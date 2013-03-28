Image 1 of 46 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) on his way to winning the final stage and overall. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 46 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) powers toward victory (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 46 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 46 Boy van Poppel (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 46 Koen Barbe collects his prize for best sprinter (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 46 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) lost the race lead in the time trial to Chavanel (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 46 Sylvain Chavanel lets it all hang out (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 46 Anton Vorobyev (Katusha) held the fastest time until Chavanel came through (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 46 Mark Cavendish put in a strong time trial to make the top 10 overall (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 46 Sylvain Chavanel sends his love... (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 46 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma - Quickstep) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 46 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) won the overall Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 46 The overall, points, sprints and best climber Sylvain Chavanel, Alexander Kristoff, Koen Barbe and Marco Haller (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 46 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 46 Points classification winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 46 Sylvain Chavanel hoists the winner's trophy (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 46 Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 46 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) in the points jersey, doesn't even want to see how much time he's losing (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 46 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) powers to the win in the Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 46 Sprint classification winner Koen Barbe (Crelan-Euphony) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 46 Katusha's Marco Haller won the mountains classification (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 22 of 46 Johan Le Bon (FDJ) put in a stunning performance in the time trial for fourth place (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 23 of 46 Sylvain Chavanel (OmegaPharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 46 The podium: Sylvain Chavanel (OmegaPharma - QuickStep), Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), Koen Barbe (Landbouwkrediet - Euphony), Marco Haller (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 46 Sylvain Chavanel (OmegaPharma - QuickStep) time trial toward victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 46 Sylvain Chavanel (OmegaPharma - QuickStep) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 46 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 46 Sylvain Chavanel (OmegaPharma - QuickStep) in action (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 46 Sylvain Chavanel (OmegaPharma - QuickStep) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 46 Sylvain Chavanel (OmegaPharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 46 Sylvain Chavanel (OmegaPharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 46 Niki Terpstra (OmegaPharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 46 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (OmegaPharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 46 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil - DCM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 46 Davide Cimolai (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 46 Nikias Arndt (Argos - Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 46 Tom Dumoulin (Argos - Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 46 Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 46 Mark Cavendish (OmegaPharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 46 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil - DCM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 46 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil - DCM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 46 Mark Cavendish (OmegaPharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 46 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 46 Boy Van Poppel (Vacansoleil - DCM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 46 Tomas Vaitkus (Orica - Greenedge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 46 Luke Durbridge (Orica - Greenedge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) claimed back-to-back overall victories at the Three Days of De Panne, winning the final stage individual time trial in a time of 18:02.69.

Needing just 11 seconds to move into the overall lead, Chavanel was nine seconds up on the time of the previous best marker, Anton Vorobyev (Katusha) at the first time check, with the trend continuing throughout the 14.75km course.

The Frenchman obliterated the time of Vorobyev by 19 seconds with the Russian slotting into second place on the stage, followed by Dutch time trial champion Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) in third at 21 seconds.

The result was identical to that of last year where Chavanel stole the overall lead from Alexander Kristoff (Katusha). This time around, the result was even more emphatic, with the Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider finishing 22 seconds ahead of Kristoff, who had earlier won Stage 3a.

Eleventh man out of the start house, Jens Mouris (Orica GreenEdge) set the early best time of 18:37 before Vorobyev (Katusha) kicked 16 seconds into the Dutchman's effort with a blistering ride over the second part of the course.

Mouris' teammate, Australian ITT Champion Luke Durbridge, seventh in the stage last year, looked as though he was on track to take over the lead but lost ground late to clock 18:37, and slot into third place on the standings. Durbridge too was in for a repeat performance, finishing seventh on GC, as he had in 2012.

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) stormed home to move into second place in a time of 18:23 with the focus turning to defending champion, Chavanel who was about to roll down the start ramp.

