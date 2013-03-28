Chavanel powers to overall victory in De Panne
Omega Pharma-Quickstep rider takes final time trial
Stage 3b: De Panne (ITT) -
Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) claimed back-to-back overall victories at the Three Days of De Panne, winning the final stage individual time trial in a time of 18:02.69.
Needing just 11 seconds to move into the overall lead, Chavanel was nine seconds up on the time of the previous best marker, Anton Vorobyev (Katusha) at the first time check, with the trend continuing throughout the 14.75km course.
The Frenchman obliterated the time of Vorobyev by 19 seconds with the Russian slotting into second place on the stage, followed by Dutch time trial champion Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) in third at 21 seconds.
The result was identical to that of last year where Chavanel stole the overall lead from Alexander Kristoff (Katusha). This time around, the result was even more emphatic, with the Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider finishing 22 seconds ahead of Kristoff, who had earlier won Stage 3a.
Eleventh man out of the start house, Jens Mouris (Orica GreenEdge) set the early best time of 18:37 before Vorobyev (Katusha) kicked 16 seconds into the Dutchman's effort with a blistering ride over the second part of the course.
Mouris' teammate, Australian ITT Champion Luke Durbridge, seventh in the stage last year, looked as though he was on track to take over the lead but lost ground late to clock 18:37, and slot into third place on the standings. Durbridge too was in for a repeat performance, finishing seventh on GC, as he had in 2012.
Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) stormed home to move into second place in a time of 18:23 with the focus turning to defending champion, Chavanel who was about to roll down the start ramp.
Chavanel's teammate, Niki Terpstra meanwhile was already out on course, but while in good form, could not match the time of the Frenchman, and finished in fifth place earning him third overall. The Belgian outfit's efforts in working for the general classification over the three days paying serious dividends, with four riders finishing in the top 10 - Guillaume Van Keirsbulck and Mark Cavendish ninth and 10th respectively.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:18:03
|2
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:19
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|4
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:24
|5
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:31
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|0:00:32
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:34
|8
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:35
|9
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:41
|11
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:48
|12
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:56
|13
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:58
|14
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:00
|15
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:03
|16
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:06
|17
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:07
|18
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|19
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:01:10
|20
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:01:11
|21
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:01:13
|22
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|23
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:14
|24
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|25
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:15
|26
|SÇbastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|28
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:17
|29
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:20
|30
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:01:21
|32
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:01:22
|33
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|34
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|35
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:01:24
|36
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:25
|37
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:26
|38
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:28
|39
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:29
|40
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:30
|41
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|42
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:34
|44
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:35
|45
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:36
|46
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:01:37
|47
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:01:38
|48
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:39
|49
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:41
|50
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|51
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|52
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|53
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:01:46
|54
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:48
|55
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:51
|56
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:01:52
|57
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|59
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|60
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:55
|61
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:56
|62
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:57
|63
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:58
|64
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:02:00
|65
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|66
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:01
|67
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|68
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:08
|69
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|70
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:09
|71
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:10
|72
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:02:12
|73
|Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Team 3M
|0:02:16
|74
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|75
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:02:19
|77
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|78
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:22
|79
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|80
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|81
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|82
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:02:24
|83
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:25
|84
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:26
|85
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team 3M
|0:02:27
|86
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|87
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:29
|88
|Kess Heytens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:02:30
|89
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:02:31
|90
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:02:35
|91
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:02:36
|93
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:37
|94
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|95
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:02:38
|96
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|97
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:39
|98
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:50
|99
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:02:55
|100
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:00
|101
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:03:06
|102
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:03:22
|103
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:29
|104
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|0:03:37
|105
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:40
|106
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:03:57
|107
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:04:19
|108
|Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Team 3M
|0:04:23
|OTL
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|OTL
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|DNS
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNS
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNS
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNS
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNS
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNS
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|DNS
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNS
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNS
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNS
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNS
|Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
|DNS
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|DNS
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|DNS
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNS
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNS
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNS
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
|DNS
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNS
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
|DNS
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNS
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNS
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNS
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNS
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|DNS
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|DNS
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNS
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|pts
|2
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
|9
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|4
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|7
|5
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|5
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|8
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|9
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|10
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:55:18
|2
|Katusha Team
|0:00:42
|3
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:00:58
|4
|FDJ
|0:01:28
|5
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|0:02:03
|6
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:06
