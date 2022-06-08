USA Cycling Pro Road Championships Past Winners
History of US nationals 1985-2021
Past Winners
|Year
|Rider Name
|1985
|Eric Heiden
|1986
|Thomas Prehn
|1987
|Tom Schuler
|1988
|Ron Kiefel
|1989
|Greg Oravetz
|1990
|Kurt Stockton
|1991
|Davis Phinney
|1992
|Bart Bowen
|1993
|Lance Armstrong
|1994
|Steve Hegg
|1995
|Norman Alvis
|1996
|Eddy Gragus
|1997
|Bart Bowen
|1998
|George Hincapie
|1999
|Marty Jemison
|2000
|Fred Rodriguez
|2001
|Fred Rodriguez
|2002
|Chann McRae
|2003
|Mark McCormack
|2004
|Fred Rodriguez
|2005
|Chris Wherry
|2006
|George Hincapie
|2007
|Levi Leipheimer
|2008
|Tyler Hamilton
|2009
|George Hincapie
|2010
|Ben King
|2011
|Matthew Busche
|2012
|Timmy Duggan
|2013
|Fred Rodriguez
|2014
|Eric Marcotte
|2015
|Matthew Busche
|2016
|Greg Daniel
|2017
|Larry Warbasse
|2018
|Jonathan Brown
|2019
|Alex Howes
|2020
|race cancelled
|2021
|Joey Rosskopf
|Year
|Rider Name
|1966
|Audrey McElmury
|1967
|Nancy Burghart
|1968
|Nancy Burghart
|1969
|Donna Tobias
|1970
|Audrey McElmury
|1971
|Mary Jane Reoch
|1972
|Debbie Bradley
|1973
|Eileen Brennan
|1974
|Jane Robinson
|1975
|Linda Stein
|1976
|Connie Carpenter
|1977
|Connie Carpenter
|1978
|Barbara Hintzen
|1979
|Connie Carpenter
|1980
|Beth Heiden
|1981
|Connie Carpenter
|1982
|Sue Novara
|1983
|Rebecca Twigg
|1984
|Rebecca Daughton
|1985
|Rebecca Daughton
|1986
|Katrin Tobin
|1987
|Janelle Parks
|1988
|Inga Thompson
|1989
|Juliana Furtado
|1990
|Ruthie Matthes
|1991
|Inga Thompson
|1992
|Jeanne Golay
|1993
|Inga Thompson
|1994
|Jeanne Golay
|1995
|Jeanne Golay
|1996
|Deirdre Demet-Barry
|1997
|Louisa Jenkins
|1998
|Pamela Schuster
|1999
|Mari Holden
|2000
|Nicole Freedman
|2001
|Kimberly Bruckner Baldwin
|2002
|Jessica Phillips
|2004
|Kristin Armstrong
|2005
|Katheryn Curi Mattis
|2006
|Kristin Armstrong
|2007
|Mara Abbott
|2008
|Brooke Miller
|2009
|Meredith Miller
|2010
|Mara Abbott
|2011
|Robin Farina
|2012
|Megan Guarnier
|2013
|Jade Wilcoxson
|2014
|Alison Powers
|2015
|Megan Guarnier
|2016
|Megan Guarnier
|2017
|Amber Neben
|2018
|Coryn Rivera
|2019
|Ruth Winder
|2020
|race cancelled
|2021
|Lauren Stephens
|Year
|Rider Name
|1975
|Wayne Stetina
|1976
|John Howard
|1977
|Paul Deem
|1978
|Andrew Weaver
|1979
|Andrew Weaver
|1980
|Tom Doughty
|1981
|Tom Doughty
|1982
|Andrew Weaver
|1983
|Ron Kiefel
|1984
|Thurlow Rogers
|1985
|Kent Bostick
|1986
|Karl Maxon
|1987
|Norman Alvis
|1988
|John Frey
|1989
|Nathan Sheafor
|1990
|Steve Hegg
|1991
|Kent Bostick
|1992
|John Stenner
|1993
|Scott Mercier
|1994
|Clay Moseley
|1995
|Steve Hegg
|1996
|Steve Hegg
|1997
|Jonathan Vaughters
|1998
|Dylan Casey
|1999
|Levi Leipheimer
|2000
|Adham Sbeih
