Kristoff wins stage 3a in De Panne

Katusha rider takes lead ahead of time trial

Image 1 of 21

Stage 3a winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on the podium in De Panne.

(Image credit: photopress)
Image 2 of 21

Iljo Keisse (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: photopress)
Image 3 of 21

Victory for Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in De Panne.

(Image credit: photopress)
Image 4 of 21

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) takes his first win of the season on Stage 3a at the Three Days of De Panne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 21

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 3a ahead of Sacha Modolo (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) and Elia Viviani (Cannondale)

(Image credit: photopress)
Image 6 of 21

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), wearing the points jersey, celebrates victory in stage 3 at De Panne.

(Image credit: photopress)
Image 7 of 21

Stage 3a winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on the podium.

(Image credit: photopress)
Image 8 of 21

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 3 in De Panne, the Norwegian's first victory of the 2013 season.

(Image credit: photopress)
Image 9 of 21

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) prevailed in the field sprint finale of stage 3a.

(Image credit: photopress)
Image 10 of 21

For the second straight year Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins a stage at Three Days of De Panne.

(Image credit: photopress)
Image 11 of 21

Stage 3a winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on the podium.

(Image credit: photopress)
Image 12 of 21

For the second straight year Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won stage 3a in De Panne.

(Image credit: photopress)
Image 13 of 21

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), wearing the points jersey, has won stage 3a in De Panne.

(Image credit: photopress)
Image 14 of 21

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 3a at the Three Days of De Panne.

(Image credit: photopress)
Image 15 of 21

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) is the new leader at De Panne.

(Image credit: photopress)
Image 16 of 21

Stage 3a winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) celebrates his victory.

(Image credit: photopress)
Image 17 of 21

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) dons the leader's jersey after stage 3a.

(Image credit: photopress)
Image 18 of 21

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) leads the Three Days of De Panne with just the afternoon time trial stage left.

(Image credit: photopress)
Image 19 of 21

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) celebrates as he crosses the finish line in De Panne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 21

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) waves from the podium

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 21

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) bests Sacha Modolo (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) and Elia Viviani (Cannondale Pro Cycling) in Stage 3a at De Panne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won stage 3a of the Three Day of De Panne in a sprint finish. The Norwegian opened his sprint from the front and powered home ahead of Sacha Modolo (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) and Elia Viviani (Cannondale Pro Cycling).

Kristoff now leads the race after picking up enough bonus seconds to take the lead from Arnaud Demare (FDJ). The Olympic bronze medallist now leads the race by four seconds from Demare, with Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep) in third, nine seconds back.

“I know the last corner was really important and my teammates did an amazing job putting me in the right position. I then managed to keep the other guys off,” Kristoff said at the finish.

The morning was marked with the news that Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma QuickStep) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) would not start the race, instead saving their legs for Sunday’s Tour of Flanders.

That didn’t detract from the sprinters’ ambitions for the stage and even when Russell Downing (Team NetApp-Endura), Mike Terpstra (Team 3M), Tim De Troyer (Accent Jobs-Wanty), Niko Eeckhout (An Post-Chainreaction), and Thomas Vanhaecke (Team 3M) slipped clear, the inevitable bunch sprint was always a formality.

With 25km to go they still held a lead of 40 seconds but when FDJ took the race by the scruff of the neck the advantage was nullified with just 4 kilometres.

The French team have raced with true vigour in recent weeks, with Arnaud Demare in form and the race lead, a final stage win was the aim. The team were heavily active on stage 1, racing intelligently and positioning Demare in the lead group with Sagan, while the Frenchman assumed the race lead on stage 2 after Sagan slipped back as to not abandon the race while in the leader’s jersey.

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and Alphonse Vermote (An Post-Chainreaction) briefly led a small escape group as the peloton reached the outskirts of De Panne but with Lotto and GreenEdge joining the pace setting on the front an attack at this point was futile.

Stuart O’Grady, who has found form in recent weeks, hadn’t read the script though and with 8km to go he found himself with a small advantage. Inevitably it didn’t last. The aggression was clearly contagious though with Michael Hepburn following suit inside the 3 kilometres but for the first time in the race it was Argos Shimano who took control of the peloton. Their star man Marcel Kittel has been dragging himself through the race, suffering from time off the back and a recent bout of flu but Tom Veelers in the team they had a worth back-up and in truth they needed the sprint train practice with Scheldeprijs less than a week away.

However coming into the final kilometre the sprint trains began to fragment and with Omega Pharma-QuickStep not present at the front Katusha assumed control as the race entered the final two corners.

