|6
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|7
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|8
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|3
|9
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|3
|10
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|11
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|2
|12
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|13
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|14
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|36:49:27
|2
|FDJ
|0:00:08
|3
|Crelan - Euphony
|0:00:14
|4
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:22
|5
|Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:00:25
|6
|Cannondale
|7
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:26
|8
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|0:00:31
|9
|Team Europcar
|0:00:33
|10
|Katusha Team
|0:00:35
|11
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:42
|12
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:00:44
|13
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:01:11
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:17
|15
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:08:48
|16
|MTN Qhubeka
|0:14:03
|17
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|0:17:30
|18
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:18:10
|19
|Accent Jobs - Wanty
|0:21:42
|20
|Team 3M
|0:23:46
|21
|Rusvelo
|0:31:35
|22
|An Post - Chainreaction
|0:40:21
|23
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:55:20
