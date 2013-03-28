Trending

Chavanel powers to overall victory in De Panne

Omega Pharma-Quickstep rider takes final time trial

Image 1 of 46

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) on his way to winning the final stage and overall.

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) on his way to winning the final stage and overall.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 46

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) powers toward victory

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) powers toward victory
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 46

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) on the podium

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 46

Boy van Poppel (Vacansoleil)

Boy van Poppel (Vacansoleil)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 46

Koen Barbe collects his prize for best sprinter

Koen Barbe collects his prize for best sprinter
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 46

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) lost the race lead in the time trial to Chavanel

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) lost the race lead in the time trial to Chavanel
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 46

Sylvain Chavanel lets it all hang out

Sylvain Chavanel lets it all hang out
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 46

Anton Vorobyev (Katusha) held the fastest time until Chavanel came through

Anton Vorobyev (Katusha) held the fastest time until Chavanel came through
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 46

Mark Cavendish put in a strong time trial to make the top 10 overall

Mark Cavendish put in a strong time trial to make the top 10 overall
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 46

Sylvain Chavanel sends his love...

Sylvain Chavanel sends his love...
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 46

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma - Quickstep)

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma - Quickstep)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 46

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) won the overall Three Days of De Panne

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) won the overall Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 46

The overall, points, sprints and best climber Sylvain Chavanel, Alexander Kristoff, Koen Barbe and Marco Haller

The overall, points, sprints and best climber Sylvain Chavanel, Alexander Kristoff, Koen Barbe and Marco Haller
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 14 of 46

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 15 of 46

Points classification winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Points classification winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 16 of 46

Sylvain Chavanel hoists the winner's trophy

Sylvain Chavanel hoists the winner's trophy
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 17 of 46

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida)

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 18 of 46

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) in the points jersey, doesn't even want to see how much time he's losing

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) in the points jersey, doesn't even want to see how much time he's losing
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 19 of 46

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) powers to the win in the Three Days of De Panne

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) powers to the win in the Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 20 of 46

Sprint classification winner Koen Barbe (Crelan-Euphony)

Sprint classification winner Koen Barbe (Crelan-Euphony)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 21 of 46

Katusha's Marco Haller won the mountains classification

Katusha's Marco Haller won the mountains classification
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 22 of 46

Johan Le Bon (FDJ) put in a stunning performance in the time trial for fourth place

Johan Le Bon (FDJ) put in a stunning performance in the time trial for fourth place
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 23 of 46

Sylvain Chavanel (OmegaPharma - QuickStep)

Sylvain Chavanel (OmegaPharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 46

The podium: Sylvain Chavanel (OmegaPharma - QuickStep), Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), Koen Barbe (Landbouwkrediet - Euphony), Marco Haller (Katusha)

The podium: Sylvain Chavanel (OmegaPharma - QuickStep), Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), Koen Barbe (Landbouwkrediet - Euphony), Marco Haller (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 46

Sylvain Chavanel (OmegaPharma - QuickStep) time trial toward victory

Sylvain Chavanel (OmegaPharma - QuickStep) time trial toward victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 46

Sylvain Chavanel (OmegaPharma - QuickStep) on the podium

Sylvain Chavanel (OmegaPharma - QuickStep) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 46

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 46

Sylvain Chavanel (OmegaPharma - QuickStep) in action

Sylvain Chavanel (OmegaPharma - QuickStep) in action
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 46

Sylvain Chavanel (OmegaPharma - QuickStep) on the podium

Sylvain Chavanel (OmegaPharma - QuickStep) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 46

Sylvain Chavanel (OmegaPharma - QuickStep)

Sylvain Chavanel (OmegaPharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 46

Sylvain Chavanel (OmegaPharma - QuickStep)

Sylvain Chavanel (OmegaPharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 46

Niki Terpstra (OmegaPharma - QuickStep)

Niki Terpstra (OmegaPharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 46

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (OmegaPharma - QuickStep)

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (OmegaPharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 46

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil - DCM)

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil - DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 46

Davide Cimolai (Lampre - Merida)

Davide Cimolai (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 46

Nikias Arndt (Argos - Shimano)

Nikias Arndt (Argos - Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 46

Tom Dumoulin (Argos - Shimano)

Tom Dumoulin (Argos - Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 46

Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka)

Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 46

Mark Cavendish (OmegaPharma - QuickStep)

Mark Cavendish (OmegaPharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 46

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil - DCM)

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil - DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 46

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil - DCM)

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil - DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 46

Mark Cavendish (OmegaPharma - QuickStep)

Mark Cavendish (OmegaPharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 46

Arnaud Demare (FDJ)

Arnaud Demare (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 46

Boy Van Poppel (Vacansoleil - DCM)

Boy Van Poppel (Vacansoleil - DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 46

Tomas Vaitkus (Orica - Greenedge)

Tomas Vaitkus (Orica - Greenedge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 46

Luke Durbridge (Orica - Greenedge)

Luke Durbridge (Orica - Greenedge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) claimed back-to-back overall victories at the Three Days of De Panne, winning the final stage individual time trial in a time of 18:02.69.

Needing just 11 seconds to move into the overall lead, Chavanel was nine seconds up on the time of the previous best marker, Anton Vorobyev (Katusha) at the first time check, with the trend continuing throughout the 14.75km course.

The Frenchman obliterated the time of Vorobyev by 19 seconds with the Russian slotting into second place on the stage, followed by Dutch time trial champion Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) in third at 21 seconds.

The result was identical to that of last year where Chavanel stole the overall lead from Alexander Kristoff (Katusha). This time around, the result was even more emphatic, with the Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider finishing 22 seconds ahead of Kristoff, who had earlier won Stage 3a.

Eleventh man out of the start house, Jens Mouris (Orica GreenEdge) set the early best time of 18:37 before Vorobyev (Katusha) kicked 16 seconds into the Dutchman's effort with a blistering ride over the second part of the course.

Mouris' teammate, Australian ITT Champion Luke Durbridge, seventh in the stage last year, looked as though he was on track to take over the lead but lost ground late to clock 18:37, and slot into third place on the standings. Durbridge too was in for a repeat performance, finishing seventh on GC, as he had in 2012.

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) stormed home to move into second place in a time of 18:23 with the focus turning to defending champion, Chavanel who was about to roll down the start ramp.

Chavanel's teammate, Niki Terpstra meanwhile was already out on course, but while in good form, could not match the time of the Frenchman, and finished in fifth place earning him third overall. The Belgian outfit's efforts in working for the general classification over the three days paying serious dividends, with four riders finishing in the top 10 - Guillaume Van Keirsbulck and Mark Cavendish ninth and 10th respectively.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:18:03
2Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha0:00:19
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
4Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:00:24
5Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:31
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha0:00:32
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:34
8Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:35
9Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
10Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:41
11David Boucher (Fra) FDJ0:00:48
12Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:56
13Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:58
14Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:00
15Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha0:01:03
16Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha0:01:06
17Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:07
18Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
19Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:01:10
20Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:01:11
21Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:01:13
22Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
23Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:14
24Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
25Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:15
26SÇbastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
27Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
28Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:17
29Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:20
30Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
31Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:01:21
32Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:01:22
33David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
34Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:23
35Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:01:24
36Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:25
37Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:26
38William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:01:28
39Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:29
40Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:01:30
41Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:31
42Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
43Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:34
44Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:01:35
45Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:36
46Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:01:37
47Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:01:38
48Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:39
49Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:41
50Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
51Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
52Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:45
53Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:01:46
54Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:48
55Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:51
56Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:01:52
57Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
58Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
59Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:54
60Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:55
61Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:56
62Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:57
63Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:01:58
64Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:02:00
65Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
66Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:01
67Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
68Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:08
69Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
70Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:09
71Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:10
72Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:02:12
73Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Team 3M0:02:16
74Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
75Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
76Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:02:19
77Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
78Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:22
79Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:23
80Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
81Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
82Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:02:24
83Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:25
84Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:26
85Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team 3M0:02:27
86Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
87Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:29
88Kess Heytens (Bel) Team 3M0:02:30
89Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:02:31
90Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:02:35
91Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
92Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:02:36
93Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol0:02:37
94Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
95Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:02:38
96Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
97Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:39
98Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:50
99Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:02:55
100Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:00
101Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:03:06
102James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:03:22
103Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:29
104Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony0:03:37
105Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:40
106Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:03:57
107Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:04:19
108Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Team 3M0:04:23
OTLAndrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
OTLTimothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
DNSJang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNSTom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNSMarcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
DNSBarry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNSYoucef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
DNSNiko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
DNSTim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNSMarkus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
DNSShane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
DNSJiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNSLeigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNSBradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
DNSJeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNSRyan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNSLuca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNSJoren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
DNSMichael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
DNSGregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNSWu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNSRafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
DNSMorgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
DNSSteven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
DNSTim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNSIgor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
DNSGlenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
DNSEgidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
DNSDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNSLuka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
DNSBaden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNSAidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
DNSFrancesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
DNSAlan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNSFrancesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
DNSStuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNSChad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNSBenjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10pts
2Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha9
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
4Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ7
5Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha5
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano4
8Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge3
9Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2
10Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:55:18
2Katusha Team0:00:42
3Orica GreenEDGE0:00:58
4FDJ0:01:28
5Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:02:03
6Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:06
7Team Argos-Shimano0:02:30
8Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:02:45
9Lampre-Merida0:02:51
10Team Europcar0:02:54
11Astana Pro Team0:03:02
12Crelan - Euphony0:03:11
13Rusvelo0:03:44
14Team NetApp-Endura
15Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:04:27
16Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:04:29
17Cannondale0:05:02
18MTN Qhubeka0:05:08
19Lotto-Belisol Team0:05:26
20Team 3M0:06:01
21Accent Jobs - Wanty0:06:35

