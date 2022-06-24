Kendall Ryan repeats to win women's criterium at US Pro Road Championships

Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles) head down and repeats as US Pro Criterium champion in 2022

Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles) repeated her elite women's criterium crown at the USA Cycling Pro Road Championships in Knoxville on Friday evening. Like last year, she made her move over the last Clinch climb to ride solo across the line.

Her L39ION teammates completed the podium sweep, Skylar Schneider in second and Alexis Ryan in third. Coryn Labecki (Jumbo-Visma) trailed for fourth place and Olivia Cummins (LUX-CTS p/b Specialized) was fifth.

How it unfolded

The women's criterium course in downtown Knoxville returned the now-familiar 1.7km (1.1 mile) route with its signature start/finish on Gay Street. The setting sun cast nature’s spotlight on the vertical Tennessee Theatre marquee, casting a shadow on the sixth and final turn of the technical course with punchy climbs.

Before the formal start of the 70-minute championship race the majority of the field dismounted their bikes and kneeled during the national anthem in a show of protest of today’s US Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe vs Wade, which had provided a constitutional right to abortion for the past 50 years.

On the early laps with 54 riders, Debbie Milne (SupraBars.com) was the rider seen most often at the front of the pack, stalked by the duo from EF Education -TIBCO-SVB - 2021 US Pro road race champion Lauren Stephens and Emily Newsom, and all the riders from L39ION of Los Angeles, led by defending pro crit champion Kendall Ryan.

It was not until 30 minutes into the contest that the field began to show signs of some fatigue, with riders beginning to dangle off the back, with Newsom and Katie Clouse (Human Powered Health) working at the front to try to create separation, but L39ION covered the move.

Misfires for attempted breaks took place, including Coryn Labecki (Jumbo-Visma) and later Holly Breck (Go Fast). L39ION of Los Angeles worked to bring back any attacks.

With 10 laps to go it was still one big pack passing through the wide streets in Knoxville, with the high temperatures beginning to dip below 90 degrees Fahrenheit and the chances for a breakaway fading like the afternoon sun.

Stephens tried to attack just before the twisting climb to end the eighth lap, but the pulled the plug quickly. On the next lap, Newsom moved to the front of the race to push the pace.

With five laps to go L39ION began to line up their riders at the front, with Labecki tucked in behind the group and DNA Pro Cycling massing their pink jerseys near the front, but no one showed interest in real move.

Down to four laps remaining, the pace slowed in the peloton as riders began to mark each other. It was Lisa Cordova (Live Play Real Estate) who tried to light the first real fuse of the race by going solo, and gained a 10-second gap. But two laps later Cordova was pulled back, just as a few rain drops began to fall, making the pavement slippery in spots.

On the final lap, L39ION moved back to the front, the black jerseys massed together with the bright yellow Jumbo-Visma kit of Labecki again tucked on their wheels. From a trio of L39ION riders, Kendall Rayn made her move on the Clinch climb to repeat as champion and the team swept the podium.