Chavanel's teammate, Niki Terpstra meanwhile was already out on course, but while in good form, could not match the time of the Frenchman, and finished in fifth place earning him third overall. The Belgian outfit's efforts in working for the general classification over the three days paying serious dividends, with four riders finishing in the top 10 - Guillaume Van Keirsbulck and Mark Cavendish ninth and 10th respectively.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:18:03 2 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha 0:00:19 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:21 4 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:00:24 5 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:31 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 0:00:32 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:34 8 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:35 9 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:41 11 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 0:00:48 12 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:56 13 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:58 14 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:00 15 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 0:01:03 16 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 0:01:06 17 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:07 18 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 19 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:01:10 20 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:01:11 21 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:01:13 22 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 23 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:14 24 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 25 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:15 26 SÇbastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 27 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 28 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:17 29 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:20 30 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 31 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:01:21 32 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:01:22 33 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 34 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:23 35 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:01:24 36 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:25 37 Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:26 38 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:01:28 39 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:29 40 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:01:30 41 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:31 42 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 43 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:34 44 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:35 45 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:36 46 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:01:37 47 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:01:38 48 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:39 49 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:41 50 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 51 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 52 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:45 53 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:01:46 54 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:48 55 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:51 56 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:01:52 57 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 58 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 59 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:54 60 Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:55 61 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:56 62 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:57 63 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:01:58 64 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:02:00 65 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 66 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:01 67 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 68 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:08 69 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 70 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:09 71 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:10 72 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:02:12 73 Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Team 3M 0:02:16 74 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 75 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 76 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:02:19 77 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 78 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:22 79 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:23 80 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 81 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 82 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:02:24 83 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:25 84 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:26 85 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team 3M 0:02:27 86 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 87 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:29 88 Kess Heytens (Bel) Team 3M 0:02:30 89 Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:02:31 90 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:02:35 91 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 92 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:02:36 93 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 0:02:37 94 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 95 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:02:38 96 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 97 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:02:39 98 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:50 99 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:02:55 100 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:00 101 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:03:06 102 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:03:22 103 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:29 104 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 0:03:37 105 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:40 106 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:03:57 107 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:04:19 108 Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Team 3M 0:04:23 OTL Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida OTL Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M DNS Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNS Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise DNS Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano DNS Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNS Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka DNS Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction DNS Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise DNS Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura DNS Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction DNS Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNS Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge DNS Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka DNS Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNS Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNS Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNS Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M DNS Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M DNS Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNS Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNS Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia DNS Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar DNS Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction DNS Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty DNS Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo DNS Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction DNS Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony DNS Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty DNS Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano DNS Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge DNS Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge DNS Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia DNS Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNS Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia DNS Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge DNS Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNS Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 pts 2 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha 9 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 4 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 7 5 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 5 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 4 8 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 3 9 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2 10 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:55:18 2 Katusha Team 0:00:42 3 Orica GreenEDGE 0:00:58 4 FDJ 0:01:28 5 Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team 0:02:03 6 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:06 7 Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:30 8 Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:02:45 9 Lampre-Merida 0:02:51 10 Team Europcar 0:02:54 11 Astana Pro Team 0:03:02 12 Crelan - Euphony 0:03:11 13 Rusvelo 0:03:44 14 Team NetApp-Endura 15 Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 0:04:27 16 Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:04:29 17 Cannondale 0:05:02 18 MTN Qhubeka 0:05:08 19 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:05:26 20 Team 3M 0:06:01 21 Accent Jobs - Wanty 0:06:35

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12:34:28 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 0:00:22 3 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:31 4 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:00:32 5 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:38 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:51 7 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:52 8 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 0:00:57 9 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:58 10 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:06 11 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:01:10 12 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:13 13 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:01:20 14 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 15 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:01:21 16 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:01:24 17 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 18 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:26 19 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 0:01:31 20 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 21 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:32 22 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:01:35 23 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:45 24 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 25 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:46 26 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:51 27 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:02:01 28 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:05 29 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:02:08 30 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:11 31 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:16 32 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:02:17 33 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:02:23 34 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:26 35 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:02:27 36 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:02:29 37 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:32 38 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:34 39 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:40 40 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:46 41 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:02:49 42 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:56 43 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:03:00 44 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 0:03:31 45 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 46 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:48 47 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:55 48 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:09 49 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:04:11 50 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:26 51 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:51 52 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:07:02 53 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:07:57 54 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:08:08 55 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:42 56 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:09:23 57 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:09:33 58 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:09:34 59 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:46 60 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:59 61 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:10:03 62 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:10:05 63 Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:10:08 64 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:10:52 65 SÇbastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:00 66 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:34 67 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:11:40 68 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:12:00 69 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 0:12:32 70 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:41 71 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:12:43 72 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:12:46 73 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 74 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:25 75 Kess Heytens (Bel) Team 3M 0:14:01 76 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:14:06 77 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha 0:14:44 78 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:15:01 79 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:16:18 80 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:16:24 81 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 0:16:36 82 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:16:42 83 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:16:57 84 Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo 0:17:04 85 Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 86 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:10 87 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:17:19 88 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:30 89 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:17:32 90 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:33 91 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 92 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:17:42 93 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:53 94 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:17:56 95 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:27 96 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:19:06 97 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team 3M 0:19:13 98 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:20:04 99 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:20:19 100 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:20:23 101 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:20:31 102 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:20:40 103 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:20:46 104 Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Team 3M 0:20:47 105 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:20:55 106 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 0:22:24 107 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:22:43 108 Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Team 3M 0:23:28

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 43 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 32 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 26 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 24 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 23 6 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16 7 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 16 8 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 13 9 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 12 10 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 11 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 12 12 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 9 13 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 9 14 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha 9 15 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 16 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 17 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 8 18 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 7 19 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 4 20 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 21 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 3 22 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 3 23 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2 24 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 25 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 26 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 27 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 28 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1 29 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 1 30 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 16 pts 2 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 3 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 2 5 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 2 6 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 2 7 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team 3M 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 40 pts 2 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 23 3 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 20 4 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 18 5 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 6 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 7 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 3 8 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 3 9 Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 2 10 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 11 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 1 12 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 1