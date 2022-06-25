Lamperti goes back-to-back to win men's criterium at US Pro Road Championships
By Jackie Tyson published
Photo finish for second goes to Gavin Hoover with Scott McGill third
Luke Lamperti (Trinity Racing) timed his final attack for the final two corners and won a second consecutive men's criterium title at the USA Pro Road Championships.
In a photo finish for the final two spots on the podium, Gavin Hoover (L39ION of Los Angeles) finished second and Scott McGill (Wildlife Pro) was third. L39ION’s Ty Magner trailed for fourth.
“You have a little more knowledge when you come back to the same course. The thing I learned from last year was the earlier you jump the better,” said Lamperti with a second stars-and-stripes jersey in the criterium.
Lamperti’s blast from the peloton looked very similar to the way he won last year, making a successful defense to his pro criterium championship.
How it unfolded
The 80-minute pro criterium for elite men saw 89 riders hit the 1.7km course in the Friday twilight in downtown Knoxville.
Now in its fourth year for the US Pro Criterium to be held in the college town nestled in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, the decisive section of the course was again on the climb on Clinch Avenue with a right, then left, then a final left-hand turn onto a downhill finish to the finish on Gay Street.
The men hit the throttle immediately, the pace stretching out the peloton in single-file formation on the first lap. Defending champion Lamperti was one of the riders surging to the front to try to make something happen.
It took 15 minutes for a small group of six riders to form a small gap with Lamperti again taking the initiative to go out front but a breakaway never developed.
Half an hour passed before the duo of Riley Sheehan (Premier Tech U23 Cycling Project) and Kaler Marshall (Expeditors Elite Cycling Team) made separation on the back side of the course for the first break of the day.
Seven minutes later Ethan Moyer (Rio Grande Elite Cycling) made it three at the front. But a few laps later the trio stopped working together and like a flood, they were swallowed up.
George Simpson (Project Echelon Racing) was next to attack and the chase behind stretched out the peloton yet again. It took a few laps, but L39ION of Los Angeles began to move closer to the front.
The duo of William “Cooper” Johnson (Aevolo Cycling) and Will Hardin (Project Echelon Racing) made an organised effort with almost 15 laps remaining and with 9 to go had a 20-second gap on the field. Two laps later, Jonny Brown of Miami Blazers made an unsuccessful solo quest to catch the duo, with six L39ION riders leading a charging peloton.
The Aevolo-Project Echelon duo continued to stay away for four more laps, the intensity of the crowd beginning to grow as the pair seemed to have a chance to contest for the victory, holding a lead of 19 seconds with three laps remaining.
On the penultimate lap, Best Buddies Racing began to show their cards and took over at the front. Lamperti still sat near the front of the peloton, and on the final turn onto Gay Street the 2021 champion rode across the line all alone to go back to back with the stars-and-stripes jersey.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Lamperti (USA) Trinity Racing
|1:18:41
|2
|Gavin Hoover (USA) L39ION of Los Angeles
|0:00:02
|3
|Scott McGill (USA) Wildlife Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Ty Magner (USA) L39ION of Los Angeles
|5
|Hugo Scala jr (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|6
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Best Buddies Racing
|7
|Lucas Bourgoyne (USA) WB-Fybolia Morbihan
|1:18:45
|8
|Daniel Estevez (USA) Best Buddies Racing
|9
|Colby Simmons (USA) Jumbo-Visma Development
|10
|Andrew Giniat (USA) CS Velo Racing
|1:18:47