|7
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:30
|8
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:02:45
|9
|Lampre-Merida
|0:02:51
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:02:54
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:02
|12
|Crelan - Euphony
|0:03:11
|13
|Rusvelo
|0:03:44
|14
|Team NetApp-Endura
|15
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|0:04:27
|16
|Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:04:29
|17
|Cannondale
|0:05:02
|18
|MTN Qhubeka
|0:05:08
|19
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:05:26
|20
|Team 3M
|0:06:01
|21
|Accent Jobs - Wanty
|0:06:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12:34:28
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|0:00:22
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:31
|4
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:32
|5
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:51
|7
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:52
|8
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:57
|9
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:58
|10
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:06
|11
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:01:10
|12
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:13
|13
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:01:20
|14
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|15
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:01:21
|16
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:24
|17
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|18
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:26
|19
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:31
|20
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|21
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:32
|22
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:01:35
|23
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:45
|24
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:46
|26
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:51
|27
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:02:01
|28
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:05
|29
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:02:08
|30
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:11
|31
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:16
|32
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:17
|33
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:23
|34
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:26
|35
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:02:27
|36
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:02:29
|37
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:32
|38
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:34
|39
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:40
|40
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|41
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:02:49
|42
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:56
|43
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:00
|44
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:31
|45
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|46
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:48
|47
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:55
|48
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:09
|49
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:04:11
|50
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:26
|51
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:51
|52
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:02
|53
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:57
|54
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:08:08
|55
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:42
|56
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:09:23
|57
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:09:33
|58
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:09:34
|59
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:46
|60
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:59
|61
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:10:03
|62
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:10:05
|63
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:10:08
|64
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:10:52
|65
|SÇbastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:00
|66
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:34
|67
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:11:40
|68
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:12:00
|69
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:12:32
|70
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:41
|71
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:12:43
|72
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:46
|73
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:25
|75
|Kess Heytens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:14:01
|76
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:14:06
|77
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:14:44
|78
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:15:01
|79
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:18
|80
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:24
|81
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|0:16:36
|82
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:16:42
|83
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:57
|84
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:17:04
|85
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|86
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:10
|87
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:17:19
|88
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:30
|89
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:32
|90
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:33
|91
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|92
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:17:42
|93
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:53
|94
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:17:56
|95
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:27
|96
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:19:06
|97
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team 3M
|0:19:13
|98
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:20:04
|99
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:20:19
|100
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:20:23
|101
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:20:31
|102
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:20:40
|103
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:20:46
|104
|Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Team 3M
|0:20:47
|105
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:20:55
|106
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|0:22:24
|107
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:43
|108
|Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Team 3M
|0:23:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|43
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|32
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|26
|4
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|24
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|23
|6
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16
|7
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|16
|8
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|13
|9
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|12
|10
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|11
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|12
|12
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|9
|13
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|9
|14
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
|9
|15
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|16
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|17
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|8
|18
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|7
|19
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|20
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|21
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|3
|22
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|23
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|24
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|25
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|26
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|27
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|28
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1
|29
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|1
|30
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|16
|pts
|2
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|3
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|2
|5
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|2
|6
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|7
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team 3M
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|40
|pts
|2
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|23
|3
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|20
|4
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|18
|5
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|6
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|7
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|3
|8
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|3
|9
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|2
|10
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|11
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|12
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|37:44:45
|2
|Katusha Team
|0:01:17
|3
|FDJ
|0:01:36
|4
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:01:42
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:32
|6
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|0:02:34
|7
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:12
|8
|Lampre-Merida
|0:03:13
|9
|Crelan - Euphony
|0:03:25
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:03:27
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:19
|12
|Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:04:54
|13
|Cannondale
|0:05:27
|14
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:06:37
|15
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:11:33
|16
|MTN Qhubeka
|0:19:11
|17
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:21:54
|18
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|0:21:57
|19
|Accent Jobs - Wanty
|0:28:17
|20
|Team 3M
|0:29:47
|21
|Rusvelo
|0:35:19
