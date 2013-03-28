Image 1 of 21 Stage 3a winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on the podium in De Panne. (Image credit: photopress) Image 2 of 21 Iljo Keisse (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: photopress) Image 3 of 21 Victory for Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in De Panne. (Image credit: photopress) Image 4 of 21 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) takes his first win of the season on Stage 3a at the Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 21 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 3a ahead of Sacha Modolo (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) and Elia Viviani (Cannondale) (Image credit: photopress) Image 6 of 21 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), wearing the points jersey, celebrates victory in stage 3 at De Panne. (Image credit: photopress) Image 7 of 21 Stage 3a winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on the podium. (Image credit: photopress) Image 8 of 21 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 3 in De Panne, the Norwegian's first victory of the 2013 season. (Image credit: photopress) Image 9 of 21 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) prevailed in the field sprint finale of stage 3a. (Image credit: photopress) Image 10 of 21 For the second straight year Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins a stage at Three Days of De Panne. (Image credit: photopress) Image 11 of 21 Stage 3a winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on the podium. (Image credit: photopress) Image 12 of 21 For the second straight year Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won stage 3a in De Panne. (Image credit: photopress) Image 13 of 21 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), wearing the points jersey, has won stage 3a in De Panne. (Image credit: photopress) Image 14 of 21 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 3a at the Three Days of De Panne. (Image credit: photopress) Image 15 of 21 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) is the new leader at De Panne. (Image credit: photopress) Image 16 of 21 Stage 3a winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) celebrates his victory. (Image credit: photopress) Image 17 of 21 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) dons the leader's jersey after stage 3a. (Image credit: photopress) Image 18 of 21 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) leads the Three Days of De Panne with just the afternoon time trial stage left. (Image credit: photopress) Image 19 of 21 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) celebrates as he crosses the finish line in De Panne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 21 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) waves from the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 21 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) bests Sacha Modolo (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) and Elia Viviani (Cannondale Pro Cycling) in Stage 3a at De Panne (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won stage 3a of the Three Day of De Panne in a sprint finish. The Norwegian opened his sprint from the front and powered home ahead of Sacha Modolo (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) and Elia Viviani (Cannondale Pro Cycling).

Kristoff now leads the race after picking up enough bonus seconds to take the lead from Arnaud Demare (FDJ). The Olympic bronze medallist now leads the race by four seconds from Demare, with Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep) in third, nine seconds back.

“I know the last corner was really important and my teammates did an amazing job putting me in the right position. I then managed to keep the other guys off,” Kristoff said at the finish.

The morning was marked with the news that Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma QuickStep) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) would not start the race, instead saving their legs for Sunday’s Tour of Flanders.

That didn’t detract from the sprinters’ ambitions for the stage and even when Russell Downing (Team NetApp-Endura), Mike Terpstra (Team 3M), Tim De Troyer (Accent Jobs-Wanty), Niko Eeckhout (An Post-Chainreaction), and Thomas Vanhaecke (Team 3M) slipped clear, the inevitable bunch sprint was always a formality.

With 25km to go they still held a lead of 40 seconds but when FDJ took the race by the scruff of the neck the advantage was nullified with just 4 kilometres.

The French team have raced with true vigour in recent weeks, with Arnaud Demare in form and the race lead, a final stage win was the aim. The team were heavily active on stage 1, racing intelligently and positioning Demare in the lead group with Sagan, while the Frenchman assumed the race lead on stage 2 after Sagan slipped back as to not abandon the race while in the leader’s jersey.

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and Alphonse Vermote (An Post-Chainreaction) briefly led a small escape group as the peloton reached the outskirts of De Panne but with Lotto and GreenEdge joining the pace setting on the front an attack at this point was futile.

Stuart O’Grady, who has found form in recent weeks, hadn’t read the script though and with 8km to go he found himself with a small advantage. Inevitably it didn’t last. The aggression was clearly contagious though with Michael Hepburn following suit inside the 3 kilometres but for the first time in the race it was Argos Shimano who took control of the peloton. Their star man Marcel Kittel has been dragging himself through the race, suffering from time off the back and a recent bout of flu but Tom Veelers in the team they had a worth back-up and in truth they needed the sprint train practice with Scheldeprijs less than a week away.

However coming into the final kilometre the sprint trains began to fragment and with Omega Pharma-QuickStep not present at the front Katusha assumed control as the race entered the final two corners.