The Three Days of De Panne concludes with a 14.75 kilometre time trial this afternoon with last year's winner Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma QuickStep) well placed to repeat his overall win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha2:29:02
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
5Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
6Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
7Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
8Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
9Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
11Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
12Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
13Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
14Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
15Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
16Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
17Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
20Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
21Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
22Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
23Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
24Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
25Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
26David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
27Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
28Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
29Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
30Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
31Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
32Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
33Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
34Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
35Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
36Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
37Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
38Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
39Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
40Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
41James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
42Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
43Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
44Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
45Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
46Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
47Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
48Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
49Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
50Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
51Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
52Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
53Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
54Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
55Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
56Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
57Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
58Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:08
59Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
60Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
61Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
62Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
63Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
64Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
65Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
66Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
67Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
68Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
69Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
70Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
71Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
72Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
73Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
74Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
75Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
76Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
77Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
78Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
79Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
80Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
81Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
82Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
83Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
84Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
85Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
86Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:18
87Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:21
88Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:22
89William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:00:25
90Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:27
91Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
92Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
93Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:33
94Kess Heytens (Bel) Team 3M0:00:37
95Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
96Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
97Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
98Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
99Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
100Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
101Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
102Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
103Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
104Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
105Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
106Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
107Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Team 3M
108David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
109Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
110Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
111Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
112Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
113Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
114Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
115Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
116Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
117Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
118Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:46
119Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:00:55
120Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
121Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
122Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
123Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
124Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
125Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
126Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
127Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
128Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
129Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:01:03
130Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
131Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:01:05
132Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:15
133Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:34
134Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony0:01:42
135Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
136Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:56
137Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
138Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:59
139Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team 3M0:02:20
140Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:22
141Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:18
142Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
143Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:04:51
144Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:05:06
145Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Team 3M0:07:38
146Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFPreben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFSam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFWouter Wippert (Ned) Team 3M
DNFValery Kaykov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFKiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFLucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFMatthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
DNFRoberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFTom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFAssan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFJohn Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNSAndré Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
DNSTom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNSPeter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNSKristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNSAlexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNSLuca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
DNSAlexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
DNSPaul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
DNSMaciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction3pts
2Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura2
3Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team 3M1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha10pts
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox9
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling8
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox7
5Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony6
6Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
7Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
8Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
9Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
10Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox7:27:06
2Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
3Lampre-Merida
4Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Accent Jobs - Wanty
6Omega Pharma-QuickStep
7Crelan - Euphony
8FDJ
9Cannondale
10Team Europcar
11Orica GreenEDGE0:00:08
12Team Argos-Shimano
13Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
14Team 3M
15Katusha Team0:00:16
16MTN Qhubeka
17Team NetApp-Endura0:00:21
18Astana Pro Team0:00:35
19Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:00:37
20Lotto-Belisol Team0:00:40
21Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:14
22Rusvelo0:01:22
23An Post - Chainreaction0:01:32

General classification after stage 3a
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha12:16:16
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:00:04
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:09
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:10
5Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
6Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
7Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:15
8Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:00:18
9Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
10Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:00:19
11Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
12Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
13Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
14David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
15Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
16James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
17Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
18Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:24
19Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
20Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:27
21Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
22Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
23Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
24Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
25Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
26Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
27Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
29Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
30Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
31Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
32Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
33Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
34Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:00:32
35Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
36Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:00:35
37Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
38Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
39Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
40Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
41Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
42Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
43Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:01:00
44Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:04
45Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
46Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
47Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
48Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:01:07
49Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:21
50Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
51Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:42
52William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
53Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:44
54Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:02:21
55Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:38
56Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:57
57Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:22
58Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:50
59Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:54
60Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:05:39
61Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:27
62Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:06:53
63Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:07:07
64Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:07:15
65Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:07:29
66Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:07:47
67Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:08:20
68Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:08:23
69Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:28
70Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:08:44
71Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
72Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:08:49
73Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:16
74Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:09:24
75Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:34
76Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:55
77Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:35
78Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:10:37
79David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:10:48
80Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura0:11:03
81Kess Heytens (Bel) Team 3M0:11:41
82Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:58
83Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:12:08
84Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:12
85Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:12:16
86Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha0:14:35
87Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:14:59
88Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:03
89Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
90Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
91Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
92Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:08
93Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
94Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:15:11
95Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
96Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:15:16
97Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo0:15:19
98Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M0:15:28
99Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha0:15:43
100Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo0:15:48
101Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
102Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:49
103Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:15:51
104Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:15:55
105Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:16:36
106Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:16:38
107Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:16:43
108Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:16:46
109Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team 3M0:16:56
110Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:05
111Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:18:10
112Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:18:12
113Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:18:37
114Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Team 3M0:18:41
115Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:18:57
116Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
117Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:19:00
118Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Team 3M0:19:15
119Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:20:03
120Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:21:57
121Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:22:20
122Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:22:28
123Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction0:22:57
124Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
125Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:23:10
126Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:23:13
127Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:31
128Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:25:08
129Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
130Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:25:26
131Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
132Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:26:16
133Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
134Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:26:21
135Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:26:24
136Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:26:37
137Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:26:53
138Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
139Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:28:12
140Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:30:34
141Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
142Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M0:33:33
143Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M0:33:41
144Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:34:10
145Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:38:24
146Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction0:43:29

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha38pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ32
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling26
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step23
5Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony16
6Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia16
7Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step14
8Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
9Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia12
10Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox12
11Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
12Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony9
13Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox9
14Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
15Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura8
16Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano7
17Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ6
18Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
19Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
20Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano4
21David Boucher (Fra) FDJ3
22Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty3
23Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
24Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
25Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
26James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty1
27Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1
28Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony16pts
2Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
3Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction3
4Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
5Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia2
6Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha2
7Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura2
8Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team 3M1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha40pts
2Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia23
3Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team20
4Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony18
5Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction6
6Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
7Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
8Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia3
9Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol3
10Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
11Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony2
12Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
13Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar1
14Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-QuickStep36:49:27
2FDJ0:00:08
3Crelan - Euphony0:00:14
4Lampre-Merida0:00:22
5Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:00:25
6Cannondale
7Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:26
8Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:00:31
9Team Europcar0:00:33
10Katusha Team0:00:35
11Team Argos-Shimano0:00:42
12Orica GreenEDGE0:00:44
13Lotto-Belisol Team0:01:11
14Astana Pro Team0:01:17
15Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:08:48
16MTN Qhubeka0:14:03
17Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:17:30
18Team NetApp-Endura0:18:10
19Accent Jobs - Wanty0:21:42
20Team 3M0:23:46
21Rusvelo0:31:35
22An Post - Chainreaction0:40:21
23Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:55:20