|2001
|Trent Klasna
|2002
|Dylan Casey
|2003
|Chris Baldwin
|2004
|John Lieswyn
|2005
|Chris Baldwin
|2006
|David Zabriskie
|2007
|David Zabriskie
|2008
|David Zabriskie
|2009
|David Zabriskie
|2010
|Taylor Phinney
|2011
|David Zabriskie
|2012
|David Zabriskie
|2013
|Tom Zirbel
|2014
|Taylor Phinney
|2015
|Andrew Talansky
|2016
|Taylor Phinney
|2017
|Joey Rosskopf
|2018
|Joey Rosskopf
|2019
|Ian Garrison
|2020
|race cancelled
|2021
|Lawson Craddock
|Year
|Rider Name
|1975
|Mary Jane Reoch
|1976
|Lyn Lemaire
|1977
|Lyn Lemaire
|1978
|Esther Salmi
|1979
|Beth Heiden
|1980
|Beth Heiden
|1981
|Connie Carpenter
|1982
|Rebecca Twigg
|1983
|Cindy Olavarri
|1984
|Patti Cashman
|1985
|Elizabeth Larsen
|1986
|Jane Marshall
|1987
|Inga Benedict
|1988
|Phyllis Hines
|1989
|Jeanne Golay
|1990
|Inga Thompson
|1991
|Inga Thompson
|1992
|Jeanne Golay
|1993
|Rebecca Twigg
|1994
|Rebecca Twigg
|1995
|Mari Holden
|1996
|Mari Holden
|1997
|Elizabeth Emery
|1998
|Mari Holden
|1999
|Mari Holden
|2000
|Mari Holden
|2001
|Kimberly Bruckner Baldwin
|2002
|Kimberly Bruckner Baldwin
|2003
|Kimberly Bruckner Baldwin
|2004
|Christine Thorburn
|2005
|Kristin Armstrong
|2006
|Kristin Armstrong
|2007
|Kristin Armstrong
|2008
|Alison Powers
|2009
|Jessica Phillips
|2010
|Evelyn Stevens
|2011
|Evelyn Stevens
|2012
|Amber Neben
|2013
|Carmen Small
|2014
|Alison Powers
|2015
|Kristin Armstrong
|2016
|Carmen Small
|2017
|Amber Neben
|2018
|Amber Neben
|2019
|Amber Neben
|2020
|race cancelled
|2021
|Chloe Dygert
|Year
|Rider Name
|1980
|David Ware
|1981
|Tom Schuler
|1982
|John Eustice
|1983
|John Eustice
|1988
|John Tomac
|1990
|Jim Copeland
|1991
|Greg Oravetz
|1992
|Mike McCarthy
|1993
|Mike Engelman
|1994
|Dave McCook
|1995
|Frank McCormack
|1996
|Frank McCormack
|1997
|Jonas Carney
|1998
|Chann McRae
|1999
|Antonio Cruz
|2000
|Derek Bouchard-Hall
|2001
|Kirk O'Bee
|2002
|Kevin Monahan
|2003
|Kevin Monahan
|2004
|Jonas Carney
|2005
|Tyler Farrar
|2006
|Brad Huff
|2007
|Shawn Milne
|2008
|Rahsaan Bahati
|2009
|John Murphy
|2010
|Daniel Holloway
|2011
|Eric Young
|2012
|Ken Hanson
|2013
|Eric Young
|2014
|John Murphy
|2015
|Eric Marcotte
|2016
|Brad Huff
|2017
|Travis McCabe
|2018
|Ty Magner
|2019
|Travis McCabe
|2020
|race cancelled
|2021
|Luke Lamperti
|Year
|Rider Name
|2002
|Tina Pic
|2003
|Tina Pic
|2004
|Tina Pic
|2005
|Tina Pic
|2006
|Jennifer McRae
|2007
|Tina Pic
|2008
|Brooke Miller
|2009
|Tina Pic
|2010
|Shelley Olds
|2011
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan
|2012
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan
|2013
|Alison Powers
|2014
|Coryn Rivera
|2015
|Kendall Ryan
|2016
|Lauren Tamayo
|2017
|Erica Allar
|2018
|Leigh Ann Ganzar
|2019
|Emma White
|2020
|race cancelled
|2021
|Kendall Ryan