The Three Days of De Panne concludes with a 14.75 kilometre time trial this afternoon with last year's winner Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma QuickStep) well placed to repeat his overall win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 2:29:02 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 5 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 6 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 11 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 12 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 13 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 14 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 16 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 17 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 20 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 21 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 22 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 23 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 24 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 25 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 26 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 27 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 28 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 29 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 30 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 31 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 32 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 33 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 34 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 35 Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M 36 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 37 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 38 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka 39 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 40 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 41 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 42 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 43 Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 44 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M 45 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 46 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 47 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 48 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 49 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 50 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 51 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 52 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 53 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony 54 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 55 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 56 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 57 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 58 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:08 59 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 60 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 61 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 62 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 63 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 64 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 65 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 66 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 67 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 68 Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo 69 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 70 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 71 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 72 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 73 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 74 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 75 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 76 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 77 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 78 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 79 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 80 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 81 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 82 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 83 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 84 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 85 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 86 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:18 87 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:21 88 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:22 89 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:00:25 90 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:27 91 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 92 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 93 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:33 94 Kess Heytens (Bel) Team 3M 0:00:37 95 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha 96 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 97 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 98 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 99 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 100 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 101 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 102 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 103 Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 104 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 105 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 106 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 107 Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Team 3M 108 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 109 Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 110 Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 111 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 112 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 113 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 114 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 115 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 116 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 117 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 118 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:46 119 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:00:55 120 Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo 121 Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 122 Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 123 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 124 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 125 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 126 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 127 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 128 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 129 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:01:03 130 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 131 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:01:05 132 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:15 133 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:34 134 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 0:01:42 135 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 136 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:56 137 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 138 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:59 139 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team 3M 0:02:20 140 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:02:22 141 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:18 142 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 143 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:04:51 144 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:05:06 145 Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Team 3M 0:07:38 146 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction DNF Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise DNF Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction DNF Wouter Wippert (Ned) Team 3M DNF Valery Kaykov (Rus) RusVelo DNF Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ DNF Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNF Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano DNF Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNS André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol DNS Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step DNS Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNS Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNS Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNS Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha DNS Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha DNS Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura DNS Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 3 pts 2 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 2 3 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team 3M 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 10 pts 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 9 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 7 5 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 6 6 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 7 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 8 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 9 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 10 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 7:27:06 2 Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team 3 Lampre-Merida 4 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 Accent Jobs - Wanty 6 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 7 Crelan - Euphony 8 FDJ 9 Cannondale 10 Team Europcar 11 Orica GreenEDGE 0:00:08 12 Team Argos-Shimano 13 Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 14 Team 3M 15 Katusha Team 0:00:16 16 MTN Qhubeka 17 Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:21 18 Astana Pro Team 0:00:35 19 Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 0:00:37 20 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:00:40 21 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:14 22 Rusvelo 0:01:22 23 An Post - Chainreaction 0:01:32

General classification after stage 3a 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 12:16:16 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:00:04 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:09 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:10 5 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 6 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:15 8 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:00:18 9 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 10 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:00:19 11 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 12 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 13 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 14 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 15 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 16 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 17 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 18 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:24 19 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 20 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:27 21 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 22 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 23 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 24 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 25 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 26 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 27 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 29 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 30 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 31 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 32 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony 33 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 34 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:00:32 35 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 36 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:00:35 37 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 38 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 39 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 40 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 41 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 42 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 43 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:01:00 44 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:04 45 Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 46 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 47 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 48 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:07 49 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:21 50 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 51 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:42 52 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 53 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:44 54 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:02:21 55 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:38 56 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:57 57 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:22 58 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:50 59 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:54 60 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:05:39 61 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:27 62 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:06:53 63 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:07:07 64 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:07:15 65 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:07:29 66 Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:07:47 67 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:08:20 68 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:08:23 69 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:28 70 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:08:44 71 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 72 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:08:49 73 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:09:16 74 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:09:24 75 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:34 76 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:55 77 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:35 78 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:10:37 79 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:10:48 80 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 0:11:03 81 Kess Heytens (Bel) Team 3M 0:11:41 82 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:58 83 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:12:08 84 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:12 85 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:12:16 86 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha 0:14:35 87 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:14:59 88 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:03 89 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 90 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 91 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 92 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:08 93 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 94 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:15:11 95 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 96 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:15:16 97 Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo 0:15:19 98 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M 0:15:28 99 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 0:15:43 100 Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 0:15:48 101 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 102 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:49 103 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:15:51 104 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:15:55 105 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:16:36 106 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:16:38 107 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:16:43 108 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:16:46 109 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team 3M 0:16:56 110 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:05 111 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:18:10 112 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:18:12 113 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:18:37 114 Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Team 3M 0:18:41 115 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:18:57 116 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 117 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:19:00 118 Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Team 3M 0:19:15 119 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:20:03 120 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:21:57 121 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:22:20 122 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:22:28 123 Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 0:22:57 124 Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo 125 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:23:10 126 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:23:13 127 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:31 128 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:25:08 129 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 130 Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:25:26 131 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 132 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:26:16 133 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka 134 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:26:21 135 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:26:24 136 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:26:37 137 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:26:53 138 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 139 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:28:12 140 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:30:34 141 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 142 Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M 0:33:33 143 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 0:33:41 144 Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:34:10 145 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:38:24 146 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:43:29

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 38 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 32 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 26 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 23 5 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 16 6 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 16 7 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 14 8 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 9 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 12 10 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 12 11 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 12 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 9 13 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 9 14 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 15 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 8 16 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 7 17 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 6 18 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 19 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 20 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 4 21 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 3 22 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 3 23 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 24 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 25 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 26 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 1 27 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1 28 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 16 pts 2 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 3 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 3 4 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 5 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 2 6 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 2 7 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 2 8 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team 3M 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 40 pts 2 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 23 3 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 20 4 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 18 5 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 6 6 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 7 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 8 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 3 9 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 3 10 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 11 Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 2 12 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 13 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 1 14 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 1