Amber Neben wins third consecutive US time trial title
44-year-old beats Chloe Dygert by 36 seconds on 22.9km course
Elite Women Individual Time Trial: Oak Ridge - Oak Ridge
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amber Leone Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:30:19
|2
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:00:36
|3
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|4
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:01:02
|5
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:02:04
|6
|Emily Newsom (USA)
|0:02:21
|7
|Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:02:32
|8
|Julie Emmerman (USA)
|0:02:46
|9
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:02:58
|10
|Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|0:02:59
|11
|Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:03:14
|12
|Beth Ann Orton (USA)
|0:03:15
|13
|Allie Legg (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:03:19
|14
|Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:03:33
|15
|Sara Youmans (USA)
|0:03:48
|16
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|0:03:50
|17
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA)
|0:04:16
|18
|Michelle Howe (USA)
|0:04:36
|19
|Clio Dinan (USA)
|0:04:43
|20
|Maria Danker (USA)
|0:05:34
|21
|Kathryn Aman (USA)
|0:06:21
|22
|Charlotte Backus (USA)
|0:07:03
|23
|Jennifer Hale (USA)
|0:07:48
