Trending

Amber Neben wins third consecutive US time trial title

44-year-old beats Chloe Dygert by 36 seconds on 22.9km course

Image 1 of 2

The 2019 USA Cycling Pro Road Championships Time Trial podium (left to right): Chloe Dygert, Amber Neben and Leah Thomas

The 2019 USA Cycling Pro Road Championships Time Trial podium (left to right): Chloe Dygert, Amber Neben and Leah Thomas
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 2 of 2

Amber Neben en route to winning the 2019 USA Cycling Pro Road Championships Time Trial

Amber Neben en route to winning the 2019 USA Cycling Pro Road Championships Time Trial
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Leone Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look0:30:19
2Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:00:36
3Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:42
4Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women0:01:02
5Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women0:02:04
6Emily Newsom (USA)0:02:21
7Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:02:32
8Julie Emmerman (USA)0:02:46
9Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:02:58
10Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women0:02:59
11Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:03:14
12Beth Ann Orton (USA)0:03:15
13Allie Legg (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:03:19
14Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:03:33
15Sara Youmans (USA)0:03:48
16Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women0:03:50
17Stefanie Sydlik (USA)0:04:16
18Michelle Howe (USA)0:04:36
19Clio Dinan (USA)0:04:43
20Maria Danker (USA)0:05:34
21Kathryn Aman (USA)0:06:21
22Charlotte Backus (USA)0:07:03
23Jennifer Hale (USA)0:07:48

Latest on Cyclingnews