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12:34:28
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha0:00:22
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:31
4Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:00:32
5Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:38
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:51
7Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:52
8David Boucher (Fra) FDJ0:00:57
9Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:58
10Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:06
11Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:01:10
12Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:13
13Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:01:20
14Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
15Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:01:21
16Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:01:24
17Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
18Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:26
19Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha0:01:31
20Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
21Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:32
22Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:01:35
23Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:45
24Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
25Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:46
26Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:51
27Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:02:01
28Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:05
29Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:02:08
30Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:11
31Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:16
32Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:17
33Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:02:23
34Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:26
35Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:02:27
36Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:02:29
37Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:02:32
38Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:34
39Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:40
40Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:46
41Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:02:49
42Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:56
43William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:03:00
44Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol0:03:31
45James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
46Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:48
47Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:55
48Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:09
49Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:04:11
50Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:26
51Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:51
52Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:07:02
53Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:07:57
54Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:08:08
55Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:42
56Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:09:23
57Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:09:33
58Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:09:34
59Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:46
60Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:59
61Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:10:03
62Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:10:05
63Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:10:08
64Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:10:52
65SÇbastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:00
66Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:34
67Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:11:40
68David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:12:00
69Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura0:12:32
70Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:41
71Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:12:43
72Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:12:46
73Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
74Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:25
75Kess Heytens (Bel) Team 3M0:14:01
76Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:14:06
77Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha0:14:44
78Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:15:01
79Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:16:18
80Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:16:24
81Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha0:16:36
82Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:16:42
83Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:16:57
84Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo0:17:04
85Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
86Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:10
87Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:17:19
88Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:30
89Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:17:32
90Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:33
91Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
92Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:17:42
93Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:53
94Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:17:56
95Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:27
96Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:19:06
97Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team 3M0:19:13
98Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:20:04
99Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:20:19
100Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:20:23
101Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:20:31
102Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:20:40
103Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:20:46
104Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Team 3M0:20:47
105Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:20:55
106Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony0:22:24
107Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:22:43
108Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Team 3M0:23:28

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha43pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ32
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling26
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step24
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step23
6Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step16
7Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony16
8Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ13
9Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox12
10Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
11Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia12
12Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony9
13Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox9
14Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha9
15Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
16Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
17Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura8
18Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano7
19Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano4
20Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
21David Boucher (Fra) FDJ3
22Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge3
23Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2
24Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
25Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
26Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
27Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
28Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1
29James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty1
30Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony16pts
2Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
3Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
4Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia2
5Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha2
6Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura2
7Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team 3M1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha40pts
2Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia23
3Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team20
4Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony18
5Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
6Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
7Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia3
8Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol3
9Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony2
10Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
11Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar1
12Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-QuickStep37:44:45
2Katusha Team0:01:17
3FDJ0:01:36
4Orica GreenEDGE0:01:42
5Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:32
6Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:02:34
7Team Argos-Shimano0:03:12
8Lampre-Merida0:03:13
9Crelan - Euphony0:03:25
10Team Europcar0:03:27
11Astana Pro Team0:04:19
12Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:04:54
13Cannondale0:05:27
14Lotto-Belisol Team0:06:37
15Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:11:33
16MTN Qhubeka0:19:11
17Team NetApp-Endura0:21:54
18Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:21:57
19Accent Jobs - Wanty0:28:17
20Team 3M0:29:47
21Rusvelo0:35:19

Latest on Cyclingnews